High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 4, 2023
Saturday, March 4, 2023 | 8:48 PM
High schools
Basketball
WPIAL playoffs
Boys
Class 6A
Saturday’s result
Championship
Central Catholic 61, New Castle 52
Class 2A
Saturday’s result
Championship
Girls
Class 5A
Saturday’s result
Championship
South Fayette 64, Oakland Catholic 49
Class 4A
Saturday’s result
Championship
North Catholic 51, Blackhawk 35
Class A
Saturday’s result
Championship
Union 52, Aquinas Academy 32
Hockey
PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs
Quarterfinals
Class 3A
Monday’s schedule
Peters Township vs. Mt. Lebanon at Southpointe, 7 p.m.
North Allegheny vs. Cathedral Prep at Baierl, 8:30 p.m.
Central Catholic vs. Upper St. Clair at Alpha, 7:20 p.m.
Seneca Valley vs. Pine-Richland at Baierl, 6:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Tuesday’s schedule
Armstrong vs. Hempfield at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford vs. Thomas Jefferson at Palmer, 6 p.m.
South Fayette vs. Franklin Regional at Mt. Lebanon, 9:10 p.m.
Bishop McCort vs. Latrobe at 1st Summit, 6 p.m.
Class A
Monday’s schedule
North Hills vs. KIski at RMU, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday’s schedule
McDowell vs. Norwin at Erie Bank, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday’s schedule
Fox Chapel vs. Quaker Valley at Alpha, 7 p.m.
Greensburg Salem vs. Shaler at Kirk Nevin, 7:15 p.m.
Varsity D2
Monday’s schedule
Bishop Canevin vs. Morgantown at Ice Castle, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s schedule
Connellsville vs. Neshannock at Ice Mine, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday’s schedule
Ringgold vs. Burrell at Rostraver, 8:15 p.m.
Deer Lakes vs. Carrick at Alpha, 9 p.m.
Wrestling
Class 3A
WPIAL championships
Finals
107: Tanner Mizenko, Canon-McMillan p. Santino Sloboda, Butler, 2:39
114: Luke Willochell, Latrobe d. Tyler Kapusta, Franklin Regional, 5-4
121: Ryan Klingensmith, Kiski Area m.d. Brady Joling, Chartiers Valley, 11-2
127: Vinny Kilkeary, Latrobe d. Andrew Binni, Canon-McMillan, 10-4
133: Maddox Shaw, Thomas Jefferson d. Ethan Lebin, Hempfield, 2-1
139: Eli Carr, Hempfield d. Nate Roth, Latrobe, 6-5
145: Mac Church, Waynesburg d. Nico Taddy, West Allegheny, 8-3
152: Ty Watters, West Allegheny p. Lucas Kapusta, Hempfield, 5:36
160: Shawn Taylor, West Allegheny d. Dylan Evans, Chartiers Valley, 3-2 (UTB)
172: Rocco Welsh, Waynesburg inj. def. Matthew Furman, Canon-McMillan,3:00
189: Vaughn Spencer, Pine-Richland d. Brody Evans, Waynesburg, 5-1
215: Eli Makel, Waynesburg d. Connor Jacobs, Armstrong, 5-1
285: Ty Banco, Trinity p. Joe Enick, Penn-Trafford, 0:39
Third place
107: Dylan Barrett, Penn-Trafford d. Ejiro Montoya, Mt. Lebanon, 8-5
114: Connor Smith, Seneca Valley t.f. Caiden Harbert, West Allegheny, 15-0 (3:00)
121: Jacob Layton, Connellsville p. Owen Klodowski, Baldwin, 2:38
127: Hayden Coy, Penn-Trafford d. Tyler Chappell, Seneca Valley, 6-3
133: Anthony Ferraro, Pine-Richland d. Gabriel Ruggieri, Connellsville, 5-1
139: Blake Reihner, Trinity d. Lonzy Vielma, Connellsville, 3-2
145: Chris Cibrone, Peters Township d. Jayson Flener, North Allegheny, 7-2
152: Bode Marlow, Thomas Jefferson p. Nate Jones, Waynesburg, 2:23
160: Gavyn Beck, Franklin Regional d. Adam Rohan, North Allegheny, 7-0
172: Mark Gray, Kiski Area p. Tasso Whipple, Penn-Trafford, 2:35
189: Juliano Marion, Franklin Regional inj. def. Jake Conroy, Ringgold
215: Owen Ott, Penn-Trafford d. Corey Boerio, Latrobe, 3-2
285: Joey Schneck, Pine-Richland p. Jack Crider, Kiski Area, 2:36
Fifth place
107: Gus Stedeford, North Allegheny d. Owen Campbell, Plum, 5-3 (SV)
114: Ky Szewczyk, Waynesburg d. Arontay Heningcamp, Gateway, 3-1
121: Dominic Canali, Trinity p. Jonny Baiano, South Fayette, 4:19
127: Evan Petrovich, Connellsville d. Ramil Islamov, Baldwin, 2-0
133: Darius McMillon, Peters Township inj. def. Mason Kernan, Bethel Park
139: Nate Stone, Franklin Regional p. Ethan Higgins, Bethel Park, :56
145: Charlie Mesich, Hempfield m.d. Cole Gibbons, Mt. Lebanon, 15-7
152: Mac Miller, Pine-Richland d. Ethan Ansell, Connellsville, 3-1
160: Keith Mincin, Baldwin p. Jake Stephenson, Waynesburg, 5:34
172: Antonino Walker, Plum d. Bodie Morgan, Trinity, 1-0
189: Gabriel Stafford, Canon-McMillan d. Cooper Roscosky, Kiski Area, 3-1
215: Aiden Buggey, North Allegheny d. Elijay Binakonsky, Hempfield, 3-2
285: Ethan Babay, Butler p. Shepherd Turk, Thomas Jefferson, 3:25
Seventh place
107: Nico Kapusta, Hempfield m.d. Landon Lynn, Connellsville, 11-1
114: Cael Yanek, Moon, wbf.
121: Cooper Smith, West Allegheny d. Leo Joseph, Latrobe, 6-1
127: T.J. Allison, Trinity d. Dominic Ferraro, Pine-Richland, 9-7
133: Jacob Braun, Latrobe p. Zach Hill, Seneca Valley, 1:22
139: Kase Chopp, Butler inj. def. Nathan Monteparte, North Allegheny
145: Cooper Dietz, West Mifflin d. Chad Jesko, Connellsville, 6-4
152: Alexander Kaufmann, Fox Chapel inj. def. Wyatt Schmucker, Latrobe
160: Brady Fitz, Thomas Jefferson d. Dominic Hartman, Penn-Trafford, 3-1
172: Nezumiiro Green, Central Catholic d. Matt Zinkhann, Butler, 6-4 (SV)
189: Mickey Kreinbucher, Butler d. Evan Letky, North Hills, 7-2
215: Landon Christie, Butler inj. def. Geno Calgaro, Canon-McMillan
285: Tyler Gallis, Connellsville d. Zack Stromock, Peters Township, 6-3
Class 2A
Southwest regional
Finals
107: Dominic Deputy, Chestnut Ridge m.d. Cam Baker, Burrell, 12-4
114: Landon Bainey, West Branch d. Nico Fanella, Indiana, 4-2 (SV)
121: Lucas Fye, Bald Eagle Area d. Gideon Bracken, United, 4-3
127: Chris Vargo, Bentworth d. Cooper Hornack, Burrell, 1-0
133: Peter Chacon, Montour d. Jamison Poklembo, Mt. Pleasant, 1-0
139: Joey Sentipal, Burgettstown d. Liam Cornetto, Marion Center, 6-4 (SV)
145: Trent Hoover, Penn Cambria d. Calan Bollman, Chestnut Ridge, 3-2
152: Ty Watson, Penns Valley d. Ryan Celaschi, Frazier, 6-0
160: Grant MacKay, Laurel d. Zeke Dubler, Glendale, 1-0
172: Caleb Close, Bald Eagle Area) DEC Kyle Scott PA (Tyrone), 5-0
189: Rune Lawrence, Frazier p. Rowan Holmes, Somerset, 1:21
215: Brenan Morgan, Central Valley d. Grant Mathias, Berlin Brothersvalley, 3-1
285: Gunner Singleton, Huntingdon Area d. Braden Ewing, Tyrone, 6-1
Third place
107: Antonio Boni, Central Valley d. Mason Beatty, Mount Union, 5-0
114: Josef Garshnick, United d. Jorden Willams, Chartiers-Houston, 3-0
121: Jack Kazalas, Quaker Valley inj. def. Lucas Barr, McGuffey, 1:18
127: Coen Bainey, Bald Eagle Area d. Kobi Burkett, Chestnut Ridge, 2-0
133: Kross Cassidy, Bedford d. Gaven Suica, Burgettstown, 6-2
139: Taylor Smith, Juniata d. Niko Ferra, Burrell, 12-8 (TB2)
145: Gage Heilbrun, Marion Center d. Logan Richey, Quaker Valley, 12-5
152: Isaiah Pisano, Hopewell d. Tyler Berish, Beth-Center, 3-1
160: Andrew Mcmonagle, Huntingdon Area d. Chase Brandebura, Carlynton, 11-6
172: Braedon Welsh, Fort Cherry d. Jessie Orbin, Chartiers-Houston, 3-0
189: Josh Ryan, Mount Union d. Jake Layhue, Beth-Center, 4-3
215: Vitali Daniels, Bentworth d. Dylan Pitzer, Mt. Pleasant, 6-2
285: Daniel Williams, Glendale d. Christian Flaherty, Keystone Oaks, 4-0
Fifth place
107: Jacob Sombronski, United d. Caleb Hummel, Philipsburg-Osceola, 1-0 (UTB)
114: Parker Sentipal, Burgettstown p. Easton Mull, Chestnut Ridge, 4:44
121: Brock Holderbaum, Chestnut Ridge d. Sean Cain, Mt. Pleasant, 7-2
127: Anthony Orlandini, Montour p. Thanyal Miller, North Star, 1:50
133: Colten Shunk, Penns Valley d. Mason Weyant, Chestnut Ridge, 7-6
139: Landon Ulderich, Berlin Brothersvalley d. Owen Ivcic, Bentworth, 10-3
145: Gage Long, Bellefonte p. Jonah Erdely, Frazier, 4:35
152: Kaden Barnhart, River Valley d. Sam Albright, Chestnut Ridge, 1-0
160: Ezra Masood, Tussey Mountain medical forfeit Chase Frameli, Jefferson-Morgan
172: Isaac Lacinski, Burrell medical forfeit Tommy Cohenour, Southern Huntingdon
189: Britton Spangle, Glendale d. Nick Presnell, Chestnut Ridge, 4-1
215: Christian McChesney, Greensburg Salem d. Kollin Brungart, Penns Valley, 4-3
285: Joseph Baronick, Burgettstown d. Brad Miller, River Valley, 5-2
Seventh place
107: Griffin Tinsman, Marion Center medical forfeit Anthony Mucci, Derry
114: Jack Darlington, Penns Valley d. Mason Wright, Beth-Center, 9-6
121: Braydon Lisowski, Penns Valley medical forfeit Carter Putt, Indiana
127: Tyler Clark, Frazier p. Dylan Slovick, Burgettstown, 4:42
133: Hunter Forcellini, Forest Hills d. Nate Fleck, Philipsburg-Osceola, 8-3
139: Giovanni Weightman, Belle Vernon p. Reese Sherwood, Everett, 1:17
145: Tyler Debnar, Beth-Center d. Dustin Flinn, Forest Hills, 7-3
152: Jeffre Pifer, Bald Eagle Area d. Marcus Gable, Philipsburg-Osceola, 8-1
160: Chuck Perkins, Valley p. Nico Zanella, Burrell, 2:04
172: Eion Snider, Northern Bedford d. Riley Hensley, Montour, 7-0
189: Anthony Salvini, Fort Cherry d. Cameron Dubbs, Bald Eagle Area, 2-1 (UTB)
215: Karter Quick, Central Cambria p. Mitchell Hart, Southern Huntingdon, 6:16
285: Connor Williams, Moshannon Valley d. Coltin Hill, Laurel, 5-1
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
