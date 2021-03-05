High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 5, 2021

Friday, March 5, 2021 | 11:29 PM

High school

Basketball

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

Upper St. Clair 72, Seneca Valley 70

Butler 58, Penn-Trafford 55 (OT)

Fox Chapel 74, North Allegheny 56

Pine-Richland 65, Hempfield 61

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Upper St. Clair (17-1) vs. Butler (12-8), 6 p.m.; Pine-Richland (12-5) at Fox Chapel (18-2), 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Gateway (9-6) at Chartiers Valley (20-2), noon; Trinity (10-8) at Mars (15-2), noon; Latrobe (8-6) at New Castle (17-2), noon; Penn Hills (13-4) at Laurel Highlands (12-3), noon

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Monday’s schedule

South Park (9-5) at Belle Vernon (12-1), 6 p.m.; North Catholic (16-4) at Quaker Valley (13-4), 6 p.m.; Deer Lakes (10-3) at Lincoln Park (15-5), 6 p.m.; Central Valley (11-4) at Montour (13-7), 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Monday’s schedule

Seton LaSalle (10-8) at South Allegheny (15-4), 6 p.m.; Laurel (12-10) at Aliquippa (11-5), 6 p.m.; Beaver Falls (10-4) at Neshannock (16-1), 6 p.m.; Ellwood City (11-4) vs. Shady Side Academy (14-2) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Shenango (15-7) at OLSH (18-0), noon; Winchester Thurston (9-4) at Jeannette (13-5), noon; Sewickley Academy (10-7) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (14-3) at Norwin, 2 p.m.; Fort Cherry (13-6) at Sto-Rox (10-5), noon

Class A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

Bishop Canevin 84, St. Joseph 56

Union 64, Imani Christian 53

Rochester 49, Western Beaver 30

Leechburg 45, Eden Christian 40 (2OT)

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Union (9-4) at Bishop Canevin (14-4), 6 p.m.; Leechburg (8-4) at Rochester (13-4), 6 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s result

Upper St. Clair 63, Pine-Richland (7-10) 39

Saturday’s schedule

Baldwin (9-7) at North Allegheny (19-1), noon; Bethel Park (14-3) at Mt. Lebanon (15-3), noon; Butler (10-8) at Norwin (12-4), noon

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

North Allegheny/Baldwin winner vs. Mt. Lebanon/Bethel Park winner, 6 p.m.; Norwin/Butler winner at Upper St. Clair (13-2)

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Monday’s schedule

Fox Chapel (12-7) at Trinity (19-1), 6 p.m.; Woodland Hills (12-5) at Thomas Jefferson (12-8), 6 p.m.; McKeesport (16-4) at Chartiers Valley (19-3), 6 p.m.; Latrobe (13-2) at Hampton (15-5), 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

Beaver 49, Elizabeth Forward 36

Knoch 51, Blackhawk 45

Quaker Valley 68, Montour 39

Southmoreland 54, Mt. Pleasant 23

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Knoch (10-1) at Beaver (17-0), 6 p.m.; Southmoreland (16-4) at Quaker Valley (14-4), 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Freedom (6-6) at North Catholic (16-2), noon; South Park (10-2) at Laurel (17-2), noon; Keystone Oaks (11-7) at Mohawk (14-4), noon; Beaver Falls (6-13) at Waynesburg (13-4), noon

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

Neshannock 72, California 16

Sewickley Academy 38, Greensburg Central Catholic 21

Serra Catholic 60, Carlynton 37

Winchester Thurston 58, OLSH 48

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Sewickley Academy (13-5) at Neshannock (15-2), 6 p.m.; Winchester Thurston (12-3) at Serra Catholic (15-0), 6 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Monday’s schedule

Avella (10-9) at Rochester (12-3), 6 p.m.; Clairton (11-3) at Aquinas Academy (13-4), 6 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (7-6) at West Greene (15-2), 6 p.m.; Union (10-10) vs. Eden Christian (10-6) at Sewickley Academy, 6 p.m.

