High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 31, 2023

By:

Friday, March 31, 2023 | 10:23 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Baseball

Friday’s results

Class 2A

Section 2

Seton LaSalle at New Brighton, ppd.

Nonsection

Allderdice at Gateway, ppd.

Apollo-Ridge at West Shamokin, ppd.

Belle Vernon at Connellsville, ppd.

Carrick at Clairton, ppd.

Fort Cherry at Northgate, ppd.

Knoch at Shady Side Academy, ppd.

Monessen at Southmoreland, ppd.

Riverview at St. Joseph, ppd.

Trinity at Waynesburg Central, ppd.

West Allegheny at Riverside, ppd.

Western Beaver at Avella, ppd.

Wilmington at Mohawk, ppd.

Woodland Hills at Penn-Trafford, ppd.

Saturday’s schedule

Parkersburg South (WV) at Uniontown, 12:30 p.m.

Lacrosse

Friday’s results

Boys

Class 3A

Section 2

North Allegheny 15, North Hills 6

Nonsection

Canon-McMillan 12, Seton LaSalle 6

Mars 14, Upper St. Clair 13

Penn-Trafford 8, Hempfield 7

Girls

Nonsection

Butler 18, Hempfield 6

Plum 19, Norwin 8

Sewickley Academy 15, Shaler 8

Softball

Friday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Baldwin at Norwin, ppd.

Butler at North Allegheny, ppd.

Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, ppd.

Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, ppd.

Nonsection

Burgettstown 15, Buckhorn (KY) 0

Chardon (Ohio) 2, Burrell 1

Avonworth at Hopewell, ppd.

Beaver Falls at Freedom, ppd.

California at Charleroi, (n)

Chartiers Valley at Upper St. Clair, ppd.

Deer Lakes at Kiski Area, ppd.

Franklin Regional at Mars, ppd.

Jefferson-Morgan at Brownsville, ppd.

Ligonier Valley at Punxsutawney, ppd.

McGuffey at Mapletown, ppd.

McKeesport at East Allegheny, ppd.

Ringgold at South Park, ppd.

Serra Catholic at Seton LaSalle, ppd.

Springdale at Valley, ppd.

West Middlesex at Mohawk, ppd.

West Shamokin at Apollo-Ridge, (n)

Yough at Gateway, ppd.

Saturday’s schedule

Nonsection

Burrell vs. Moore Catholic at Myrtle Beach, 9 a.m.

Elizabeth Forward at West Mifflin, 12 p.m.

New Castle at Wilmington, 12 p.m.

South Allegheny at Frazier, 12 p.m.

West Allegheny vs. Atherton (KY), 11 a.m.

West Allegheny vs. Miami East (OH), 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Boys

Friday’s result

Nonsection

Seton LaSalle 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 0

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.