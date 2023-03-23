High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 22, 2023

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 | 11:37 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Baseball

Wednesday’s results

Nonsection

Apollo-Ridge 11, Leechburg 6

Beaver Falls at Northgate, (n)

Bentworth 7, West Greene 1

Beth-Center 24, Clairton 0

Bethel Park 1, Canon-McMillan 0

Burgettstown 11, Fort Cherry 7

Burrell 4, Kiski Area 3

Canon-McMillan 10, Bethel Park 5

Carmichaels 4, Albert Gallatin 1

Carrick at North Catholic, (n)

Charleroi 5, Ringgold 4

Chartiers-Houston 9, Brownsville 0

Chartiers Valley 3, Peters Township 1

Deer Lakes 9, Knoch 8

Gateway 10, Hampton 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 11, Southmoreland 0

Jefferson-Morgan 8, Trinity Christian 7

Karns City 9, Ambridge 7

Mars 13, Highlands 4

Mater Academy Charter 7, Ellwood City 3

Mohawk 10, Hopewell 8

Moon 6, Butler 2

Mt. Pleasant 3, Virginia Episcopal 1

Palmetto (FL) 6, OLSH 4

Penn-Trafford 12, Steel Valley 4

Pine-Richland 6, Plum 3

Putnam Prep Science (CT) 14, Mt. Pleasant 6

Serra Catholic 11, California 7

South Side 26, Cornell 0

Turkeyfoot Valley at Mapletown, (n)

Valley 9, Greensburg Salem 5

Beaver at New Castle, ppd.

Thursday’s schedule

Nonsection

Avonworth at Moon, 5:30 p.m.

Beaver Falls at West Allegheny, 4:30 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Connellsville, 4 p.m.

Brownsville at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.

Carlynton at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Keystone Oaks, 4:30 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Shaler, 4 p.m.

Freedom at Rochester, 4 p.m.

Indiana at DuBois Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Jeannette at Washington, 4 p.m.

Laurel at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.

Leechburg at Apollo-Ridge, 4 p.m.

McKeesport at Yough, 4 p.m.

Nazareth Prep at Central Valley, 4 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Montour, 6 p.m.

Ringgold at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

Shady Side Academy vs. Sewickley Academy, 8:30 a.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Peters Township, 4:30 p.m.

Western Beaver at Avella, 4 p.m.

Basketball

PIAA playoffs

Championships

Boys

Class 6A

Saturday’s schedule

Roman Catholic (27-3) vs. Reading (31-1) at Giant Center, 8 p.m.

Class 5A

Friday’s schedule

Imhotep Charter (29-3) vs. Exeter (27-6) at Giant Center, 8 p.m.

Class 4A

Thursday’s schedule

Neumann-Goretti (26-3)vs. Lincoln Park (29-1) at Giant Center, 8 p.m.

Class 3A

Saturday’s schedule

West Catholic (19-10) vs. Deer Lakes (21-8) at Giant Center, 2 p.m.

Class 2A

Friday’s schedule

Lancaster Mennonite (20-8) vs. Aliquippa (24-6) at Giant Center, 2 p.m.

Class A

Thursday’s schedule

Berlin Brothersvalley (26-2) vs. Imani Christian (22-6) at Giant Center, 2 p.m.

Girls

Class 6A

Friday’s schedule

Archbishop Carroll (15-11) vs. Cedar Cliff (30-0) at Giant Center, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Saturday’s schedule

Archbishop Wood (23-5) vs. South Fayette (28-2) at Giant Center, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Saturday’s schedule

Lansdale Catholic (27-2) vs. Blackhawk (25-4) at Giant Center, noon

Class 3A

Thursday’s schedule

Dunmore (26-3) vs. River Valley (29-2) at Giant Center, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Thursday’s schedule

Homer-Center (24-7) vs. Kennedy Catholic (25-4) at Giant Center, noon

Class A

Friday’s schedule

Lourdes (22-7) vs. Union (22-6) at Giant Center, noon

Hockey

State championships

At RMU Island Sports Center

Saturday’s schedule

Class 3A

Peters Township vs. LaSalle College, 5 p.m.

Class 2A

South Fayette vs. Pennsbury, 2 p.m.

Class A

Kiski vs. West Chester, 11 a.m.

Lacrosse

Girls

Wednesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 2

North Allegheny 15, Freeport 0

Class 2A

Section 2

South Fayette 20, Aquinas Academy 4

Nonsection

Canon-McMillan 17, Seton LaSalle 3

Chartiers Valley 14, Hampton 4

Fairmont 12, Latrobe 6

Upper St. Clair 14, Plum 9

Tennis

Boys

Wednesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 4, Norwin 1

Gateway 3, Hempfield 2

Penn-Trafford 5, Connellsville 0

Section 2

Mars 5, North Hills 0

North Allegheny 4, Moon 1

Section 4

Peters Township 3, Mt. Lebanon 2

Class 2A

Section 1

Mt. Pleasant 4, Greensburg Salem 1

Section 2

South Park 5, McGuffey 0

Section 3

Knoch 3, Highlands 2

Section 4

Beaver 4, Riverside 1

Central Valley 4, Blackhawk 1

Nonsection

Woodland Hills 3, West Mifflin 2

Softball

Wednesday’s results

Nonsection

Apollo-Ridge 10, Leechburg 0

Armstrong 8, Indiana 1

Avella 7, Washington 4

Beaver 6, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 5

Belle Vernon 4, Waynesburg 3

Brashear 8, Brentwood 6

Burgettstown 7, Freedom 3

Carlynton at Beaver Falls, (n)

Carmichaels 3, McGuffey 0

Charleroi 5, Frazier 2

Chartiers Valley 17, South Fayette 11

Greensburg Central Catholic 13, Derry 3

Fox Chapel 8, Butler 7

Greensburg Salem 6, Valley 2

Hampton 10, Knoch 2

Hempfield 8, Franklin Regional 0

Hopewell 15, Ambridge 0

Jefferson-Morgan 7, Beth-Center 0

Kiski Area 1, Burrell 0

Latrobe 9, Mt. Pleasant 1

McKeesport 15, Gateway 0

Norwin 12, Penn-Trafford 1

Penn Hills 18, Woodland Hills 3

Peters Township 9, Baldwin 8

Plum 11, Seton LaSalle 1

Riverside 20, Cornell 0

Steel Valley 16, Bishop Canevin 1

Thomas Jefferson 11, Moon 5

Union 10, Shenango 4

Western Beaver 13, New Brighton 1

East Allegheny at McKeesport, ppd.

Thursday’s schedule

Nonsection

Apollo-Ridge at Leechburg, 4 p.m.

Avella at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

Baldwin at Peters Township, 4:30 p.m.

Bethel Park at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:15 p.m.

Blackhawk at Union, 4 p.m.

Carmichaels at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.

Central Valley at Montour, 4 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at South Fayette, 3:45 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Highlands, 4 p.m.

Freedom at Rochester, 4 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Connellsville, 4 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Latrobe at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

Mohawk at Hickory, 4 p.m.

North Hills at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.

Quaker Valley at New Brighton, 3:45 p.m.

Ringgold at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Serra Catholic at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Southmoreland at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

Springdale at Northgate, 4 p.m.

Yough at Ringgold, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Boys

Wednesday’s results

Nonsection

Latrobe 3, Butler 0

North Hills 3, Pine-Richland 0

South Park at Aquinas Academy, (n)

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 2

North Allegheny at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Baldwin at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Guilfoyle at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

North Hills at Moon, 7:15 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.

South Fayette at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Trinity at Hopewell, 6 p.m.

West Shamokin at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

