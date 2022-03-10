High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 9, 2022

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 | 11:43 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

PIAA playoffs

All games 7 p.m. unless noted

Class 6A

First round

Wednesday’s results

Lower Merion 64, Chambersburg 60

Abington at Pocono Mountain West, ppd.

Scranton 84, West Chester East 70

Garnet Valley 65, Abraham Lincoln 56

Roman Catholic 59, Haverford 49

Central Dauphin 73, Bensalem 60

Pennwood 60, Parkland 50

Cheltenham 52, Cedar Cliff 44

Norristown 64, Hempfield-Landisville 50

North Hills 64, State College 47

Archbishop Wood 77, Plymouth Whitemarsh 50

Reading 56, Downingtown West 42

Northampton 50, Methacton 49

Warwick 54, Mt. Lebanon 40

Allderdice 45, Central Catholic 43 (OT)

Fox Chapel 52, Cumberland Valley 47

Thursday’s schedule

Abington at Pocono Mountain West, 7 p.m.

Second round

Saturday’s schedule

Lower Merion (25-3) vs. Abington/Pocono Mountain West winner; Scranton (22-2) vs. Garnet Valley (18-10); Roman Catholic (20-4) vs. Central Dauphin (18-5); Pennwood (16-8) vs. Cheltenham (29-1); Norristown (21-7) vs. North Hills (25-1); Archbishop Wood (18-1) vs. Reading (26-3); Northampton (20-7) vs. Warwick (21-6); Allderdice (20-7) vs. Fox Chapel (25-1)

Class 5A

Second round

Friday’s schedule

Chester (18-3) vs. Archbishop Ryan (19-7) at Cardinal O’Hara, 8 p.m.; Shippensburg (21-4) vs. Pittston (21-4) at Martz Hall, Pottsville, 7:30 p.m.; Marple Newtown (17-10) vs. Mastery North (14-5) at Cardinal O’Hara, 6 p.m.; Radnor (22-3) vs. Imhotep Charter (24-4) at Coatesville, 8 p.m.; Penn Hills (19-5) vs. East Stroudsburg South (19-7) at Bald Eagle Area, 5:30 p.m.; New Castle (24-2) vs. Central Mountain (14-11) at Clarion University, 6 p.m.; Laurel Highlands (26-0) vs. Highlands (19-7) at Norwin, 7 p.m.; Gateway (16-6) vs. Hershey (21-6) at Bald Eagle Area, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Second round

Friday’s schedule

Neumann-Goretti (19-4) vs. Scranton Prep (16-9) at Bethlehem Freedom, 7:30 p.m.; Bethlehem Catholic (20-6) vs. Lewisburg (23-5) at Hazleton Area, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity (19-6) vs. West Philadelphia (20-5) at Coatesville, 5 p.m.; Dallas (23-3) vs. Cardinal O’Hara (14-10) at Easton Area, 7:30 p.m.; Archbishop Carroll (13-10) vs. Athens Area (21-7) at Shamokin Area, 6 p.m.; Penn Cambria (22-5) vs. Montour (21-5) at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.; Quaker Valley (24-0) vs. Belle Vernon (20-4) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Lincoln Park (18-7) vs. Fairview (24-2) at Sharon, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

First round

Wednesday’s results

Math, Civics & Science 78, Notre Dame Green Pond 74

York Catholic 70, Troy 43

Holy Redeemer 69, Southern Columbia 49

Executive Education 73, String Theory 36

Loyalsock Township 87, Riverside-District 2 64

West Catholic Prep 69, Tulpehocken 32

Devon Prep 71, Dock Mennonite 48

Columbia 76, Freire Charter 47

Shady Side Academy 76, Penns Valley 47

South Allegheny 52, Seneca 41

Bishop Guilfoyle 56, Girard 32

Chestnut Ridge 69, Washington 53

Ellwood City 65, Franklin 63

Avonworth 60, Cambria Heights 42

Aliquippa 53, Brookville 50

Neshannock 50, Richland 43

Second round

Saturday’s schedule

Math, Civics & Science (20-8) vs. York Catholic (17-8); Redeemer (22-4) vs. Executive Education (14-7); Loyalsock Township (24-4) vs. West Catholic Prep (20-5); Devon Prep (15-7) vs. Columbia (23-2); Shady Side Academy (20-6) vs. South Allegheny (18-7); Bishop Guilfoyle (21-6) vs. Chestnut Ridge (19-7); Ellwood City (22-3) vs. Avonworth (19-7); Aliquippa (18-8) vs. Neshannock (19-5)

Class 2A

First round

Wednesday’s results

Constitution 79, Delone Catholic 58

Shenandoah Valley 56, Muncy 52

Church Farm 70, Sankofa Freedom 61

Holy Cross 57, Antietam 49

Lancaster Menonite 73, Windber 68 (OT)

Paul Robeson 70, Tri-Valley 69

Old Forge at Wyalusing, ppd.

Karns City 46, Penns Manor 45

OLSH 75, United 50

Carlynton 48, Rocky Grove 38

Greensburg C.C. 62, Conemaugh Township 60

Ridgway 47, Cambridge Springs 44

Portage 68, Sto-Rox 46

Fort Cherry 61, West Middlesex 53

Redbank Valley 58, West Shamokin 31

Kennedy Catholic 71, Winchester Thurston 44

Thursday’s schedule

Old Forge at Wyalusing, 7 p.m.

Second round

Saturday’s schedule

Constitution (19-8) vs. Shenandoah Valley (23-4); Church Farm (15-8) vs. Holy Cross (20-6); Lancaster Menonite (17-9) vs. Paul Robeson (16-11); Old Forge/Wyalusing winner vs. Karns City (20-7); OLSH (24-0) vs. Carlynton (21-3); Greensburg C.C. (19-4) vs. Ridgway (21-5); Portage (27-1) vs. Fort Cherry (24-3); Redbank Valley (23-4) vs. Kennedy Catholic (22-4)

Class A

Second round

Friday’s schedule

Nativity BVM (20-6) vs. Lancaster Country Day (17-9) at Cedar Crest, 7:30 p.m.; City School (19-7) vs. Mt. Calvary Christian (16-2) at Garden Spot, 6 p.m.; St. John Neumann (23-3) vs. Faith Christian (13-12) at Minersville, 6 p.m.; Notre Dame East Stroudsburg (17-7) vs. Linville Hill Christian (23-3) at Minersville, 7:30 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (21-4) vs. DuBois Central (19-8) at Armstrong, 6 p.m.; Williamsburg (22-5) vs. Imani Christian (16-6) at Greater Johnstown, 6 p.m.; Bishop Carroll (17-9) vs. Union (23-3) at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.; Farrell (16-8) vs. Elk County (23-5) at Clarion University, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Second round

Friday’s schedule

Plymouth Whitemarsh (27-0) vs. Northampton (23-6) at Spring-Ford, 6 p.m.; Methacton (23-3) vs. Perkiomen Valley (19-9) at Spring-Ford, 7:30 p.m.; Archbishop Carroll (19-5) vs. Cedar Cliff (26-1) at Governor Mifflin, 6 p.m.; Parkland (19-8) vs. Pennsbury (24-3) at Pottstown, 7 p.m.; Spring-Ford (21-6) vs. Central York (22-6) at Garden Spot, 7:30 p.m.; Abington (22-5) vs. Central Dauphin (21-4) at Governor Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.; Easton (26-2) vs. Cumberland Valley (21-5) at Martz Hall, Pottsville, 6 p.m.; Bethel Park (13-10) vs. Mt. Lebanon (24-1) at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

First round

Wednesday’s results

West York 45, Villa Maria 37

Manheim Central 64, Roxborough 22

Mechanicsburg 44, Radnor 37

Twin Valley at Abington Heights, ppd.

Greencastle 46, Bethlehem Catholic 42

Cardinal O’Hara 52, Bishop Shanahan 32

Springfield Delco 32, Lower Dauphin 9

Marple Newton 48, St. Hubert’s 27

Gettysburg 45, Trinity 43

Bangor 40, Pittston 39

Hollidaysburg 63, Latrobe 51

Chartiers Valley 65, Harbor Creek 18

South Fayette 63, Lampeter Strasburg 38

Moon 54, Slippery Rock 16

McKeesport 56, Obama Academy 36

Oakland Catholic 58, Warren 36

Thursday’s schedule

Twin Valley at Abington Heights, 7 p.m.

Second round

Saturday’s schedule

West York (17-9) vs. Manheim Central (20-7); Mechanicsburg (22-5) vs. Twin Valley/Abington Heights winner; Greencastle (21-4) vs. Cardinal O’Hara (12-15); Springfield Delco (18-7) vs. Marple Newton (17-8); Gettysburg (23-5) vs. Bangor (19-8); Hollidaysburg (24-1) vs. Chartiers Valley (25-2); South Fayette (23-4) vs. Moon (20-5); McKeesport (21-5) vs. Oakland Catholic (15-10)

Class 4A

First round

Wednesday’s results

Archbishop Wood 68, Bishop McDevitt 24

Scranton Prep 65, North Schuylkill 52

Gwynedd Mercy 52, Audenried 40

Bermudian Springs 55, Central Columbia 33

Jim Thorpe 48, Freire Charter 23

Lake-Lehman at Berks Catholic, ppd.

Villa Joseph Marie 55, Mastery North 26

Dunmore 51, Shamokin 25

Allentown Central Catholic 36, Milton 14

Lansdale Catholic 66, Lancaster Catholic 57

Delone Catholic 58, Montour 25

Knoch 65, St. Marys 35

Blackhawk 54, Eastern York 48

Southmoreland 45, Tyrone 39

Villa Maria 60, Quaker Valley 21

Bedford 47, Elizabeth Forward 39

Thursday’s schedule

Lake-Lehman at Berks Catholic, 7 p.m.

Second round

Saturday’s schedule

Archbishop Wood (19-8) vs. Scranton Prep (21-4); Gwynedd Mercy (25-0) vs. Bermudian Springs (24-6); Jim Thorpe (26-1) vs. Lake-Lehman/Berks Catholic winner; Villa Joseph Marie (18-7) vs. Dunmore (24-1); Allentown Central Catholic (21-6) vs. Lansdale Catholic (16-7); Delone Catholic (27-1) vs. Knoch (22-3); Blackhawk (25-0) vs. Southmoreland (19-4); Villa Maria (22-2) vs. Bedford (22-5)

Class 3A

Second round

Friday’s schedule

Neumann Goretti (13-9) vs. Bloomsburg (23-5) at Bethlehem Freedom, 6 p.m.; Conwell Egan (12-10) vs. Western Wayne (20-5) at Easton Area, 6 p.m.; Palmerton (24-2) vs. Riverside (21-4) at Hazleton Area, 6 p.m.; Imhotep Charter (14-9) vs. Trinity (19-7) at Coatesville, 6:30 p.m.; River Valley (22-4) vs. Chestnut Ridge (14-11) at Greater Johnstown, 7:30 p.m.; Freedom (19-5) vs. Greenville (20-5) at Slippery Rock University, 6 p.m.; North Catholic (20-5) vs. Lakeview (22-4) at Slippery Rock University, 7:30 p.m.; Forest Hills (20-7) vs. Laurel (14-11) at Gateway, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Second round

Friday’s schedule

Columbia (24-2) vs. Mt. Carmel (21-5) at Cedar Crest, 6 p.m.; Sacred Heart Academy (11-10) vs. South Williamsport (22-4) at Lehighton, 7 p.m.; Southern Columbia (26-1) vs. Tri Valley (20-6) at Shamokin Area, 7:30 p.m.; Linden Hall (14-5) vs. Bishop McCort (24-4) at Greencastle-Antrim, 7 p.m.; Neshannock (25-2) vs. Cambridge Springs (19-6) at Sharon, 6 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (18-7) vs. Shenango (15-9) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Homer Center (24-4) vs. Serra Catholic (21-2) at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.; Bellwood Antis (22-6) vs. West Middlesex (21-3) at Hempfield, 6 p.m.

Class A

First round

Wednesday’s results

Northumberland Christian 62, Greenwood 20

Jenkintown at Susquehanna, ppd.

Christian School of York 47, Sankofa Freedom 42

St. John Neumann at Marian Catholic, ppd.

Faith Christian 45, New Covenant Christian 10

Nativity BVM at Lourdes Regional, ppd.

Mount Calvary Christian 45, Shade-Central City 40

Williamsburg 49, Ridgway 37

Bishop Canevin 52, DuBois Central 32

Otto Eldred 53, Bishop Carroll 37

Shanksville-Stonycreek 61, St. Joseph 45

Kennedy Catholic 60, North Clarion 23

Portage 60, West Greene 51

Berlin-Brothersvalley 42, Aquinas Academy 41

Union 42, Farrell 33

Elk County Catholic 52, Monessen 23

Thursday’s schedule

Jenkintown at Susquehanna, 4 p.m.

St. John Neumann at Marian Catholic, 7 p.m.

Nativity BVM at Lourdes Regional, 7 p.m.

Second round

Saturday’s schedule

Northumberland Christian (20-3) vs. Jenkintown/Susquehanna winner; Christian School of York (25-2) vs. St. John Neumann/Marian Catholic winner; Faith Christian (22-4) vs. Nativity BVM/Lourdes Regional winner; Mount Calvary Christian (17-9) vs. Williamsburg (22-6) ; Bishop Canevin (17-9) vs. Otto Eldred (23-3); Shanksville-Stonycreek (19-6) vs. Kennedy Catholic (22-2); Portage (22-5) vs. Berlin-Brothersvalley (20-5); Union (21-2) vs. Elk County Catholic (25-3)

Hockey

PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

At RMU Island Sports Center

North Allegheny vs. Seneca Valley, 6:45 p.m.

Pine-Richland vs. Peters Township, 8:45 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

At RMU Island Sports Center

Thomas Jefferson vs. Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.

Franklin Regional vs. South Fayette, 9 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Westmont Hilltop vs. Norwin, Palmer Imaging Arena, 6:30 p.m.

Semifinals

At RMU Island Sports Center

March 16 schedule

Fox Chapel vs. Norwin/Westmont Hilltop winner, 6:45 p.m.

McDowell vs. Quaker Valley, 8:45 p.m.

Varsity D2

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Morgantown vs. Bishop Canevin, Ice Castle, 7 p.m.

Wilmington vs. Carrick, Ice Castle, 9 p.m.

Semifinals

At RMU Island Sports Center

March 17 schedule

Morgantown/Bishop Canevin winner vs. Wilmington/Carrick winner, 6:30 p.m.

Ringgold vs. Neshannock, 8:30 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change.