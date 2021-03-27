High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 27, 2021
By:
Saturday, March 27, 2021 | 11:05 PM
High schools
Baseball
Saturday’s results
Nonsection
Armstrong 7, Ellwood City 1
Chartiers-Houston 5, Freedom 2
Moniteau 7, South Allegheny 5
Moon 11, Hopewell 9
Seton LaSalle 9, Peters Township 6
Baldwin 3, Upper Arlington (Ohio) 1
Latrobe 2, Upper Arlington (Ohio) 0
Shaler 4, Mt. Lebanon 3
West Mifflin 6, Penn Hills 3
North Allegheny 10, Connellsville 0
Central Catholic 9, Montour 7
Bethel Park 7, Canon-McMillan 3
Serra Catholic 11, Beth-Center 5
Mercyhurst Prep 7, OLSH 2
OLSH 10, Beth-Center 9
New Brighton 13, Beaver Falls 2
Avella at Mapletown (n)
Serra Catholic 11, Mercyhurst Prep 5
Ringgold 11, McGuffey 5
Aliquippa at New Brighton, ppd.
Baldwin at Derry, ppd.
Fort Cherry at Washington, ppd.
Rochester at Freedom, ppd.
Basketball
Boys
PIAA finals
Class 6A
Saturday’s result
Reading 58, Archbishop Wood 57
Class 3A
Saturday’s result
Loyalsock Township 75, Brookville 53
Girls
PIAA finals
Class 5A
Saturday’s result
Cardinal O’Hara 51, Chartiers Valley 27
Class 4A
Saturday’s result
Archbishop Wood 44, Villa Maria Academy 34
Softball
Saturday’s results
Nonsection
Latrobe 16, Belle Vernon 0
Laurel 4, Avonworth 3
Mt. Lebanon 14, Moon 4
Mt. Pleasant 8, Connellsville 3
Norwin 2, Burrell 1
West Greene 16, Ringgold 6
West Mifflin 12, Chartiers Valley 1
Laurel Highlands 4, Carmichaels 3
Ellwood City 10, Ambridge 0
Shenango 7, New Castle 5
North Allegheny 6, Baldwin 0
South Allegheny 4, Frazier 3
Frazier 6, South Allegheny 5
Hopewell 9, Freedom 5
Avonworth 4, Laurel 3
Union 21, New Brighton 4
Ringgold at California, ppd.
South Side at Laurel, ppd.
Seton LaSalle at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.
Volleyball
Boys
Saturday’s results
Nonsection
North Hills 3, Moon 0
Wrestling
Saturday’s results
PIAA Team Championships
At Cumberland Valley
Class AAA
Semifinals
Central Dauphin 32, Spring-Ford 28
Waynesburg 50, Williamsport 13
Finals
Waynesburg 42, Central Dauphin 3
Third-place match
Spring-Ford 36, Williamsport 32
Class AA
Semifinals
Reynolds 35, Burrell 30
Southern Columbia 31, Boiling Springs 22
Finals
Reynolds 31, Southern Columbia 22
Third-place match
Burrell 26, Boiling Springs 13
Saturday’s summaries
Waynesburg 50, Williamsport 13
*106: Cael Nasdeo (WI) m.d. Ky Szewczyk, 10-0
113: Joe Simon (W) p. Luke Segraves, Fall 1:18
120: Zander Phaturos (W) m.d. Devon Harris, 13-2
126: Mac Church (W) wbf.
132: Braden Bower (WI) d. Colton Stoneking, 6-4
138: Cole Homet (W) m.d. Carter Weaver, 11-3
145: Wyatt Henson (W) d. Riley Bower, 7-4
152: Rocco Welsh (W) m.d. Roman Morrone, 16-4
160: Nate Stephenson (W) p. Connor Hunsberger, Fall :54
172: Luca Augustine (W) t.f. Sebastian Robinson, 21-5, 4:12
189: Eli Makel (W) p. Ryan Dunlap, Fall :18
215: Noah Tustin (W) p. Charlie Lundy, Fall :48
285: Charles Crews (WI) wbf.
Waynesburg 42, Central Dauphin 3
106: Ky Szewczyk (W) d. Liam Flanagan, 7-6
*113: Joe Simon (W) d. Gavin Reynolds, 8-2
120: Zander Phaturos (W) m.d. Dallas Schoor, 13-5
126: Mac Church (W) d. Matt Repos, 2-1
132: Colton Stoneking (W) p. Mike Beers, 6:00
138: Cole Homet (W) d. Josh Miller, 5-3
145: Wyatt Henson (W) m.d. Ryan Gqrvick, 4-0
152: Rocco Welsh (W) m.d. Bryce Buckman, 17-7
160: Nate Stephenson (W) d. Wayde McClune, 6-0
172: Luca Augustine (W) t.f. Ethan Pae, 5:58
189: Timmy Smith (CD) d. Eli Makel, 2-1
215: Noah Tustin (W) d. Nathaniel Mosey, 4-2 SV
285: Ryan Howard (W) d. Ben Stewart, 4-1
*-Waynesburg received two penalty points for unsportsmanlike conduct
Reynolds 35, Burrell 30
106: Cooper Hornack (B) p. Logan Hammerschmidt, Fall :45
113:Chase Bell (R) wbf.
120: Gary Steen (R) p. Niko Ferra, Fall 2:55
126: Shawn Szymański (B) wbf.
*132: Nick Salerno (B), d. Kane Kettering, 5-3
138: Aaron Edwards (B) m.d. Dreyvin Livingston, 14-4
145: Ian Oswalt (B) m.d. Alex Ischo, 11-2
152: Kaeden Berger (R) t.f. Simon Slahtovsky, 18-2, 3:52
160: Jalen Wagner (R) p. Damin Barr, Fall 5:49
172: AJ Corrado (B) m.d. Jordan Decarmen, 9-1
189: Cole Toy (R) p. Colby Christie, Fall 1:07
215: Cole Clark (B) d. Owen Miller, 3-1
285: Guy Rocco John-Daniello (R) wbf.
Burrell 26, Boiling Springs 13
106: Cooper Hornack (B) m.d. James Snyder, 14-5
113: Double Forfeit
120: Raif Barber (BS) d. Niko Ferra, 5-3
126: Shawn Szymański (B) d. Austin Mahoney, 7-2
132: Nick Salerno (B) m.d. Cory Bounds, 8-0
*138: Ian Oswalt (B) d. Kobin Karper, 8-1
145: Aaron Edwards (B) d. Ean Wilson, 6-3
152: Michael Duggan (BS) d. Simon Slahtovsky, 10-5
160: Damian Barr (B) d. Jayden Barrick, 6-2
172: AJ Corrado (B) d. Eli Crum, 5-0
189: Collin Neal (BS) m.d. Colby Christie, 4-0
215: Cole Clark (B) d. Jacob Scott, 3-1
285: Julyan Dodson (BS) d. Dylan Slahtovsky, 3-0
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
