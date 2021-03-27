High school scores, summaries and schedules for march 26, 2021
Saturday, March 27, 2021 | 1:05 AM
High schools
Baseball
Friday’s results
Nonsection
New Castle 24, Aliquippa 0
Jefferson-Morgan 3, Avella 2
Carmichaels 18, Brownsville 2
Woodland Hills 6, Carrick 1
Central Catholic 6, Penn Hills 4
Central Valley at Moon, (n)
Peters Township 13, Chartiers Valley 3
Northgate 10, Clairton 2
Deer Lakes 5, Steel Valley 0
Eden Christian 6, Brentwood 5
Seneca Valley 1, Fox Chapel 0
Charleroi 8, Frazier 4
Armstrong 10, Freeport 0 (6)
Greensburg Central Catholic at East Allegheny, (n)
Ligonier Valley 6, Greensburg Salem 4
Upper St. Clair 2, Hampton 1
Franklin Regional 3, Hempfield 2
Highlands 8, Valley 1
Hopewell 10, West Mifflin 2
Jeannette at Yough, (n)
Butler 10, Knoch 0 (5)
Mapletown at Turkeyfoot Valley, ppd.
Mohawk at Union, (n)
Monessen at Southmoreland, ppd.
Ambridge 7, New Brighton 2
North Allegheny at Connellsville, ppd.
Norwin at Penn-Trafford, ppd.
Pine-Richland at Mt. Lebanon, (n)
Riverside 11, Beaver Falls 1
Riverview 16, Carlynton 0
Shenango 6, Ellwood City 4
South Fayette 5, North Catholic 0
South Side 19, Cornell 1
Mt. Pleasant 5, Uniontown 2
Springdale at Highlands, ppd.
North Hills 11, Thomas Jefferson 1
Blackhawk 2, West Allegheny 1
West Greene at Waynesburg, ppd.
Saturday’s schedule
Nonsection
Aliquippa at New Brighton, 11 a.m.
Ambridge at New Brighton, 11 a.m.
Avella at Mapletown, 12 p.m.
Baldwin at Derry, 10 a.m.
Beth-Center at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.
Central Catholic at Montour, 12 p.m.
Ellwood City at Armstrong, 11 a.m.
Fort Cherry at Washington, 12 p.m.
Moon at Hopewell, 11 a.m.
North Allegheny at Connellsville, 11:30 a.m.
Penn Hills at West Mifflin, 12 p.m.
Peters Township at Seton LaSalle, 12 p.m.
Ringgold at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Freedom, 1 p.m.
Shaler at Mt. Lebanon, 1:30 p.m.
Basketball
Boys
PIAA finals
Class 6A
Saturday’s schedule
Archbishop Wood (19-0) vs. Reading (25-2) at Giant Center, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Friday’s result
Cathedral Prep 69, Archbishop Ryan 49
Class 3A
Saturday’s schedule
Loyalsock Township (24-1) vs. Brookville (18-2) at Giant Center, 2:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Friday’s result
OLSH 62, Constitution 49
Girls
PIAA finals
Class 6A
Friday’s result
North Allegheny 55, Spring-Ford 40
Class 5A
Saturday’s schedule
Cardinal O’Hara (14-4) vs. Chartiers Valley (25-3) at Giant Center, 5 p.m.
Class 4A
Saturday’s schedule
Archbishop Wood (17-2) vs. Villa Maria Academy (20-0) at Giant Center, noon
Class A
Friday’s result
Bishop Guilfoyle 62, Jenkintown 47
Lacrosse
WPIAL
Friday’s results
Boys
Nonsection
North Allegheny 14, Upper St. Clair 9
Bethel Park 12, Butler 0
Mars 18, Pine-Richland 4
Girls
Nonsection
Winchester Thurston 12, Freeport 10
Seneca Valley 11, Knoch 4
Peters Township 8, Fox Chapel 5
South Fayette 19, Hempfield 7
Blackhawk 13, Moon 7
Shaler 23, Greensburg Salem 2
Mars 15, Butler 2
Bethel Park 18, Hampton 12
Softball
Friday’s results
Nonsection
Apollo-Ridge 9, Highlands 9 (8)
Beaver Falls at Riverside, ppd.
Bentworth at Steel Valley, (n)
Brentwood 15, Northgate 9 (5)
Brownsville at Beth-Center, (n)
Carmichaels at Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.
Seneca Valley 13, Central Valley 3
Deer Lakes 15, Mars 2
Ellwood City 13, New Brighton 1
North Hills 13, Franklin Regional 3
Yough 6, Frazier 1
Armstrong 5, Freeport 2
Greensburg Central Catholic at California, (n)
Belle Vernon 10, Greensburg Salem 9
Connellsville 3, Hempfield 1
Keystone Oaks 15, Peters Township 7
McGuffey at Washington, (n)
Mt. Pleasant at Penn-Trafford, ppd.
Butler 2, New Castle 0
Plum 6, Fox Chapel 1
Pine-Richland 5, Mars 4
Carlynton 9, Quaker Valley 5
Redbank Valley at Indiana, (n)
Rochester at Hopewell, (n)
Bethel Park 7, Shaler 2
Shenango 13, Union 1
South Allegheny 6, Upper St. Clair 3
South Fayette 4, North Catholic 1
South Side 10, Avella 0 (5)
Springdale at Cornell, (n)
St. Joseph at Serra Catholic, (n)
Thomas Jefferson 13, Moon 0
Uniontown at Southmoreland, ppd.
Valley at Jeannette, (n)
Woodland Hills at Gateway, (n)
Saturday’s schedule
Nonsection
Ambridge at Ellwood City, 2 p.m.
Avonworth at Laurel, 12 p.m.
Baldwin at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at West Mifflin, 12 p.m.
Freedom at Rochester, 1 p.m.
Latrobe at Belle Vernon, 1 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Carmichaels, 12 p.m.
Moon at Mt. Lebanon, 12 p.m.
New Castle at Shenango, 12 p.m.
Ringgold at California, 11 a.m.
Seton LaSalle at Greensburg Central Catholic, 1 p.m.
South Allegheny at Frazier, 11 a.m.
South Side at Laurel, 5 p.m.
Union at New Brighton, 10 a.m.
Tennis
WPIAL
Boys
Friday’s results
Nonsection
Highlands 4, Kiski Area 1
Volleyball
Boys
Friday’s results
Nonsection
South Fayette 3, Bishop Canevin 1
Butler 3, Latrobe 0
Seton LaSalle 3, Upper St. Clair 0
Hopewell 3, Mars 2
Pine-Richland at North Catholic, (n)
Thomas Jefferson at Bethel Park, (n)
Saturday’s schedule
Nonsection
Central Catholic at North Catholic, 12:15 p.m.
North Hills at Moon, 12:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Saturday’s schedule
PIAA Team Championships
At Cumberland Valley
Class AAA
Semifinals
Spring-Ford vs. Central Dauphin, 4 p.m.; Waynesburg vs. Williamsport, 4 p.m.
Finals
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
Class AA
Semifinals
Boiling Springs vs. Southern Columbia, 11 a.m.; Burrell vs. Reynolds, 11 a.m.
Finals
Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
