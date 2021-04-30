High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 30, 2021

Friday, April 30, 2021 | 11:12 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Baseball

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 2

Norwin at Upper St. Clair, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 2

Plum 10, Woodland Hills 0

Section 4

Bethel Park at Connellsville, ppd.

Trinity at Albert Gallatin, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 3

West Mifflin 11, Elizabeth Forward 10

Class A

Section 3

Leechburg 8, Riverview 6

Riverview at Leechburg, ppd.

Nonsection

Freeport 7, Karns City 0

Hempfield 7, Penn-Trafford 6

Laurel 8, Highlands 7

Laurel Highlands 6, Latrobe 5

Mt. Lebanon 6, Armstrong 1

Punxsutawney 17, Ligonier Valley 16

Seneca Valley 6, North Hills 2

Mars 17, Knoch 1

Chartiers-Houston at Ringgold, ppd.

Cornell at Bishop Canevin, ppd.

South Allegheny at Clairton, ppd.

Uniontown at California, ppd.

Aliquippa at Western Beaver, ppd.

Allderdice at Chartiers Valley, ppd.

Canon-McMillan at South Park, ppd.

Central Catholic at Peters Township, ppd.

Connellsville at Kiski Area, ppd.

Derry at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.

Fox Chapel at Deer Lakes, ppd.

Greensburg Salem at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.

Hopewell at Riverside, ppd.

Leechburg at Burrell, ppd.

Mapletown at Avella, ppd.

North Catholic at Ambridge, ppd.

Rochester at Sewickley Academy, ppd.

Shaler at North Allegheny, ppd.

Shenango at Beaver, ppd.

South Park at Belle Vernon, ppd.

Thomas Jefferson at West Mifflin, ppd.

West Allegheny at Central Valley, ppd.

Saturday’s schedule

Class 5A

Section 4

Bethel Park at Connellsville, 1 p.m.

Section 2

Woodland Hills at Plum, 11 a.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Carmichaels at Washington, 5 p.m.

Nonsection

Brentwood at Carrick, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Homer-Center, 6 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at South Fayette, 1 p.m.

Jeannette at Greensburg Central Catholic, 11 a.m.

South Park at North Catholic, 3 p.m.

Lacrosse

Boys

Class AAA

Section 2

Norwin 8, Pine-Richland 7

Girls

Class AAA

Section 1

Upper St. Clair 14, Hempfield 1

Norwin 12, Penn-Trafford 5

Section 2

North Allegheny 13, Fox Chapel 7

Nonsection

Knoch 8, Greensburg Salem 3

Softball

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Bethel Park at Peters Township, ppd.

Mt. Lebanon at Canon-McMillan, ppd.

Section 2

Norwin 5, Seneca Valley 1

Hempfield at North Allegheny, ppd.

Pine-Richland at Butler, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

Woodland Hills 16, Penn Hills 7

Woodland Hills 10, Penn Hills 8

Franklin Regional at Indiana, ppd.

Kiski Area at Plum, ppd.

Section 2

Penn-Trafford at Connellsville, ppd.

Thomas Jefferson at Albert Gallatin, ppd.

Section 3

Fox Chapel 7, Mars 6

Shaler at Oakland Catholic, ppd.

Section 4

Moon at South Fayette, ppd.

West Allegheny at Upper St. Clair, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport 14, Greensburg Salem 8

Highlands 11, McKeesport 8

Knoch at Burrell, ppd.

Section 2

West Mifflin 18, Belle Vernon 10

Elizabeth Forward at Laurel Highlands, ppd.

Section 3

Blackhawk at Ambridge, ppd.

New Castle at Hopewell, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

East Allegheny at Deer Lakes, ppd.

Shady Side Academy at Derry, ppd.

Valley at North Catholic, ppd.

Section 2

Ellwood City at Avonworth, ppd.

Keystone Oaks at Beaver Falls, ppd.

South Park at Quaker Valley, ppd.

Section 3

McGuffey at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.

Southmoreland at Brownsville, ppd.

Waynesburg at South Allegheny, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Carlynton at Burgettstown (DH), ppd.

Fort Cherry at Sto-Rox, ppd.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Aliquippa, ppd.

Section 2

Steel Valley 5, Seton LaSalle 1

Brentwood at Jeannette, ppd.

Apollo-Ridge at Serra Catholic, ppd.

Section 3

Beth-Center 7, Washington 0 (forfeit)

Bentworth at California, ppd.

Charleroi at Carmichaels, ppd.

Section 4

Laurel 18, Freedom 0

Mohawk at Riverside, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at South Side, ppd.

Union at Rochester, ppd.

Section 2

Mapletown at Greensburg Central Catholic (DH), ppd.

Avella at Monessen, ppd.

Section 3

Riverview at Leechburg, ppd.

Springdale at Northgate, ppd.

St. Joseph at Ellis School, ppd.

Nonsection

Ligonier Valley 15, North Star 0

Southmoreland 9, Leechburg 6

Saturday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Baldwin at Peters Township, 11 a.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Canon-McMillan, 2 p.m.

Section 2

North Allegheny at Norwin, 12 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 2

Latrobe at Albert Gallatin, 1 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Connellsville, 1 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 2

Laurel Highlands at Uniontown, 12 p.m.

Section 3

Beaver at Montour, 12 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 2

South Park at Ellwood City, 12 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 3

Bentworth at California, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Shenango at Laurel, 12 p.m.

Nonsection

Butler at Kiski Area, 1 p.m.

Wilmington at Neshannock, 11 a.m.

Indiana at Homer-Center, ppd.

Volleyball

Friday’s results

Class AAA

Section 2

Butler 3, Pine-Richland 0

Nonsection

Peters Township 3, Thomas Jefferson 0

South Fayette 3, Baldwin 1

