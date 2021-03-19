High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 19, 2021

By:

Friday, March 19, 2021 | 11:51 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

Lower Merion 62, Abington 41

Saturday’s schedule

Archbishop Wood (17-0) at William Allen (11-4), 1 p.m.

Scranton (14-2) at Reading (23-2), 1 p.m.

Erie (19-3) at Upper St. Clair (20-1), 2 p.m.

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Archbishop Wood/William Allen winner vs. Lower Merion (11-4)

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

Chester 58, Crestwood 52 (OT)

Archbishop Ryan 68, Archbishop Ryan 50

Lower Dauphin 71, Central Mountain 46

Cathedral Prep 52, New Castle 50 (OT)

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Archbishop Ryan (11-5) vs. Chester (14-1)

Cathedral Prep (16-7) vs. Lower Dauphin (20-3)

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

Middletown 52, Danville 49

Allentown Central Catholic 55, Archbishop Carroll 51

Lincoln Park 67, Clearfield 34

Hickory 50, Johnstown 48

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Allentown Central Catholic (18-4) vs. Middletown (16-4)

Hickory (22-3) vs. Lincoln Park (19-5)

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Lancaster Catholic (19-4) vs. Math, Civics & Science (13-6) at Cardinal O’Hara, noon

Executive Education Charter (20-4) at Loyalsock Township (22-1), 1 p.m.

Brookville (16-2) at Ellwood City (14-4), 1 p.m.

Franklin (19-6) at Bishop Guilfoyle (17-3), 3 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Bristol (6-7) vs. Constitution (12-6) at St. Joseph’s Prep, noon

Old Forge (6-8) at Lancaster Mennonite (15-6), 7 p.m.

Karns City (23-2) at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (21-0), 1 p.m.

Portage (20-2) at Kennedy Catholic (22-2), 1 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

LaAcademia Charter 55, Philadelphia-Montgomery Christian 50

Nativity BVM 72, St. John Neumann 70

Berlin-Brothersvalley 2, Bishop Canevin 0 (forfeit)

Clarion 61, Bishop Carroll 54

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Nativity BVM (22-4) vs. LaAcademia Charter (12-7)

Clarion (17-9) vs. Berlin-Brothersvalley (26-1)

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

Spring-Ford 52, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 36

Nazareth 50, Archbishop Carroll 35

Cumberland Valley 67, Wilkes-Barre Area 23

North Allegheny 60, McDowell 30

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Nazareth (17-1) vs. Spring-Ford (23-0)

North Allegheny (25-1) vs. Cumberland Valley (21-1)

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Abington Heights (13-2) vs. Springfield-Delco (20-0), 3:30 p.m.

Bethlehem Catholic (9-7) at Cardinal O’Hara (12-4), 2:30 p.m.

Hollidaysburg (9-5) at Spring Grove (20-2), 6 p.m.

Warren (22-3) at Chartiers Valley (23-3), noon

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Gwynedd-Mercy (15-1) at Archbishop Wood (15-2), 2:30 p.m.

Central Columbia (12-9) at Scranton Prep (17-1), 1 p.m.

Tyrone (18-3) at Delone Catholic (19-1), 1 p.m.

Villa Maria Academy (18-0) at Beaver (20-0), 2 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

West Catholic 62, Loyalsock Township 52

Notre Dame-Green Pond 55, Camp Hill Trinity 47

Mohawk 68, Punxsutawney 52

Forest Hills 58, Fairview 30

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Notre Dame-Green Pond (15-4) vs. West Catholic (9-4)

Forest Hills (19-0) vs. Mohawk (18-4)

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

Mahanoy Area 56, Wyncotte Bishop McDevitt 26

Mount Carmel 50, Holy Cross 47

Neshannock 51, Windber 48

Penns Manor 53, Cambridge Springs 25

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Mount Carmel (17-5) vs. Mahanoy Area (20-4)

Penns Manor (18-6) vs. Neshannock (18-2)

Class A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Jenkintown (16-1) at Harrisburg Christian (18-0), 2 p.m.

Nativity BVM (20-4) at Northumberland Christian (21-3, 1 p.m.

Kennedy Catholic (19-0) at Rochester (15-3), 2 p.m.

Bishop Guilfoyle (14-4) at Coudersport (20-1), 3 p.m.

Swimming

PIAA Championships

Swimming

Boys

Friday’s results

PIAA Class AA championships

At Cumberland Valley

200 medley relay: 1. Bishop McDevitt, 1:34.92; 2. Riverside, 1:35.27; 3. Hampton, 1:36.02; 4. Cathedral Prep, 1:37.74; 5. Dallas, 1:37.91; 6. Northgate, 1:38.14; 7. Springfield Township, 1:39.48; 8. Titusville, 1:40.17.

Other local: 9. Indiana, 1:40.49; 11. North Catholic, 1:41.22.

200 freestyle: 1. Kyle Thome, Indiana, 1:39.74; 2. Noah Ferker, Lower Moreland, 1:42.14; 3. RJ Farina, Notre Dame Green Pond, 1:42.29; 4. Cooper Groll, Northgate, 1:45.23; 5. Ethan Shonk, Donegal, 1:45.51; 6. Mark Cattron, Sharon, 1:45.75; 7. Alexander Seman, Harrisburg Academy, 1:46.42; T8. Sam West, Belle Vernon, 1:46.52; T8. Ian Hamilton, Laurel Highlands, 1:46.52

Other local: 11. Connor Jeffcoat, Shenango, 1:48.41

200 IM: 1. Peter Kawash, Lakeland, 1:52.08; 2. Braelen Mowe, Boiling Springs, 1:54.65; 3. Will Retsch, Hampton, 1:55.25; 4. Kole Friel, Laurel Highlands, 1:56.40; 5. Kaleb Hause, Danville, 1:56.55; 6. Gavin Guckavan, Middletown, 1:56.80; 7. Woobie Kupsky, MMI Preparatory, 1:57.09; 8. Richie Donato, Hampton, 1:57.61.

Oher Local: 9. Matthew Purcell, Northgate, 1:58.32

50 freestyle: 1. Ian Shahan, Belle Vernon, 20.00; 2. Conner McBeth, Neshannock, 20.26; T3. John Devaney, New Hope-Solebury, 20.79; T3. Patrick Hemingway, Bishop McDevitt, 20.79; 5. Jacob Wade, Susquehannock, 21.25; 6. Jackson Jeffries, Central, 21.30; 7. Jaden Feldman, Lower Moreland, 21.67; 8. Milo Whitley, Saucon Valley, 21.72.

Other Local: 10. Zach Huwalt, South Park, 21.78

100 butterfly: 1. Ian Shahan, Belle Vernon, 48.77; T2. Isaac Griffith, Indiana, 50.54; T2. Bryant Lacroix, Bloomsburg, 50.54; 4. Danny Hayes, Pen Argyl, 50.61; 5. Cooper Groll, Northgate, 51.69; 6. Nicholas Scott, Bishop Shanahan, 52.01; 7. Braelen Mowe, Boiling Springs, 52.07; 8. Nick Kishbaugh, Central Columbia, 52.17

Other Local: 9. Matthew Littleton, North Catholic, 52.58; 12 Henry Miller, Southmoreland, 52.92

200 freestyle relay: 1. Riverside (Joseph Roth, Graham Kralic, Sam Kline, Alexander Roth), 1:26.52; 2. Wyoming Seminary, 1:26.57; 3. Lower Moreland, 1:26.82; 4. Springfield Township, 1:27.30; 5. Belle Vernon, 1:27.83; 6. Bishop McDevitt, 1:28.63; 7. Cathedral Prep-10 1:28.69; 8. Blue Mountain, 1:30.00

Other local: 9. South Park, 1:30.44; 10. North Catholic, 1:30.45; 13. Laurel Highlands, 1:31.55

100 freestyle: 1. Conner McBeth, Neshannock, 44.56; 2. Jacob Wade, Susquehannock, 46.55; 3. John Devaney, New Hope-Solebury, 46.95; 4. Zaidian Van Orden, Pottsville, 47.14; 5. Alexander Roth, Riverside, 47.24; 6. Noah Ferker, Lower Moreland, 47.58; 7. Jackson Jeffries, Central, 47.63; T8. Kevin Noldy, Elk Lake, 47.80; T8. Milo Whitley, Saucon Valley, 47.80

Other Local: 10. Sam West, Belle Vernon, 48.14

500 freestyle: 1. Kyle Thome, Indiana, 4:40.22; 2. RJ Farina, Notre Dame Green Pond, 4:40.30; 3. Woobie Kupsky, MMI Prep, 4:44.50; 4. Henry Phillips, Pope John Paul II, 4:45.32; 5. Leif Hoffman, Clearfield, 4:45.60; 6. Kole Friel, Laurel Highlands, 4:45.71; 7. Jason Basile, Hickory, 4:48.63; 8. Harrison Ziegler, Trinity, 4:49.97

Other locals: 10. Connor Jeffcoat, Shenango, 4:51.91; 11. Sam Wygonik, St. Joseph, 4:51.98; 12. Logan Minick, Plum, 4:53.88

100 backstroke: 1. Peter Kawash, Lakeland, 50.34; 2. Joseph Roth, Riverside, 50.36; 3. Bryant Lacroix, Bloomsbur, 50.50; 4. Patrick Hemingway, Bishop McDevitt, 51.79; 5. Nicholas Scott, Bishop Shanahan, 52.07; 6. Ethan Shonk, Donegal, 52.08; 7. Kaleb Hause, Danville, 52.53; 8. David Labarre, Pen Argyl, 52.67

Other local: 10. Matthew Purcell, Northgate, 53.04; 12. Will Retsch, Hampton, 53.08; 13. Ben Sheets, Hampton, 53.63

100 breaststroke: 1. Matthew Raudabaugh, Big Spring, 57.83; 2. Richie Donato, Hampton, 58.03; 3. Henry Miller, Southmoreland, 58.07; 4. Isaac Griffith, Indiana, 59.53; 5. Francesco D’Avella, Notre Dame Green Pond, 59.61; 6. Robert Gehman, Cocalico, 59.73; 7. Will Brobson, Bishop McDevitt, 59.97; 8. Ethan Apaliski, Hampton, 1:00.24

Other local: 11. Sam Schohn, Plum, 1:01.09

400 freestyle relay: 1. Lower Moreland, 3:11.53; 2. Bishop McDevitt, 3:12.77; 3. Riverside, 3:13.17; 4. Wyoming Seminary, 3:13.66; 5. Springfield Township, 3:13.84; 6. Hampton, 3:15.20; 7. Belle Vernon, 3:15.36; 8. Cathedral Prep, 3:15.43

Other local: 10. Northgate, 3:17.20; 11. North Catholic, 3:17.24

Team standings: 1. Bishop McDevitt 142.5; 2. Riverside 137; 3. Hampton 122; 4. Lower Moreland 117; 5. Belle Vernon 109; 5. Cathedral Prep 109; 7. Indiana 89.5; 8. Springfield Township 88

Other local: 9. Northgate 85; 12. North Catholic 47; 13. Laurel Highlands 46; 17. South Park 41; 40. Plum 11

Girls

Friday’s results

PIAA Class AA championships

At Cumberland Valley

200 medley relay: 1. Villa Maria, 1:46.18; 2. Wyoming Seminary, 1:46.63; 3. Quaker Valley, 1:47.86; 4. Trinity-Camp Hill, 1:47.89; 5. Schuylkill Valley, 1:48.45; 6. Springfield Twp., 1:48.45; 7. Scranton Prep, 1:49.18; 8. Mt. Pleasant, 1:49.69

Other local: 10. Laurel Highlands, 1:50.84

200 freestyle: 1. Katie Beyer, Warren, 1:53.06; 2. Ella Gross, Gwynedd Mercy, 1:53.32; 3. Megan Ehrnfeldt, Schuylkill Valley, 1:54.27; 4. Ryleigh Collins, Wyoming Seminary, 1:54.46; 5. Maeve Kelley, Shady Side Academy, 1:54.66; 6. Elise Nardozzi, Northgate, 1:54.73; 7. Hannah Brainard, Gettysburg, 1:55.11; 8. Sam Kil, East Pennsboro, 1:56.37

Other local: 12. Hailey Yurkovich, Elizabeth Forward, 1:59.16

200 IM: 1. Kimberly Shannon, Lewisburg, 2:03.25; 2. Isabel Huang, Quaker Valley, 2:05.60; 3. Ella Menear, Mapletown, 2:05.64; 4. Lauren Schofield, Scranton Prep, 2:07.19; 5. Maria Mrosko, Laurel Highlands, 2:08.31; 6. Isabella Kil, East Pennsboro, 2:08.40; 7. Megan Maholic, Villa Maria, 2:09.28; 8. Sara Turner, East Pennsboro, 2:09.73

50 freestyle: 1. Halle Myers, Fairview, 23.71; 2. Katie Jackovic, South Park, 23.85; 3. Skylar Roerig, Wyoming Seminary, 24.00; 4. Hallie Findlan, Thomas Jefferson, 24.14; 5. Brenna Ross, Danville, 24.45; 6. Anna Neiss, Northgate, 24.50; 7. Jillian Strine, Boiling Springs, 24.80; 8. Gabrielle Webster, Hopewell, 24.0

100 butterfly: 1. Maura Fluehr, Springfield Twp., 54.49; 2. Ella Gross, Gwynedd Mercy, 57.51; 3. Isabella Kil, East Pennsboro, 57.58; 4. Maria Mrosko, Laurel Highlands, 58.15; 5. Brittney Carmazzi, North Catholic, 58.25; 6. Alyssa Kelly, Wyoming Seminary, 58.74; 7. Annie Gao, Schuylkill Valley, 58.82; 8. Jasmine Chen, Villa Maria, 58.85

Other local: 9. Emily Connors, Quaker Valley, 58.88

200 freestyle relay: 1. Fairview, 1:36.87; 2. Springfield Twp., 1:37.03; 3. Villa Maria, 1:37.14; 4. Scranton Prep, 1:39.14; 5. Blue Mountain, 1:39.53; 6. Boiling Springs, 1:39.88; 7. Mt. Pleasant, 1:39.91; 8. Schuylkill Valley, 1:40.09

Other local: 9. Northgate, 1:40.12

100 freestyle: 1. Maura Fluehr, Springfield Twp., 50.34; 2. Halle Myers, Fairview, 51.76; 3. Katie Beyer, Warren, 52.22; 4. Katie Jackovic, South Park, 52.32; 5. Elise Nardozzi, Northgate, 52.40; 6. Leah Shackley, Bedford, 52.79; 7. Ellie Kraus, Fairview, 53.03; 8. Hannah Brainard, Gettysburg, 53.13

Other local: 9. Hallie Findlan, Thomas Jefferson, 53.36; 11. Alexis Schrecongost, Freeport, 54.15

500 freestyle: 1. Kimberly Shannon, Lewisburg, 4:56.48; 2. Maeve Kelley, Shady Side Academy, 5:03.22; 3. Ryleigh Collins, Wyoming Seminary, 5:06.11; 4. Megan Ehrnfeldt, Schuylkill Valley, 5:08.36; 5. Sara Turner, East Pennsboro, 5:10.17; 6. Katherine Sarnes, Blue Mountain, 5:13.57; 7. Sam Becker, Lower Moreland, 5:13.78; 8. Hailey Yurkovich, Elizabeth Forward, 5:14.24

Other local: 10. Natalie Glessner, Elizabeth Forward, 5:14.75

100 backstroke: 1. Ella Menear, Mapletown, 54.99; 2. Leah Shackley, Bedford, 55.65; 3. Megan Maholic, Villa Maria, 56.17; 4. Isabel Huang, Quaker Valley, 56.28; 5. Skylar Roerig, Wyoming Seminary, 56.36; 6. Lila DiCarlo, Trinity-Camp Hill, 57.81; 7. Elizabeth Thomas, Laurel Highlands, 58.09; 8. Kiaha McCool, Bellefonte, 58.61

Other local: 13. SaraJo Gardner, Mt. Pleasant, 59.44; 14. Reegan Brown, Mt. Pleasant, 1:00.40

100 breaststroke: 1. Kari Powell, Trinity-Camp Hill, 1:03.48; 2. Lauren Schofield, Scranton Prep, 1:04.20; 3. Annie Gao, Schuylkill Valley, 1:05.95; 4. Maggie Delaney, Penns Valley, 1:06.12; 5. Sue Bin Park, Lower Moreland, 1:06.21; 6. Jordan Park, Donegal, 1:06.28; 7. Sabina Hartman, Villa Joseph Marie, 1:06.34; 8t. Yana Noronha, Indiana, 1:06.81; 8t. Jasmine Chen, Villa Maria, 1:06.81

Other local: 10. Anastasia Georgagis, California, 1:07.11; 11. Alexis Schrecongost, Freeport, 1:07.14

400 freestyle relay: 1. Wyoming Seminary, 3:31.81; 2. Fairview, 3:33.33; 3. Quaker Valley, 3:35.14; 4. Villa Maria, 3:36.05; 5. East Pennsboro, 3:37.68; 6. Boiling Springs, 3:37.92; 7. Northgate, 3:38.04; 8. Blue Mountain, 3:39.60

Other local: 13. Laurel Highlands, 3:43.03

Team standings: 1. Villa Maria, 157; 2. Wyoming Seminary, 152; 3. Schuylkill Valley, 136; 4. Fairview, 132; 5. East Pennsboro, 114; 6. Quaker Valley, 105; 7. Springfield Twp., 100; 8. Scranton Prep, 95

Tennis

WPIAL

Boys

Friday’s results

Section 3-AAA

Fox Chapel 5, Central Catholic 0

Nonsection

Penn-Trafford 5, Hampton 0

Latrobe 3, Greensburg Salem 2

Shaler 3, North Hills 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 5, Seton LaSalle 0

Pine-Richland 4, Plum 1

Franklin Regional 3, Mt. Lebanon 2

Friday’s summaries

Penn-Trafford 5, Hampton 0

Singles: Ellian Ascencio (PT) d. Ethan Oh, 6-1, 6-0. David Lusk (PT) d. Kiernan O’Neil, 6-0, 6-0. 3. Matt Voydt (PT) d. Matthew Mason, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: 1. Avi Sharma/Ben Farmer (PT) d. Adam Rothenberg/Will Brandies, 6-1, 6-2. 2. Tyler Dollard/Roman Milani (PT) d. Teja Chaperala/Justin Rothenberg, 6-1, 6-3.

Greensburg Central Catholic 5, Seton LaSalle 0

Singles: 1. Ben Ritenour (GCC) d. Caleb Barton, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Matt Metrosky (GCC) d. Maggie Wilson, 6-0, 6-1. 3. Daniel McMaster (GCC) d. Faith Whitman, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: 1. Michael Mulloney/McMaster d. Emily Luppinacci/Julianna Winter, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Owen Cryblskey/Daniel Morgan d. Kieran Gorman/Carissa Moore, 6-0, 6-1.

Franklin Regional 3, Mt. Lebanon 2

Singles: 1. Philip Gorun (ML) d. Anup Nadesan, 4-6, 6-4, 7-5. 2. Shrey Ramesh (FR) d. Jack Wilke, 6-1, 6-3. 3. Adavit Kulkarni (FR) d. Luke Wilke, 6-2, 6-4. Doubles: 1. Vishal Thulasiram/Adi Arkalglud (FR) d. Tony Maniatis/Cole Descalzi, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4. 2. Nolan McGin/Jonah Baram (ML) d. Dhruv Kulkarni/Prerit Yadav, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Fox Chapel 5, Central Catholic 0

Singles: 1. Cooper Friday (FC) d. Anthony Ashoun, 6-0, 6-3. 2. Zain Hassan (FC) d. Jack Sabo, 6-0, 6-1. 3. WIll Siegel (FC) d. Jack Pistolesi, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: 1. WIll Ernharth/Ananth Kashyap (FC) d. Yoshi Fukusaka/Matt Lukiewiez, 6-1, 6-4. 2. Travis Malone/Jack Delaney (FC) d. Ryan Broodhurst/Cooper Lueddle, 6-1, 6-3.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.