High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 9, 2022
Wednesday, March 9, 2022 | 11:43 PM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
PIAA playoffs
All games 7 p.m. unless noted
Class 6A
First round
Wednesday’s results
Lower Merion 64, Chambersburg 60
Abington at Pocono Mountain West, ppd.
Scranton 84, West Chester East 70
Garnet Valley 65, Abraham Lincoln 56
Roman Catholic 59, Haverford 49
Central Dauphin 73, Bensalem 60
Pennwood 60, Parkland 50
Cheltenham 52, Cedar Cliff 44
Norristown 64, Hempfield-Landisville 50
North Hills 64, State College 47
Archbishop Wood 77, Plymouth Whitemarsh 50
Reading 56, Downingtown West 42
Northampton 50, Methacton 49
Warwick 54, Mt. Lebanon 40
Allderdice 45, Central Catholic 43 (OT)
Fox Chapel 52, Cumberland Valley 47
Thursday’s schedule
Abington at Pocono Mountain West, 7 p.m.
Second round
Saturday’s schedule
Lower Merion (25-3) vs. Abington/Pocono Mountain West winner; Scranton (22-2) vs. Garnet Valley (18-10); Roman Catholic (20-4) vs. Central Dauphin (18-5); Pennwood (16-8) vs. Cheltenham (29-1); Norristown (21-7) vs. North Hills (25-1); Archbishop Wood (18-1) vs. Reading (26-3); Northampton (20-7) vs. Warwick (21-6); Allderdice (20-7) vs. Fox Chapel (25-1)
Class 5A
Second round
Friday’s schedule
Chester (18-3) vs. Archbishop Ryan (19-7) at Cardinal O’Hara, 8 p.m.; Shippensburg (21-4) vs. Pittston (21-4) at Martz Hall, Pottsville, 7:30 p.m.; Marple Newtown (17-10) vs. Mastery North (14-5) at Cardinal O’Hara, 6 p.m.; Radnor (22-3) vs. Imhotep Charter (24-4) at Coatesville, 8 p.m.; Penn Hills (19-5) vs. East Stroudsburg South (19-7) at Bald Eagle Area, 5:30 p.m.; New Castle (24-2) vs. Central Mountain (14-11) at Clarion University, 6 p.m.; Laurel Highlands (26-0) vs. Highlands (19-7) at Norwin, 7 p.m.; Gateway (16-6) vs. Hershey (21-6) at Bald Eagle Area, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Second round
Friday’s schedule
Neumann-Goretti (19-4) vs. Scranton Prep (16-9) at Bethlehem Freedom, 7:30 p.m.; Bethlehem Catholic (20-6) vs. Lewisburg (23-5) at Hazleton Area, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity (19-6) vs. West Philadelphia (20-5) at Coatesville, 5 p.m.; Dallas (23-3) vs. Cardinal O’Hara (14-10) at Easton Area, 7:30 p.m.; Archbishop Carroll (13-10) vs. Athens Area (21-7) at Shamokin Area, 6 p.m.; Penn Cambria (22-5) vs. Montour (21-5) at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.; Quaker Valley (24-0) vs. Belle Vernon (20-4) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Lincoln Park (18-7) vs. Fairview (24-2) at Sharon, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
First round
Wednesday’s results
Math, Civics & Science 78, Notre Dame Green Pond 74
York Catholic 70, Troy 43
Holy Redeemer 69, Southern Columbia 49
Executive Education 73, String Theory 36
Loyalsock Township 87, Riverside-District 2 64
West Catholic Prep 69, Tulpehocken 32
Devon Prep 71, Dock Mennonite 48
Columbia 76, Freire Charter 47
Shady Side Academy 76, Penns Valley 47
South Allegheny 52, Seneca 41
Bishop Guilfoyle 56, Girard 32
Chestnut Ridge 69, Washington 53
Ellwood City 65, Franklin 63
Avonworth 60, Cambria Heights 42
Aliquippa 53, Brookville 50
Neshannock 50, Richland 43
Second round
Saturday’s schedule
Math, Civics & Science (20-8) vs. York Catholic (17-8); Redeemer (22-4) vs. Executive Education (14-7); Loyalsock Township (24-4) vs. West Catholic Prep (20-5); Devon Prep (15-7) vs. Columbia (23-2); Shady Side Academy (20-6) vs. South Allegheny (18-7); Bishop Guilfoyle (21-6) vs. Chestnut Ridge (19-7); Ellwood City (22-3) vs. Avonworth (19-7); Aliquippa (18-8) vs. Neshannock (19-5)
Class 2A
First round
Wednesday’s results
Constitution 79, Delone Catholic 58
Shenandoah Valley 56, Muncy 52
Church Farm 70, Sankofa Freedom 61
Holy Cross 57, Antietam 49
Lancaster Menonite 73, Windber 68 (OT)
Paul Robeson 70, Tri-Valley 69
Old Forge at Wyalusing, ppd.
Karns City 46, Penns Manor 45
OLSH 75, United 50
Carlynton 48, Rocky Grove 38
Greensburg C.C. 62, Conemaugh Township 60
Ridgway 47, Cambridge Springs 44
Portage 68, Sto-Rox 46
Fort Cherry 61, West Middlesex 53
Redbank Valley 58, West Shamokin 31
Kennedy Catholic 71, Winchester Thurston 44
Thursday’s schedule
Old Forge at Wyalusing, 7 p.m.
Second round
Saturday’s schedule
Constitution (19-8) vs. Shenandoah Valley (23-4); Church Farm (15-8) vs. Holy Cross (20-6); Lancaster Menonite (17-9) vs. Paul Robeson (16-11); Old Forge/Wyalusing winner vs. Karns City (20-7); OLSH (24-0) vs. Carlynton (21-3); Greensburg C.C. (19-4) vs. Ridgway (21-5); Portage (27-1) vs. Fort Cherry (24-3); Redbank Valley (23-4) vs. Kennedy Catholic (22-4)
Class A
Second round
Friday’s schedule
Nativity BVM (20-6) vs. Lancaster Country Day (17-9) at Cedar Crest, 7:30 p.m.; City School (19-7) vs. Mt. Calvary Christian (16-2) at Garden Spot, 6 p.m.; St. John Neumann (23-3) vs. Faith Christian (13-12) at Minersville, 6 p.m.; Notre Dame East Stroudsburg (17-7) vs. Linville Hill Christian (23-3) at Minersville, 7:30 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (21-4) vs. DuBois Central (19-8) at Armstrong, 6 p.m.; Williamsburg (22-5) vs. Imani Christian (16-6) at Greater Johnstown, 6 p.m.; Bishop Carroll (17-9) vs. Union (23-3) at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.; Farrell (16-8) vs. Elk County (23-5) at Clarion University, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
PIAA playoffs
Class 6A
Second round
Friday’s schedule
Plymouth Whitemarsh (27-0) vs. Northampton (23-6) at Spring-Ford, 6 p.m.; Methacton (23-3) vs. Perkiomen Valley (19-9) at Spring-Ford, 7:30 p.m.; Archbishop Carroll (19-5) vs. Cedar Cliff (26-1) at Governor Mifflin, 6 p.m.; Parkland (19-8) vs. Pennsbury (24-3) at Pottstown, 7 p.m.; Spring-Ford (21-6) vs. Central York (22-6) at Garden Spot, 7:30 p.m.; Abington (22-5) vs. Central Dauphin (21-4) at Governor Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.; Easton (26-2) vs. Cumberland Valley (21-5) at Martz Hall, Pottsville, 6 p.m.; Bethel Park (13-10) vs. Mt. Lebanon (24-1) at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
First round
Wednesday’s results
West York 45, Villa Maria 37
Manheim Central 64, Roxborough 22
Mechanicsburg 44, Radnor 37
Twin Valley at Abington Heights, ppd.
Greencastle 46, Bethlehem Catholic 42
Cardinal O’Hara 52, Bishop Shanahan 32
Springfield Delco 32, Lower Dauphin 9
Marple Newton 48, St. Hubert’s 27
Gettysburg 45, Trinity 43
Bangor 40, Pittston 39
Hollidaysburg 63, Latrobe 51
Chartiers Valley 65, Harbor Creek 18
South Fayette 63, Lampeter Strasburg 38
Moon 54, Slippery Rock 16
McKeesport 56, Obama Academy 36
Oakland Catholic 58, Warren 36
Thursday’s schedule
Twin Valley at Abington Heights, 7 p.m.
Second round
Saturday’s schedule
West York (17-9) vs. Manheim Central (20-7); Mechanicsburg (22-5) vs. Twin Valley/Abington Heights winner; Greencastle (21-4) vs. Cardinal O’Hara (12-15); Springfield Delco (18-7) vs. Marple Newton (17-8); Gettysburg (23-5) vs. Bangor (19-8); Hollidaysburg (24-1) vs. Chartiers Valley (25-2); South Fayette (23-4) vs. Moon (20-5); McKeesport (21-5) vs. Oakland Catholic (15-10)
Class 4A
First round
Wednesday’s results
Archbishop Wood 68, Bishop McDevitt 24
Scranton Prep 65, North Schuylkill 52
Gwynedd Mercy 52, Audenried 40
Bermudian Springs 55, Central Columbia 33
Jim Thorpe 48, Freire Charter 23
Lake-Lehman at Berks Catholic, ppd.
Villa Joseph Marie 55, Mastery North 26
Dunmore 51, Shamokin 25
Allentown Central Catholic 36, Milton 14
Lansdale Catholic 66, Lancaster Catholic 57
Delone Catholic 58, Montour 25
Knoch 65, St. Marys 35
Blackhawk 54, Eastern York 48
Southmoreland 45, Tyrone 39
Villa Maria 60, Quaker Valley 21
Bedford 47, Elizabeth Forward 39
Thursday’s schedule
Lake-Lehman at Berks Catholic, 7 p.m.
Second round
Saturday’s schedule
Archbishop Wood (19-8) vs. Scranton Prep (21-4); Gwynedd Mercy (25-0) vs. Bermudian Springs (24-6); Jim Thorpe (26-1) vs. Lake-Lehman/Berks Catholic winner; Villa Joseph Marie (18-7) vs. Dunmore (24-1); Allentown Central Catholic (21-6) vs. Lansdale Catholic (16-7); Delone Catholic (27-1) vs. Knoch (22-3); Blackhawk (25-0) vs. Southmoreland (19-4); Villa Maria (22-2) vs. Bedford (22-5)
Class 3A
Second round
Friday’s schedule
Neumann Goretti (13-9) vs. Bloomsburg (23-5) at Bethlehem Freedom, 6 p.m.; Conwell Egan (12-10) vs. Western Wayne (20-5) at Easton Area, 6 p.m.; Palmerton (24-2) vs. Riverside (21-4) at Hazleton Area, 6 p.m.; Imhotep Charter (14-9) vs. Trinity (19-7) at Coatesville, 6:30 p.m.; River Valley (22-4) vs. Chestnut Ridge (14-11) at Greater Johnstown, 7:30 p.m.; Freedom (19-5) vs. Greenville (20-5) at Slippery Rock University, 6 p.m.; North Catholic (20-5) vs. Lakeview (22-4) at Slippery Rock University, 7:30 p.m.; Forest Hills (20-7) vs. Laurel (14-11) at Gateway, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Second round
Friday’s schedule
Columbia (24-2) vs. Mt. Carmel (21-5) at Cedar Crest, 6 p.m.; Sacred Heart Academy (11-10) vs. South Williamsport (22-4) at Lehighton, 7 p.m.; Southern Columbia (26-1) vs. Tri Valley (20-6) at Shamokin Area, 7:30 p.m.; Linden Hall (14-5) vs. Bishop McCort (24-4) at Greencastle-Antrim, 7 p.m.; Neshannock (25-2) vs. Cambridge Springs (19-6) at Sharon, 6 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (18-7) vs. Shenango (15-9) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Homer Center (24-4) vs. Serra Catholic (21-2) at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.; Bellwood Antis (22-6) vs. West Middlesex (21-3) at Hempfield, 6 p.m.
Class A
First round
Wednesday’s results
Northumberland Christian 62, Greenwood 20
Jenkintown at Susquehanna, ppd.
Christian School of York 47, Sankofa Freedom 42
St. John Neumann at Marian Catholic, ppd.
Faith Christian 45, New Covenant Christian 10
Nativity BVM at Lourdes Regional, ppd.
Mount Calvary Christian 45, Shade-Central City 40
Williamsburg 49, Ridgway 37
Bishop Canevin 52, DuBois Central 32
Otto Eldred 53, Bishop Carroll 37
Shanksville-Stonycreek 61, St. Joseph 45
Kennedy Catholic 60, North Clarion 23
Portage 60, West Greene 51
Berlin-Brothersvalley 42, Aquinas Academy 41
Union 42, Farrell 33
Elk County Catholic 52, Monessen 23
Thursday’s schedule
Jenkintown at Susquehanna, 4 p.m.
St. John Neumann at Marian Catholic, 7 p.m.
Nativity BVM at Lourdes Regional, 7 p.m.
Second round
Saturday’s schedule
Northumberland Christian (20-3) vs. Jenkintown/Susquehanna winner; Christian School of York (25-2) vs. St. John Neumann/Marian Catholic winner; Faith Christian (22-4) vs. Nativity BVM/Lourdes Regional winner; Mount Calvary Christian (17-9) vs. Williamsburg (22-6) ; Bishop Canevin (17-9) vs. Otto Eldred (23-3); Shanksville-Stonycreek (19-6) vs. Kennedy Catholic (22-2); Portage (22-5) vs. Berlin-Brothersvalley (20-5); Union (21-2) vs. Elk County Catholic (25-3)
Hockey
PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs
Class 3A
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
At RMU Island Sports Center
North Allegheny vs. Seneca Valley, 6:45 p.m.
Pine-Richland vs. Peters Township, 8:45 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
At RMU Island Sports Center
Thomas Jefferson vs. Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.
Franklin Regional vs. South Fayette, 9 p.m.
Class A
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
Westmont Hilltop vs. Norwin, Palmer Imaging Arena, 6:30 p.m.
Semifinals
At RMU Island Sports Center
March 16 schedule
Fox Chapel vs. Norwin/Westmont Hilltop winner, 6:45 p.m.
McDowell vs. Quaker Valley, 8:45 p.m.
Varsity D2
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
Morgantown vs. Bishop Canevin, Ice Castle, 7 p.m.
Wilmington vs. Carrick, Ice Castle, 9 p.m.
Semifinals
At RMU Island Sports Center
March 17 schedule
Morgantown/Bishop Canevin winner vs. Wilmington/Carrick winner, 6:30 p.m.
Ringgold vs. Neshannock, 8:30 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
