High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 31, 2021

Wednesday, March 31, 2021 | 10:59 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Baseball

Wednesday’s results

Class 5A

Section 2

Armstrong at Plum, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 4

Burgettstown at Chartiers-Houston, ppd.

Nonsection

Central Catholic 12, Chartiers Valley 3

Deer Lakes 12, Burrell 2

Montour 13, Hopewell 2

Pine-Richland 11, North Catholic 0

Serra Catholic 7, East Allegheny 0

Beaver Falls at South Side, ppd.

Carrick at Springdale, ppd.

Eden Christian at OLSH, ppd.

Hempfield at Penn-Trafford, ppd.

Keystone Oaks at Cornell, ppd.

Monessen at Charleroi, ppd.

Mt. Lebanon at Seneca Valley, ppd.

Mt. Pleasant at McGuffey, ppd.

New Brighton at Seton LaSalle, ppd.

North Catholic at Norwin, ppd.

Riverside at Ellwood City, ppd.

Riverview at Shady Side Academy, ppd.

South Fayette at Trinity, ppd.

Thursday’s schedule

Class 5A

Section 2

Plum at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 3

St. Joseph at Valley, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Avonworth at Moon, 4:15 p.m.

Beaver at Freedom, 4 a.m.

Beaver Falls at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.

Belle Vernon at McKeesport, 4 p.m.

Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.

Butler at Hempfield, 4:15 p.m.

Carmichaels at West Greene, 4 p.m.

Clairton at Washington, 7 p.m.

Connellsville at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Ellwood City at Laurel, 4:15 p.m.

Frazier at McGuffey, ppd.

Gateway at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Indiana at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.

Mapletown at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.

New Brighton at Riverside, ppd.

New Castle at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.

Northgate at Cornell, 3:45 p.m.

North Hills at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

Shaler at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.

Southmoreland at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Thursday’s schedule

Class AA

Penn-Trafford at Shaler at Alpha Ice Complex, 8:30 p.m.; Moon at West Allegheny at RMU, 9 p.m.; South Fayette at Montour at RMU, 9:30 p.m.

Class B

Morgantown at Bishop Canevin at Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 7:30 p.m.

Lacrosse

WPIAL

Boys

Class AAA

Section 1

Canon-McMillan 7, Penn-Trafford 5

Girls

Wednesday’s results

Class AAA

Section 1

Peters Township 15, Penn-Trafford 1

Class AA

Section 1

Plum 18, Yough 1

Franklin Regional 20, Greensburg Salem 0

Section 2

Chartiers Valley 13, Quaker Valley 8

Mars 18, Trinity 1

Softball

Wednesday’s results

Class 2A

Section 1

Burgettstown at Chartiers-Houston, ppd.

Nonsection

Chartiers Valley 11, Peters Township 0

Seneca Valley 6, Mars 2

West Mifflin 12, Baldwin 4

Albert Gallatin at Uniontown, ppd.

Beaver Falls at New Brighton, ppd.

Beth-Center at Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.

Butler at Kiski Area, ppd.

Carrick at Springdale, ppd.

Canon-McMillan at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.

Connellsville at Laurel Highlands, ppd.

Deer Lakes at Leechburg, ppd.

Hopewell at Quaker Valley, ppd.

Mt. Lebanon at North Allegheny, ppd.

North Hills at Moon, ppd.

Penn-Trafford at Norwin, ppd.

Riverside at Ellwood City, ppd.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Jeannette, ppd.

Serra Catholic at St. Joseph, ppd.

South Park at Pine-Richland, ppd.

Thomas Jefferson at Baldwin, ppd.

Upper St. Clair at North Catholic, ppd.

Thursday’s schedule

Nonsection

Avella at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.

Avonworth at Knoch, 4 p.m.

Baldwin at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Bethel Park at Hampton, 3:45 p.m.

Carmichaels at McGuffey, 4:15 p.m.

Charleroi at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Connellsville at Yough, 4 p.m.

Derry at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Penn-Trafford, 4:30 p.m.

Indiana at Punxsutawney, 4:30 p.m.

Jeannette at Valley, 4 p.m.

Laurel at Ambridge, 4:30 p.m.

Mars at Highlands, ppd.

Moniteau at Butler, 4 p.m.

Northgate at Sto-Rox, 4:15 p.m.

Peters Township at Trinity, 4 p.m.

South Fayette at North Catholic, 3:45 p.m.

South Side at Central Valley, ppd.

Springdale at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.

Steel Valley at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Tennis

WPIAL

Boys

Wednesday’s results

Nonsection

Shady Side Academy 3, Mt. Lebanon 2

Track and field

WPIAL

Wednesday’s results

Boys

Kiski Area 85, Knoch 63

Girls

Kiski Area 95, Knoch 55

Volleyball

Boys

Wednesday’s results

Nonsection

Hopewell 3, Moon 0

Plum 3, Armstrong 0

North Catholic 3, Mars 0

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Deer Lakes 0

Seneca Valley at Bethel Park, ppd.

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 1

Moon at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

North Hills at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Central Catholic at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Penn Hills at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Plum at West Shamokin, 7 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.