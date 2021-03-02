High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 2, 2021
By:
Tuesday, March 2, 2021 | 11:28 PM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
First round
Tuesday’s results
Upper St. Clair 54, Canon-McMillan 39
Seneca Valley 82, Mt. Lebanon 54
Penn-Trafford 53, North Hills 50
Butler 59, Norwin 46
Fox Chapel 63, Bethel Park 44
North Allegheny 45, Central Catholic 41
Hempfield 66, Baldwin 63
Pine-Richland 79, Peters Township 67
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Seneca Valley (11-9) at Upper St. Clair (16-1), 6 p.m.
Butler (11-8) at Penn-Trafford (13-5), 6 p.m.
North Allegheny (15-6) at Fox Chapel (17-2), 6 p.m.
Pine-Richland (11-5) at Hempfield (12-5), 6 p.m.
Class 5A
First round
Wednesday’s schedule
McKeesport (7-8) at Chartiers Valley (19-2), 6 p.m.; Albert Gallatin (10-6) at Gateway (8-6), 6 p.m.; Trinity (9-8) at Highlands (13-4), 6 p.m.; Franklin Regional (8-6) at Mars (14-2), 6 p.m.; Plum (8-5) at New Castle (16-2), 6 p.m.; Latrobe (7-6) at Thomas Jefferson (18-4), 6 p.m.; Shaler (8-4) at Laurel Highlands (11-3), 6 p.m.; South Fayette (9-8) at Penn Hills (12-4), 6 p.m.
Class 4A
First round
Thursday’s schedule
Freeport (6-8) at Belle Vernon (11-1), 6 p.m.; Ambridge (4-9) at South Park (8-5), 6 p.m.; Derry (6-6) at Quaker Valley (12-4), 6 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant (9-8) at North Catholic (15-4), 6 p.m.; Knoch (7-9) at Lincoln Park (14-5), 6 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward (8-4) at Deer Lakes (9-3), 6 p.m.; Beaver (2-16) at Montour (12-7), 6 p.m.; Burrell (9-9) at Central Valley (10-4), 6 p.m.
Class 3A
First round
Thursday’s schedule
Ligonier Valley (5-11) at South Allegheny (14-4), 6 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (9-8) at Brentwood (8-6), 6 p.m.; New Brighton (8-9) at Aliquippa (10-5), 6 p.m.; Laurel (11-10) at Washington (12-4), 6 p.m.; McGuffey (10-6) at Neshannock (15-1), 6 p.m.; Charleroi (12-5) at Beaver Falls (9-4), 6 p.m.; Apollo-Ridge (9-5) at Shady Side Academy (13-2), 6 p.m.; Ellwood City (10-4) vs. Avonworth (12-4), 6 p.m.
Class 2A
First round
Wednesday’s schedule
California (5-4) at OLSH (17-0), 6 p.m.; Monessen (9-7) at Shenango (14-7), 6 p.m.; Burgettstown (8-11) at Jeannette (12-4), 6 p.m.; Serra Catholic (3-11) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (13-3), 6 p.m.; Sewickley Academy (9-7) at Carlynton (12-4), 6 p.m.; South Side (6-11) at Sto-Rox (9-5), 6 p.m.; Fort Cherry (12-6) at Frazier (17-3), 6 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Winchester Thurston (9-4) at Jeannette/Burgettstown winner, noon
Class A
First round
Tuesday’s results
St. Joseph 2, Avella 0
Imani Christian 64, Nazareth Prep 52
Union 97, Aquinas Academy 54
Rochester 60, West Greene 32
Western Beaver 54, Geibel 53
Eden Christian 62, Propel Montour 26
Leechburg 84, Mapletown 37
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
St. Joseph (9-10) at Bishop Canevin (13-4), 6 p.m.; Union (8-4) at Imani Christian (11-2), 6 p.m.; Western Beaver (11-4) at Rochester (12-4), 6 p.m.; Leechburg (7-4) at Eden Christian (11-1), 6 p.m.
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
First round
Tuesday’s result
Pine-Richland 54, Peters Township 45
Wednesday’s schedule
Baldwin (8-7) at Penn-Trafford (10-6), 6 p.m.; Seneca Valley (3-13) at Mt. Lebanon (14-3), 6 p.m.; Shaler (4-11) at Bethel Park (13-3), 6 p.m.; North Hills (3-14) at Norwin (11-4), 6 p.m.; Hempfield (4-8) at Butler (9-8), 6 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Pine-Richland (7-10) at Upper St. Clair (12-2), 5 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Baldwin/Penn-Trafford winner at North Allegheny (19-1), noon
Class 5A
First round
Thursday’s schedule
Mars (9-9) at Trinity (18-1), 6 p.m.; Penn Hills (10-6) at Fox Chapel (11-7), 6 p.m.; Albert Gallatin (14-6) at Thomas Jefferson (11-8), 6 p.m.; Armstrong (10-5) at Woodland Hills (11-5), 6 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (11-9) at McKeesport (15-4), 6 p.m.; Moon (7-11) at Hampton (14-5), 6 p.m.; South Fayette (14-5) at Latrobe (12-2), 6 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Monday’s schedule
McKeesport/Oakland Catholic winner at Chartiers Valley (19-3), 6 p.m.
Class 4A
First round
Tuesday’s results
Beaver 59, Burrell 20
Elizabeth Forward 47, Central Valley 40
Knoch 69, Hopewell 53
Blackhawk 61, Highlands 19
Montour 53, Belle Vernon 52
Southmoreland 53, Deer Lakes 24
Mt. Pleasant 38, Freeport 31 (OT)
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Elizabeth Forward (8-5) at Beaver (16-0), 6 p.m.; Blackhawk (13-5) at Knoch (9-1), 6 p.m.; Montour (12-9) at Quaker Valley (13-4), 6 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant (11-7) at Southmoreland (15-4), 6 p.m.
Class 3A
First round
Wednesday’s schedule
Brownsville (2-8) at North Catholic (15-2), 6 p.m.; Avonworth (8-6) at Freedom (5-6), 6 p.m.; McGuffey (5-6) at Laurel (16-2), 6 p.m.; Ellwood City (4-7) at South Park (9-2), 6 p.m.; Washington (7-8) at Mohawk (13-4), 6 p.m.; Charleroi (8-8) at Keystone Oaks (10-7), 6 p.m.; Beaver Falls (5-13) at Brentwood (12-1), 6 p.m.; East Allegheny (6-6) at Waynesburg (12-4), 6 p.m.
Class 2A
First round
Tuesday’s results
Neshannock 70, Aliquippa 40
California 50, Fort Cherry 43
Sewickley Academy 53, Seton LaSalle 30
Greensburg C.C. 52, Burgettstown 39
Serra Catholic 53, South Side 35
Carlynton 2, Shenango 0
Winchester Thurston 31, Chartiers-Houston 14
OLSH 60, Apollo-Ridge 31
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
California (10-3) at Neshannock (14-2), 6 p.m.; Greensburg C.C. (9-4) at Sewickley Academy (12-5); Carlynton (10-9) vs. Serra Catholic (14-0), 6 p.m.; OLSH (13-5) vs. Winchester Thurston (11-3), 6 p.m.
Class A
First round
Thursday’s schedule
St. Joseph (6-12) at Avella (9-9), 6 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan (3-11) at Aquinas Academy (12-4), 6 p.m.; Mapletown (6-5) at Clairton (10-3), 6 p.m.; Riverview (6-6) at Bishop Canevin (6-6), 6 p.m.; Union (9-10) at Monessen (9-10), 6 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Monday’s schedule
St. Joseph/Avella winner at Rochester (12-3), 6 p.m.; Riverview/Bishop Canevin winner at West Greene (15-2), 6 p.m.; Union/Monessen winner vs. Eden Christian (10-6) at TBD, 6 p.m.
Regular season
Tuesday’s results
Nonsection
Saltsburg 55, Derry 37
Hockey
Tuesday’s schedule
Class AAA
North Allegheny 3, Cathedral Prep 2
Peters Township 6, Upper St. Clair 4
Central Catholic 12, Butler 0
Pine-Richland 4, Seneca Valley 3
Canon-McMillan 5, Mt. Lebanon 0
Class AA
Hampton 9, Mars 6
Penn-Trafford 3, West Allegheny 0
Moon at Thomas Jefferson, (n)
Class A
North Hills 5, Blackhawk 0
Norwin 15, Wheeling Catholic 4
Indiana 3, Westmont Hilltop 2 (OT)
Kiski 5, North Catholic 4
Fox Chapel at South Park, (n)
Class B
Bishop Canevin 5, Wilmington 3
Connellsville 6, Neshannock 4
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
More High School Other• High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 1, 2021
• Shaler freshman bowler comes through in clutch
• Carlynton athletic director stresses life lessons learned from sports
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 27, 2021
• North Journal notebook: 8 North Allegheny wrestlers advance to WPIALs