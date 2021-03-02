High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 2, 2021

By:

Tuesday, March 2, 2021 | 11:28 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Upper St. Clair 54, Canon-McMillan 39

Seneca Valley 82, Mt. Lebanon 54

Penn-Trafford 53, North Hills 50

Butler 59, Norwin 46

Fox Chapel 63, Bethel Park 44

North Allegheny 45, Central Catholic 41

Hempfield 66, Baldwin 63

Pine-Richland 79, Peters Township 67

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Seneca Valley (11-9) at Upper St. Clair (16-1), 6 p.m.

Butler (11-8) at Penn-Trafford (13-5), 6 p.m.

North Allegheny (15-6) at Fox Chapel (17-2), 6 p.m.

Pine-Richland (11-5) at Hempfield (12-5), 6 p.m.

Class 5A

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

McKeesport (7-8) at Chartiers Valley (19-2), 6 p.m.; Albert Gallatin (10-6) at Gateway (8-6), 6 p.m.; Trinity (9-8) at Highlands (13-4), 6 p.m.; Franklin Regional (8-6) at Mars (14-2), 6 p.m.; Plum (8-5) at New Castle (16-2), 6 p.m.; Latrobe (7-6) at Thomas Jefferson (18-4), 6 p.m.; Shaler (8-4) at Laurel Highlands (11-3), 6 p.m.; South Fayette (9-8) at Penn Hills (12-4), 6 p.m.

Class 4A

First round

Thursday’s schedule

Freeport (6-8) at Belle Vernon (11-1), 6 p.m.; Ambridge (4-9) at South Park (8-5), 6 p.m.; Derry (6-6) at Quaker Valley (12-4), 6 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant (9-8) at North Catholic (15-4), 6 p.m.; Knoch (7-9) at Lincoln Park (14-5), 6 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward (8-4) at Deer Lakes (9-3), 6 p.m.; Beaver (2-16) at Montour (12-7), 6 p.m.; Burrell (9-9) at Central Valley (10-4), 6 p.m.

Class 3A

First round

Thursday’s schedule

Ligonier Valley (5-11) at South Allegheny (14-4), 6 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (9-8) at Brentwood (8-6), 6 p.m.; New Brighton (8-9) at Aliquippa (10-5), 6 p.m.; Laurel (11-10) at Washington (12-4), 6 p.m.; McGuffey (10-6) at Neshannock (15-1), 6 p.m.; Charleroi (12-5) at Beaver Falls (9-4), 6 p.m.; Apollo-Ridge (9-5) at Shady Side Academy (13-2), 6 p.m.; Ellwood City (10-4) vs. Avonworth (12-4), 6 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

California (5-4) at OLSH (17-0), 6 p.m.; Monessen (9-7) at Shenango (14-7), 6 p.m.; Burgettstown (8-11) at Jeannette (12-4), 6 p.m.; Serra Catholic (3-11) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (13-3), 6 p.m.; Sewickley Academy (9-7) at Carlynton (12-4), 6 p.m.; South Side (6-11) at Sto-Rox (9-5), 6 p.m.; Fort Cherry (12-6) at Frazier (17-3), 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Winchester Thurston (9-4) at Jeannette/Burgettstown winner, noon

Class A

First round

Tuesday’s results

St. Joseph 2, Avella 0

Imani Christian 64, Nazareth Prep 52

Union 97, Aquinas Academy 54

Rochester 60, West Greene 32

Western Beaver 54, Geibel 53

Eden Christian 62, Propel Montour 26

Leechburg 84, Mapletown 37

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

St. Joseph (9-10) at Bishop Canevin (13-4), 6 p.m.; Union (8-4) at Imani Christian (11-2), 6 p.m.; Western Beaver (11-4) at Rochester (12-4), 6 p.m.; Leechburg (7-4) at Eden Christian (11-1), 6 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

First round

Tuesday’s result

Pine-Richland 54, Peters Township 45

Wednesday’s schedule

Baldwin (8-7) at Penn-Trafford (10-6), 6 p.m.; Seneca Valley (3-13) at Mt. Lebanon (14-3), 6 p.m.; Shaler (4-11) at Bethel Park (13-3), 6 p.m.; North Hills (3-14) at Norwin (11-4), 6 p.m.; Hempfield (4-8) at Butler (9-8), 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Pine-Richland (7-10) at Upper St. Clair (12-2), 5 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Baldwin/Penn-Trafford winner at North Allegheny (19-1), noon

Class 5A

First round

Thursday’s schedule

Mars (9-9) at Trinity (18-1), 6 p.m.; Penn Hills (10-6) at Fox Chapel (11-7), 6 p.m.; Albert Gallatin (14-6) at Thomas Jefferson (11-8), 6 p.m.; Armstrong (10-5) at Woodland Hills (11-5), 6 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (11-9) at McKeesport (15-4), 6 p.m.; Moon (7-11) at Hampton (14-5), 6 p.m.; South Fayette (14-5) at Latrobe (12-2), 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Monday’s schedule

McKeesport/Oakland Catholic winner at Chartiers Valley (19-3), 6 p.m.

Class 4A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Beaver 59, Burrell 20

Elizabeth Forward 47, Central Valley 40

Knoch 69, Hopewell 53

Blackhawk 61, Highlands 19

Montour 53, Belle Vernon 52

Southmoreland 53, Deer Lakes 24

Mt. Pleasant 38, Freeport 31 (OT)

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Elizabeth Forward (8-5) at Beaver (16-0), 6 p.m.; Blackhawk (13-5) at Knoch (9-1), 6 p.m.; Montour (12-9) at Quaker Valley (13-4), 6 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant (11-7) at Southmoreland (15-4), 6 p.m.

Class 3A

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Brownsville (2-8) at North Catholic (15-2), 6 p.m.; Avonworth (8-6) at Freedom (5-6), 6 p.m.; McGuffey (5-6) at Laurel (16-2), 6 p.m.; Ellwood City (4-7) at South Park (9-2), 6 p.m.; Washington (7-8) at Mohawk (13-4), 6 p.m.; Charleroi (8-8) at Keystone Oaks (10-7), 6 p.m.; Beaver Falls (5-13) at Brentwood (12-1), 6 p.m.; East Allegheny (6-6) at Waynesburg (12-4), 6 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Neshannock 70, Aliquippa 40

California 50, Fort Cherry 43

Sewickley Academy 53, Seton LaSalle 30

Greensburg C.C. 52, Burgettstown 39

Serra Catholic 53, South Side 35

Carlynton 2, Shenango 0

Winchester Thurston 31, Chartiers-Houston 14

OLSH 60, Apollo-Ridge 31

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

California (10-3) at Neshannock (14-2), 6 p.m.; Greensburg C.C. (9-4) at Sewickley Academy (12-5); Carlynton (10-9) vs. Serra Catholic (14-0), 6 p.m.; OLSH (13-5) vs. Winchester Thurston (11-3), 6 p.m.

Class A

First round

Thursday’s schedule

St. Joseph (6-12) at Avella (9-9), 6 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan (3-11) at Aquinas Academy (12-4), 6 p.m.; Mapletown (6-5) at Clairton (10-3), 6 p.m.; Riverview (6-6) at Bishop Canevin (6-6), 6 p.m.; Union (9-10) at Monessen (9-10), 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Monday’s schedule

St. Joseph/Avella winner at Rochester (12-3), 6 p.m.; Riverview/Bishop Canevin winner at West Greene (15-2), 6 p.m.; Union/Monessen winner vs. Eden Christian (10-6) at TBD, 6 p.m.

Regular season

Tuesday’s results

Nonsection

Saltsburg 55, Derry 37

Hockey

Tuesday’s schedule

Class AAA

North Allegheny 3, Cathedral Prep 2

Peters Township 6, Upper St. Clair 4

Central Catholic 12, Butler 0

Pine-Richland 4, Seneca Valley 3

Canon-McMillan 5, Mt. Lebanon 0

Class AA

Hampton 9, Mars 6

Penn-Trafford 3, West Allegheny 0

Moon at Thomas Jefferson, (n)

Class A

North Hills 5, Blackhawk 0

Norwin 15, Wheeling Catholic 4

Indiana 3, Westmont Hilltop 2 (OT)

Kiski 5, North Catholic 4

Fox Chapel at South Park, (n)

Class B

Bishop Canevin 5, Wilmington 3

Connellsville 6, Neshannock 4

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.