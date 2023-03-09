High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 8, 2023

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 | 9:03 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Saturday’s schedule

Chambersburg (15-11) at Plymouth-Whitemarch (24-4), 4 p.m.; CB East (22-4) vs. Archbishop Wood (16-8) at Archbishop Ryan, 4:30 p.m.; Central (16-11) vs. North Penn (18-8) at West Philadelphia, 3 p.m.; Coatesville (18-9) at Scranton (14-11), 5 p.m.; WC Henderson (16-11) at Parkland (18-9), 3 p.m.; Garnet Valley (17-9) at Cumberland Valley (21-4), 3 p.m.; Williamsport (19-5) at Lower Merion (21-4), 5 p.m.; Roman Catholic (23-3) vs. Perkiomen Valley (17-8) at West Philadelphia, 5 p.m.; Haverford (14-13) at Reading (27-1), 3 p.m.; Bethlehem Liberty (16-10) vs. Upper Darby (18-8) at Liberty, 3 p.m.; Waynesboro (21-6) at Downingtown West (19-7), 5 p.m.; Erie (16-9) at New Castle (22-3), 3 p.m.; Emmaus (20-6) at Landisville Hempfield (24-3), 4 p.m.; Central York (22-7) at Spring-Ford (25-3), 3 p.m.; Central Catholic (16-9) vs. Wilson (19-9) at Gateway, 3:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair (16-9) at State College (23-2), 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Friday’s schedule

Warwick (17-10) at Radnor (27-0), 7 p.m.; West Scranton (14-11) vs. West Philadelphia (15-11), 7 p.m., West Chester Rustin (13-14) at Archbishop Ryan (14-10), 14-10); West Chester East (18-8) at East Stroudsburg South (19-6), 7 p.m.; Murrell Dobbins (25-2) at Abington Heights (21-4), 7 p.m.; Chichester (21-4) at Pocono Mountain West (21-6), 7 p.m., Muhlenberg (17-10) at Unionville (22-5), 7 p.m.; Imhotep Charter (25-3) vs. Holy Ghost Prep (14-12) at Abraham Lincoln, 6:30 p.m.; Fox Chapel (15-11) at Exeter (23-6), 6 p.m.; Mechanicsburg (18-8) at North Hills (20-6), 6 p.m.; Milton Hershey (19-8) at Peters Township (22-4), 6 p.m.; Lampeter-Strasburg (19-7) at Central Mountain (24-2), 7 p.m.; South Fayette (16-10) vs. Cathedral Prep (21-3) at Hagerty Family Events Center, Erie, 7:30 p.m.; Mars (16-10) vs. Manheim Central (22-6) at Manheim Township, 5:30 p.m.; Gateway (17-7) at Hershey (19-7), 7 p.m.; DuBois (11-13) at Penn Hills (21-3), 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Friday’s schedule

Neumann-Goretti (22-3) vs. Middletown (14-12) at Archbishop Wood, 7 p.m.; Greater Nanticoke (17-9) at Bethlehem Catholic (17-8), 7 p.m.; Audenried (9-10) at Bishop Shanahan (9-15), 7 p.m.; Octorara (17-9) at Scranton Prep (16-9), 7 p.m.; E&S Carver (12-12) at Allentown Central Catholic (20-8), 7 p.m.; Cardinal O’Hara (17-8) at Fleetwood (22-4), 7 p.m.; Blue Mountain (21-6) vs. Overbrook (13-13) at Bensalem, 7 p.m.; Eastern York (18-8) at Danville (19-7), 7 p.m.; Uniontown (20-5) at Berks Catholic (22-4), 6 p.m.; Littlestown (20-6) at Lewisburg (16-9), 7:30 p.m.; Shamokin (19-8) at Valley View (21-4), 7 p.m.; Hickory (15-9) at North Catholic (19-7), 7 p.m.; South Allegheny (20-6) at Lincoln Park (25-1), 7 p.m.; Highlands (21-5) at Greater Johnstown (22-3), 7 p.m.; Laurel Highlands (22-3) at Clearfield (17-6), 7 p.m.; Hampton (23-3) at Grove City (16-9), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Saturday’s schedule

West Catholic (15-10) vs. Columbia (19-4) at West Philadelphia, 7 p.m.; SLA Beeber (18-7) at Holy Redeemer (25-2), 3 p.m.; North Penn-Mansfield (24-3) at Delone Catholic (17-8), 12:30 p.m.; String Theory (9-13) at Executive Education (20-4), 3 p.m.; Mid Valley (19-6) at Troy (18-7), 4 p.m.; Devon Prep (11-12) at Saucon Valley (21-7), 3 p.m.; Palmerton (20-7) vs. MCS (16-10) at Bensalem, 6 p.m.; Vaux Big Picture (18-8) at Camp Hill Trinity (21-3), 3 p.m.; Yough (17-9) vs. Penn Cambria (21-5) at Mount Aloysius, 5 p.m.; Steel Valley (15-10) at Bedford (10-14), 2 p.m.; OLSH (19-6) vs. Westmont-Hilltop (17-7) at South Fayette, 3 p.m.; Shady Side Academy (17-9) at Franklin (21-4), 5 p.m.; Seneca (13-12) at Deer Lakes (17-8), 3:30 p.m.; Loyalsock Township (15-11) at Bishop Guilfoyle (23-4), 7:30 p.m.; Neshannock (18-7) at Oil City (19-6), 3 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (14-11) at Brookville (22-2), 5 p.m.

Class 2A

Saturday’s schedule

Mt. Union (14-11) at Muncy (19-6), 6 p.m.; Minersville (16-9) at Holy Cross (19-5), 3 p.m.; Sankofa Freedom (13-12) at Tri-Valley (20-6), 3 p.m.; Anttietam (13-11) at Dock Mennonite (23-2), 6 p.m.; Northwest (21-5) at Mahanoy (20-4), 2 p.m.; Constitution (17-8) vs. Delaware County Christian (14-12) at Bensalem, 4:30 p.m.; St. John Neumann (21-5) at Lancaster Mennonite (16-8), 2 p.m.; Eden Christian (19-6) at Conemaugh Township (19-7), 2 p.m.; Karns City (22-5) at Aliquippa (20-6), 2 p.m.; Cambridge Springs (19-6) at West Branch (19-8), 4 p.m.; Southern Huntingdon (20-5) at Mercer (20-5), 4:30 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (20-6) at Clarion Limestone (25-2), 2 p.m.; Clairton (12-14) vs. Erie First Christian (14-10) at Hagerty Family Events Center, Erie, 3 p.m.; McConnellsburg (22-4) at Northgate (19-7), 2 p.m.; Greensburg C.C. (18-6) at Otto Eldred (23-2), 4:30 p.m.; Serra Catholic (15-11) vs. United (25-2) at Central Cambria, 4 p.m.

Class A

Friday’s schedule

Linville Hill Christian (21-0) vs. North Penn-Liberty (14-11) at Manheim Township, 7 p.m.; City School (22-3) vs. Bethlehem Christian (14-10) at TBD; Northumberland Christian (18-5) vs. Forest City (12-11) at Lewisburg, 6 p.m.; Chester Charter Academy (19-5) vs. Lancaster Country Day (16-9) at Strath Haven, 5 p.m.; Notre Dame ES (15-9) vs. Mount Calvary (20-8) at East Stroudsburg South, 5 p.m.; PhilMont Christian (18-9) at Greenwood (25-2), 7 p.m.; LaAcademia (12-11) at Sullivan County (17-8), 7 p.m.; Saint Joseph’s Academy (18-8) vs. Berlin Brothersvalley (22-2) at Pitt-Johnstown, 7:30 p.m.; Imani Christian (18-6) vs. Clarion (17-9) at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Turkeyfoot Valley (17-9) at Union-Rimersburg (14-12), 7 p.m.; DuBois Central Catholic (17-8) at Harmony (22-3), 7 p.m.; Geibel (17-8) at Farrell (20-4), 7 p.m.; Cameron County (17-8) at Portage (25-2), 7 p.m.; Kennedy Catholic (13-10) at Union (22-3), 7 p.m.; Carlynton (17-7) vs. Southern Fulton (19-6) at McConnellsburg, 7 p.m.; Neighborhood Academy (20-5) at Elk County Catholic (25-2), 7 p.m.

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Friday’s schedule

Red Lion (18-9) at Perkiomen Valley (27-1), 7 p.m.; Neshaminy (19-6) at Archbishop Carroll (11-11), 4:30 p.m.; Springfield Delco (19-7) vs. Central (18-4) at Arbishop Ryan, 5 p.m.; Abington (21-5) at Wyoming Valley West (16-8), 7 p.m.; Unionville (21-5) at Easton (27-1), 7 p.m.; Souderton (21-5) at Central York (23-4), 7 p.m.; Dallastown (19-10) at Spring-Ford (24-5), 7 p.m.; Cardinal O’Hara (20-5) vs. Conestoga (21-6) at Archbishop Carroll, 6 p.m.; Garnet Valley (15-12) at Cedar Cliff (26-0), 7 p.m.; Upper Dublin (17-10) vs. Bethlehem Liberty (14-11) at Liberty, 7 p.m.; Nazareth (14-12) at Pennsbury (20-8), 7 p.m.; McDowell (19-6) at Upper St. Clair (21-3), 6 p.m.; Norwin (21-4) at Central Dauphin (20-5), 6 p.m.; Lebanon (26-2) at Haverford (27-1), 7 p.m.; Manheim Township (17-10) at North Allegheny (20-5), 6 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon (17-8) at Altoona (17-9), 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Saturday’s schedule

Susquehannock (14-12) at West Chester Rustin (24-3), 2 p.m.; Archbishop Ryan (9-15) at Abington Heights (17-8), 3 p.m.; Gwynedd Mercy (20-6) vs. Freire Charter (11-15) at Archbishop Wood, 4:30 p.m.; Upper Moreland (20-6) at Bethlehem Catholic (17-8), 3 p.m.; Samuel Fels (15-5) at Pittston (24-2), 3 p.m.; Bishop Shanahan (22-5) at Bangor (18-7), 6:30 p.m.; Scranton (16-9) vs. Villa Maria Academy (23-4) at Great Valley, noon; Mount St. Joseph (13-14) at Archbishop Wood (19-5), 3 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (17-9) at Greencastle-Antrim (23-2), 4 p.m.; Northern (21-4) at McKeesport (21-5), 2 p.m.; Manheim Central (23-5) vs. Oakland Catholic (22-4) at Gateway, 2 p.m.; Lower Dauphin (19-7) at Hollidaysburg (23-0), 5 p.m.; Trinity (18-7) vs. Cathedral Prep (21-1) at Hagerty Family Events Center, 4:30 p.m.; Mars (17-8) at York Suburban (18-9), 3 p.m.; Woodland Hills (13-13) at Mechanicsburg (19-7), 3 p.m.; West York (13-13) at South Fayette (24-2), 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Saturday’s schedule

Landsdale Catholic (23-2) vs. Bishop McDevitt (18-8) at Archbishop Ryan, 3 p.m.; Wyoming (13-10) at Jersey Shore (19-7), 4 p.m.; MaST Charter (19-6) at Delone Catholic (24-3), 2 p.m.; Eastern York (17-9) at Allentown Central Catholic (24-3), 3 p.m.; NW Lehigh/Lewisburg at Scranton Prep (21-2), 3 p.m.; E&S Carver (8-6) vs. Nazareth Academy (12-12) at Holy Family College, 3 p.m.; Berks Catholic (19-6) vs. Audenried (20-6) at Bensalem, 3 p.m.; Camp Hill Trinity (17-10) at Central Columbia (23-3), 4 p.m.; Parkway Center City (9-5) at Wyomissing (26-2), 4:30 p.m.; Neumann-Goretti (10-14) at North Schuylkill (23-3), 3 p.m.; Quaker Valley (17-8) at Harbor Creek (19-6), 3 p.m.; Conneaut (15-10) at North Catholic (22-3), 2 p.m.; Knoch (17-9) at Punxsutawney (22-1), 3 p.m.; Warren (18-7) at Blackhawk (21-4), 2 p.m.; Highlands (16-9) vs. Penn Cambria (12-12) at Mount Aloysius, 3:30 p.m.; Beaver (15-10) at Fairview (19-8), 3 p.m.

Class 3A

Friday’s schedule

Imhotep Charter (15-10) vs. Pequea Valley (22-4) at Abraham Lincoln, 5 p.m.; Bloomsburg (21-6) at Dunmore (22-3), 7 p.m.; Loyalsock Township (18-7) at Columbia (23-4), 7 p.m.; Pen Argyl (21-4) vs. Lake Lehman at Moravian Academy, 7 p.m.; Holy Redeemer (17-11) at Mt. Carmel (25-2), 7 p.m.; Palmerton (21-5) vs. West Catholic (12-12) at Bensalem, 5:30 p.m.; Masterman (18-1) at New Hope-Solebury (17-7), 7 p.m.; Pickett Mastery Charter (8-12) at Lancaster Catholic (23-2), 7 p.m.; York Catholic (17-9) at River Valley (25-2), 6 p.m.; Sharpsville (14-11) at Laurel (23-3), 7 p.m.; Shady Side Academy (23-3) at Karns City (15-9), 7 p.m.; Waynesburg (21-5) vs. Mercyhurst Prep (19-5) at Hagerty Family Events Center, 6 p.m.; Forest Hills (22-5) vs. Avonworth (19-5) at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.; OLSH (19-7) at Wilmington (21-4), 7 p.m.; Neshannock (18-8) at Westmont-Hilltop (25-2), 7 p.m.; Keystone Oaks (17-9) vs. Chestnut Ridge (22-3) at Pitt-Johnstown, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Friday’s schedule

Lancaster Mennonite (8-16) at South Williamsport (20-6), 7 p.m.; Belmont Charter (3-7) at Faith Christian Academy (19-6), 7 p.m.; Northwest (20-6) at Montrose (20-4), 7 p.m.; Mast II (8-7) at Marian Catholic (24-2), 7 p.m.; Sacred Heart Academy (13-9) vs. Penn Treaty (15-3) at Upper Merion, 5:30 p.m.; Northern Lehigh (15-11) at Line Mountain (13-12), 7 p.m.; Tri-Valley (20-6) at Millersburg (18-8), 7 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston (16-10) at Homer-Center (20-7), 7 p.m.; Marion Center (14-12) at Shenango (22-4), 6 p.m.; Lakeview (18-7) at Moniteau (19-7), 7 p.m.; Aliquippa (12-11) at Maplewood (20-5), 7 p.m.; Greensburg C.C. (21-5) at Windber (20-6), 7 p.m.; Serra Catholic (18-4) at Redbank (25-1), 6 p.m.; Bishop McCort (14-13) at Freedom (20-5), 7 p.m.; Burgettstown (20-6) vs. United (17-8) at Central Cambria, 7 p.m.; Brentwood (14-11) at Kennedy Catholic (21-4), 7 p.m.

Class A

Saturday’s schedule

Shade (16-10) at Mount Calvary (23-3), 6 p.m.; Lourdes (18-7) at Nativity BVM (7-17), 3 p.m.; Weatherfly (8-16) at St. John Neumann (16-9), 7 p.m.; High Point (16-6) vs. The Christian Academy (18-6) at Delaware County Christian, 6 p.m.; Harrisburg Christian (12-13) at Mountain View (18-6), 5 p.m.; Christian School of York (21-4) at Jenkintown (10-14), 4 p.m.; Linville Hill (21-2) bye; Harrisburg Academy (14-12) vs. Meadowbrook Christian (19-2) at St. John Neuman, 5:30 p.m.; Clarion (11-14) at Union (18-6), 2 p.m.; Northern Bedford (17-8) at Elk County Catholic (23-4), 2 p.m.; Jamestown (5-18) vs. Dubois Central Catholic (14-12) at Mercer, 3 p.m.; St. Joseph (20-6) vs. Williamsburg (26-1) at Claysburg, 4 p.m.; Berlin Brothersvalley (20-5) vs. North Clarion (20-6) at Pitt-Johnstown, 2 p.m.; Juniata Valley (16-8) vs. Aquinas Academy (16-9) at Deer Lakes, 2 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (12-8) at Bishop Guilfoyle (14-11), 6 p.m.; Monessen (17-6) at Otto Eldred (23-2), 3 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s result

Peters Township 7, Mt. Lebanon 1

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Peters Township vs. North Allegheny at Robert Morris Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.

Upper St. Clair vs. Pine-Richland at Robert Morris Island Sports Center, 9:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Armstrong vs. Thomas Jefferson at Robert Morris Island Sports Center, 7 p.m.

South Fayette vs. Bishop McCort at Robert Morris Island Sports Center, 9 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Fox Chapel vs. Quaker Valley at Alpha, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem vs. Shaler at Kirk Nevin, 7:15 p.m.

Varsity D2

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Ringgold vs. Burrell at Rostraver, 8:15 p.m.

Deer Lakes vs. Carrick at Alpha, 9 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.