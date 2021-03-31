High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 30, 2021
Wednesday, March 31, 2021 | 12:56 AM
High schools
Baseball
Tuesday’s results
Class 5A
Section 2
Fox Chapel 9, Mars 4
Hampton 15, Woodland Hills 1
Class 4A
Section 2
Ambridge 6, Central Valley 5
Montour 7, Quaker Valley 5
Section 3
West Mifflin 6, Laurel Highlands 1
Greensburg Salem 5, Elizabeth Forward 3
Belle Vernon 11, Uniontown 1
Class 2A
Section 2
Neshannock 9, Shenango 2
Laurel at Aliquippa, ppd.
Section 4
Seton LaSalle 20, Clairton 0
Fort Cherry 13, Brentwood 1
Chartiers-Houston 5, Burgettstown 3
Class A
Section 1
Union 16, Avella 10
Rochester at Western Beaver, ppd.
Section 2
West Greene 13, Jefferson-Morgan 5
Greensburg Central Catholic at Bishop Canevin, ppd.
Nonsection
Blackhawk 6, Highlands 4
Mt. Lebanon 4, Butler 1
Franklin Regional 1, Connellsville 0
Mt. Pleasant 5, Yough 2
Northgate 11, Carlynton 0
South Fayette 2, Trinity 0
Avonworth 15, Freedom 3
Laurel 19, Ellwood City 8
West Allegheny 9, Beaver 4
Ligonier Valley 16, Jeannette 0
South Allegheny 9, Shady Side Academy 8
Norwin 4, North Catholic 3
Frazier 5, Southmoreland 2
Mohawk 11, Freeport 6
Indiana 7, Latrobe 6
Central Catholic 14 North Hills 1
Baldwin 11, Thomas Jefferson 1
Knoch 5, Deer Lakes 2
Kiski Area 14, Penn Hills 4
Peters Township 6, Gateway 5
Charleroi 5, Bentworth 3
Valley 5, Leechburg 0
Valley 10, Leechburg 0
North Allegheny 9, Canon-McMillan 3
South Park 7, Ringgold 1
Washington 18, Monessen 0
Eden Christian 6, OLSH 0
Carmichaels 7, Albert Gallatin 4
Beaver Falls at South Side, ppd.
Apollo-Ridge at Steel Valley, ppd.
California at Serra Catholic, ppd.
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 5A
Section 2
Armstrong at Plum, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 4
Burgettstown at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Burrell at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.
Carrick at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.
Central Catholic at Chartiers Valley, 4 p.m.
East Allegheny at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.
Hempfield at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.
Hopewell at Montour, 7 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Cornell, 3:45 p.m.
Monessen at Charleroi, 4 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
New Brighton at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.
North Catholic at Norwin, 3:30 p.m.
Penn Hills at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Upper St. Clair, 4 p.m.
Ringgold at South Park, 4 a.m.
Riverside at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.
Riverview at Shady Side Academy, 3:30 p.m.
South Fayette at Trinity, 7 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Tuesday’s results
Class AA
Latrobe 6, Hampton 3
South Fayette 3, West Allegheny 0
Montour 9, Moon 1
Mars 6, Shaler 2
Class A
Wheeling Central Catholic 5, Sewickley Academy 3
McDowell 4, Beaver 0
Lacrosse
Boys
Class AA
Section 1
South Fayette 12, Franklin Regional 2
Girls
Tuesday’s results
Class AAA
Section 1
Latrobe 14, Baldwin 3
Section 2
Moon 14, Freeport 1
North Hills 17, Butler 4
Seneca Valley 18, Shaler 12
Nonsection
Mt. Lebanon 14, Pine-Richland 9
North Allegheny 22, Oakland Catholic 3
Softball
Tuesday’s results
Class 5A
Section 1
Plum 3, Indiana 0
Armstrong 17, Franklin Regional 2
Woodland Hills 9, Kiski Area 5
Section 4
Chartiers Valley 13, Moon 0
West Allegheny 15, Western Beaver 0
South Fayette 7, Upper St. Clair 5
Class 4A
Section 2
Yough 9, Laurel Highlands 7
West Mifflin 12, Ringgold 1
Section 3
Central Valley 11, Blackhawk 7
Class 2A
Section 1
Fort Cherry 15, Aliquippa 0
Carlynton at Sto-Rox, ppd.
Section 2
Ligonier Valley 15, Brentwood 0
Seton LaSalle 4, Apollo-Ridge 2
Steel Valley 19, Jeannette 0
Section 3
Charleroi 24, Washington 0
Frazier 10, Bentworth 0
California at Carmichaels, ppd.
Section 4
Riverside 18, New Brighton 1
Shenango 4, Laurel 0
Freedom at Neshannock, ppd.
Class A
Section 1
Bishop Canevin at Sewickley Academy, ppd.
Union at Cornell, ppd.
Section 2
Avella at Mapletown, ppd.
Nonsection
Canon-McMillan 10, North Allegheny 2
Montour 12, Ambridge 1
Shaler 7, Knoch 3
Seneca Valley 11, Hampton 1
Norwin 6, Mt. Pleasant 4
Highlands 15, St. Joseph 0
Ellwood City 22, Mohawk 10
Southmoreland 11, Uniontown 1
Trinity 11, Mt. Lebanon 6
Beaver 5, New Castle 0
Hempfield 17, Greensburg Salem 4
West Greene 16, Brownsville 2
South Allegheny 5, McKeesport 4
Bethel Park 17, Oakland Catolic 1
Riverview at Valley, ppd.
Freeport at Slippery Rock, ppd.
Belle Vernon at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.
Monessen at Beth-Center, ppd.
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 5A
Section 1
Franklin Regional at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Burgettstown at Chartiers-Houston, 4:15 p.m.
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin at Uniontown, 4 p.m.
Beaver Falls at New Brighton, 3:45 p.m.
Beth-Center at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.
Butler at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.
Carrick at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.
Connellsville at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Leechburg, 4 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Hempfield, 4 p.m.
Hopewell at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.
North Hills at Moon, 3:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Norwin, 4 p.m.
Peters Township at Chartiers Valley, 4 p.m.
Riverside at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.
Riverview at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Mars, 4 p.m.
South Park at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Baldwin, 4 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at North Catholic, 4 p.m.
Tennis
Boys
Tuesday’s results
Class AAA
Section 1
Franklin Regional 5, Hempfield 0
Section 3
Baldwin 3, Plum 2
Class AA
Section 2
Central Valley 5, Beaver Falls 0
Section 3
North Catholic 4, Highlands 1
Track and Field
Boys
Tuesday’s results
Section 1
Hempfield 100, Indiana 50
Class AAA
Section 2
Belle Vernon 100, Laurel Highlands 49
Section 5
McKeesport 73, Gateway 71
Nonsection
New Brighton 73, South Side 59
Class AA
Section 7
Deer Lakes 90, Ligonier Valley 60
Girls
Class AAA
Section 1
Hempfield 122, Indiana 28
Section 2
Belle Vernon 94, Laurel Highlands 56
Section 5
Gateway 75, McKeesport 59
Class AA
Section 7
Ligonier Valley 82, Deer Lakes 59
Nonsection
New Brighton 80, South Side 44
Volleyball
Boys
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Upper St. Clair 3, Canon-McMillan 1
Peters Township 3, Baldwin 0
South Fayette 3, Bethel Park 0
Section 2
Butler at Pine-Richland, (n)
North Allegheny 3, North Hills 0
Section 3
Latrobe 3, Armstrong 0
Hempfield at Norwin, (n)
Penn-Trafford at Central Catholic, (n)
Nonsection
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Bishop Canevin 0
Seton LaSalle 3, Mars 0
Thomas Jefferson 3, North Hills 1
Wednesday’s schedule
Nonsection
Moon at Hopewell, 7:15 p.m.
Mars at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Plum at Armstrong, 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
