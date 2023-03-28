High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 27, 2023
Monday, March 27, 2023 | 11:01 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Baseball
Monday’s results
Class 5A
Section 1
Fox Chapel 2, Penn-Trafford 1
Franklin Regional at Penn Hills, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at Shenango, ppd.
Mohawk at Quaker Valley, ppd.
Riverside 9, Ellwood City 2
Section 3
Section 4
Yough 5, Brownsville 2
Greensburg Salem 9, Waynesburg 4
McGuffey 6, Southmoreland 4
Class 2A
Section 1
Bentworth 9, Washington 1
Beth-Center 5, Frazier 3
Burgettstown 7, Charleroi 2
Section 2
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 5, Freedom 3
South Side 12, Laurel 2
New Brighton 5, Seton LaSalle 2
Section 3
Serra Catholic 16, Apollo-Ridge 0
Ligonier Valley 6, Greensburg Central Catholic 0
Class A
Section 1
Avella 4, West Greene 1
California 15, Mapletown 3
Carmichaels 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0
Section 2
Leechburg 12, Western Beaver 4
Springdale at Summit Academy, ppd.
Section 3
Sewickley Academy 10, Bishop Canevin 1
Eden Christian 15, Clairton 0
Nonsection
Batavia (VA) 4, South Allegheny 3
Bethel Park 6, Pine-Richland 5
Chartiers-Houston 5, Fort Cherry 1
Chartiers Valley 13, Moon 3
Kiski Area 8, Connellsville 7
South Fayette 14, Anthony Wayne (OH) 5
West Allegheny 12, Steel Valley 0
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 5A
Section 1
Penn Hills at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Ellwood City at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Mohawk, 7 p.m.
Shenango at Beaver Falls, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Shady Side Academy at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.
Valley at Burrell, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Southmoreland at McGuffey, 4 p.m.
Waynesburg at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.
Yough at Brownsville, 4:15 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Charleroi at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.
Frazier at Beth-Center, 4:30 p.m.
Washington at Bentworth, 4:30 p.m.
Section 2
Northgate at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Freedom, 4 p.m.
South Side at Laurel, 4:15 p.m.
Section 3
Ligonier Valley at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Riverview at Brentwood, 3:45 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Apollo-Ridge, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Jefferson-Morgan at Carmichaels, 4:30 p.m.
Mapletown at California, 4:30 p.m.
West Greene at Avella, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Summit Academy at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.
Western Beaver at Leechburg, 3:45 p.m.
Section 3
Eden Christian at Clairton, 4 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Bethel Park at Hempfield, 4:15 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Connellsville at Norwin, 4 p.m.
Gateway at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.
Hopewell at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at River Valley, 4 p.m.
Nazareth Prep at Cornell, 3:45 p.m.
Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.
Uniontown at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.
Lacrosse
Boys
Monday’s results
Nonsection
Quaker Valley 11, Moon 10 (OT)
South Fayette 21, Baldwin 5
Girls
Monday’s results
Nonsection
Greensburg Salem 12, Hempfield 8
Hampton 15, Seneca Valley 11
Mt. Lebanon 18, Fox Chapel 5
North Hills 16, Baldwin 6
Softball
Monday’s results
Class 6A
Seneca Valley 8, Baldwin 0
Pine-Richland 6, Butler 5
Norwin 15, Canon-McMillan 5
North Allegheny 1, Hempfield 0
Class A
Section 2
Carmichaels 12, Jefferson-Morgan 0
Nonsection
Armstrong 11, Knoch 1
Burgettstown 14, Avella 3
Charleroi 11, Monessen 1
Deer Lakes 16, Leechburg 1
Derry 19, Gateway 0
Fox Chapel 7, Highlands 6
Franklin Regional 28, Plum 19
Indiana 9, West Shamokin 7
Jeannette 14, California 8
Ligonier Valley 2, Valley 0
McKeesport 8, Serra Catholic 7
Mohawk at Union, ppd.
Moon 11, Peters Township 10
Mt. Pleasant 14, River Valley 3
North Hills at Hampton, ppd.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Brentwood, ppd.
Penn-Trafford at Bethel Park, ppd.
Southmoreland 12, Greensburg Salem 0
Waynesburg 14, West Greene 6
Western Beaver at Laurel, ppd.
Yough 4, Connellsville 3
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 5A
Section 3
West Allegheny at New Castle, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 2
Albert Gallatin at Uniontown, 4 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Ringgold, 4 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Ambridge at North Catholic, 4 p.m.
Beaver at Montour, 4 p.m.
Blackhawk at Hampton, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Aliquippa at Shenango, 4 p.m.
Laurel at New Brighton, 3 p.m.
Section 3
Bentworth at Washington, 4 p.m.
Beth-Center at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 4:30 p.m.
Burgettstown at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Carlynton at Rochester, 4 p.m.
Cornell at Sewickley Academy, 4 p.m.
Northgate at Union, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Avella at West Greene, 4 p.m.
Mapletown at California, 4:30 p.m.
Section 3
Bishop Canevin at Monessen, 4 p.m.
Frazier at Riverview, 4 p.m.
Jeannette at Springdale, 4 p.m.
Leechburg at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Central Valley at South Fayette, 3:45 p.m.
Charleroi at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.
Freeport at Karns City, 5 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at East Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Kiski Area at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.
McGuffey at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.
McKeesport at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Greensburg Salem, 4:15 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.
Valley at Highlands, 4 p.m.
Tennis
Boys
Monday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 5, Hempfield 0
Section 3
Shaler 5, Woodland Hills 0
Section 4
Peters Township 5, Canon-McMillan 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Kiski Area 4, Greensburg Salem 0
Latrobe 3, Mt. Pleasant 2
Section 4
Central Valley 5, Beaver Falls 0
Section 5
Montour 5, Carlynton 0
Nonsection
McGuffey 5, Southmoreland 0
Volleyball
Boys
Monday’s schedule
Nonsection
Derry at Ambridge, ppd.
Gateway 3, Penn Hills 0
North Hills 3, Baldwin 0
Seton LaSalle 3, Montour 0
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 2
Butler at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Seneca Valley, 7:15 p.m.
North Allegheny at North Hills, 7:15 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Ambridge at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.
Beaver County Christian at North Catholic, 7:15 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at Montour, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Keystone Oaks at Trinity, 7:15 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Thomas Jefferson, 7:15 p.m.
South Fayette at Steel Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Bethel Park at Penn-Trafford, 7:15 p.m.
Deer Lakes at South Park, 7 p.m.
Hopewell at Moon, 7:15 p.m.
Norwin at Shaler, 7:15 p.m.
Penn Hills at Armstrong, 7:15 p.m.
Plum at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
