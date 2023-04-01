High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 31, 2023
High schools
WPIAL
Baseball
Friday’s results
Class 2A
Section 2
Seton LaSalle at New Brighton, ppd.
Nonsection
Allderdice at Gateway, ppd.
Apollo-Ridge at West Shamokin, ppd.
Belle Vernon at Connellsville, ppd.
Fort Cherry at Northgate, ppd.
Knoch at Shady Side Academy, ppd.
Monessen at Southmoreland, ppd.
Riverview at St. Joseph, ppd.
Trinity at Waynesburg Central, ppd.
West Allegheny at Riverside, ppd.
Western Beaver at Avella, ppd.
Wilmington at Mohawk, ppd.
Woodland Hills at Penn-Trafford, ppd.
Saturday’s schedule
Parkersburg South (WV) at Uniontown, 12:30 p.m.
Lacrosse
Friday’s results
Boys
Class 3A
Section 2
North Allegheny 15, North Hills 6
Nonsection
Canon-McMillan 12, Seton LaSalle 6
Mars 14, Upper St. Clair 13
Penn-Trafford 8, Hempfield 7
Girls
Nonsection
Sewickley Academy 15, Shaler 8
Softball
Friday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at North Allegheny, ppd.
Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, ppd.
Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, ppd.
Nonsection
Burgettstown 15, Buckhorn (KY) 0
Chardon (Ohio) 2, Burrell 1
Beaver Falls at Freedom, ppd.
California at Charleroi, (n)
Chartiers Valley at Upper St. Clair, ppd.
Deer Lakes at Kiski Area, ppd.
Franklin Regional at Mars, ppd.
Jefferson-Morgan at Brownsville, ppd.
Ligonier Valley at Punxsutawney, ppd.
McKeesport at East Allegheny, ppd.
Ringgold at South Park, ppd.
Serra Catholic at Seton LaSalle, ppd.
Springdale at Valley, ppd.
West Middlesex at Mohawk, ppd.
West Shamokin at Apollo-Ridge, (n)
Saturday’s schedule
Nonsection
Burrell vs. Moore Catholic at Myrtle Beach, 9 a.m.
Elizabeth Forward at West Mifflin, 12 p.m.
New Castle at Wilmington, 12 p.m.
South Allegheny at Frazier, 12 p.m.
West Allegheny vs. Atherton (KY), 11 a.m.
West Allegheny vs. Miami East (OH), 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Boys
Friday’s result
Nonsection
Seton LaSalle 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 0
