High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 31, 2021
Wednesday, March 31, 2021 | 10:59 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Baseball
Wednesday’s results
Class 5A
Section 2
Armstrong at Plum, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 4
Burgettstown at Chartiers-Houston, ppd.
Nonsection
Central Catholic 12, Chartiers Valley 3
Deer Lakes 12, Burrell 2
Montour 13, Hopewell 2
Pine-Richland 11, North Catholic 0
Serra Catholic 7, East Allegheny 0
Beaver Falls at South Side, ppd.
Carrick at Springdale, ppd.
Eden Christian at OLSH, ppd.
Hempfield at Penn-Trafford, ppd.
Keystone Oaks at Cornell, ppd.
Monessen at Charleroi, ppd.
Mt. Lebanon at Seneca Valley, ppd.
Mt. Pleasant at McGuffey, ppd.
New Brighton at Seton LaSalle, ppd.
North Catholic at Norwin, ppd.
Riverside at Ellwood City, ppd.
Riverview at Shady Side Academy, ppd.
South Fayette at Trinity, ppd.
Thursday’s schedule
Class 5A
Section 2
Plum at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 3
St. Joseph at Valley, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Avonworth at Moon, 4:15 p.m.
Beaver at Freedom, 4 a.m.
Beaver Falls at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.
Belle Vernon at McKeesport, 4 p.m.
Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.
Butler at Hempfield, 4:15 p.m.
Carmichaels at West Greene, 4 p.m.
Clairton at Washington, 7 p.m.
Connellsville at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Ellwood City at Laurel, 4:15 p.m.
Frazier at McGuffey, ppd.
Gateway at Norwin, 4 p.m.
Indiana at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.
Mapletown at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.
New Brighton at Riverside, ppd.
New Castle at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.
Northgate at Cornell, 3:45 p.m.
North Hills at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.
Shaler at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.
Southmoreland at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Thursday’s schedule
Class AA
Penn-Trafford at Shaler at Alpha Ice Complex, 8:30 p.m.; Moon at West Allegheny at RMU, 9 p.m.; South Fayette at Montour at RMU, 9:30 p.m.
Class B
Morgantown at Bishop Canevin at Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 7:30 p.m.
Lacrosse
WPIAL
Boys
Class AAA
Section 1
Canon-McMillan 7, Penn-Trafford 5
Girls
Wednesday’s results
Class AAA
Section 1
Peters Township 15, Penn-Trafford 1
Class AA
Section 1
Plum 18, Yough 1
Franklin Regional 20, Greensburg Salem 0
Section 2
Chartiers Valley 13, Quaker Valley 8
Mars 18, Trinity 1
Softball
Wednesday’s results
Class 2A
Section 1
Burgettstown at Chartiers-Houston, ppd.
Nonsection
Chartiers Valley 11, Peters Township 0
Seneca Valley 6, Mars 2
West Mifflin 12, Baldwin 4
Albert Gallatin at Uniontown, ppd.
Beaver Falls at New Brighton, ppd.
Beth-Center at Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.
Butler at Kiski Area, ppd.
Carrick at Springdale, ppd.
Canon-McMillan at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.
Connellsville at Laurel Highlands, ppd.
Deer Lakes at Leechburg, ppd.
Hopewell at Quaker Valley, ppd.
Mt. Lebanon at North Allegheny, ppd.
North Hills at Moon, ppd.
Penn-Trafford at Norwin, ppd.
Riverside at Ellwood City, ppd.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Jeannette, ppd.
Serra Catholic at St. Joseph, ppd.
South Park at Pine-Richland, ppd.
Thomas Jefferson at Baldwin, ppd.
Upper St. Clair at North Catholic, ppd.
Thursday’s schedule
Nonsection
Avella at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.
Avonworth at Knoch, 4 p.m.
Baldwin at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.
Bethel Park at Hampton, 3:45 p.m.
Carmichaels at McGuffey, 4:15 p.m.
Charleroi at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Monessen, 4 p.m.
Connellsville at Yough, 4 p.m.
Derry at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.
Franklin Regional at Penn-Trafford, 4:30 p.m.
Indiana at Punxsutawney, 4:30 p.m.
Jeannette at Valley, 4 p.m.
Laurel at Ambridge, 4:30 p.m.
Mars at Highlands, ppd.
Moniteau at Butler, 4 p.m.
Northgate at Sto-Rox, 4:15 p.m.
Peters Township at Trinity, 4 p.m.
South Fayette at North Catholic, 3:45 p.m.
South Side at Central Valley, ppd.
Springdale at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.
Steel Valley at Norwin, 4 p.m.
Tennis
WPIAL
Boys
Wednesday’s results
Nonsection
Shady Side Academy 3, Mt. Lebanon 2
Track and field
WPIAL
Wednesday’s results
Boys
Kiski Area 85, Knoch 63
Girls
Kiski Area 95, Knoch 55
Volleyball
Boys
Wednesday’s results
Nonsection
Hopewell 3, Moon 0
Plum 3, Armstrong 0
North Catholic 3, Mars 0
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Deer Lakes 0
Seneca Valley at Bethel Park, ppd.
Thursday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 1
Moon at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
North Hills at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Shaler at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Central Catholic at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Armstrong, 7 p.m.
Penn Hills at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Plum at West Shamokin, 7 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
