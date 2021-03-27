High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 27, 2021

Saturday, March 27, 2021 | 11:05 PM

High schools

Baseball

Saturday’s results

Nonsection

Armstrong 7, Ellwood City 1

Chartiers-Houston 5, Freedom 2

Moniteau 7, South Allegheny 5

Moon 11, Hopewell 9

Seton LaSalle 9, Peters Township 6

Baldwin 3, Upper Arlington (Ohio) 1

Latrobe 2, Upper Arlington (Ohio) 0

Shaler 4, Mt. Lebanon 3

West Mifflin 6, Penn Hills 3

North Allegheny 10, Connellsville 0

Central Catholic 9, Montour 7

Bethel Park 7, Canon-McMillan 3

Serra Catholic 11, Beth-Center 5

Mercyhurst Prep 7, OLSH 2

OLSH 10, Beth-Center 9

New Brighton 13, Beaver Falls 2

Avella at Mapletown (n)

Serra Catholic 11, Mercyhurst Prep 5

Ringgold 11, McGuffey 5

Aliquippa at New Brighton, ppd.

Baldwin at Derry, ppd.

Fort Cherry at Washington, ppd.

Rochester at Freedom, ppd.

Basketball

Boys

PIAA finals

Class 6A

Saturday’s result

Reading 58, Archbishop Wood 57

Class 3A

Saturday’s result

Loyalsock Township 75, Brookville 53

Girls

PIAA finals

Class 5A

Saturday’s result

Cardinal O’Hara 51, Chartiers Valley 27

Class 4A

Saturday’s result

Archbishop Wood 44, Villa Maria Academy 34

Softball

Saturday’s results

Nonsection

Latrobe 16, Belle Vernon 0

Laurel 4, Avonworth 3

Mt. Lebanon 14, Moon 4

Mt. Pleasant 8, Connellsville 3

Norwin 2, Burrell 1

West Greene 16, Ringgold 6

West Mifflin 12, Chartiers Valley 1

Laurel Highlands 4, Carmichaels 3

Ellwood City 10, Ambridge 0

Shenango 7, New Castle 5

North Allegheny 6, Baldwin 0

South Allegheny 4, Frazier 3

Frazier 6, South Allegheny 5

Hopewell 9, Freedom 5

Avonworth 4, Laurel 3

Union 21, New Brighton 4

Ringgold at California, ppd.

South Side at Laurel, ppd.

Seton LaSalle at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.

Volleyball

Boys

Saturday’s results

Nonsection

North Hills 3, Moon 0

Wrestling

Saturday’s results

PIAA Team Championships

At Cumberland Valley

Class AAA

Semifinals

Central Dauphin 32, Spring-Ford 28

Waynesburg 50, Williamsport 13

Finals

Waynesburg 42, Central Dauphin 3

Third-place match

Spring-Ford 36, Williamsport 32

Class AA

Semifinals

Reynolds 35, Burrell 30

Southern Columbia 31, Boiling Springs 22

Finals

Reynolds 31, Southern Columbia 22

Third-place match

Burrell 26, Boiling Springs 13

Saturday’s summaries

Waynesburg 50, Williamsport 13

*106: Cael Nasdeo (WI) m.d. Ky Szewczyk, 10-0

113: Joe Simon (W) p. Luke Segraves, Fall 1:18

120: Zander Phaturos (W) m.d. Devon Harris, 13-2

126: Mac Church (W) wbf.

132: Braden Bower (WI) d. Colton Stoneking, 6-4

138: Cole Homet (W) m.d. Carter Weaver, 11-3

145: Wyatt Henson (W) d. Riley Bower, 7-4

152: Rocco Welsh (W) m.d. Roman Morrone, 16-4

160: Nate Stephenson (W) p. Connor Hunsberger, Fall :54

172: Luca Augustine (W) t.f. Sebastian Robinson, 21-5, 4:12

189: Eli Makel (W) p. Ryan Dunlap, Fall :18

215: Noah Tustin (W) p. Charlie Lundy, Fall :48

285: Charles Crews (WI) wbf.

Waynesburg 42, Central Dauphin 3

106: Ky Szewczyk (W) d. Liam Flanagan, 7-6

*113: Joe Simon (W) d. Gavin Reynolds, 8-2

120: Zander Phaturos (W) m.d. Dallas Schoor, 13-5

126: Mac Church (W) d. Matt Repos, 2-1

132: Colton Stoneking (W) p. Mike Beers, 6:00

138: Cole Homet (W) d. Josh Miller, 5-3

145: Wyatt Henson (W) m.d. Ryan Gqrvick, 4-0

152: Rocco Welsh (W) m.d. Bryce Buckman, 17-7

160: Nate Stephenson (W) d. Wayde McClune, 6-0

172: Luca Augustine (W) t.f. Ethan Pae, 5:58

189: Timmy Smith (CD) d. Eli Makel, 2-1

215: Noah Tustin (W) d. Nathaniel Mosey, 4-2 SV

285: Ryan Howard (W) d. Ben Stewart, 4-1

*-Waynesburg received two penalty points for unsportsmanlike conduct

Reynolds 35, Burrell 30

106: Cooper Hornack (B) p. Logan Hammerschmidt, Fall :45

113:Chase Bell (R) wbf.

120: Gary Steen (R) p. Niko Ferra, Fall 2:55

126: Shawn Szymański (B) wbf.

*132: Nick Salerno (B), d. Kane Kettering, 5-3

138: Aaron Edwards (B) m.d. Dreyvin Livingston, 14-4

145: Ian Oswalt (B) m.d. Alex Ischo, 11-2

152: Kaeden Berger (R) t.f. Simon Slahtovsky, 18-2, 3:52

160: Jalen Wagner (R) p. Damin Barr, Fall 5:49

172: AJ Corrado (B) m.d. Jordan Decarmen, 9-1

189: Cole Toy (R) p. Colby Christie, Fall 1:07

215: Cole Clark (B) d. Owen Miller, 3-1

285: Guy Rocco John-Daniello (R) wbf.

Burrell 26, Boiling Springs 13

106: Cooper Hornack (B) m.d. James Snyder, 14-5

113: Double Forfeit

120: Raif Barber (BS) d. Niko Ferra, 5-3

126: Shawn Szymański (B) d. Austin Mahoney, 7-2

132: Nick Salerno (B) m.d. Cory Bounds, 8-0

*138: Ian Oswalt (B) d. Kobin Karper, 8-1

145: Aaron Edwards (B) d. Ean Wilson, 6-3

152: Michael Duggan (BS) d. Simon Slahtovsky, 10-5

160: Damian Barr (B) d. Jayden Barrick, 6-2

172: AJ Corrado (B) d. Eli Crum, 5-0

189: Collin Neal (BS) m.d. Colby Christie, 4-0

215: Cole Clark (B) d. Jacob Scott, 3-1

285: Julyan Dodson (BS) d. Dylan Slahtovsky, 3-0

