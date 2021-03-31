High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 30, 2021

Wednesday, March 31, 2021 | 12:56 AM

High schools

Baseball

Tuesday’s results

Class 5A

Section 2

Fox Chapel 9, Mars 4

Hampton 15, Woodland Hills 1

Class 4A

Section 2

Ambridge 6, Central Valley 5

Montour 7, Quaker Valley 5

Section 3

West Mifflin 6, Laurel Highlands 1

Greensburg Salem 5, Elizabeth Forward 3

Belle Vernon 11, Uniontown 1

Class 2A

Section 2

Neshannock 9, Shenango 2

Laurel at Aliquippa, ppd.

Section 4

Seton LaSalle 20, Clairton 0

Fort Cherry 13, Brentwood 1

Chartiers-Houston 5, Burgettstown 3

Class A

Section 1

Union 16, Avella 10

Rochester at Western Beaver, ppd.

Section 2

West Greene 13, Jefferson-Morgan 5

Greensburg Central Catholic at Bishop Canevin, ppd.

Nonsection

Blackhawk 6, Highlands 4

Mt. Lebanon 4, Butler 1

Franklin Regional 1, Connellsville 0

Mt. Pleasant 5, Yough 2

Northgate 11, Carlynton 0

South Fayette 2, Trinity 0

Avonworth 15, Freedom 3

Laurel 19, Ellwood City 8

West Allegheny 9, Beaver 4

Ligonier Valley 16, Jeannette 0

South Allegheny 9, Shady Side Academy 8

Norwin 4, North Catholic 3

Frazier 5, Southmoreland 2

Mohawk 11, Freeport 6

Indiana 7, Latrobe 6

Central Catholic 14 North Hills 1

Baldwin 11, Thomas Jefferson 1

Knoch 5, Deer Lakes 2

Kiski Area 14, Penn Hills 4

Peters Township 6, Gateway 5

Charleroi 5, Bentworth 3

Valley 5, Leechburg 0

Valley 10, Leechburg 0

North Allegheny 9, Canon-McMillan 3

South Park 7, Ringgold 1

Washington 18, Monessen 0

Eden Christian 6, OLSH 0

Carmichaels 7, Albert Gallatin 4

Beaver Falls at South Side, ppd.

Apollo-Ridge at Steel Valley, ppd.

California at Serra Catholic, ppd.

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 5A

Section 2

Armstrong at Plum, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 4

Burgettstown at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Burrell at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.

Carrick at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.

Central Catholic at Chartiers Valley, 4 p.m.

East Allegheny at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.

Hempfield at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

Hopewell at Montour, 7 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Cornell, 3:45 p.m.

Monessen at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

New Brighton at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.

North Catholic at Norwin, 3:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Upper St. Clair, 4 p.m.

Ringgold at South Park, 4 a.m.

Riverside at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.

Riverview at Shady Side Academy, 3:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Trinity, 7 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Tuesday’s results

Class AA

Latrobe 6, Hampton 3

South Fayette 3, West Allegheny 0

Montour 9, Moon 1

Mars 6, Shaler 2

Class A

Wheeling Central Catholic 5, Sewickley Academy 3

McDowell 4, Beaver 0

Lacrosse

Boys

Class AA

Section 1

South Fayette 12, Franklin Regional 2

Girls

Tuesday’s results

Class AAA

Section 1

Latrobe 14, Baldwin 3

Section 2

Moon 14, Freeport 1

North Hills 17, Butler 4

Seneca Valley 18, Shaler 12

Nonsection

Mt. Lebanon 14, Pine-Richland 9

North Allegheny 22, Oakland Catholic 3

Softball

Tuesday’s results

Class 5A

Section 1

Plum 3, Indiana 0

Armstrong 17, Franklin Regional 2

Woodland Hills 9, Kiski Area 5

Section 4

Chartiers Valley 13, Moon 0

West Allegheny 15, Western Beaver 0

South Fayette 7, Upper St. Clair 5

Class 4A

Section 2

Yough 9, Laurel Highlands 7

West Mifflin 12, Ringgold 1

Section 3

Central Valley 11, Blackhawk 7

Class 2A

Section 1

Fort Cherry 15, Aliquippa 0

Carlynton at Sto-Rox, ppd.

Section 2

Ligonier Valley 15, Brentwood 0

Seton LaSalle 4, Apollo-Ridge 2

Steel Valley 19, Jeannette 0

Section 3

Charleroi 24, Washington 0

Frazier 10, Bentworth 0

California at Carmichaels, ppd.

Section 4

Riverside 18, New Brighton 1

Shenango 4, Laurel 0

Freedom at Neshannock, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Bishop Canevin at Sewickley Academy, ppd.

Union at Cornell, ppd.

Section 2

Avella at Mapletown, ppd.

Nonsection

Canon-McMillan 10, North Allegheny 2

Montour 12, Ambridge 1

Shaler 7, Knoch 3

Seneca Valley 11, Hampton 1

Norwin 6, Mt. Pleasant 4

Highlands 15, St. Joseph 0

Ellwood City 22, Mohawk 10

Southmoreland 11, Uniontown 1

Trinity 11, Mt. Lebanon 6

Beaver 5, New Castle 0

Hempfield 17, Greensburg Salem 4

West Greene 16, Brownsville 2

South Allegheny 5, McKeesport 4

Bethel Park 17, Oakland Catolic 1

Riverview at Valley, ppd.

Freeport at Slippery Rock, ppd.

Belle Vernon at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.

Monessen at Beth-Center, ppd.

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Burgettstown at Chartiers-Houston, 4:15 p.m.

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin at Uniontown, 4 p.m.

Beaver Falls at New Brighton, 3:45 p.m.

Beth-Center at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.

Butler at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.

Carrick at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

Connellsville at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Leechburg, 4 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Hempfield, 4 p.m.

Hopewell at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.

North Hills at Moon, 3:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Peters Township at Chartiers Valley, 4 p.m.

Riverside at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.

Riverview at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Mars, 4 p.m.

South Park at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Baldwin, 4 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at North Catholic, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

Tuesday’s results

Class AAA

Section 1

Franklin Regional 5, Hempfield 0

Section 3

Baldwin 3, Plum 2

Class AA

Section 2

Central Valley 5, Beaver Falls 0

Section 3

North Catholic 4, Highlands 1

Track and Field

Boys

Tuesday’s results

Section 1

Hempfield 100, Indiana 50

Class AAA

Section 2

Belle Vernon 100, Laurel Highlands 49

Section 5

McKeesport 73, Gateway 71

Nonsection

New Brighton 73, South Side 59

Class AA

Section 7

Deer Lakes 90, Ligonier Valley 60

Girls

Class AAA

Section 1

Hempfield 122, Indiana 28

Section 2

Belle Vernon 94, Laurel Highlands 56

Section 5

Gateway 75, McKeesport 59

Class AA

Section 7

Ligonier Valley 82, Deer Lakes 59

Nonsection

New Brighton 80, South Side 44

Volleyball

Boys

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Upper St. Clair 3, Canon-McMillan 1

Peters Township 3, Baldwin 0

South Fayette 3, Bethel Park 0

Section 2

Butler at Pine-Richland, (n)

North Allegheny 3, North Hills 0

Section 3

Latrobe 3, Armstrong 0

Hempfield at Norwin, (n)

Penn-Trafford at Central Catholic, (n)

Nonsection

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Bishop Canevin 0

Seton LaSalle 3, Mars 0

Thomas Jefferson 3, North Hills 1

Wednesday’s schedule

Nonsection

Moon at Hopewell, 7:15 p.m.

Mars at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.