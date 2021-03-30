High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 29, 2021
High schools
Baseball
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 2
Hampton 6, Woodland Hills 1
Mars 14, Fox Chapel 8
Class 4A
Section 2
Montour 11, Quaker Valley 3
Central Valley 20, Ambridge 6
Section 3
Belle Vernon 4, Uniontown 2
Elizabeth Forward 7, Greensburg Salem 5
Class 2A
Section 2
Shenango 16, Neshannock 1
Aliquippa at Laurel, ppd.
Section 4
Seton LaSalle 16, Clairton 0
Fort Cherry 13, Brentwood 3
Class A
Section 1
Union 16, Avella 1
Western Beaver at Rochester, ppd.
Section 2
Jefferson-Morgan 7, West Greene 5
Bishop Canevin at Greensburg Central Catholic, (n)
Nonsection
Indiana 2, Armstrong 0
Butler 4, Kiski Area 3
McKeesport 11, Steel Valley 1
Freeport 12, East Allegheny 6
Blackhawk 3, Highlands 1
Avonworth 10, Freedom 0
Mohawk 8, Riverside 6
Southmoreland 15, Monessen 0
Trinity 10, Central Catholic 7
Northgate 7, Carlynton 6
Norwin 5, Peters Township 4
Ringgold 10, California 5
Valley 14, Springdale 0
Burrell 8, Brashear 0
South Fayette 12, West Mifflin 8
Brownsville 14, Beth-Center 4
Canon-McMillan 4, Seneca Valley 2
Bethel Park 9, Moon 7
Hempfield 6, Connellsville 0
South Park 3, Shaler 1
South Side 6, New Brighton 3
Washington 19, Jeannette 4
Upper St. Clair 14, Yough 4
Keystone Oaks at Chartiers Valley, ppd.
Mapletown at Carmichaels, ppd.
North Catholic at Hopewell, (n)
Geibel at Monessen, ppd.
Plum at North Hills, ppd.
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 5A
Section 2
Mars at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Hampton, 3:45 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 2
Central Valley at Ambridge, 4 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Montour, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.
Uniontown at Belle Vernon, 4:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 2
Neshannock at Shenango, 4 p.m.
Laurel at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Chartiers-Houston at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Brentwood, 3:45 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Clairton, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Rochester at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.
Union at Avella, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.
West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin at Carmichaels, 4:15 p.m.
Apollo-Ridge at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.
Beaver Falls at South Side, 4:30 p.m.
Blackhawk at Highlands, 4 p.m.
Butler at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.
California at Serra Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.
Carlynton at Northgate, 4 p.m.
Central Catholic at North Hills, 4 p.m.
Charleroi at Bentworth, 4 p.m.
Connellsville at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Knoch, 5:30 p.m.
Freedom at Avonworth, 4 p.m.
Freeport at Mohawk, 4:30 p.m.
Latrobe at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Leechburg at Valley, 4 p.m.
Monessen at Geibel, 4 p.m.
Peters Township at Gateway, 4 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Southmoreland at Frazier, 4:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Baldwin, 3:30 p.m.
Valley at Leechburg, 3:30 p.m.
Yough at Mt. Pleasant, 3:30 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Monday’s results
Class AAA
Seneca Valley 4, Canon-McMillan 3
North Allegheny 3, Mt. Lebanon 2 (OT)
Class AA
Meadville 4, Hampton 1
Franklin Regional 6, Mars 2
Montour at Plum, (n)
Class A
Freeport 3 Fox Chapel 0
South Park 11, Wheeling Catholic 4
Class B
Wilmington 10, Elizabeth Forward 4
Connellsville 6, Morgantown 3
Bishop Canevin at Burrell, (n)
Tuesday’s schedule
Class AA
Latrobe at Hampton at Alpha Ice Complex, 7 p.m.; South Fayette at West Allegheny at RMU, 7:30 p.m.; Moon at Montour at RMU, 8:20 p.m.; Mars at Shaler at Alpha Ice Complex, 9 p.m.
Class A
Sewickley Academy at Wheeling Central Catholic at Rostraver Ice Garden, 8 p.m.; McDowell at Beaver at Bradys Run Ice Arena, 8:30 p.m.
Lacrosse
Girls
Monday’s results
Upper St. Clair 19, Seton LaSalle 9
Knoch 20, Freeport 5
Plum 9, Norwin 7
North Allegheny 18, South Fayette 3
Blackhawk 13, Seneca Valley 8
Softball
Monday’s results
Class 2A
Section 1
Jefferson-Morgan at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.
Nonsection
Fox Chapel 1, Burrell 0
North Hills 7, Plum 2
Freeport 13, Mohawk 3
Mt. Lebanon 20, Ringgold 4
Connellsville 9, North Allegheny 8
Yough 2, Canon-McMillan 1
Pine-Richland 7, North Catholic 1
Springdale 11, Bishop Canevin 1
Charleroi 7, Chartiers-Houston 3
Mt. Pleasant 14, Leechburg 9
Peters Township 10, South Park 1
Albert Gallatin 10, Carmichaels 0
Belle Vernon 9, Waynesburg 3
West Mifflin 3, Keystone Oaks 1
Shenango 9, Quaker Valley 7
Beaver Falls 5, Western Beaver 2
Armstrong 18, Knoch 8
Southmoreland 6, Greensburg Salem 2
New Brighton 13, Hopewell 12
South Side 8, Freedom 6
Norwin 8, Latrobe 7
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 10, Steel Valley 8
South Fayette 7, Avonworth 4
East Allegheny at McKeesport, ppd.
Gateway at Penn Hills, ppd.
Serra Catholic at Leechburg, ppd.
Bethel Park at Oakland Catholic, ppd.
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 5A
Section 1
Indiana at Plum, 4 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Moon at Chartiers Valley, 4 p.m.
South Fayette at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Western Beaver at West Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 2
Laurel Highlands at Yough, 4 p.m.
West Mifflin at Ringgold, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Blackhawk at Central Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Aliquippa at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.
Carlynton at Sto-Rox, 3:45 p.m.
Section 2
Apollo-Ridge at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.
Brentwood at Ligonier Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Jeannette at Steel Valley, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Bentworth at Frazier, 4:15 p.m.
California at Carmichaels, 4:15 p.m.
Washington at Charleroi, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Freedom at Neshannock, 4:15 p.m.
Laurel at Shenango, 4 p.m.
Riverside at New Brighton, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Bishop Canevin at Sewickley Academy, 4 p.m.
Union at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.
Section 2
Avella at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.
Nonsection
Belle Vernon at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Ellwood City at Mohawk, 4:15 p.m.
Freeport at Slippery Rock, 4 p.m.
Geibel at West Greene, 4 p.m.
Knoch at Shaler, 4 p.m.
McKeesport at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Monessen at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Trinity, 4 p.m.
New Castle at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.
Northgate at Rochester, 4 p.m.
Montour at Ambridge, 4 p.m.
Riverview at Valley, 4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Highlands, 4:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.
Tennis
Boys
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1
Norwin 3, Kiski Area 2
Franklin Regional 5, Gateway 0
Section 3
Shady Side Academy 5, Woodland Hills 0
Class 2A
Section 1
South Park 5, Thomas Jefferson 0
Section 2
Central Valley 4, Mars 1
Blackhawk 5, Beaver Falls 0
Ellwood City 3, Ambridge 2
Section 3
Valley 5, Knoch 0
Volleyball
Boys
Monday’s results
Nonsection
Trinity 3, Moon 0
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Penn Hills 0
Upper St. Clair 3, Keystone Oaks 0
Butler 3, Latrobe 0
Montour 3, Canon-McMillan 1
North Catholic 3, Seton LaSalle 2
Thomas Jefferson 3, North Hills 1
Penn-Trafford at Shaler, (n)
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 1
Baldwin at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at South Fayette, 7:15 p.m.
South Fayette at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Butler at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
North Allegheny at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Armstrong at Latrobe, 7 p.m.
Hempfield at Norwin, 7 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Mars, 7:15 p.m.
