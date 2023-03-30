High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 29, 2023
Wednesday, March 29, 2023 | 10:46 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Baseball
Wednesday’s results
Class 5A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 10, Penn Hills 1
Class 3A
Section 1
Mohawk 8, Quaker Valley 4
Section 3
Shady Side Academy 10, Deer Lakes 9
Class 2A
Section 2
Class A
Section 2
Summit Academy 8, Springdale 2
Nonsection
Allderdice 5, Keystone Oaks 1
Butler 4, Beaver 3
Central Valley at West Allegheny, ppd.
Dubois 3, Indiana 2
Hopewell at New Castle, ppd.
Northern Garrett (Md.) 5, Albert Gallatin 2
North Hills 2, Hampton 1
Seneca Valley 5, Mt. Lebanon 3
West Allegheny 4, McKeesport 2
Thursday’s schedule
Nonsection
Beaver at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.
Beaver Falls at Central Valley, 4 p.m.
Belle Vernon at California, 4:30 p.m.
Bethel Park at Shaler, 4 p.m.
Burgettstown at Freedom, 4 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
East Allegheny at Jeannette, 4 p.m.
Eden Christian at Montour, 5 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Peters Township, 4:30 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Ligonier Valley , 4 p.m.
Latrobe at Hempfield, 4:15 p.m.
McKeesport at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.
New Brighton at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.
North Allegheny at Norwin, 4 p.m.
North Hills at Gateway, 4 p.m.
Southmoreland at Valley, 4 p.m.
Springdale at Cornell, 3:45 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Beaver Falls, 3 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.
Yough at Connellsville, 4 p.m.
Lacrosse
Boys
Wednesday’s result
Nonsection
Hempfield 15, Butler 8
Girls
Wednesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Norwin 19, Hempfield 3
Section 2
North Hills 18, Freeport 5
Softball
Wednesday’s results
Class 6A
Section 2
Hempfield 10, Mt. Lebanon 0
North Allegheny 9, Canon-McMillan 7
Norwin 12, Butler 4
Pine-Richland at Baldwin, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 3
Class 2A
Section 1
Class A
Section 1
Northgate 15, Sewickley Academy 2
Nonsection
Beaver Falls 18, Aliquippa 3
Bethel Park 13, Penn-Trafford 3
Deer Lakes 13, Highlands 0
Latrobe 4, Connellsville 0
McGuffey 12, Chartiers-Houston 9
North Hills 8, Moon 3
Shaler 6, Franklin Regional 3
South Park 5, Peters Township 1
South Fayette at Hopewell, ppd.
Thomas Jefferson 6, West Mifflin 4
West Greene 8, Beth-Center 5
Yough 13, Apollo-Ridge 10
Thursday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 2
Pine-Richland at Baldwin, 5 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 2
Greensburg Salem at Elizabeth Forward, 4:15 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.
Ringgold at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Chartiers Valley at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.
Hampton at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Neshannock at Laurel, 5 p.m.
New Brighton at Freedom, 4 p.m.
Riverside at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Fort Cherry at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Bentworth, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
South Side at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.
Union at Carlynton, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Chartiers-Houston at Carmichaels, 4:15 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at California, 4:30 p.m.
Section 3
Riverview at Leechburg, 4 p.m.
Springdale at Frazier, 4:30 p.m.
St. Joseph at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Fox Chapel at Peters Township, 4:30 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.
Indiana at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.
Knoch at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.
Mohawk at New Castle, 4 p.m.
Penn Hills at Highlands, 4 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Shaler at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.
Southmoreland at Valley, 4 p.m.
Uniontown at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.
Western Beaver at Laurel, 5 p.m.
Woodland Hills at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.
Tennis
Boys
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL section singles championships
Class 3A
Section 1
Championship
Adam Memije, Gateway d. Zidaan Hassan, Gateway, 7-6 (5), 0-6, 6-2
Third place
Aaron Allen, Franklin Regional d. Dhruv Kulkarni, Franklin Regional, 6-1, 3-6, 6-2
Section 2
Championship
Anthony Lounder, Moon d. Shaun Fernando, North Allegheny, 6-2, 6-1
Third place
Manas Kathir, North Allegheny d. Josh Dunham, Mars, 6-3, 6-2
Section 3
Championship
Deniz Finkel, Allderdice d. Will Siegel, Fox Chapel, 6-0, 6-0
Third place
Ian Kuchera, Allderdice d. Braden Yokopenic, Baldwin, 6-4, 6-0
Section 4
Championship
Devin Collier, Bethel Park d. Ronan Gibbons, Upper St. Clair, 6-3, 4-6, 7-5
Third place
Avi Sharma, Peters Township d. Paul Gorun, Mt. Lebanon, 6-0, 2-0 retired
Class 2A
Section 1
Championship
Josh Havrilla, Latrobe d. Nicholas Bussard, Valley, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (8-6)
Third place
August Lawrence, Latrobe d. Dylan Gentile, Valley, 6-0, 6-4
Section 2
First round
Liam Pederson, Chartiers Valley d. Darien Hanner, Seton LaSalle, 10-0; Steven Duing, South Park d. Braden Baxendell, McGuffey, 10-3; Rylan Barr, Thomas Jefferson d. Juraj Stasko, Ringgold, 10-4; Tanner Lynch, Bentworth d. Justin Collins, West Mifflin, 10-0; Kyle Siler, Thomas Jefferson d. Adam McElhiney, West Mifflin, 10-3; Brendon Hallisey, Chartiers Valley d. Vincent Chen, Seton LaSalle, 10-0; Tony Smida, Ringgold d. Eric Donnelly, McGuffey, 10-1; Jonah Jasek, South Park d. Enmet Chesleigh, McKeesport, 10-2
Quarterfinals
Pederson, Chartiers Valley d. Duing, South Park, 11-10 (5); Barr, Thomas Jefferson d. Lynch, Bentworth, 10-3; Hallisey, Chartiers Valley d. Siler, Thomas Jefferson; Jasek, South Park d. Smida, Ringgold, 10-2
Semifinals
Pederson, Chartiers Valley d. Barr, Thomas Jefferson, 6-4, 6-2; Hallisey, Chartiers Valley d. Jasek, South Park, 6-4, 6-1
Championship
Brendon Hallisey, Chartiers Valley d. Liam Pederson, Chartiers Valley, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3
Third place
Jonah Jasek, South Park d. Rylan Barr, Thomas Jefferson, 6-4, 6-2
Section 3
First round
Ben LaRusse, Hampton d. Quin Howlison, Knoch, 10-0; Sam Norris, Highlands d. Jake Santora, Knoch, 10-4; David Frederick, Burrell d. Noah Skaugen, Springdale, 10-1; Justin Kontul, North Catholic d. Luke Vunora, Highlands, 10-2; Holden Swink, Springdale d.Cam Wagner, Burrell, 10-5
Quarterfinals
Alex Garvey, North Catholic d. LaRusse, Hampton, 10-6; Norris, Highlands d. Frederick, Burrell, 10-4; Vitaliy Pikalo, Hampton d. Kontul, North Catholic, 10-7; Jackson Gillespie, Aquinas Academy d. Swink, Springdale, 10-0
Semifinals
Garvey, North Catholic d. Norris, Highlands, 7-5, 6-0; Gillespie, Aquinas Academy d. Pikalo, Hampton, 6-0, 6-0
Championship
Jackson Gillespie, Aquinas Academy d. Alex Garvey, North Catholic, 6-0, 6-0
Third place
Vitaliy Pikalo, Hampton d. Sam Norris, Highlands, 6-1, 6-0
Section 4
Championship
Severin Harmon, Sewickley Academy d. Jonathan Varghese, Sewickley Academy, 6-2, 4-6, 6-0
Third place
Andrew Cavett, Beaver d. Ben Crefeld, Blackhawk, 6-2, 7-5
Section 5
Championship
Austin He, Winchester Thurston d. John Rohrkaste, Montour, 6-1, 6-0
Third place
Chase Merkel, Quaker Valley d. Joseph Veeck, Quaker Valley, 6-3, 6-3
Volleyball
Boys
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 2A
Section 1
Ambridge 3, OLSH 1
Section 3
Thomas Jefferson 3, Keystone Oaks 0
Nonsection
Canon-McMillan 3, Trinity 0
Central Catholic at Obama Academy, (n)
Gateway 3, Mt. Lebanon 0
Derry 3, Bishop Guilfoyle 0
Thursday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 2
North Hills at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Shaler at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Hopewell at Bishop Canevin, 6 p.m.
Montour at Beaver County Christian, 6 p.m.
North Catholic at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
South Park at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at Seton LaSalle, 7:15 p.m.
Nonsection
Armstrong at Central Catholic, 7:15 p.m.
Hempfield at Latrobe, 7 p.m.
Moon at Plum, 7:15 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Deer Lakes, 7:15 p.m.
Peters Township at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Plum at Mars, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Norwin, 7 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
