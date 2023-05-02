High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 | 11:27 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Baseball

Monday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, ppd.

Seneca Valley at Butler, ppd.

Section 2

Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, ppd.

Central Catholic at Canon-McMillan, ppd.

Hempfield at Norwin, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong at Fox Chapel, ppd.

Penn-Trafford at Gateway, ppd.

Plum at Franklin Regional, ppd.

Section 2

Bethel Park at Trinity, ppd.

Peters Township at Connellsville, ppd.

South Fayette at Upper St. Clair, ppd.

Section 3

Mars at Shaler, ppd.

New Castle at Moon, ppd.

North Hills at West Allegheny, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Ambridge at Hopewell, ppd.

Blackhawk at Beaver, ppd.

Central Valley at Montour, ppd.

Section 2

Albert Gallatin at Ringgold, ppd.

Latrobe at Belle Vernon, ppd.

Laurel Highlands at Uniontown, ppd.

Section 3

Chartiers Valley 2, West Mifflin 1

Thomas Jefferson 20, Woodland Hills 0

McKeesport at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.

Section 4

Hampton at Knoch, ppd.

Indiana at Highlands, ppd.

Kiski Area at North Catholic, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Ellwood City, ppd.

Riverside at Neshannock, ppd.

Shenango at Mohawk, ppd.

Section 2

Avonworth 5, Steel Valley 0

South Park 22, Sto-Rox 0

South Allegheny at Keystone Oaks, ppd.

Section 3

Burrell at Deer Lakes, ppd.

Valley at Derry, ppd.

Section 4

Brownsville at Greensburg Salem, ppd.

Waynesburg at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.

Yough at McGuffey, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Bentworth at Beth-Center, ppd.

Frazier at Chartiers-Houston, ppd.

Washington at Burgettstown, ppd.

Section 2

Aliquippa at New Brighton, ppd.

Freedom at Laurel, ppd.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Northgate, ppd.

South Side at Seton LaSalle, ppd.

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge at Brentwood, ppd.

Riverview at Jeannette, ppd.

Serra Catholic at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Avella at California, ppd.

Mapletown at Fort Cherry, ppd.

West Greene at Carmichaels, ppd.

Section 2

Leechburg at Rochester, ppd.

Union at St. Joseph, ppd.

Western Beaver at Springdale, ppd.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Carlynton, ppd.

Monessen at Cornell, ppd.

Sewickley Academy at Clairton, ppd.

Nonsection

Carrick at Allderdice, ppd.

Eden Christian at Quaker Valley, ppd.

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Plum, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Connellsville at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Trinity at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at South Fayette, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Moon at New Castle, 4 p.m.

West Allegheny at North Hills, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Beaver at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.

Hopewell at Ambridge, 4 p.m.

Montour at Central Valley, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Belle Vernon at Latrobe, 7 p.m.

Ringgold at Albert Gallatin, 4:15 p.m.

Uniontown at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at McKeesport, 4 p.m.

West Mifflin at Chartiers Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Thomas Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City at Beaver Falls, 4 p.m.

Mohawk at Shenango, 4 p.m.

Neshannock at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Keystone Oaks at South Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at Avonworth, 4 p.m.

Sto-Rox at South Park, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Deer Lakes at Burrell, 4 p.m.

Derry at Valley, 4 p.m.

East Allegheny at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Section 4

McGuffey at Yough, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Beth-Center at Bentworth, 4:30 p.m.

Burgettstown at Washington, 4 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Frazier, 4:30 p.m.

Section 2

Aliquippa at New Brighton, doubleheader, 4 p.m.

Laurel at Freedom, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Brentwood at Apollo-Ridge, 4 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Serra Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

California at Avella, 4 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.

West Greene at Carmichaels, 4:30 p.m.

Section 2

Rochester at Leechburg, 4 p.m.

Springdale at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Union, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Carlynton at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.

Clairton at Sewickley Academy, 4:45 p.m.

Nonsection

Eden Christian at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.

Southmoreland at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

Monday’s results

Boys

Class 3A

Section 2

North Allegheny 17, Butler 1

Class 2A

Section 2

Hampton 18, Plum 3

Mars 19, North Catholic 4

Girls

Class 3A

Section 1

Peters Township 17, Hempfield 1

Mt. Lebanon 16, Norwin 8

Section 2

Fox Chapel 22, Seneca Valley 11

North Hills 13, North Allegheny 12

Pine-Richland 18, Freeport 0

Softball

Monday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Baldwin at Hempfield, ppd.

Canon-McMillan at Butler, ppd.

Mt. Lebanon at Seneca Valley, ppd.

North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

Fox Chapel at Plum, ppd.

Oakland Catholic at North Hills, ppd.

Penn Hills at Shaler, ppd.

Section 2

Armstrong at Kiski Area, ppd.

Gateway at Franklin Regional, ppd.

Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, ppd.

Section 3

Mars at West Allegheny, ppd.

New Castle at Moon, ppd.

Section 4

Bethel Park at Trinity, ppd.

Connellsville at Peters Township, ppd.

Thomas Jefferson at Upper St. Clair, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

McKeesport 22, Woodland Hills 3

West Mifflin 11, Highlands 2

Knoch at Indiana, ppd.

Section 2

Albert Gallatin at Belle Vernon, ppd.

Ringgold at Greensburg Salem, ppd.

Uniontown at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.

Section 3

Ambridge at Beaver, ppd.

Montour at Chartiers Valley, ppd.

North Catholic at Blackhawk, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Deer Lakes at Burrell, ppd.

Freeport at Valley, ppd.

Section 2

Beaver Falls at Mohawk, ppd.

Ellwood City at Central Valley, ppd.

Hopewell at Quaker Valley, ppd.

Section 3

Derry at Southmoreland, ppd.

Mt. Pleasant at Ligonier Valley, ppd.

South Allegheny at Yough, ppd.

Section 4

Brownsville at South Park, ppd.

McGuffey at Keystone Oaks, ppd.

Waynesburg at Seton LaSalle, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Riverside at Neshannock, ppd.

Shenango at Laurel, ppd.

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge at Serra Catholic, ppd.

Ellis School at Brentwood, (n)

Greensburg Central Catholic 22, Steel Valley 0

Section 3

Bentworth at Beth-Center, ppd.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Charleroi, ppd.

Washington at Burgettstown, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Northgate at Carlynton, ppd.

Rochester at Sewickley Academy, (n)

Union at South Side, ppd.

Section 2

Avella at California, ppd.

Mapletown at Chartiers-Houston, ppd.

West Greene at Carmichaels, ppd.

Section 3

Jeannette at Frazier, ppd.

Leechburg at Bishop Canevin, ppd.

St. Joseph at Springdale, ppd.

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 5A

Section 1

Plum at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Franklin Regional at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.

Section 3

South Fayette at Western Beaver, 3:45 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

West Mifflin at McKeesport, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Elizabeth Forward at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.

Uniontown at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Ambridge at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.

Montour at Chartiers Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Freeport at Valley, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Central Valley at Beaver Falls, 4:15 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Ellwood City, 5 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Neshannock at Freedom, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic at Ellis School, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Burgettstown at Bentworth, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Northgate at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Tennis

WPIAL Team Championship

Class 2A

Tuesday’s schedule

Sewickley Academy, bye; Montour vs. Hampton at Hampton Community Park, 3:30 p.m.; Kiski Area vs. North Catholic at Graham Park, 3:30 p.m.; Ringgold at Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Blackhawk vs. South Park at Glen Creek Tennis Club, 1 p.m.; Indiana vs. Winchester Thurston at Schenley Sports Complex, 3:30 p.m.; Central Valley at Chartiers Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Burrell at Quaker Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Wednesday’s schedule

Shaler at North Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.; Allderdice at Franklin Regional, 3:30 p.m.; Norwin at Shady Side Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Mars at Upper St. Clair, 3:30 p.m.; Bethel Park at Gateway, 3:30 p.m.; Moon at Peters Township, 3:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Mt. Lebanon, 3:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Fox Chapel, 3:30 p.m.

Track and field

WPIAL Team Championship

Tuesday’s schedule

Semifinals

Class 3A

Boys

North Allegheny, Central Catholic, Baldwin, Hampton at North Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon, Kiski Area, Moon, Belle Vernon at Canon-McMillan, 3:30 p.m.; Norwin, Franklin Regional, Butler, Connellsville at Norwin, 3:30 p.m.; South Fayette, Seneca Valley, New Castle, Penn-Trafford at South Fayette, 2:30 p.m.

Girls

North Allegheny, Hempfield, Hampton, Upper St. Clair at North Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.; Canon-McMillan, Mt. Lebanon, Kiski Area at Canon-McMillan, 3:30 p.m.; Norwin, Franklin Regional, Laurel Highlands at Norwin, 3:30 p.m.; South Fayette, Pine-Richland, Ringgold, Gateway at South Fayette, 2:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Boys

Greensburg Central Catholic, Apollo-Ridge, Mohawk, East Allegheny at Greensburg Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Shenango, Hopewell, Riverview, Knoch at Shenango, 3:30 p.m.; South Park, Waynesburg, Mt. Pleasant, South SIde at South Park, 3:30 p.m.; West Mifflin, California, Quaker Valley, McGuffey at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Girls

Greensburg Central Catholic, Winchester Thurston, Riverside, Brownsville at Greensburg Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Shenango, Hopewell, Carlynton, Knoch, Beaver at Shenango, 3:30 p.m.; South Park, Waynesburg, Derry, Freedom at South Park, 3:30 p.m.; West Mifflin, California, Quaker Valley, Burrell, McGuffey at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Boys

Monday’s results

Nonsection

Hempfield 3, Mt. Lebanon 0

Mars 3, North Catholic 0

North Hills 3, Bethel Park 1

Penn-Trafford 3, Seton LaSalle 0

Bishop Canevin at Obama Academy, (n)

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 1

Baldwin at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Peters Township, 5:45 p.m.

Section 2

Fox Chapel at Shaler, 7:15 p.m.

Seneca Valley at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Central Catholic at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Plum at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Ambridge at Hopewell, 6 p.m.

Beaver County Christian at Bishop Canevin, 7:15 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Montour, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Armstrong at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Mars, 7:15 p.m.

Derry at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Keystone Oaks at South Park, 7 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at South Fayette, 7:15 p.m.

Trinity at Steel Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Mt. Lebanon at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.