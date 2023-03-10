High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 9, 2023

By:

Thursday, March 9, 2023 | 11:49 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Saturday’s schedule

Chambersburg (15-11) at Plymouth-Whitemarch (24-4), 4 p.m.; CB East (22-4) vs. Archbishop Wood (16-8) at Archbishop Ryan, 4:30 p.m.; Central (16-11) vs. North Penn (18-8) at West Philadelphia, 3 p.m.; Coatesville (18-9) at Scranton (14-11), 5 p.m.; WC Henderson (16-11) at Parkland (18-9), 3 p.m.; Garnet Valley (17-9) at Cumberland Valley (21-4), 3 p.m.; Williamsport (19-5) at Lower Merion (21-4), 5 p.m.; Roman Catholic (23-3) vs. Perkiomen Valley (17-8) at West Philadelphia, 5 p.m.; Haverford (14-13) at Reading (27-1), 3 p.m.; Bethlehem Liberty (16-10) vs. Upper Darby (18-8) at Liberty, 3 p.m.; Waynesboro (21-6) at Downingtown West (19-7), 5 p.m.; Erie (16-9) at New Castle (22-3), 3 p.m.; Emmaus (20-6) at Landisville Hempfield (24-3), 4 p.m.; Central York (22-7) at Spring-Ford (25-3), 3 p.m.; Central Catholic (16-9) vs. Wilson (19-9) at Gateway, 3:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair (16-9) at State College (23-2), 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Friday’s schedule

Warwick (17-10) at Radnor (27-0), 7 p.m.; West Scranton (14-11) vs. West Philadelphia (15-11), 7 p.m., West Chester Rustin (13-14) at Archbishop Ryan (14-10), 14-10); Muhlenberg (17-10) at Unionville (22-5), 7 p.m.; Imhotep Charter (25-3) vs. Holy Ghost Prep (14-12) at Abraham Lincoln, 6:30 p.m.; Fox Chapel (15-11) at Exeter (23-6), 6 p.m.; Mechanicsburg (18-8) at North Hills (20-6), 6 p.m.; Milton Hershey (19-8) at Peters Township (22-4), 6 p.m.; Lampeter-Strasburg (19-7) at Central Mountain (24-2), 7 p.m.; South Fayette (16-10) vs. Cathedral Prep (21-3) at Hagerty Family Events Center, Erie, 7:30 p.m.; Mars (16-10) vs. Manheim Central (22-6) at Manheim Township, 5:30 p.m.; Gateway (17-7) at Hershey (19-7), 7 p.m.; DuBois (11-13) at Penn Hills (21-3), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

West Chester East (18-8) at East Stroudsburg South (19-6), 7 p.m.; Murrell Dobbins (25-2) at Abington Heights (21-4), 5 p.m.; Chichester (21-4) at Pocono Mountain West (21-6), 3 p.m.

Class 4A

Friday’s schedule

Neumann-Goretti (22-3) vs. Middletown (14-12) at Archbishop Wood, 7 p.m.; Greater Nanticoke (17-9) at Bethlehem Catholic (17-8), 7 p.m.; Audenried (9-10) at Bishop Shanahan (9-15), 7 p.m.; Octorara (17-9) at Scranton Prep (16-9), 7 p.m.; E&S Carver (12-12) at Allentown Central Catholic (20-8), 7 p.m.; Cardinal O’Hara (17-8) at Fleetwood (22-4), 7 p.m.; Blue Mountain (21-6) vs. Overbrook (13-13) at Bensalem, 7 p.m.; Eastern York (18-8) at Danville (19-7), 7 p.m.; Uniontown (20-5) at Berks Catholic (22-4), 6 p.m.; Littlestown (20-6) at Lewisburg (16-9), 7:30 p.m.; Shamokin (19-8) at Valley View (21-4), 7 p.m.; Hickory (15-9) at North Catholic (19-7), 7 p.m.; South Allegheny (20-6) at Lincoln Park (25-1), 7 p.m.; Highlands (21-5) at Greater Johnstown (22-3), 7 p.m.; Laurel Highlands (22-3) at Clearfield (17-6), 7 p.m.; Hampton (23-3) at Grove City (16-9), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Saturday’s schedule

West Catholic (15-10) vs. Columbia (19-4) at West Philadelphia, 7 p.m.; SLA Beeber (18-7) at Holy Redeemer (25-2), 3 p.m.; North Penn-Mansfield (24-3) at Delone Catholic (17-8), 12:30 p.m.; String Theory (9-13) at Executive Education (20-4), 3 p.m.; Mid Valley (19-6) at Troy (18-7), 4 p.m.; Devon Prep (11-12) at Saucon Valley (21-7), 3 p.m.; Palmerton (20-7) vs. MCS (16-10) at Bensalem, 6 p.m.; Vaux Big Picture (18-8) at Camp Hill Trinity (21-3), 3 p.m.; Yough (17-9) vs. Penn Cambria (21-5) at Mount Aloysius, 5 p.m.; Steel Valley (15-10) at Bedford (10-14), 2 p.m.; OLSH (19-6) vs. Westmont-Hilltop (17-7) at South Fayette, 3 p.m.; Shady Side Academy (17-9) at Franklin (21-4), 5 p.m.; Seneca (13-12) at Deer Lakes (17-8), 3:30 p.m.; Loyalsock Township (15-11) at Bishop Guilfoyle (23-4), 7:30 p.m.; Neshannock (18-7) at Oil City (19-6), 3 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (14-11) at Brookville (22-2), 5 p.m.

Class 2A

Saturday’s schedule

Mt. Union (14-11) at Muncy (19-6), 6 p.m.; Minersville (16-9) vs. Holy Cross (19-5) at Lackawanna College, 5 p.m.; Sankofa Freedom (13-12) at Tri-Valley (20-6), 3 p.m.; Anttietam (13-11) at Dock Mennonite (23-2), 6 p.m.; Northwest (21-5) at Mahanoy Area (20-4), 2 p.m.; Constitution (17-8) vs. Delaware County Christian (14-12) at Bensalem, 4:30 p.m.; St. John Neumann (21-5) at Lancaster Mennonite (16-8), 2 p.m.; Eden Christian (19-6) at Conemaugh Township (19-7), 2 p.m.; Karns City (22-5) at Aliquippa (20-6), 2 p.m.; Cambridge Springs (19-6) at West Branch (19-8), 4 p.m.; Southern Huntingdon (20-5) at Mercer (20-5), 4:30 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (20-6) at Clarion Limestone (25-2), 2 p.m.; Clairton (12-14) vs. Erie First Christian (14-10) at Hagerty Family Events Center, Erie, 3 p.m.; McConnellsburg (22-4) at Northgate (19-7), 2 p.m.; Greensburg C.C. (18-6) at Otto Eldred (23-2), 4:30 p.m.; Serra Catholic (15-11) vs. United (25-2) at Central Cambria, 4 p.m.

Class A

Friday’s schedule

Linville Hill Christian (21-0) vs. North Penn-Liberty (14-11) at Manheim Township, 7 p.m.; City School (22-3) vs. Bethlehem Christian (14-10) at Upper Merion, 7 p.m.; Northumberland Christian (18-5) vs. Forest City (12-11) at Lewisburg, 6 p.m.; Chester Charter Academy (19-5) vs. Lancaster Country Day (16-9) at Strath Haven, 5 p.m.; PhilMont Christian (18-9) at Greenwood (25-2), 7 p.m.; LaAcademia (12-11) at Sullivan County (17-8), 7 p.m.; Saint Joseph’s Academy (18-8) vs. Berlin Brothersvalley (22-2) at Pitt-Johnstown, 7:30 p.m.; Imani Christian (18-6) vs. Clarion (17-9) at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Turkeyfoot Valley (17-9) at Union-Rimersburg (14-12), 7 p.m.; DuBois Central Catholic (17-8) at Harmony (22-3), 7 p.m.; Geibel (17-8) at Farrell (20-4), 7 p.m.; Cameron County (17-8) at Portage (25-2), 7 p.m.; Kennedy Catholic (13-10) at Union (22-3), 7 p.m.; Carlynton (17-7) vs. Southern Fulton (19-6) at McConnellsburg, 7 p.m.; Neighborhood Academy (20-5) at Elk County Catholic (25-2), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Notre Dame ES (15-9) vs. Mount Calvary (20-8) at East Stroudsburg South, 5 p.m.

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Friday’s schedule

Red Lion (18-9) at Perkiomen Valley (27-1), 7 p.m.; Neshaminy (19-6) at Archbishop Carroll (11-11), 4:30 p.m.; Springfield Delco (19-7) vs. Central (18-4) at Arbishop Ryan, 5 p.m.; Unionville (21-5) at Easton (27-1), 7 p.m.; Souderton (21-5) at Central York (23-4), 7 p.m.; Dallastown (19-10) at Spring-Ford (24-5), 7 p.m.; Cardinal O’Hara (20-5) vs. Conestoga (21-6) at Archbishop Carroll, 6 p.m.; Garnet Valley (15-12) at Cedar Cliff (26-0), 7 p.m.; Upper Dublin (17-10) vs. Bethlehem Liberty (14-11) at Liberty, 7 p.m.; Nazareth (14-12) at Pennsbury (20-8), 7 p.m.; McDowell (19-6) at Upper St. Clair (21-3), 6 p.m.; Norwin (21-4) at Central Dauphin (20-5), 6 p.m.; Lebanon (26-2) at Haverford (27-1), 7 p.m.; Manheim Township (17-10) at North Allegheny (20-5), 6 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon (17-8) at Altoona (17-9), 6 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Abington (21-5) at Wyoming Valley West (16-8), 3 p.m.

Class 5A

Saturday’s schedule

Susquehannock (14-12) at West Chester Rustin (24-3), 2 p.m.; Archbishop Ryan (9-15) at Abington Heights (17-8), 3 p.m.; Gwynedd Mercy (20-6) vs. Freire Charter (11-15) at Archbishop Wood, 4:30 p.m.; Upper Moreland (20-6) at Bethlehem Catholic (17-8), 3 p.m.; Samuel Fels (15-5) at Pittston (24-2), 3 p.m.; Bishop Shanahan (22-5) at Bangor (18-7), 6:30 p.m.; Scranton (16-9) vs. Villa Maria Academy (23-4) at Great Valley, noon; Mount St. Joseph (13-14) at Archbishop Wood (19-5), 3 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (17-9) at Greencastle-Antrim (23-2), 4 p.m.; Northern (21-4) at McKeesport (21-5), 2 p.m.; Manheim Central (23-5) vs. Oakland Catholic (22-4) at Gateway, 2 p.m.; Lower Dauphin (19-7) at Hollidaysburg (23-0), 5 p.m.; Trinity (18-7) vs. Cathedral Prep (21-1) at Hagerty Family Events Center, 4:30 p.m.; Mars (17-8) at York Suburban (18-9), 3 p.m.; Woodland Hills (13-13) at Mechanicsburg (19-7), 3 p.m.; West York (13-13) at South Fayette (24-2), 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Saturday’s schedule

Landsdale Catholic (23-2) vs. Bishop McDevitt (18-8) at Archbishop Ryan, 3 p.m.; Wyoming (13-10) at Jersey Shore (19-7), 4 p.m.; MaST Charter (19-6) at Delone Catholic (24-3), 2 p.m.; Eastern York (17-9) at Allentown Central Catholic (24-3), 3 p.m.; NW Lehigh/Lewisburg at Scranton Prep (21-2), 3 p.m.; E&S Carver (8-6) vs. Nazareth Academy (12-12) at Holy Family College, 3 p.m.; Berks Catholic (19-6) vs. Audenried (20-6) at Bensalem, 3 p.m.; Camp Hill Trinity (17-10) at Central Columbia (23-3), 4 p.m.; Parkway Center City (9-5) at Wyomissing (26-2), 4:30 p.m.; Neumann-Goretti (10-14) at North Schuylkill (23-3), 3 p.m.; Quaker Valley (17-8) at Harbor Creek (19-6), 3 p.m.; Conneaut (15-10) at North Catholic (22-3), 2 p.m.; Knoch (17-9) at Punxsutawney (22-1), 3 p.m.; Warren (18-7) at Blackhawk (21-4), 2 p.m.; Highlands (16-9) vs. Penn Cambria (12-12) at Mount Aloysius, 3:30 p.m.; Beaver (15-10) at Fairview (19-8), 3 p.m.

Class 3A

Friday’s schedule

Imhotep Charter (15-10) vs. Pequea Valley (22-4) at Abraham Lincoln, 5 p.m.; Bloomsburg (21-6) at Dunmore (22-3), 7 p.m.; Loyalsock Township (18-7) at Columbia (23-4), 7 p.m.; Pen Argyl (21-4) vs. Lake Lehman at Moravian Academy, 7 p.m.; Holy Redeemer (17-11) at Mt. Carmel (25-2), 7 p.m.; Palmerton (21-5) vs. West Catholic (12-12) at Bensalem, 5:30 p.m.; Masterman (18-1) at New Hope-Solebury (17-7), 7 p.m.; Pickett Mastery Charter (8-12) at Lancaster Catholic (23-2), 7 p.m.; York Catholic (17-9) at River Valley (25-2), 6 p.m.; Sharpsville (14-11) at Laurel (23-3), 7 p.m.; Shady Side Academy (23-3) at Karns City (15-9), 7 p.m.; Waynesburg (21-5) vs. Mercyhurst Prep (19-5) at Hagerty Family Events Center, 6 p.m.; Forest Hills (22-5) vs. Avonworth (19-5) at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.; OLSH (19-7) at Wilmington (21-4), 7 p.m.; Neshannock (18-8) at Westmont-Hilltop (25-2), 7 p.m.; Keystone Oaks (17-9) vs. Chestnut Ridge (22-3) at Pitt-Johnstown, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Friday’s schedule

Lancaster Mennonite (8-16) at South Williamsport (20-6), 7 p.m.; Belmont Charter (3-7) at Faith Christian Academy (19-6), 7 p.m.; Mast II (8-7) at Marian Catholic (24-2), 7 p.m.; Sacred Heart Academy (13-9) vs. Penn Treaty (15-3) at Upper Merion, 5:30 p.m.; Northern Lehigh (15-11) at Line Mountain (13-12), 7 p.m.; Tri-Valley (20-6) at Millersburg (18-8), 7 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston (16-10) at Homer-Center (20-7), 7 p.m.; Marion Center (14-12) vs. Shenango (22-4) at New Castle, 6 p.m.; Lakeview (18-7) at Moniteau (19-7), 7 p.m.; Aliquippa (12-11) at Maplewood (20-5), 7 p.m.; Greensburg C.C. (21-5) at Windber (20-6), 7 p.m.; Serra Catholic (18-4) at Redbank (25-1), 6 p.m.; Bishop McCort (14-13) at Freedom (20-5), 7 p.m.; Burgettstown (20-6) vs. United (17-8) at Central Cambria, 7 p.m.; Brentwood (14-11) at Kennedy Catholic (21-4), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Northwest (20-6) at Montrose (20-4), 6 p.m.

Class A

Saturday’s schedule

Shade (16-10) at Mount Calvary (23-3), 6 p.m.; Lourdes (18-7) at Nativity BVM (7-17), 3 p.m.; Weatherfly (8-16) at St. John Neumann (16-9), 7 p.m.; High Point (16-6) vs. The Christian Academy (18-6) at Delaware County Christian, 6 p.m.; Harrisburg Christian (12-13) at Mountain View (18-6), 5 p.m.; Christian School of York (21-4) at Jenkintown (10-14), 4 p.m.; Linville Hill (21-2) bye; Harrisburg Academy (14-12) vs. Meadowbrook Christian (19-2) at St. John Neuman, 5:30 p.m.; Clarion (11-14) at Union (18-6), 2 p.m.; Northern Bedford (17-8) at Elk County Catholic (23-4), 2 p.m.; Jamestown (5-18) vs. Dubois Central Catholic (14-12) at Mercer, 3 p.m.; St. Joseph (20-6) vs. Williamsburg (26-1) at Claysburg, 4 p.m.; Berlin Brothersvalley (20-5) vs. North Clarion (20-6) at Pitt-Johnstown, 2 p.m.; Juniata Valley (16-8) vs. Aquinas Academy (16-9) at Deer Lakes, 2 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (12-8) at Bishop Guilfoyle (14-11), 6 p.m.; Monessen (17-6) at Otto Eldred (23-2), 3 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Peters Township vs. North Allegheny at RMU Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.

Upper St. Clair vs. Pine-Richland at RMU Island Sports Center, 9:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Armstrong vs. Thomas Jefferson at RMU Island Sports Center, 7 p.m.

South Fayette vs. Bishop McCort at RMU Island Sports Center, 9 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s results

Fox Chapel 5, Quaker Valley 3

Greensburg Salem 6, Shaler 3

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Fox Chapel vs. Norwin at RMU Island Sports Center, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem vs. Kiski at RMU Island Sports Center, 9 p.m.

Varsity D2

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s results

Ringgold 9, Burrell 3

Deer Lakes 6, Carrick 0

Semifinals

March 16 schedule

Bishop Canevin vs. Connellsville at RMU Island Sports Center, 6:30 p.m.

Deer Lakes vs. Ringgold at RMU Island Sports Center, 8:30 p.m.

Wrestling

PIAA championships

Thursday’s results

WPIAL wrestlers

Class 3A

Preliminary round

107: Ejiro Montoya, Mt. Lebanon d. Ben Fuller, Meadville, 6-1; Connor Lenahan, Council Rock S d. Dylan Barrett, Penn-Trafford, 6-0

114: Connor Smith, Seneca Valley d. Isaac Williams, Quakertown, 2-0; Tyson Cook, West Scranton m.d. Caiden Harbert, West Allegheny, 10-2

121: Branden Rozanski, Upper Perkiomen d. Owen Klodowski, Baldwin, 2-0; Jacob Layton, Connellsville p. Elijah Hewitt, Northeastern, 2:55

127: Tyler Chappell, Seneca Valley d. Shane Mcfillin, Bethlehem Cath, 6-0; Michael Turi, West Scranton p. Hayden Coy, Penn-Trafford, 1:40

133: Anthony Ferraro, Pine-Richland p. Ben Brillhart, Council Rock S, 3:53

139: Blake Reihner, Trinity d. Mason Karkoska, Owen J. Roberts, 5-0; Connor Saylor, Hickory d. Lonzy Vielma, Connellsville, 10-3

145: Max Parnis, WC East d. Jayson Flener, North Allegheny, 3-0; Chris Cibrone, Peters Township m.d. Beknazar Baiyshbekov, Neshaminy, 10-1

152: Parker Kearns, Mifflin County d. Nate Jones, Waynesburg, 6-2; Bode Marlow, Thomas Jefferson m.d. Gavin Cole, Council Rock S, 14-2

160: Adam Rohan, North Allegheny d. Shane McGurrin, Pennsbury, 5-2; Gavyn Beck, Franklin Regional d. Brayden Zuercher, Nazareth, 6-0

172: Tasso Whipple, Penn-Trafford p. Mason Richards, Spring-Ford, 1:22; Mark Gray, Kiski Area p. Jared Karabinus, Freedom, 5:55

215: Corey Boerio, Latrobe d. Grant Euker, Perkiomen Valley, 6-1

285: Jack Crider, Kiski Area p. Collin Goetter, Central Bucks S, 0:34; Joey Schneck, Pine-Richland p. Dylan Bledsoe, Garnet Valley, 2:32

First round

107: Tanner Mizenko, Canon-McMillan p. Ashton Kriss, Elco, 5:35; Colby Martinelli, Pennridge p. Ejiro Montoya, Mt. Lebanon, 1:00; Santino Sloboda, Butler d. Max Tancini, Perkiomen Valley, 3-0

114: Tyler Kapusta, Franklin Regional d. Braxton Keiffer, Manheim Central, 3-2; Logan Sallot, McDowell d. Connor Smith, Seneca Valley, 4-2; Luke Willochell, Latrobe d. Cole Coffin, Pennridge, 6-0

121: Marco Tocci, Warwick d. Ryan Klingensmith, Kiski Area, 8-3; Mason Ziegler, Quakertown m.d. Jacob Layton, Connellsville, 8-0; Trey Wagner, Northampton d. Brady Joling, Chartiers Valley, 3-0

127: Vinny Kilkeary, Latrobe p. Liam Flanagan, Central Dauphin, 4:48; Tyler Chappell, Seneca Valley d. Tyler Adams, York Suburban, 3-1; Andrew Binni, Canon-McMillan d. Luke Mentzer, Chambersburg, 7-0

133: Maddox Shaw, Thomas Jefferson p. Jake Mitchell, Cumberland Valley, 0:35; Gavin Sheridan, Boyertown d. Gabriel Ruggieri, Connellsville, 5-3; Ethan Lebin, Hempfield d. Kane Lengel, Kennett, 7-0; Anthony Ferraro, Pine-Richland d. Charlie Bunting, Nazareth, 3-1

139: Nate Roth, Latrobe d. Jack Campbell, Nazareth, 4-2; Blake Reihner, Trinity d. Elias Long, Central York, 4-3; Eli Carr, Hempfield m.d. Gavin Carroll, Quakertown, 14-2

145: Mac Church, Waynesburg p. Dalton Monger, Pottsville, 2:44

145: Nico Taddy, West Allegheny d. Carter Weaver, Williamsport, 7-0; Matt Repos, Central Dauphin m.d. Chris Cibrone, Peters Township, 10-2

152: Ty Watters, West Allegheny t.f. James Geiger, Easton, 23-7 4:53; Lucas Kapusta, Hempfield d. Brian Heard, Abington Heights, 5-3 SV; Ryan Garvick, Central Dauphin d. Bode Marlow, Thomas Jefferson, 8-2

160: Shawn Taylor, West Allegheny p. Adam Rohan, North Allegheny, 5:26; Dylan Evans, Chartiers Valley t.f. Josh Barlow, Kennett, 25-10 5:10; Dominic Frontino, Shippensburg m.d. Gavyn Beck, Franklin Regional, 15-2

172: Rocco Welsh, Waynesburg p. Tasso Whipple, Penn-Trafford, 1:10; Matthew Furman, Canon-McMillan p. Carson Pascoe, Perkiomen Valley, 3:33; Kevin Olavarria, J.P. McCaskey d. Mark Gray, Kiski Area, 9-6

189: Tucker Hogan, Daniel Boone t.f. Jake Conroy, Ringgold, 18-2 3:05; Vaughn Spencer, Pine-Richland d. Aiden Hight, Chambersburg, 7-1; Cole Bartram, Northern d. Juliano Marion, Franklin Regional, 6-1; Brody Evans, Waynesburg d. Jake Allred, Conestoga, 3-1

215: Sonny Sasso, Nazareth p. Corey Boerio, Latrobe, 3:02; Eli Makel, Waynesburg d. Diesel Koser, Shippensburg, 5-0; Magnus Bibla, Crestwood d. Owen Ott, Penn-Trafford, 5-4; Connor Jacobs, Armstrong p. Troy Peterson, McDowell, 4:07

285: Sean Kinney, Nazareth p. Jack Crider, Kiski Area, 0:34; Ty Banco, Trinity p. Zach Gallagher, Dubois, 0:57; Layton Schmick, Carlisle d. Joey Schneck, Pine-Richland, 6-3; Joe Enick, Penn-Trafford d. Ben Farabaugh, Strath Haven, 6-3

Consolation first round

107: Dylan Barrett, Penn-Trafford d. Brody Bishop, Hickory, 6-0

114: Caiden Harbert, West Allegheny d. Braxton Keiffer, Manheim Central, 1-0

121: Brady Joling, Chartiers Valley d. Zack Jaffe, Kennett, 5-3 SV; Owen Klodowski, Baldwin d. Scotty Raymond, Pocono Mt East, 8-2; Ryan Klingensmith, Kiski Area p. Elijah Hewitt, Northeastern, 0:47

127: Hayden Coy, Penn-Trafford d. Blake Boyer, Kennett, 4-2 SV

139: Lonzy Vielma, Connellsville d. Jack Campbell, Nazareth, 3-0

145: Carter Weaver, Williamsport p. Jayson Flener, North Allegheny, 3:27

152: Brian Heard, Abington Heights m.d. Nate Jones, Waynesburg, 13-2

189: Caleb Marzolino, Abington Heights p. Juliano Marion, Franklin Regional, 2:28

215: Owen Ott, Penn-Trafford d. Augustus Warke, Bethlehem Catholic, 4-0

Class 2A

Preliminary round

114: Parker Sentipal, Burgettstown p. Waylon Waite, Reynolds, 0:43; Jorden Willams, Chartiers-Houston d. Brayden Hartranft, Berks Catholic, 8-7

121: Gunnar Maciejewski, Berks Catholic m.d. Sean Cain, Mt. Pleasant, 9-0; Lucas Barr, McGuffey p. Mikhail Hartranft, Catasauqua, 3:08

133: Gaven Suica, Burgettstown m.d. John Samy, Salisbury, 9-0

139: Tyler Morrison, West Perry d. Owen Ivcic, Bentworth, 5-2; Niko Ferra, Burrell p. Ian Vitalo, Schuylkill Valley, 1:51

145: Gage Wentzel, Montoursville d. Jonah Erdely, Frazier, 1-0; Logan Richey, Quaker Valley d. Gavin Fehr, Catasauqua, 4-3 TB2

152: Tyler Berish, Beth-Center d. Carmine Lenzi, Berks Catholic, 5-2

160: Luke Fugazzotto, NWestern Lehigh forfeit Chase Frameli, Jefferson-Morgan; Chase Brandebura, Carlynton p. Jared Rohn, Saucon Valley, 0:49

172: Isaac Lacinski, Burrell d. Gabriel Davis, Berks Catholic, 7-3

215: Christian McChesney, Greensburg Salem d. Ryan Weidner, Mt. Carmel, 8-2; Dylan Pitzer, Mt. Pleasant d. Chad Beller, Catasauqua, 6-2

285: Joseph Baronick, Burgettstown d. Charles Sheppard, Hamburg, 3-1 SV; Peyton Wentzel, Upper Dauphin d. Christian Flaherty, Keystone Oaks, 3-1

First round

107: Antonio Boni, Central Valley d. Sierra Chiesa, Northwestern, 6-5; Cam Baker, Burrell p. Steven Willis, Corry, 3:28

114: Ayden Smith, Notre Dame-GP m.d. Parker Sentipal, Burgettstown, 10-2; Nico Fanella, Indiana p. Jace Gessner, Lewisburg, 2:56

121: Branden Wentzel, Montoursville p. Jack Kazalas, Quaker Valley, 5:48; Brandt Harer, Montgomery t.f. Lucas Barr, McGuffey, 15-0 4:30

127: Chris Vargo, Bentworth p. Collin Ramsay, Pen Argyl, 5:17; Cooper Hornack, Burrell d. Hayden Yacoviello-Andrus, Bermudian Springs, 6-1

133: Jaden Pepe, Wyoming Area d. Gaven Suica, Burgettstown, 14-7; Dylan Granahan, Benton d. Peter Chacon, Montour, 5-3 SV; Conner Heckman, Midd-West d. Jamison Poklembo, Mt. Pleasant, 1-0

139: Joey Sentipal, Burgettstown d. Tyler Morrison, West Perry, 4-3; Chase Hontz, Faith Christian d. Niko Ferra, Burrell, 5-0

145: Cody Hamilton, Grove City m.d. Logan Richey, Quaker Valley, 17-3

152: Caullin Summers, Sharpsville d. Isaiah Pisano, Hopewell, 6-4 SV; Ryan Celaschi, Frazier d. Story Buchanan, Girard, 6-3; Steffan Lynch, North East d. Tyler Berish, Beth-Center, 1-0

160: Grant MacKay, Laurel m.d. Luke Fugazzotto, NWestern Lehigh, 15-7; Jagger Gray, Trinity d. Chase Brandebura, Carlynton, 8-3

172: Braedon Welsh, Fort Cherry p. Cole Shupp, Warrior Run, 0:35; Conner Mcchesney, Fort LeBoeuf d. Isaac Lacinski, Burrell, 5-0

189: Rune Lawrence, Frazier p. Cale Bastian, Milton, 1:16

215: Vitali Daniels, Bentworth d. Mark Effendian, Faith Christian, 7-3; Dan Church, Fort LeBoeuf t.f. Christian McChesney, Greensburg Salem, 17-1 4:47; Brenan Morgan, Central Valley p. Kollin Brungart, Penns Valley, 0:46; Brody Kline, Berks Catholic d. Dylan Pitzer, Mt. Pleasant, 7-1

285: Carson Neely, Port Allegany d. Joseph Baronick, Burgettstown, 7-1

First round consolations

121: Jackson Rush, West Perry d. Sean Cain, Mt. Pleasant, 8-1; Jack Kazalas, Quaker Valley d. Cooper Feltman, Notre Dame-GP, 6-0

127: Cole Householder, Brookville m.d. Anthony Orlandini, Montour, 11-3

133: Jamison Poklembo, Mt. Pleasant m.d. John Samy, Salisbury, 11-0

139: Taylor Smith, Juniata d. Owen Ivcic, Bentworth, 6-4

145: Chase Burke, Benton d. Jonah Erdely, Frazier, 3-1

152: Isaiah Pisano, Hopewell d. Kobe Moore, Camp Hill, 7-3 SV

160: Andrew Mcmonagle, Huntingdon Area forfeit Chase Frameli, Jefferson-Morgan

172: Kyle Scott, Tyrone d. Jessie Orbin, Chartiers-Houston, 4-3

189: Kaden Rodarmel, Loyalsock m.d. Jake Layhue, Beth-Center, 13-2

285: Christian Flaherty, Keystone Oaks p. Andrew Wolfe, Benton, 2:17

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.