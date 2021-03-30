High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 29, 2021

By:

Tuesday, March 30, 2021 | 12:38 AM

High schools

Baseball

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 2

Hampton 6, Woodland Hills 1

Mars 14, Fox Chapel 8

Class 4A

Section 2

Montour 11, Quaker Valley 3

Central Valley 20, Ambridge 6

Section 3

Belle Vernon 4, Uniontown 2

Elizabeth Forward 7, Greensburg Salem 5

Class 2A

Section 2

Shenango 16, Neshannock 1

Aliquippa at Laurel, ppd.

Section 4

Seton LaSalle 16, Clairton 0

Fort Cherry 13, Brentwood 3

Class A

Section 1

Union 16, Avella 1

Western Beaver at Rochester, ppd.

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan 7, West Greene 5

Bishop Canevin at Greensburg Central Catholic, (n)

Nonsection

Indiana 2, Armstrong 0

Butler 4, Kiski Area 3

McKeesport 11, Steel Valley 1

Freeport 12, East Allegheny 6

Blackhawk 3, Highlands 1

Avonworth 10, Freedom 0

Mohawk 8, Riverside 6

Southmoreland 15, Monessen 0

Trinity 10, Central Catholic 7

Northgate 7, Carlynton 6

Norwin 5, Peters Township 4

Ringgold 10, California 5

Valley 14, Springdale 0

Burrell 8, Brashear 0

South Fayette 12, West Mifflin 8

Brownsville 14, Beth-Center 4

Canon-McMillan 4, Seneca Valley 2

Bethel Park 9, Moon 7

Hempfield 6, Connellsville 0

South Park 3, Shaler 1

South Side 6, New Brighton 3

Washington 19, Jeannette 4

Upper St. Clair 14, Yough 4

Keystone Oaks at Chartiers Valley, ppd.

Mapletown at Carmichaels, ppd.

North Catholic at Hopewell, (n)

Geibel at Monessen, ppd.

Plum at North Hills, ppd.

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 5A

Section 2

Mars at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Hampton, 3:45 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 2

Central Valley at Ambridge, 4 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Montour, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.

Uniontown at Belle Vernon, 4:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

Neshannock at Shenango, 4 p.m.

Laurel at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Chartiers-Houston at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Brentwood, 3:45 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Clairton, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Rochester at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.

Union at Avella, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.

West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin at Carmichaels, 4:15 p.m.

Apollo-Ridge at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Beaver Falls at South Side, 4:30 p.m.

Blackhawk at Highlands, 4 p.m.

Butler at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.

California at Serra Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.

Carlynton at Northgate, 4 p.m.

Central Catholic at North Hills, 4 p.m.

Charleroi at Bentworth, 4 p.m.

Connellsville at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Knoch, 5:30 p.m.

Freedom at Avonworth, 4 p.m.

Freeport at Mohawk, 4:30 p.m.

Latrobe at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Leechburg at Valley, 4 p.m.

Monessen at Geibel, 4 p.m.

Peters Township at Gateway, 4 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Southmoreland at Frazier, 4:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Baldwin, 3:30 p.m.

Valley at Leechburg, 3:30 p.m.

Yough at Mt. Pleasant, 3:30 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Monday’s results

Class AAA

Seneca Valley 4, Canon-McMillan 3

North Allegheny 3, Mt. Lebanon 2 (OT)

Class AA

Meadville 4, Hampton 1

Franklin Regional 6, Mars 2

Montour at Plum, (n)

Class A

Freeport 3 Fox Chapel 0

South Park 11, Wheeling Catholic 4

Class B

Wilmington 10, Elizabeth Forward 4

Connellsville 6, Morgantown 3

Bishop Canevin at Burrell, (n)

Tuesday’s schedule

Class AA

Latrobe at Hampton at Alpha Ice Complex, 7 p.m.; South Fayette at West Allegheny at RMU, 7:30 p.m.; Moon at Montour at RMU, 8:20 p.m.; Mars at Shaler at Alpha Ice Complex, 9 p.m.

Class A

Sewickley Academy at Wheeling Central Catholic at Rostraver Ice Garden, 8 p.m.; McDowell at Beaver at Bradys Run Ice Arena, 8:30 p.m.

Lacrosse

Girls

Monday’s results

Upper St. Clair 19, Seton LaSalle 9

Knoch 20, Freeport 5

Plum 9, Norwin 7

North Allegheny 18, South Fayette 3

Blackhawk 13, Seneca Valley 8

Softball

Monday’s results

Class 2A

Section 1

Jefferson-Morgan at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.

Nonsection

Fox Chapel 1, Burrell 0

North Hills 7, Plum 2

Freeport 13, Mohawk 3

Mt. Lebanon 20, Ringgold 4

Connellsville 9, North Allegheny 8

Yough 2, Canon-McMillan 1

Pine-Richland 7, North Catholic 1

Springdale 11, Bishop Canevin 1

Charleroi 7, Chartiers-Houston 3

Mt. Pleasant 14, Leechburg 9

Peters Township 10, South Park 1

Albert Gallatin 10, Carmichaels 0

Belle Vernon 9, Waynesburg 3

West Mifflin 3, Keystone Oaks 1

Shenango 9, Quaker Valley 7

Beaver Falls 5, Western Beaver 2

Armstrong 18, Knoch 8

Southmoreland 6, Greensburg Salem 2

New Brighton 13, Hopewell 12

South Side 8, Freedom 6

Norwin 8, Latrobe 7

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 10, Steel Valley 8

South Fayette 7, Avonworth 4

East Allegheny at McKeesport, ppd.

Gateway at Penn Hills, ppd.

Serra Catholic at Leechburg, ppd.

Bethel Park at Oakland Catholic, ppd.

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 5A

Section 1

Indiana at Plum, 4 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Moon at Chartiers Valley, 4 p.m.

South Fayette at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Western Beaver at West Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 2

Laurel Highlands at Yough, 4 p.m.

West Mifflin at Ringgold, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Blackhawk at Central Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

Carlynton at Sto-Rox, 3:45 p.m.

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.

Brentwood at Ligonier Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Jeannette at Steel Valley, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Bentworth at Frazier, 4:15 p.m.

California at Carmichaels, 4:15 p.m.

Washington at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Freedom at Neshannock, 4:15 p.m.

Laurel at Shenango, 4 p.m.

Riverside at New Brighton, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Bishop Canevin at Sewickley Academy, 4 p.m.

Union at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.

Nonsection

Belle Vernon at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Ellwood City at Mohawk, 4:15 p.m.

Freeport at Slippery Rock, 4 p.m.

Geibel at West Greene, 4 p.m.

Knoch at Shaler, 4 p.m.

McKeesport at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Monessen at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Trinity, 4 p.m.

New Castle at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.

Northgate at Rochester, 4 p.m.

Montour at Ambridge, 4 p.m.

Riverview at Valley, 4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Highlands, 4:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1

Norwin 3, Kiski Area 2

Franklin Regional 5, Gateway 0

Section 3

Shady Side Academy 5, Woodland Hills 0

Class 2A

Section 1

South Park 5, Thomas Jefferson 0

Section 2

Central Valley 4, Mars 1

Blackhawk 5, Beaver Falls 0

Ellwood City 3, Ambridge 2

Section 3

Valley 5, Knoch 0

Volleyball

Boys

Monday’s results

Nonsection

Trinity 3, Moon 0

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Penn Hills 0

Upper St. Clair 3, Keystone Oaks 0

Butler 3, Latrobe 0

Montour 3, Canon-McMillan 1

North Catholic 3, Seton LaSalle 2

Thomas Jefferson 3, North Hills 1

Penn-Trafford at Shaler, (n)

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 1

Baldwin at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at South Fayette, 7:15 p.m.

South Fayette at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Butler at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Armstrong at Latrobe, 7 p.m.

Hempfield at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Mars, 7:15 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.