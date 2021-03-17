High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 17, 2021
By:
Wednesday, March 17, 2021 | 10:45 PM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
PIAA playoffs
First round
Class 3A
Wednesday’s results
Lancaster Catholic 50, Taylor Riverside 47
Class 2A
Wednesday’s results
Bristol 40, Williams Valley 36
Old Forge 59, Wyalusing 52
Karns City 72, Conemaugh Township 46
Girls
PIAA playoffs
First round
Class 4A
Wednesday’s results
Gwynned Mercy 39, Allentown Central Catholic 31
Class A
Wednesday’s results
Jenkintown 56, Susquehanna Community 19
Kennedy Catholic 48, Shanksville-Stonycreek 28
Hockey
PIHL
Thursday’s schedule
Class AAA
Cathedral Prep at Mt. Lebanon at Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Peters Township at Printscape Arena, 8:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland at Baierl Ice Complex, 9:10 p.m.
Class A
Indiana at Beaver at Brady’s Run Ice Arena, 6:45 p.m.; Fox Chapel at Freeport at Belmont, 7 p.m.; Kiski at Chartiers Valley at Mt. Lebanon Ice Arena, 9:10 p.m.
Class B
Bishop Canevin at Morgantown at Morgantown Ice Arena, 8:15 p.m.; Trinity at Central Valley at Brady’s Run Ice Arena, 9:05 p.m.
Tennis
WPIAL
Boys
Wednesday’s results
Section 1-AA
Greensburg Central Catholic 4, Ringgold 1
Mt. Pleasant 5, Greensburg Salem 0
Section 2-AA
Neshannock 4, Blackhawk 1
Central Valley 5, Riverside 0
Section 3-AA
Highlands 5, Hampton 0
Section 4-AA
Quaker Valley 5, Winchester Thurston 0
Nonsection
Peters Township 4, Moon 1
North Hills 3, Canon-McMillan 2
Wednesday’s summaries
Greensburg Central Catholic 4, Ringgold 1
Singles: 1. Ben Ritenour (GCC.) def. Joshua Cuss, 6-0, 6-1. 2 Joe Panahandeh (GCC) def. Bryan Nguyen 6-0, 6-3. 3. Matt Metrosky (GCC) def. Juraj Stasko 6-3, 6-2. Doubles: 1. Daniel McMaster/Michael Mulloney (GCC) def. Noah Mimidis/Clayton Rosensteel 7-5, 6-3. 2. Ryan Cole/Andrew Noll (R) def. Owen Cryblskey/Daniel Morgan 6-2, 6-2.
Mt. Pleasant 5, Greensburg Salem 0
Singles: 1. Nick Yurechko (MP) def. Greg Arentzen 6-0, 6-1. 2. Tyler Salvatore (MP) def. Bryce Clemence 6-2, 6-2. 3. Eli Duval (MP) wbf. Doubles: 1. Caleb Heiser/John Menefee (MP) def. Liam Malie/ Aiden Lauer 6-3, 6-1. 2. Carson Kirshner/Ryan Borkowski (MP) def. Adam Nichols/Kenn Burkhardt 6-3, 6-2.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
More High School Other• Latrobe athletic director to retire, will continue role as wrestling coach
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 16, 2021
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 15, 2021
• TJ bowler completes quick climb to top with school’s first WPIBL singles title
• Norwin notebook: Altieri shakes off slam to wrestle at states