High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 4, 2021

Friday, March 5, 2021 | 12:25 AM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

First round

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Seneca Valley (11-9) at Upper St. Clair (16-1), 8 p.m.; Butler (11-8) at Penn-Trafford (13-5), 6 p.m.; North Allegheny (15-6) at Fox Chapel (17-2), 6 p.m.; Pine-Richland (11-5) at Hempfield (12-5), 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Gateway (9-6) at Chartiers Valley (20-2), noon; Trinity (10-8) at Mars (15-2), noon; Latrobe (8-6) at New Castle (17-2), noon; Penn Hills (13-4) at Laurel Highlands (12-3), noon

Class 4A

First round

Thursday’s results

Belle Vernon 80, Freeport 49

South Park 90, Ambridge 72

Quaker Valley 64, Derry 35

North Catholic 73, Mt. Pleasant 47

Lincoln Park 63, Knoch 46

Deer Lakes 53, Elizabeth Forward 21

Montour 55, Beaver 36

Central Valley 51, Burrell 37

Quarterfinals

Monday’s schedule

South Park (9-5) at Belle Vernon (12-1), 6 p.m.; North Catholic (16-4) at Quaker Valley (13-4), 6 p.m.; Deer Lakes (10-3) at Lincoln Park (15-5), 6 p.m.; Montour (13-7) at Central Valley (11-4), 6 p.m.

Class 3A

First round

Thursday’s results

South Allegheny 75, Ligonier Valley 36

Seton LaSalle 53, Brentwood 44

Aliquippa 72, New Brighton 42

Laurel 61, Washington 54

Neshannock 63, McGuffey 26

Beaver Falls 61, Charleroi 47

Shady Side Academy 55, Apollo-Ridge 46

Ellwood City 58, Avonworth 53

Quarterfinals

Monday’s schedule

Seton LaSalle (10-8) at South Allegheny (15-4), 6 p.m.; Laurel (12-10) at Aliquippa (11-5), 6 p.m.; Beaver Falls (10-4) at Neshannock (16-1), 6 p.m.; Ellwood City (11-4) at Shady Side Academy (14-2), 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Shenango (15-7) at OLSH (18-0), noon; Winchester Thurston (9-4) at Jeannette (13-5), noon; Sewickley Academy (10-7) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (14-3) at Norwin, 2 p.m.; Fort Cherry (13-6) at Sto-Rox (10-5), noon

Class A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

St. Joseph (9-10) at Bishop Canevin (13-4), 6 p.m.; Imani Christian (11-2) at Union (8-4), 6 p.m.; Western Beaver (11-4) at Rochester (12-4), 6 p.m.; Leechburg (7-4) vs. Eden Christian (11-1) at Sewickley Academy, 8 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Pine-Richland (7-10) at Upper St. Clair (12-2), 5 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Baldwin (9-7) at North Allegheny (19-1), noon; Bethel Park (14-3) at Mt. Lebanon (15-3), noon; Butler (10-8) at Norwin (12-4), noon

Class 5A

First round

Thursday’s results

Trinity 83, Mars 36

Fox Chapel 39, Penn Hills 34

Thomas Jefferson 47, Albert Gallatin 38

Woodland Hills 61, Armstrong 51

Chartiers Valley 2, Plum 0

McKeesport 59, Oakland Catholic 43

Hampton 64, Moon 58

Latrobe 52, South Fayette 47

Quarterfinals

Monday’s schedule

Fox Chapel (12-7) at Trinity (19-1), 6 p.m.; Woodland Hills (12-5) at Thomas Jefferson (12-8), 6 p.m.; McKeesport (16-4) at Chartiers Valley (19-3), 6 p.m.; Latrobe (13-2) at Hampton (15-5), 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Elizabeth Forward (8-5) at Beaver (16-0), 6 p.m.; Blackhawk (13-5) at Knoch (9-1), 6 p.m.; Montour (12-9) at Quaker Valley (13-4), 6 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant (11-7) at Southmoreland (15-4), 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Freedom (6-6) at North Catholic (16-2), noon; South Park (10-2) at Laurel (17-2), noon; Keystone Oaks (11-7) at Mohawk (14-4), noon; Beaver Falls (6-13) at Waynesburg (13-4), noon

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

California (10-3) at Neshannock (14-2), 6 p.m.; Greensburg C.C. (9-4) at Sewickley Academy (12-5); Carlynton (10-9) vs. Serra Catholic (14-0), 6 p.m.; OLSH (13-5) vs. Winchester Thurston (11-3) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.

Class A

First round

Thursday’s results

Avella 61, St. Joseph 58 (OT)

Aquinas Academy 44, Jefferson-Morgan 15

Clairton 54, Mapletown 22

Bishop Canevin 60, Riverview 17

Union 39, Monessen 24

Quarterfinals

Monday’s schedule

Avella (10-9) at Rochester (12-3), 6 p.m.; Clairton (11-3) at Aquinas Academy (13-4), 6 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (7-6) at West Greene (15-2), 6 p.m.; Union (10-10) vs. Eden Christian (10-6) at TBD, 6 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Thursday’s results

Class AAA

Upper St. Clair 3, Mt. Lebanon 1

Pine-Richland 3, Peters Township 2

Cathedral Prep 5, Central Catholic 2

Canon-McMillan 3, North Allegheny 2 (OT)

Class AA

Latrobe at Armstrong, (n)

Class A

Indiana 8, Greensburg Salem 3

Chartiers Valley 5, South Park 2

Fox Chapel at Wheeling Central Catholic, ppd.

McDowell at Freeport, (n)

Class B

Central Valley at Bishop Canevin, ppd.

Trinity at Morgantown, (n)

