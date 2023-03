High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 18, 2023

By:

Saturday, March 18, 2023 | 10:18 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Baseball

Saturday’s results

Nonsection

Franklin Regional 17, Priory (Mo.) 7

Father Judge 6, Mars 1

Mercyhurst Prep 6, Serra Catholic 4

Moon 7, Deer Lakes 2

Serra Catholic 15, Beth-Center 0

Basketball

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s results

Archbishop Wood 78, Coatesville 64

Roman Catholic 53, Parkland 35

Reading 72, New Castle 48

Spring-Ford 45, State College 39

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Archbishop Wood (19-8) vs. Roman Catholic (26-3); Reading (30-1) vs. Spring-Ford (28-3)

Class 5A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Archbishop Ryan (17-10) vs. Imhotep Charter (28-3) at St. Joseph’s Prep, 7p.m.; Exeter (26-6) vs. Cathedral Prep (24-3) at Altoona, 5:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Neumann-Goretti (25-3) vs. Allentown Central Catholic (23-8) at Pottstown, 7 p.m.; Uniontown (23-5) vs. Lincoln Park (28-1) at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s results

Deer Lakes 69, Neshannock 56

Camp Hill Trinity 64, Devon Prep 63 (OT)

Penn Cambria 61, Franklin 53

West Catholic 59, Executive Education 43

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

West Catholic (18-10) vs. Camp Hill Trinity (24-3); Penn Cambria (24-5) vs. Deer Lakes (20-8)

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s results

Aliquippa 67, Bishop Canevin 56

Otto Eldred 42, Erie First Christian 40

Holy Cross 64, Dock Mennonite 57

Lancaster Mennonite 64, Mahanoy Area 44

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Holy Cross (22-5) vs. Lancaster Mennonite (19-8); Aliquippa (23-6) vs. Otto Eldred (26-2)

Class A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Linville Hill Christian (24-0) vs. Berlin Brothersvalley (25-2) at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.; Imani Christian (21-6) vs. Union (25-3) at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Archbishop Carroll (14-11) vs. Cardinal O’Hara (23-5) at Garnet Valley, 7 p.m.; Cedar Cliff (29-0) vs. Norwin (24-4) at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s results

Archbishop Wood 52, Bishop Shanahan 29

Oakland Catholic 60, McKeesport 59 (OT)

South Fayette 40, Cathedral Prep 37

West Chester Rustin 47, Bethlehem Catholic 40

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

West Chester Rustin (27-3) vs. Archbishop Wood (22-5); Oakland Catholic (25-4) vs. South Fayette (27-2)

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s results

Blackhawk 40, Fairview 34

Lansdale Catholic 49, Allentown Central Catholic 29

North Catholic 60, Wyomissing 27

Scranton Prep 59, Camp Hill Trinity 26

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Lansdale Catholic (26-2) vs. Scranton Prep (24-2); North Catholic (25-3) vs. Blackhawk (24-4)

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Dunmore (25-3) vs. Lancaster Catholic (26-2) at Mertz Hall, 7 p.m.; River Valley (28-2) vs. OLSH (22-7) at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Montrose (23-4) vs. Homer-Center (23-7) at Central Mountain, 6 p.m.; Greensburg C.C. (24-5) vs. Kennedy Catholic (24-4) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s results

Berlin Brothersvalley 40, Otto-Eldred 39

Lourdes 50, St. John Neumann 35

Mountain View 47, Meadowbrook Christian 41

Union 43, Williamsburg 37

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Lourdes (21-7) vs. Mountain View (21-6); Union (21-6) vs. Berlin Brothersvalley (23-5)

Hockey

PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs

Class 3A

Championship

Monday’s schedule

Peters Township vs. Upper St. Clair at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 6:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Tuesday’s schedule

Armstrong vs. South Fayette at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 6:15 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Monday’s schedule

Fox Chapel vs. Kiski at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 8:45 p.m.

Varsity D2

Championship

Tuesday’s schedule

Bishop Canevin vs. Ringgold at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 8:45 p.m.

Lacrosse

Boys

Saturday’s results

Nonsection

South Fayette 11, Central Catholic 10 (OT)

Girls

Saturday’s results

Nonsection

Canon-McMillan 20, Penn-Trafford 2

Softball

Saturday’s results

Nonsection

Elizabeth Forward 16, Phillips Exeter Academy 1

Franklin Regional 19, McDonnel Enteral 1

North Allegheny 7, South Fayette 5

Upper St. Clair 14, Bentworth 2

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.