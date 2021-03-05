High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 4, 2021
By:
Friday, March 5, 2021 | 12:25 AM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
First round
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Seneca Valley (11-9) at Upper St. Clair (16-1), 8 p.m.; Butler (11-8) at Penn-Trafford (13-5), 6 p.m.; North Allegheny (15-6) at Fox Chapel (17-2), 6 p.m.; Pine-Richland (11-5) at Hempfield (12-5), 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Gateway (9-6) at Chartiers Valley (20-2), noon; Trinity (10-8) at Mars (15-2), noon; Latrobe (8-6) at New Castle (17-2), noon; Penn Hills (13-4) at Laurel Highlands (12-3), noon
Class 4A
First round
Thursday’s results
Belle Vernon 80, Freeport 49
South Park 90, Ambridge 72
Quaker Valley 64, Derry 35
North Catholic 73, Mt. Pleasant 47
Lincoln Park 63, Knoch 46
Deer Lakes 53, Elizabeth Forward 21
Montour 55, Beaver 36
Central Valley 51, Burrell 37
Quarterfinals
Monday’s schedule
South Park (9-5) at Belle Vernon (12-1), 6 p.m.; North Catholic (16-4) at Quaker Valley (13-4), 6 p.m.; Deer Lakes (10-3) at Lincoln Park (15-5), 6 p.m.; Montour (13-7) at Central Valley (11-4), 6 p.m.
Class 3A
First round
Thursday’s results
South Allegheny 75, Ligonier Valley 36
Seton LaSalle 53, Brentwood 44
Aliquippa 72, New Brighton 42
Laurel 61, Washington 54
Neshannock 63, McGuffey 26
Beaver Falls 61, Charleroi 47
Shady Side Academy 55, Apollo-Ridge 46
Ellwood City 58, Avonworth 53
Quarterfinals
Monday’s schedule
Seton LaSalle (10-8) at South Allegheny (15-4), 6 p.m.; Laurel (12-10) at Aliquippa (11-5), 6 p.m.; Beaver Falls (10-4) at Neshannock (16-1), 6 p.m.; Ellwood City (11-4) at Shady Side Academy (14-2), 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Shenango (15-7) at OLSH (18-0), noon; Winchester Thurston (9-4) at Jeannette (13-5), noon; Sewickley Academy (10-7) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (14-3) at Norwin, 2 p.m.; Fort Cherry (13-6) at Sto-Rox (10-5), noon
Class A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
St. Joseph (9-10) at Bishop Canevin (13-4), 6 p.m.; Imani Christian (11-2) at Union (8-4), 6 p.m.; Western Beaver (11-4) at Rochester (12-4), 6 p.m.; Leechburg (7-4) vs. Eden Christian (11-1) at Sewickley Academy, 8 p.m.
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Pine-Richland (7-10) at Upper St. Clair (12-2), 5 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Baldwin (9-7) at North Allegheny (19-1), noon; Bethel Park (14-3) at Mt. Lebanon (15-3), noon; Butler (10-8) at Norwin (12-4), noon
Class 5A
First round
Thursday’s results
Trinity 83, Mars 36
Fox Chapel 39, Penn Hills 34
Thomas Jefferson 47, Albert Gallatin 38
Woodland Hills 61, Armstrong 51
Chartiers Valley 2, Plum 0
McKeesport 59, Oakland Catholic 43
Hampton 64, Moon 58
Latrobe 52, South Fayette 47
Quarterfinals
Monday’s schedule
Fox Chapel (12-7) at Trinity (19-1), 6 p.m.; Woodland Hills (12-5) at Thomas Jefferson (12-8), 6 p.m.; McKeesport (16-4) at Chartiers Valley (19-3), 6 p.m.; Latrobe (13-2) at Hampton (15-5), 6 p.m.
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Elizabeth Forward (8-5) at Beaver (16-0), 6 p.m.; Blackhawk (13-5) at Knoch (9-1), 6 p.m.; Montour (12-9) at Quaker Valley (13-4), 6 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant (11-7) at Southmoreland (15-4), 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Freedom (6-6) at North Catholic (16-2), noon; South Park (10-2) at Laurel (17-2), noon; Keystone Oaks (11-7) at Mohawk (14-4), noon; Beaver Falls (6-13) at Waynesburg (13-4), noon
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
California (10-3) at Neshannock (14-2), 6 p.m.; Greensburg C.C. (9-4) at Sewickley Academy (12-5); Carlynton (10-9) vs. Serra Catholic (14-0), 6 p.m.; OLSH (13-5) vs. Winchester Thurston (11-3) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.
Class A
First round
Thursday’s results
Avella 61, St. Joseph 58 (OT)
Aquinas Academy 44, Jefferson-Morgan 15
Clairton 54, Mapletown 22
Bishop Canevin 60, Riverview 17
Union 39, Monessen 24
Quarterfinals
Monday’s schedule
Avella (10-9) at Rochester (12-3), 6 p.m.; Clairton (11-3) at Aquinas Academy (13-4), 6 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (7-6) at West Greene (15-2), 6 p.m.; Union (10-10) vs. Eden Christian (10-6) at TBD, 6 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Thursday’s results
Class AAA
Upper St. Clair 3, Mt. Lebanon 1
Pine-Richland 3, Peters Township 2
Cathedral Prep 5, Central Catholic 2
Canon-McMillan 3, North Allegheny 2 (OT)
Class AA
Latrobe at Armstrong, (n)
Class A
Indiana 8, Greensburg Salem 3
Chartiers Valley 5, South Park 2
Fox Chapel at Wheeling Central Catholic, ppd.
McDowell at Freeport, (n)
Class B
Central Valley at Bishop Canevin, ppd.
Trinity at Morgantown, (n)
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
More High School Other• High school scores, summaries and schedule for March 3, 2021
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 2, 2021
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 1, 2021
• Shaler freshman bowler comes through in clutch
• Carlynton athletic director stresses life lessons learned from sports