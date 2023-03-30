High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 29, 2023

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 | 10:46 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Baseball

Wednesday’s results

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 10, Penn Hills 1

Class 3A

Section 1

Mohawk 8, Quaker Valley 4

Section 3

Shady Side Academy 10, Deer Lakes 9

Class 2A

Section 2

Northgate 10, Aliquippa 3

Class A

Section 2

Summit Academy 8, Springdale 2

Nonsection

Allderdice 5, Keystone Oaks 1

Butler 4, Beaver 3

Central Valley at West Allegheny, ppd.

Dubois 3, Indiana 2

Hopewell at New Castle, ppd.

Northern Garrett (Md.) 5, Albert Gallatin 2

North Hills 2, Hampton 1

Riverside 20, Knoch 2

Seneca Valley 5, Mt. Lebanon 3

West Allegheny 4, McKeesport 2

Thursday’s schedule

Nonsection

Ambridge at Moon, 4 p.m.

Avella at Northgate, 4 p.m.

Beaver at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.

Beaver Falls at Central Valley, 4 p.m.

Belle Vernon at California, 4:30 p.m.

Bethel Park at Shaler, 4 p.m.

Burgettstown at Freedom, 4 p.m.

Burrell at Highlands, 4 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

East Allegheny at Jeannette, 4 p.m.

Eden Christian at Montour, 5 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Peters Township, 4:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Ligonier Valley , 4 p.m.

Latrobe at Hempfield, 4:15 p.m.

Mars at Butler, 3:30 p.m.

McKeesport at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.

New Brighton at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Norwin, 4 p.m.

North Hills at Gateway, 4 p.m.

Southmoreland at Valley, 4 p.m.

Springdale at Cornell, 3:45 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Beaver Falls, 3 p.m.

Union at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.

Yough at Connellsville, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

Boys

Wednesday’s result

Nonsection

Hempfield 15, Butler 8

Girls

Wednesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Norwin 19, Hempfield 3

Section 2

North Hills 18, Freeport 5

Softball

Wednesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 2

Hempfield 10, Mt. Lebanon 0

North Allegheny 9, Canon-McMillan 7

Norwin 12, Butler 4

Pine-Richland at Baldwin, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 3

Hampton 6, Blackhawk 3

Class 2A

Section 1

Riverside 15, Freedom 0

Class A

Section 1

Northgate 15, Sewickley Academy 2

Nonsection

Beaver Falls 18, Aliquippa 3

Armstrong 7, Freeport 1

Bethel Park 13, Penn-Trafford 3

Charleroi 15, Mapletown 5

Deer Lakes 13, Highlands 0

Latrobe 4, Connellsville 0

Mars 8, Knoch 3

McGuffey 12, Chartiers-Houston 9

Mohawk 12, Union 7

North Hills 8, Moon 3

Shaler 6, Franklin Regional 3

South Park 5, Peters Township 1

South Fayette at Hopewell, ppd.

Thomas Jefferson 6, West Mifflin 4

West Greene 8, Beth-Center 5

Yough 13, Apollo-Ridge 10

Thursday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 2

Pine-Richland at Baldwin, 5 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 2

Greensburg Salem at Elizabeth Forward, 4:15 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.

Ringgold at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Chartiers Valley at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.

Hampton at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.

Montour at Ambridge, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Neshannock at Laurel, 5 p.m.

New Brighton at Freedom, 4 p.m.

Riverside at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Fort Cherry at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Bentworth, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

South Side at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.

Union at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Chartiers-Houston at Carmichaels, 4:15 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at California, 4:30 p.m.

Mapletown at Avella, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Monessen at Jeannette, 4 p.m.

Riverview at Leechburg, 4 p.m.

Springdale at Frazier, 4:30 p.m.

St. Joseph at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Fox Chapel at Peters Township, 4:30 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.

Indiana at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.

Knoch at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.

Mohawk at New Castle, 4 p.m.

Penn Hills at Highlands, 4 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Shaler at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.

Southmoreland at Valley, 4 p.m.

Uniontown at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Western Beaver at Laurel, 5 p.m.

Woodland Hills at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL section singles championships

Class 3A

Section 1

Championship

Adam Memije, Gateway d. Zidaan Hassan, Gateway, 7-6 (5), 0-6, 6-2

Third place

Aaron Allen, Franklin Regional d. Dhruv Kulkarni, Franklin Regional, 6-1, 3-6, 6-2

Section 2

Championship

Anthony Lounder, Moon d. Shaun Fernando, North Allegheny, 6-2, 6-1

Third place

Manas Kathir, North Allegheny d. Josh Dunham, Mars, 6-3, 6-2

Section 3

Championship

Deniz Finkel, Allderdice d. Will Siegel, Fox Chapel, 6-0, 6-0

Third place

Ian Kuchera, Allderdice d. Braden Yokopenic, Baldwin, 6-4, 6-0

Section 4

Championship

Devin Collier, Bethel Park d. Ronan Gibbons, Upper St. Clair, 6-3, 4-6, 7-5

Third place

Avi Sharma, Peters Township d. Paul Gorun, Mt. Lebanon, 6-0, 2-0 retired

Class 2A

Section 1

Championship

Josh Havrilla, Latrobe d. Nicholas Bussard, Valley, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (8-6)

Third place

August Lawrence, Latrobe d. Dylan Gentile, Valley, 6-0, 6-4

Section 2

First round

Liam Pederson, Chartiers Valley d. Darien Hanner, Seton LaSalle, 10-0; Steven Duing, South Park d. Braden Baxendell, McGuffey, 10-3; Rylan Barr, Thomas Jefferson d. Juraj Stasko, Ringgold, 10-4; Tanner Lynch, Bentworth d. Justin Collins, West Mifflin, 10-0; Kyle Siler, Thomas Jefferson d. Adam McElhiney, West Mifflin, 10-3; Brendon Hallisey, Chartiers Valley d. Vincent Chen, Seton LaSalle, 10-0; Tony Smida, Ringgold d. Eric Donnelly, McGuffey, 10-1; Jonah Jasek, South Park d. Enmet Chesleigh, McKeesport, 10-2

Quarterfinals

Pederson, Chartiers Valley d. Duing, South Park, 11-10 (5); Barr, Thomas Jefferson d. Lynch, Bentworth, 10-3; Hallisey, Chartiers Valley d. Siler, Thomas Jefferson; Jasek, South Park d. Smida, Ringgold, 10-2

Semifinals

Pederson, Chartiers Valley d. Barr, Thomas Jefferson, 6-4, 6-2; Hallisey, Chartiers Valley d. Jasek, South Park, 6-4, 6-1

Championship

Brendon Hallisey, Chartiers Valley d. Liam Pederson, Chartiers Valley, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3

Third place

Jonah Jasek, South Park d. Rylan Barr, Thomas Jefferson, 6-4, 6-2

Section 3

First round

Ben LaRusse, Hampton d. Quin Howlison, Knoch, 10-0; Sam Norris, Highlands d. Jake Santora, Knoch, 10-4; David Frederick, Burrell d. Noah Skaugen, Springdale, 10-1; Justin Kontul, North Catholic d. Luke Vunora, Highlands, 10-2; Holden Swink, Springdale d.Cam Wagner, Burrell, 10-5

Quarterfinals

Alex Garvey, North Catholic d. LaRusse, Hampton, 10-6; Norris, Highlands d. Frederick, Burrell, 10-4; Vitaliy Pikalo, Hampton d. Kontul, North Catholic, 10-7; Jackson Gillespie, Aquinas Academy d. Swink, Springdale, 10-0

Semifinals

Garvey, North Catholic d. Norris, Highlands, 7-5, 6-0; Gillespie, Aquinas Academy d. Pikalo, Hampton, 6-0, 6-0

Championship

Jackson Gillespie, Aquinas Academy d. Alex Garvey, North Catholic, 6-0, 6-0

Third place

Vitaliy Pikalo, Hampton d. Sam Norris, Highlands, 6-1, 6-0

Section 4

Championship

Severin Harmon, Sewickley Academy d. Jonathan Varghese, Sewickley Academy, 6-2, 4-6, 6-0

Third place

Andrew Cavett, Beaver d. Ben Crefeld, Blackhawk, 6-2, 7-5

Section 5

Championship

Austin He, Winchester Thurston d. John Rohrkaste, Montour, 6-1, 6-0

Third place

Chase Merkel, Quaker Valley d. Joseph Veeck, Quaker Valley, 6-3, 6-3

Volleyball

Boys

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 2A

Section 1

Ambridge 3, OLSH 1

Section 3

Thomas Jefferson 3, Keystone Oaks 0

Nonsection

Canon-McMillan 3, Trinity 0

Central Catholic at Obama Academy, (n)

Gateway 3, Mt. Lebanon 0

Derry 3, Bishop Guilfoyle 0

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 2

North Hills at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Shaler at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Hopewell at Bishop Canevin, 6 p.m.

Montour at Beaver County Christian, 6 p.m.

North Catholic at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

South Park at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at Seton LaSalle, 7:15 p.m.

Nonsection

Armstrong at Central Catholic, 7:15 p.m.

Hempfield at Latrobe, 7 p.m.

Moon at Plum, 7:15 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Deer Lakes, 7:15 p.m.

Peters Township at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Norwin, 7 p.m.

