High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 17, 2023

Baseball
Friday’s results
Nonsection
Avella 14, Washington 13
Franklin Regional 13, Priory (MO) 0
Franklin Regional 15, Bradford (ON) 0
Montour 8, St. Petersburg (FL) 5
Pine-Richland 10, Hempfield 1
Plum 14, Northside Christian 8
Ringgold 4, California 3
St. Petersburg 6, Plum 3
Upper St. Clair 4, Mt. Lebanon 3
West Mifflin 5, Central Valley 2
Yough 9, May River (SC) 8
Bishop Canevin at Steel Valley, (n)
Hundred (WV) at Jefferson-Morgan, (n)
Apollo-Ridge at Burrell, ppd.
Brashear at Peters Township, ppd.
Brownsville at Carmichaels, ppd.
Fort Cherry at Burgettstown, ppd.
Greensburg Salem at Ligonier Valley , ppd.
Norwin at Penn-Trafford, ppd.
Redbank Valley at Leechburg, ppd.
Riverside at Laurel, ppd.
Shaler at Fox Chapel, ppd.
South Allegheny at Washington, ppd.
Turkeyfoot Valley at Mapletown, ppd.
Union at Ellwood City, ppd.
Valley at Jeannette, ppd.
Waynesburg at Uniontown, ppd.
Saturday’s schedule
Nonsection
Mars vs. Father Judge, 1:30 p.m.
Mercyhurst Prep at Serra Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Shenango at Slippery Rock, 4 p.m.
Basketball
Boys
PIAA playoffs
Class 6A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Archbishop Wood (18-8) vs. Coatesville (20-9) at Norristown, 1 p.m.; Parkland (20-9) vs. Roman Catholic (25-3) at Norristown, 4:30 p.m.; Reading (29-1) vs. New Castle (24-3) at Altoona, 2 p.m.; Spring-Ford (27-3) vs. State College (25-2) at Mechanicsburg, 1 p.m.
Class 5A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s results
Archbishop Ryan 69, Radnor 65
Imhotep Charter 65, Abington Heights 38
Exeter 75, Peters Township 72 (OT)
Cathedral Prep 68, Penn Hills 54
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
Archbishop Ryan (17-10) vs. Imhotep Charter (28-3); Exeter (26-6) vs. Cathedral Prep (24-3)
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s results
Neumann-Goretti 74, Bishop Shanahan 64
Allentown Central Catholic 60, Eastern York 44
Uniontown 55, North Catholic 54
Lincoln Park 69, Laurel Highlands 66
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
Neumann-Goretti (25-3) vs. Allentown Central Catholic (23-8); Uniontown (23-5) vs. Lincoln Park (28-1)
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
West Catholic (17-10) vs. Executive Education (22-4) at Schuylkill Valley, 1 p.m.; Devon Prep (13-12) vs. Camp Hill Trinity (23-3) Governor Mifflin Int. School, 4:30 p.m.; Penn Cambria (23-5) vs. Franklin (23-4) at Armstrong, 2:30 p.m.; Deer Lakes (19-8) vs. Neshannock (20-7) at North Allegheny, noon
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Holy Cross (21-5) vs. Dock Mennonite (25-2) at East Stroudsburg South, noon; Mahanoy Area (22-4) vs. Lancaster Mennonite (18-8) at Governor Mifflin Int. School, 1:30 p.m.; Aliquippa (22-6) vs. Bishop Canevin (22-6) at Peters Township, 1:30 p.m.; Erie First Christian (16-10) vs. Otto Eldred (25-2) at Clarion, 2 p.m.
Class A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s results
Linville Hill Christian 63, Chester Charter Academy 58
Berlin Brothersvalley 67, PhilMont Christian 43
Imani Christian 80, Farrell 50
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
Linville Hill Christian (24-0) vs. Berlin Brothersvalley (25-2); Imani Christian (21-6) vs. Union (25-3)
Girls
PIAA playoffs
Class 6A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s results
Archbishop Carroll 55, Abington 43
Cardinal O’Hara 61, Central York 49
Cedar Cliff 39, Upper St. Clair 22
Norwin 50, North Allegheny 30
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
Archbishop Carroll (14-11) vs. Cardinal O’Hara (23-5); Cedar Cliff (29-0) vs. Norwin (24-4)
Class 5A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
West Chester Rustin (26-3) vs. Bethlehem Catholic (19-8) at Schuylkill Valley, 3 p.m.; Bishop Shanahan (24-5) vs. Archbishop Wood (21-5) at Norristown, 2:30 p.m.; McKeesport (23-5) vs. Oakland Catholic (24-4) at Peters Township, noon; Cathedral Prep (23-1) vs. South Fayette (26-2) at Sharon, 1 p.m.
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Landsdale Catholic (25-2) vs. Allentown Central Catholic (26-3) at Governor Mifflin Int. School, 3 p.m.; Scranton Prep (23-2) vs. Camp Hill Trinity (19-10) at Martz Hall, 1 p.m.; Wyomissing (28-2) vs. North Catholic (24-3) at Bald Eagle, 2 p.m.; Blackhawk (23-4) vs. Fairview (21-8) at Sharon, 2:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s results
Dunmore 58, Lake-Lehman 19
Lancaster Catholic 47, Mt. Carmel 21
River Valley 54, Shady Side Academy 21
OLSH 47, Westmont Hilltop 32
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
Dunmore (25-3) vs. Lancaster Catholic (26-2); River Valley (28-2) vs. OLSH (22-7)
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s results
Montrose 45, Faith Christian Academy 29
Homer-Center 51, Sacred Heart Academy 15
Greensburg C.C. 53, Shenango 35
Kennedy Catholic 60, Bishop McCort 38
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
Montrose (23-4) vs. Homer-Center (23-7); Greensburg C.C. (24-5) vs. Kennedy Catholic (24-4)
Class A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Lourdes (20-7) vs. St. John Neumann (18-9) at Muncy, 3 p.m.; Mountain View (20-6) vs. Meadowbrook Christian (21-2) at Wyoming Area, 1 p.m.; Union (20-6) vs. Williamsburg (28-1) at Armstrong, 1 p.m.; Berlin Brothersvalley (22-5) vs. Otto-Eldred (25-2) at Clarion, 3:30 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs
Class 3A
Championship
Monday’s schedule
Peters Township vs. Upper St. Clair at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 6:15 p.m.
Class 2A
Championship
Tuesday’s schedule
Armstrong vs. South Fayette at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 6:15 p.m.
Class A
Championship
Monday’s schedule
Fox Chapel vs. Kiski at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 8:45 p.m.
Varsity D2
Championship
Tuesday’s schedule
Bishop Canevin vs. Ringgold at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 8:45 p.m.
Lacrosse
Friday’s results
Boys
Nonsection
Peters Township 11, Fox Chapel 9
Girls
Nonsection
Blackhawk 15, Bethel Park 4
Fox Chapel 18, Peters Township 9
Penn-Trafford 12, Butler 3
Pine-Richland 16, South Fayette 4
Shaler 15, Seton LaSalle 5
Softball
Friday’s results
MVI First Pitch at Belle Vernon
Frazier at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.
South Allegheny at Belle Vernon, ppd.
Nonsection
McDonnell Central 11, Franklin Regional 1
Montour 3, Carson (NC) 2
South Fayette 9, Phillips Exeter Academy 3
Peters Township at Ringgold, (n)
Waynesburg at Mt. Pleasant, (n)
Ellis School at Oakland Catholic, ppd.
Ellwood City at Valley, ppd.
Hopewell at Blackhawk, ppd.
Knoch at Shaler, ppd.
New Castle at Butler, ppd.
Penn-Trafford at Norwin, ppd.
Pine-Richland at Chartiers Valley, ppd.
Seton LaSalle at Chartiers-Houston, ppd.
Slippery Rock at Shenango, ppd.
South Side at Avella, ppd.
St. Joseph at Serra Catholic, ppd.
Union at Neshannock, ppd.
Saturday’s schedule
MVI First Pitch at Belle Vernon
Frazier vs. South Allegheny, noon
Latrobe at Belle Vernon, 2 p.m.
Nonsection
Baldwin at West Mifflin, 12:30 p.m.
Central Valley at Shenango, noon
Ringgold at Southmoreland, 11 a.m.
Volleyball
Boys
Friday’s results
Nonsection
South Fayette 3, Baldwin 1
Erie McDowell 3, Hempfield 0
Penn-Trafford 3, Upper St. Clair 2
Seneca Valley 3, Summit Academy 0
Thomas Jefferson 3, Bethel Park 2
Moon at Trinity, (n)
