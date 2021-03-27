High school scores, summaries and schedules for march 26, 2021

Saturday, March 27, 2021 | 1:05 AM

High schools

Baseball

Friday’s results

Nonsection

New Castle 24, Aliquippa 0

Jefferson-Morgan 3, Avella 2

Carmichaels 18, Brownsville 2

Woodland Hills 6, Carrick 1

Central Catholic 6, Penn Hills 4

Central Valley at Moon, (n)

Peters Township 13, Chartiers Valley 3

Northgate 10, Clairton 2

Deer Lakes 5, Steel Valley 0

Eden Christian 6, Brentwood 5

Seneca Valley 1, Fox Chapel 0

Charleroi 8, Frazier 4

Armstrong 10, Freeport 0 (6)

Greensburg Central Catholic at East Allegheny, (n)

Ligonier Valley 6, Greensburg Salem 4

Upper St. Clair 2, Hampton 1

Franklin Regional 3, Hempfield 2

Highlands 8, Valley 1

Hopewell 10, West Mifflin 2

Jeannette at Yough, (n)

Butler 10, Knoch 0 (5)

Mapletown at Turkeyfoot Valley, ppd.

Mohawk at Union, (n)

Monessen at Southmoreland, ppd.

Ambridge 7, New Brighton 2

North Allegheny at Connellsville, ppd.

Norwin at Penn-Trafford, ppd.

Pine-Richland at Mt. Lebanon, (n)

Riverside 11, Beaver Falls 1

Riverview 16, Carlynton 0

Shenango 6, Ellwood City 4

South Fayette 5, North Catholic 0

South Side 19, Cornell 1

Mt. Pleasant 5, Uniontown 2

Springdale at Highlands, ppd.

North Hills 11, Thomas Jefferson 1

Blackhawk 2, West Allegheny 1

West Greene at Waynesburg, ppd.

Saturday’s schedule

Nonsection

Aliquippa at New Brighton, 11 a.m.

Ambridge at New Brighton, 11 a.m.

Avella at Mapletown, 12 p.m.

Baldwin at Derry, 10 a.m.

Beth-Center at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.

Central Catholic at Montour, 12 p.m.

Ellwood City at Armstrong, 11 a.m.

Fort Cherry at Washington, 12 p.m.

Moon at Hopewell, 11 a.m.

North Allegheny at Connellsville, 11:30 a.m.

Penn Hills at West Mifflin, 12 p.m.

Peters Township at Seton LaSalle, 12 p.m.

Ringgold at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Freedom, 1 p.m.

Shaler at Mt. Lebanon, 1:30 p.m.

Basketball

Boys

PIAA finals

Class 6A

Saturday’s schedule

Archbishop Wood (19-0) vs. Reading (25-2) at Giant Center, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Friday’s result

Cathedral Prep 69, Archbishop Ryan 49

Class 3A

Saturday’s schedule

Loyalsock Township (24-1) vs. Brookville (18-2) at Giant Center, 2:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Friday’s result

OLSH 62, Constitution 49

Girls

PIAA finals

Class 6A

Friday’s result

North Allegheny 55, Spring-Ford 40

Class 5A

Saturday’s schedule

Cardinal O’Hara (14-4) vs. Chartiers Valley (25-3) at Giant Center, 5 p.m.

Class 4A

Saturday’s schedule

Archbishop Wood (17-2) vs. Villa Maria Academy (20-0) at Giant Center, noon

Class A

Friday’s result

Bishop Guilfoyle 62, Jenkintown 47

Lacrosse

WPIAL

Friday’s results

Boys

Nonsection

North Allegheny 14, Upper St. Clair 9

Bethel Park 12, Butler 0

Mars 18, Pine-Richland 4

Girls

Nonsection

Winchester Thurston 12, Freeport 10

Seneca Valley 11, Knoch 4

Peters Township 8, Fox Chapel 5

South Fayette 19, Hempfield 7

Blackhawk 13, Moon 7

Shaler 23, Greensburg Salem 2

Mars 15, Butler 2

Bethel Park 18, Hampton 12

Softball

Friday’s results

Nonsection

Apollo-Ridge 9, Highlands 9 (8)

Beaver Falls at Riverside, ppd.

Bentworth at Steel Valley, (n)

Brentwood 15, Northgate 9 (5)

Brownsville at Beth-Center, (n)

Carmichaels at Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.

Seneca Valley 13, Central Valley 3

Deer Lakes 15, Mars 2

Ellwood City 13, New Brighton 1

North Hills 13, Franklin Regional 3

Yough 6, Frazier 1

Armstrong 5, Freeport 2

Greensburg Central Catholic at California, (n)

Belle Vernon 10, Greensburg Salem 9

Connellsville 3, Hempfield 1

Keystone Oaks 15, Peters Township 7

McGuffey at Washington, (n)

Mt. Pleasant at Penn-Trafford, ppd.

Butler 2, New Castle 0

Plum 6, Fox Chapel 1

Pine-Richland 5, Mars 4

Carlynton 9, Quaker Valley 5

Redbank Valley at Indiana, (n)

Rochester at Hopewell, (n)

Bethel Park 7, Shaler 2

Shenango 13, Union 1

South Allegheny 6, Upper St. Clair 3

South Fayette 4, North Catholic 1

South Side 10, Avella 0 (5)

Springdale at Cornell, (n)

St. Joseph at Serra Catholic, (n)

Thomas Jefferson 13, Moon 0

Uniontown at Southmoreland, ppd.

Valley at Jeannette, (n)

Woodland Hills at Gateway, (n)

Saturday’s schedule

Nonsection

Ambridge at Ellwood City, 2 p.m.

Avonworth at Laurel, 12 p.m.

Baldwin at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at West Mifflin, 12 p.m.

Freedom at Rochester, 1 p.m.

Latrobe at Belle Vernon, 1 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Carmichaels, 12 p.m.

Moon at Mt. Lebanon, 12 p.m.

New Castle at Shenango, 12 p.m.

Ringgold at California, 11 a.m.

Seton LaSalle at Greensburg Central Catholic, 1 p.m.

South Allegheny at Frazier, 11 a.m.

South Side at Laurel, 5 p.m.

Union at New Brighton, 10 a.m.

Tennis

WPIAL

Boys

Friday’s results

Nonsection

Highlands 4, Kiski Area 1

Volleyball

Boys

Friday’s results

Nonsection

South Fayette 3, Bishop Canevin 1

Butler 3, Latrobe 0

Seton LaSalle 3, Upper St. Clair 0

Hopewell 3, Mars 2

Pine-Richland at North Catholic, (n)

Thomas Jefferson at Bethel Park, (n)

Saturday’s schedule

Nonsection

Central Catholic at North Catholic, 12:15 p.m.

North Hills at Moon, 12:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Saturday’s schedule

PIAA Team Championships

At Cumberland Valley

Class AAA

Semifinals

Spring-Ford vs. Central Dauphin, 4 p.m.; Waynesburg vs. Williamsport, 4 p.m.

Finals

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

Class AA

Semifinals

Boiling Springs vs. Southern Columbia, 11 a.m.; Burrell vs. Reynolds, 11 a.m.

Finals

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.