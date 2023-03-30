TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 29, 2023

By: HSSN Staff
Wednesday, March 29, 2023 | 10:46 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Baseball

Wednesday’s results

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 10, Penn Hills 1

Class 3A

Section 1

Mohawk 8, Quaker Valley 4

Section 3

Shady Side Academy 10, Deer Lakes 9

Class 2A

Section 2

Northgate 10, Aliquippa 3

Class A

Section 2

Summit Academy 8, Springdale 2

Nonsection

Allderdice 5, Keystone Oaks 1

Butler 4, Beaver 3

Central Valley at West Allegheny, ppd.

Dubois 3, Indiana 2

Hopewell at New Castle, ppd.

Northern Garrett (Md.) 5, Albert Gallatin 2

North Hills 2, Hampton 1

Riverside 20, Knoch 2

Seneca Valley 5, Mt. Lebanon 3

West Allegheny 4, McKeesport 2

Thursday’s schedule

Nonsection

Ambridge at Moon, 4 p.m.

Avella at Northgate, 4 p.m.

Beaver at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.

Beaver Falls at Central Valley, 4 p.m.

Belle Vernon at California, 4:30 p.m.

Bethel Park at Shaler, 4 p.m.

Burgettstown at Freedom, 4 p.m.

Burrell at Highlands, 4 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

East Allegheny at Jeannette, 4 p.m.

Eden Christian at Montour, 5 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Peters Township, 4:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Ligonier Valley , 4 p.m.

Latrobe at Hempfield, 4:15 p.m.

Mars at Butler, 3:30 p.m.

McKeesport at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.

New Brighton at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Norwin, 4 p.m.

North Hills at Gateway, 4 p.m.

Southmoreland at Valley, 4 p.m.

Springdale at Cornell, 3:45 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Beaver Falls, 3 p.m.

Union at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.

Yough at Connellsville, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

Boys

Wednesday’s result

Nonsection

Hempfield 15, Butler 8

Girls

Wednesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Norwin 19, Hempfield 3

Section 2

North Hills 18, Freeport 5

Softball

Wednesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 2

Hempfield 10, Mt. Lebanon 0

North Allegheny 9, Canon-McMillan 7

Norwin 12, Butler 4

Pine-Richland at Baldwin, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 3

Hampton 6, Blackhawk 3

Class 2A

Section 1

Riverside 15, Freedom 0

Class A

Section 1

Northgate 15, Sewickley Academy 2

Nonsection

Beaver Falls 18, Aliquippa 3

Armstrong 7, Freeport 1

Bethel Park 13, Penn-Trafford 3

Charleroi 15, Mapletown 5

Deer Lakes 13, Highlands 0

Latrobe 4, Connellsville 0

Mars 8, Knoch 3

McGuffey 12, Chartiers-Houston 9

Mohawk 12, Union 7

North Hills 8, Moon 3

Shaler 6, Franklin Regional 3

South Park 5, Peters Township 1

South Fayette at Hopewell, ppd.

Thomas Jefferson 6, West Mifflin 4

West Greene 8, Beth-Center 5

Yough 13, Apollo-Ridge 10

Thursday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 2

Pine-Richland at Baldwin, 5 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 2

Greensburg Salem at Elizabeth Forward, 4:15 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.

Ringgold at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Chartiers Valley at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.

Hampton at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.

Montour at Ambridge, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Neshannock at Laurel, 5 p.m.

New Brighton at Freedom, 4 p.m.

Riverside at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Fort Cherry at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Bentworth, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

South Side at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.

Union at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Chartiers-Houston at Carmichaels, 4:15 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at California, 4:30 p.m.

Mapletown at Avella, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Monessen at Jeannette, 4 p.m.

Riverview at Leechburg, 4 p.m.

Springdale at Frazier, 4:30 p.m.

St. Joseph at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Fox Chapel at Peters Township, 4:30 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.

Indiana at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.

Knoch at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.

Mohawk at New Castle, 4 p.m.

Penn Hills at Highlands, 4 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Shaler at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.

Southmoreland at Valley, 4 p.m.

Uniontown at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Western Beaver at Laurel, 5 p.m.

Woodland Hills at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL section singles championships

Class 3A

Section 1

Championship

Adam Memije, Gateway d. Zidaan Hassan, Gateway, 7-6 (5), 0-6, 6-2

Third place

Aaron Allen, Franklin Regional d. Dhruv Kulkarni, Franklin Regional, 6-1, 3-6, 6-2

Section 2

Championship

Anthony Lounder, Moon d. Shaun Fernando, North Allegheny, 6-2, 6-1

Third place

Manas Kathir, North Allegheny d. Josh Dunham, Mars, 6-3, 6-2

Section 3

Championship

Deniz Finkel, Allderdice d. Will Siegel, Fox Chapel, 6-0, 6-0

Third place

Ian Kuchera, Allderdice d. Braden Yokopenic, Baldwin, 6-4, 6-0

Section 4

Championship

Devin Collier, Bethel Park d. Ronan Gibbons, Upper St. Clair, 6-3, 4-6, 7-5

Third place

Avi Sharma, Peters Township d. Paul Gorun, Mt. Lebanon, 6-0, 2-0 retired

Class 2A

Section 1

Championship

Josh Havrilla, Latrobe d. Nicholas Bussard, Valley, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (8-6)

Third place

August Lawrence, Latrobe d. Dylan Gentile, Valley, 6-0, 6-4

Section 2

First round

Liam Pederson, Chartiers Valley d. Darien Hanner, Seton LaSalle, 10-0; Steven Duing, South Park d. Braden Baxendell, McGuffey, 10-3; Rylan Barr, Thomas Jefferson d. Juraj Stasko, Ringgold, 10-4; Tanner Lynch, Bentworth d. Justin Collins, West Mifflin, 10-0; Kyle Siler, Thomas Jefferson d. Adam McElhiney, West Mifflin, 10-3; Brendon Hallisey, Chartiers Valley d. Vincent Chen, Seton LaSalle, 10-0; Tony Smida, Ringgold d. Eric Donnelly, McGuffey, 10-1; Jonah Jasek, South Park d. Enmet Chesleigh, McKeesport, 10-2

Quarterfinals

Pederson, Chartiers Valley d. Duing, South Park, 11-10 (5); Barr, Thomas Jefferson d. Lynch, Bentworth, 10-3; Hallisey, Chartiers Valley d. Siler, Thomas Jefferson; Jasek, South Park d. Smida, Ringgold, 10-2

Semifinals

Pederson, Chartiers Valley d. Barr, Thomas Jefferson, 6-4, 6-2; Hallisey, Chartiers Valley d. Jasek, South Park, 6-4, 6-1

Championship

Brendon Hallisey, Chartiers Valley d. Liam Pederson, Chartiers Valley, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3

Third place

Jonah Jasek, South Park d. Rylan Barr, Thomas Jefferson, 6-4, 6-2

Section 3

First round

Ben LaRusse, Hampton d. Quin Howlison, Knoch, 10-0; Sam Norris, Highlands d. Jake Santora, Knoch, 10-4; David Frederick, Burrell d. Noah Skaugen, Springdale, 10-1; Justin Kontul, North Catholic d. Luke Vunora, Highlands, 10-2; Holden Swink, Springdale d.Cam Wagner, Burrell, 10-5

Quarterfinals

Alex Garvey, North Catholic d. LaRusse, Hampton, 10-6; Norris, Highlands d. Frederick, Burrell, 10-4; Vitaliy Pikalo, Hampton d. Kontul, North Catholic, 10-7; Jackson Gillespie, Aquinas Academy d. Swink, Springdale, 10-0

Semifinals

Garvey, North Catholic d. Norris, Highlands, 7-5, 6-0; Gillespie, Aquinas Academy d. Pikalo, Hampton, 6-0, 6-0

Championship

Jackson Gillespie, Aquinas Academy d. Alex Garvey, North Catholic, 6-0, 6-0

Third place

Vitaliy Pikalo, Hampton d. Sam Norris, Highlands, 6-1, 6-0

Section 4

Championship

Severin Harmon, Sewickley Academy d. Jonathan Varghese, Sewickley Academy, 6-2, 4-6, 6-0

Third place

Andrew Cavett, Beaver d. Ben Crefeld, Blackhawk, 6-2, 7-5

Section 5

Championship

Austin He, Winchester Thurston d. John Rohrkaste, Montour, 6-1, 6-0

Third place

Chase Merkel, Quaker Valley d. Joseph Veeck, Quaker Valley, 6-3, 6-3

Volleyball

Boys

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 2A

Section 1

Ambridge 3, OLSH 1

Section 3

Thomas Jefferson 3, Keystone Oaks 0

Nonsection

Canon-McMillan 3, Trinity 0

Central Catholic at Obama Academy, (n)

Gateway 3, Mt. Lebanon 0

Derry 3, Bishop Guilfoyle 0

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 2

North Hills at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Shaler at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Hopewell at Bishop Canevin, 6 p.m.

Montour at Beaver County Christian, 6 p.m.

North Catholic at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

South Park at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at Seton LaSalle, 7:15 p.m.

Nonsection

Armstrong at Central Catholic, 7:15 p.m.

Hempfield at Latrobe, 7 p.m.

Moon at Plum, 7:15 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Deer Lakes, 7:15 p.m.

Peters Township at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Norwin, 7 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

More High School Other

High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 28, 2023
High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 27, 2023
High school sports scores, schedules for March 26, 2023
Sports luminaries highlight long-awaited West Jefferson Hills Hall of Fame inductions
High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 25, 2023

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter