High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 17, 2021

Wednesday, March 17, 2021 | 10:45 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

PIAA playoffs

First round

Class 3A

Wednesday’s results

Lancaster Catholic 50, Taylor Riverside 47

Class 2A

Wednesday’s results

Bristol 40, Williams Valley 36

Old Forge 59, Wyalusing 52

Karns City 72, Conemaugh Township 46

Girls

PIAA playoffs

First round

Class 4A

Wednesday’s results

Gwynned Mercy 39, Allentown Central Catholic 31

Class A

Wednesday’s results

Jenkintown 56, Susquehanna Community 19

Kennedy Catholic 48, Shanksville-Stonycreek 28

Hockey

PIHL

Thursday’s schedule

Class AAA

Cathedral Prep at Mt. Lebanon at Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Peters Township at Printscape Arena, 8:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland at Baierl Ice Complex, 9:10 p.m.

Class A

Indiana at Beaver at Brady’s Run Ice Arena, 6:45 p.m.; Fox Chapel at Freeport at Belmont, 7 p.m.; Kiski at Chartiers Valley at Mt. Lebanon Ice Arena, 9:10 p.m.

Class B

Bishop Canevin at Morgantown at Morgantown Ice Arena, 8:15 p.m.; Trinity at Central Valley at Brady’s Run Ice Arena, 9:05 p.m.

Tennis

WPIAL

Boys

Wednesday’s results

Section 1-AA

Greensburg Central Catholic 4, Ringgold 1

Mt. Pleasant 5, Greensburg Salem 0

Section 2-AA

Neshannock 4, Blackhawk 1

Central Valley 5, Riverside 0

Section 3-AA

Highlands 5, Hampton 0

Section 4-AA

Quaker Valley 5, Winchester Thurston 0

Nonsection

Peters Township 4, Moon 1

North Hills 3, Canon-McMillan 2

Wednesday’s summaries

Greensburg Central Catholic 4, Ringgold 1

Singles: 1. Ben Ritenour (GCC.) def. Joshua Cuss, 6-0, 6-1. 2 Joe Panahandeh (GCC) def. Bryan Nguyen 6-0, 6-3. 3. Matt Metrosky (GCC) def. Juraj Stasko 6-3, 6-2. Doubles: 1. Daniel McMaster/Michael Mulloney (GCC) def. Noah Mimidis/Clayton Rosensteel 7-5, 6-3. 2. Ryan Cole/Andrew Noll (R) def. Owen Cryblskey/Daniel Morgan 6-2, 6-2.

Mt. Pleasant 5, Greensburg Salem 0

Singles: 1. Nick Yurechko (MP) def. Greg Arentzen 6-0, 6-1. 2. Tyler Salvatore (MP) def. Bryce Clemence 6-2, 6-2. 3. Eli Duval (MP) wbf. Doubles: 1. Caleb Heiser/John Menefee (MP) def. Liam Malie/ Aiden Lauer 6-3, 6-1. 2. Carson Kirshner/Ryan Borkowski (MP) def. Adam Nichols/Kenn Burkhardt 6-3, 6-2.

