High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 27, 2023

Baseball

Monday’s results

Class 5A

Section 1

Plum 12, Armstrong 2

Fox Chapel 2, Penn-Trafford 1

Franklin Regional at Penn Hills, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Shenango, ppd.

Mohawk at Quaker Valley, ppd.

Riverside 9, Ellwood City 2

Section 3

Burrell 7, Valley 2

Freeport 4, Derry 3

Section 4

Yough 5, Brownsville 2

Greensburg Salem 9, Waynesburg 4

McGuffey 6, Southmoreland 4

Class 2A

Section 1

Bentworth 9, Washington 1

Beth-Center 5, Frazier 3

Burgettstown 7, Charleroi 2

Section 2

Aliquippa at Northgate, ppd.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 5, Freedom 3

South Side 12, Laurel 2

New Brighton 5, Seton LaSalle 2

Section 3

Serra Catholic 16, Apollo-Ridge 0

Riverview 14, Brentwood 1

Ligonier Valley 6, Greensburg Central Catholic 0

Class A

Section 1

Avella 4, West Greene 1

California 15, Mapletown 3

Carmichaels 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0

Section 2

Leechburg 12, Western Beaver 4

Rochester at Union, ppd.

Springdale at Summit Academy, ppd.

Section 3

Sewickley Academy 10, Bishop Canevin 1

Monessen 13, Carlynton 5

Eden Christian 15, Clairton 0

Nonsection

Batavia (VA) 4, South Allegheny 3

Bethel Park 6, Pine-Richland 5

Butler at Gateway, ppd.

Chartiers-Houston 5, Fort Cherry 1

Chartiers Valley 13, Moon 3

Kiski Area 8, Connellsville 7

South Fayette 14, Anthony Wayne (OH) 5

West Allegheny 12, Steel Valley 0

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 5A

Section 1

Penn Hills at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.

Plum at Armstrong, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Mohawk, 7 p.m.

Shenango at Beaver Falls, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Freeport at Derry, 7 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.

Valley at Burrell, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Southmoreland at McGuffey, 4 p.m.

Waynesburg at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.

Yough at Brownsville, 4:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Charleroi at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.

Frazier at Beth-Center, 4:30 p.m.

Washington at Bentworth, 4:30 p.m.

Section 2

Northgate at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Freedom, 4 p.m.

South Side at Laurel, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Ligonier Valley at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Riverview at Brentwood, 3:45 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Apollo-Ridge, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Jefferson-Morgan at Carmichaels, 4:30 p.m.

Mapletown at California, 4:30 p.m.

West Greene at Avella, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Summit Academy at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.

Union at Rochester, 4 p.m.

Western Beaver at Leechburg, 3:45 p.m.

Section 3

Eden Christian at Clairton, 4 p.m.

Monessen at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Bethel Park at Hempfield, 4:15 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Connellsville at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Gateway at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.

Hampton at Shaler, 4 p.m.

Hopewell at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.

Mars at Knoch, 7 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at River Valley, 4 p.m.

Nazareth Prep at Cornell, 3:45 p.m.

Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.

Ringgold at Trinity, 4 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.

Uniontown at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

Boys

Monday’s results

Nonsection

Quaker Valley 11, Moon 10 (OT)

South Fayette 21, Baldwin 5

Girls

Monday’s results

Nonsection

Greensburg Salem 12, Hempfield 8

Hampton 15, Seneca Valley 11

Mt. Lebanon 18, Fox Chapel 5

North Hills 16, Baldwin 6

Softball

Monday’s results

Class 6A

Seneca Valley 8, Baldwin 0

Pine-Richland 6, Butler 5

Norwin 15, Canon-McMillan 5

North Allegheny 1, Hempfield 0

Class A

Section 2

Carmichaels 12, Jefferson-Morgan 0

Nonsection

Armstrong 11, Knoch 1

Burgettstown 14, Avella 3

Charleroi 11, Monessen 1

Deer Lakes 16, Leechburg 1

Derry 19, Gateway 0

Fox Chapel 7, Highlands 6

Franklin Regional 28, Plum 19

Indiana 9, West Shamokin 7

Jeannette 14, California 8

Ligonier Valley 2, Valley 0

Mars 12, Hopewell 6

McKeesport 8, Serra Catholic 7

Mohawk at Union, ppd.

Moon 11, Peters Township 10

Mt. Pleasant 14, River Valley 3

North Hills at Hampton, ppd.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Brentwood, ppd.

Penn-Trafford at Bethel Park, ppd.

Southmoreland 12, Greensburg Salem 0

Waynesburg 14, West Greene 6

Western Beaver at Laurel, ppd.

Yough 4, Connellsville 3

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 5A

Section 3

West Allegheny at New Castle, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 2

Albert Gallatin at Uniontown, 4 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Ringgold, 4 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Ambridge at North Catholic, 4 p.m.

Beaver at Montour, 4 p.m.

Blackhawk at Hampton, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Shenango, 4 p.m.

Laurel at New Brighton, 3 p.m.

Section 3

Bentworth at Washington, 4 p.m.

Beth-Center at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 4:30 p.m.

Burgettstown at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Carlynton at Rochester, 4 p.m.

Cornell at Sewickley Academy, 4 p.m.

Northgate at Union, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at West Greene, 4 p.m.

Mapletown at California, 4:30 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Frazier at Riverview, 4 p.m.

Jeannette at Springdale, 4 p.m.

Leechburg at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Central Valley at South Fayette, 3:45 p.m.

Charleroi at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.

Freeport at Karns City, 5 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at East Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Kiski Area at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.

McGuffey at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.

McKeesport at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Greensburg Salem, 4:15 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.

Valley at Highlands, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

Monday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 5, Hempfield 0

Section 3

Shaler 5, Woodland Hills 0

Section 4

Peters Township 5, Canon-McMillan 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Kiski Area 4, Greensburg Salem 0

Latrobe 3, Mt. Pleasant 2

Section 4

Central Valley 5, Beaver Falls 0

Section 5

Montour 5, Carlynton 0

Nonsection

McGuffey 5, Southmoreland 0

Volleyball

Boys

Monday’s schedule

Nonsection

Derry at Ambridge, ppd.

Gateway 3, Penn Hills 0

North Hills 3, Baldwin 0

Seton LaSalle 3, Montour 0

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 2

Butler at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Seneca Valley, 7:15 p.m.

North Allegheny at North Hills, 7:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Ambridge at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver County Christian at North Catholic, 7:15 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Montour, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Keystone Oaks at Trinity, 7:15 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Thomas Jefferson, 7:15 p.m.

South Fayette at Steel Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Bethel Park at Penn-Trafford, 7:15 p.m.

Deer Lakes at South Park, 7 p.m.

Hopewell at Moon, 7:15 p.m.

Norwin at Shaler, 7:15 p.m.

Penn Hills at Armstrong, 7:15 p.m.

Plum at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

