High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 22, 2023
By:
Wednesday, March 22, 2023 | 11:37 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Baseball
Wednesday’s results
Nonsection
Apollo-Ridge 11, Leechburg 6
Beaver Falls at Northgate, (n)
Bentworth 7, West Greene 1
Beth-Center 24, Clairton 0
Bethel Park 1, Canon-McMillan 0
Burgettstown 11, Fort Cherry 7
Burrell 4, Kiski Area 3
Canon-McMillan 10, Bethel Park 5
Carmichaels 4, Albert Gallatin 1
Carrick at North Catholic, (n)
Chartiers-Houston 9, Brownsville 0
Chartiers Valley 3, Peters Township 1
Deer Lakes 9, Knoch 8
Greensburg Central Catholic 11, Southmoreland 0
Jefferson-Morgan 8, Trinity Christian 7
Karns City 9, Ambridge 7
Mater Academy Charter 7, Ellwood City 3
Mt. Pleasant 3, Virginia Episcopal 1
Palmetto (FL) 6, OLSH 4
Penn-Trafford 12, Steel Valley 4
Pine-Richland 6, Plum 3
Putnam Prep Science (CT) 14, Mt. Pleasant 6
Serra Catholic 11, California 7
South Side 26, Cornell 0
Turkeyfoot Valley at Mapletown, (n)
Valley 9, Greensburg Salem 5
Beaver at New Castle, ppd.
Thursday’s schedule
Nonsection
Beaver Falls at West Allegheny, 4:30 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Connellsville, 4 p.m.
Brownsville at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Keystone Oaks, 4:30 p.m.
Franklin Regional at Shaler, 4 p.m.
Indiana at DuBois Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Jeannette at Washington, 4 p.m.
Laurel at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.
Leechburg at Apollo-Ridge, 4 p.m.
McKeesport at Yough, 4 p.m.
Nazareth Prep at Central Valley, 4 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Montour, 6 p.m.
Shady Side Academy vs. Sewickley Academy, 8:30 a.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Peters Township, 4:30 p.m.
Western Beaver at Avella, 4 p.m.
Basketball
PIAA playoffs
Championships
Boys
Class 6A
Saturday’s schedule
Roman Catholic (27-3) vs. Reading (31-1) at Giant Center, 8 p.m.
Class 5A
Friday’s schedule
Imhotep Charter (29-3) vs. Exeter (27-6) at Giant Center, 8 p.m.
Class 4A
Thursday’s schedule
Neumann-Goretti (26-3)vs. Lincoln Park (29-1) at Giant Center, 8 p.m.
Class 3A
Saturday’s schedule
West Catholic (19-10) vs. Deer Lakes (21-8) at Giant Center, 2 p.m.
Class 2A
Friday’s schedule
Lancaster Mennonite (20-8) vs. Aliquippa (24-6) at Giant Center, 2 p.m.
Class A
Thursday’s schedule
Berlin Brothersvalley (26-2) vs. Imani Christian (22-6) at Giant Center, 2 p.m.
Girls
Class 6A
Friday’s schedule
Archbishop Carroll (15-11) vs. Cedar Cliff (30-0) at Giant Center, 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Saturday’s schedule
Archbishop Wood (23-5) vs. South Fayette (28-2) at Giant Center, 6 p.m.
Class 4A
Saturday’s schedule
Lansdale Catholic (27-2) vs. Blackhawk (25-4) at Giant Center, noon
Class 3A
Thursday’s schedule
Dunmore (26-3) vs. River Valley (29-2) at Giant Center, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Thursday’s schedule
Homer-Center (24-7) vs. Kennedy Catholic (25-4) at Giant Center, noon
Class A
Friday’s schedule
Lourdes (22-7) vs. Union (22-6) at Giant Center, noon
Hockey
State championships
At RMU Island Sports Center
Saturday’s schedule
Class 3A
Peters Township vs. LaSalle College, 5 p.m.
Class 2A
South Fayette vs. Pennsbury, 2 p.m.
Class A
Kiski vs. West Chester, 11 a.m.
Lacrosse
Girls
Wednesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 2
North Allegheny 15, Freeport 0
Class 2A
Section 2
South Fayette 20, Aquinas Academy 4
Nonsection
Canon-McMillan 17, Seton LaSalle 3
Chartiers Valley 14, Hampton 4
Fairmont 12, Latrobe 6
Upper St. Clair 14, Plum 9
Tennis
Boys
Wednesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 4, Norwin 1
Penn-Trafford 5, Connellsville 0
Section 2
Mars 5, North Hills 0
North Allegheny 4, Moon 1
Section 4
Peters Township 3, Mt. Lebanon 2
Class 2A
Section 1
Mt. Pleasant 4, Greensburg Salem 1
Section 2
South Park 5, McGuffey 0
Section 3
Section 4
Beaver 4, Riverside 1
Central Valley 4, Blackhawk 1
Nonsection
Woodland Hills 3, West Mifflin 2
Softball
Wednesday’s results
Nonsection
Apollo-Ridge 10, Leechburg 0
Avella 7, Washington 4
Beaver 6, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 5
Belle Vernon 4, Waynesburg 3
Burgettstown 7, Freedom 3
Carlynton at Beaver Falls, (n)
Carmichaels 3, McGuffey 0
Charleroi 5, Frazier 2
Chartiers Valley 17, South Fayette 11
Greensburg Central Catholic 13, Derry 3
Fox Chapel 8, Butler 7
Greensburg Salem 6, Valley 2
Hampton 10, Knoch 2
Hempfield 8, Franklin Regional 0
Jefferson-Morgan 7, Beth-Center 0
Kiski Area 1, Burrell 0
Latrobe 9, Mt. Pleasant 1
McKeesport 15, Gateway 0
Norwin 12, Penn-Trafford 1
Penn Hills 18, Woodland Hills 3
Peters Township 9, Baldwin 8
Plum 11, Seton LaSalle 1
Steel Valley 16, Bishop Canevin 1
Thomas Jefferson 11, Moon 5
Western Beaver 13, New Brighton 1
East Allegheny at McKeesport, ppd.
Thursday’s schedule
Nonsection
Apollo-Ridge at Leechburg, 4 p.m.
Avella at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.
Baldwin at Peters Township, 4:30 p.m.
Bethel Park at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:15 p.m.
Blackhawk at Union, 4 p.m.
Carmichaels at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.
Central Valley at Montour, 4 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at South Fayette, 3:45 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Highlands, 4 p.m.
Freedom at Rochester, 4 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Connellsville, 4 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Carlynton, 4 p.m.
Latrobe at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.
Mohawk at Hickory, 4 p.m.
North Hills at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.
Quaker Valley at New Brighton, 3:45 p.m.
Ringgold at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.
Serra Catholic at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Southmoreland at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.
Springdale at Northgate, 4 p.m.
Yough at Ringgold, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Boys
Wednesday’s results
Nonsection
Latrobe 3, Butler 0
North Hills 3, Pine-Richland 0
South Park at Aquinas Academy, (n)
Thursday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 2
North Allegheny at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Shaler at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Baldwin at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Bishop Guilfoyle at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
North Hills at Moon, 7:15 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Armstrong, 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.
South Fayette at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Trinity at Hopewell, 6 p.m.
West Shamokin at Derry, 7:30 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
