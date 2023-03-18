High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 17, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023

High schools

WPIAL

Baseball

Friday’s results

Nonsection

Avella 14, Washington 13

Franklin Regional 13, Priory (MO) 0

Franklin Regional 15, Bradford (ON) 0

Montour 8, St. Petersburg (FL) 5

Pine-Richland 10, Hempfield 1

Plum 14, Northside Christian 8

Ringgold 4, California 3

St. Petersburg 6, Plum 3

Upper St. Clair 4, Mt. Lebanon 3

West Mifflin 5, Central Valley 2

Yough 9, May River (SC) 8

Bishop Canevin at Steel Valley, (n)

Carlynton at Northgate, (n)

Hundred (WV) at Jefferson-Morgan, (n)

Apollo-Ridge at Burrell, ppd.

Brashear at Peters Township, ppd.

Brownsville at Carmichaels, ppd.

Fort Cherry at Burgettstown, ppd.

Frazier at Monessen, ppd.

Greensburg Salem at Ligonier Valley , ppd.

Norwin at Penn-Trafford, ppd.

Redbank Valley at Leechburg, ppd.

Riverside at Laurel, ppd.

Shaler at Fox Chapel, ppd.

South Allegheny at Washington, ppd.

Turkeyfoot Valley at Mapletown, ppd.

Union at Ellwood City, ppd.

Valley at Jeannette, ppd.

Waynesburg at Uniontown, ppd.

Saturday’s schedule

Nonsection

Mars vs. Father Judge, 1:30 p.m.

Mercyhurst Prep at Serra Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Shenango at Slippery Rock, 4 p.m.

Basketball

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Archbishop Wood (18-8) vs. Coatesville (20-9) at Norristown, 1 p.m.; Parkland (20-9) vs. Roman Catholic (25-3) at Norristown, 4:30 p.m.; Reading (29-1) vs. New Castle (24-3) at Altoona, 2 p.m.; Spring-Ford (27-3) vs. State College (25-2) at Mechanicsburg, 1 p.m.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

Archbishop Ryan 69, Radnor 65

Imhotep Charter 65, Abington Heights 38

Exeter 75, Peters Township 72 (OT)

Cathedral Prep 68, Penn Hills 54

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Archbishop Ryan (17-10) vs. Imhotep Charter (28-3); Exeter (26-6) vs. Cathedral Prep (24-3)

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

Neumann-Goretti 74, Bishop Shanahan 64

Allentown Central Catholic 60, Eastern York 44

Uniontown 55, North Catholic 54

Lincoln Park 69, Laurel Highlands 66

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Neumann-Goretti (25-3) vs. Allentown Central Catholic (23-8); Uniontown (23-5) vs. Lincoln Park (28-1)

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

West Catholic (17-10) vs. Executive Education (22-4) at Schuylkill Valley, 1 p.m.; Devon Prep (13-12) vs. Camp Hill Trinity (23-3) Governor Mifflin Int. School, 4:30 p.m.; Penn Cambria (23-5) vs. Franklin (23-4) at Armstrong, 2:30 p.m.; Deer Lakes (19-8) vs. Neshannock (20-7) at North Allegheny, noon

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Holy Cross (21-5) vs. Dock Mennonite (25-2) at East Stroudsburg South, noon; Mahanoy Area (22-4) vs. Lancaster Mennonite (18-8) at Governor Mifflin Int. School, 1:30 p.m.; Aliquippa (22-6) vs. Bishop Canevin (22-6) at Peters Township, 1:30 p.m.; Erie First Christian (16-10) vs. Otto Eldred (25-2) at Clarion, 2 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

Linville Hill Christian 63, Chester Charter Academy 58

Berlin Brothersvalley 67, PhilMont Christian 43

Imani Christian 80, Farrell 50

Union 73, Carlynton 57

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Linville Hill Christian (24-0) vs. Berlin Brothersvalley (25-2); Imani Christian (21-6) vs. Union (25-3)

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

Archbishop Carroll 55, Abington 43

Cardinal O’Hara 61, Central York 49

Cedar Cliff 39, Upper St. Clair 22

Norwin 50, North Allegheny 30

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Archbishop Carroll (14-11) vs. Cardinal O’Hara (23-5); Cedar Cliff (29-0) vs. Norwin (24-4)

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

West Chester Rustin (26-3) vs. Bethlehem Catholic (19-8) at Schuylkill Valley, 3 p.m.; Bishop Shanahan (24-5) vs. Archbishop Wood (21-5) at Norristown, 2:30 p.m.; McKeesport (23-5) vs. Oakland Catholic (24-4) at Peters Township, noon; Cathedral Prep (23-1) vs. South Fayette (26-2) at Sharon, 1 p.m.

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Landsdale Catholic (25-2) vs. Allentown Central Catholic (26-3) at Governor Mifflin Int. School, 3 p.m.; Scranton Prep (23-2) vs. Camp Hill Trinity (19-10) at Martz Hall, 1 p.m.; Wyomissing (28-2) vs. North Catholic (24-3) at Bald Eagle, 2 p.m.; Blackhawk (23-4) vs. Fairview (21-8) at Sharon, 2:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

Dunmore 58, Lake-Lehman 19

Lancaster Catholic 47, Mt. Carmel 21

River Valley 54, Shady Side Academy 21

OLSH 47, Westmont Hilltop 32

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Dunmore (25-3) vs. Lancaster Catholic (26-2); River Valley (28-2) vs. OLSH (22-7)

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

Montrose 45, Faith Christian Academy 29

Homer-Center 51, Sacred Heart Academy 15

Greensburg C.C. 53, Shenango 35

Kennedy Catholic 60, Bishop McCort 38

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Montrose (23-4) vs. Homer-Center (23-7); Greensburg C.C. (24-5) vs. Kennedy Catholic (24-4)

Class A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Lourdes (20-7) vs. St. John Neumann (18-9) at Muncy, 3 p.m.; Mountain View (20-6) vs. Meadowbrook Christian (21-2) at Wyoming Area, 1 p.m.; Union (20-6) vs. Williamsburg (28-1) at Armstrong, 1 p.m.; Berlin Brothersvalley (22-5) vs. Otto-Eldred (25-2) at Clarion, 3:30 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs

Class 3A

Championship

Monday’s schedule

Peters Township vs. Upper St. Clair at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 6:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Tuesday’s schedule

Armstrong vs. South Fayette at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 6:15 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Monday’s schedule

Fox Chapel vs. Kiski at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 8:45 p.m.

Varsity D2

Championship

Tuesday’s schedule

Bishop Canevin vs. Ringgold at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 8:45 p.m.

Lacrosse

Friday’s results

Boys

Nonsection

Peters Township 11, Fox Chapel 9

Girls

Nonsection

Blackhawk 15, Bethel Park 4

Fox Chapel 18, Peters Township 9

Moon 14, Baldwin 5

Penn-Trafford 12, Butler 3

Pine-Richland 16, South Fayette 4

Shaler 15, Seton LaSalle 5

Softball

Friday’s results

MVI First Pitch at Belle Vernon

Frazier at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.

South Allegheny at Belle Vernon, ppd.

Nonsection

McDonnell Central 11, Franklin Regional 1

Montour 3, Carson (NC) 2

South Fayette 9, Phillips Exeter Academy 3

Brentwood at Northgate, (n)

Peters Township at Ringgold, (n)

Waynesburg at Mt. Pleasant, (n)

Ellis School at Oakland Catholic, ppd.

Ellwood City at Valley, ppd.

Hopewell at Blackhawk, ppd.

Knoch at Shaler, ppd.

New Castle at Butler, ppd.

Penn-Trafford at Norwin, ppd.

Pine-Richland at Chartiers Valley, ppd.

Riverside at Mohawk, ppd.

Seton LaSalle at Chartiers-Houston, ppd.

Slippery Rock at Shenango, ppd.

South Side at Avella, ppd.

St. Joseph at Serra Catholic, ppd.

Union at Neshannock, ppd.

Saturday’s schedule

MVI First Pitch at Belle Vernon

Frazier vs. South Allegheny, noon

Latrobe at Belle Vernon, 2 p.m.

Nonsection

Baldwin at West Mifflin, 12:30 p.m.

Central Valley at Shenango, noon

Ringgold at Southmoreland, 11 a.m.

Volleyball

Boys

Friday’s results

Nonsection

South Fayette 3, Baldwin 1

Erie McDowell 3, Hempfield 0

Mars 3, Hopewell 0

Penn-Trafford 3, Upper St. Clair 2

Seneca Valley 3, Summit Academy 0

Thomas Jefferson 3, Bethel Park 2

Moon at Trinity, (n)

