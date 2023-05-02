High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 1, 2023
By:
Monday, May 1, 2023 | 11:27 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Baseball
Monday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, ppd.
Seneca Valley at Butler, ppd.
Section 2
Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, ppd.
Central Catholic at Canon-McMillan, ppd.
Class 5A
Section 1
Armstrong at Fox Chapel, ppd.
Penn-Trafford at Gateway, ppd.
Plum at Franklin Regional, ppd.
Section 2
Bethel Park at Trinity, ppd.
Peters Township at Connellsville, ppd.
South Fayette at Upper St. Clair, ppd.
Section 3
New Castle at Moon, ppd.
North Hills at West Allegheny, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 1
Blackhawk at Beaver, ppd.
Central Valley at Montour, ppd.
Section 2
Albert Gallatin at Ringgold, ppd.
Latrobe at Belle Vernon, ppd.
Laurel Highlands at Uniontown, ppd.
Section 3
Chartiers Valley 2, West Mifflin 1
Thomas Jefferson 20, Woodland Hills 0
McKeesport at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.
Section 4
Kiski Area at North Catholic, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at Ellwood City, ppd.
Riverside at Neshannock, ppd.
Section 2
Avonworth 5, Steel Valley 0
South Park 22, Sto-Rox 0
South Allegheny at Keystone Oaks, ppd.
Section 3
Burrell at Deer Lakes, ppd.
Valley at Derry, ppd.
Section 4
Brownsville at Greensburg Salem, ppd.
Waynesburg at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 1
Bentworth at Beth-Center, ppd.
Frazier at Chartiers-Houston, ppd.
Washington at Burgettstown, ppd.
Section 2
Aliquippa at New Brighton, ppd.
Freedom at Laurel, ppd.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Northgate, ppd.
South Side at Seton LaSalle, ppd.
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge at Brentwood, ppd.
Serra Catholic at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.
Class A
Section 1
Avella at California, ppd.
Mapletown at Fort Cherry, ppd.
West Greene at Carmichaels, ppd.
Section 2
Union at St. Joseph, ppd.
Western Beaver at Springdale, ppd.
Section 3
Bishop Canevin at Carlynton, ppd.
Sewickley Academy at Clairton, ppd.
Nonsection
Carrick at Allderdice, ppd.
Eden Christian at Quaker Valley, ppd.
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.
North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 4:15 p.m.
Section 2
Canon-McMillan at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Franklin Regional at Plum, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Connellsville at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Trinity at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at South Fayette, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Moon at New Castle, 4 p.m.
West Allegheny at North Hills, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Beaver at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.
Montour at Central Valley, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Belle Vernon at Latrobe, 7 p.m.
Ringgold at Albert Gallatin, 4:15 p.m.
Uniontown at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward at McKeesport, 4 p.m.
West Mifflin at Chartiers Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Thomas Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Ellwood City at Beaver Falls, 4 p.m.
Neshannock at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Keystone Oaks at South Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at Avonworth, 4 p.m.
Sto-Rox at South Park, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Deer Lakes at Burrell, 4 p.m.
Derry at Valley, 4 p.m.
East Allegheny at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Section 4
Class 2A
Section 1
Beth-Center at Bentworth, 4:30 p.m.
Burgettstown at Washington, 4 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Frazier, 4:30 p.m.
Section 2
Aliquippa at New Brighton, doubleheader, 4 p.m.
Laurel at Freedom, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Brentwood at Apollo-Ridge, 4 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Serra Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
California at Avella, 4 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.
West Greene at Carmichaels, 4:30 p.m.
Section 2
Rochester at Leechburg, 4 p.m.
Springdale at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Union, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Carlynton at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.
Clairton at Sewickley Academy, 4:45 p.m.
Nonsection
Eden Christian at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.
Southmoreland at Charleroi, 4 p.m.
Lacrosse
Monday’s results
Boys
Class 3A
Section 2
North Allegheny 17, Butler 1
Class 2A
Section 2
Hampton 18, Plum 3
Mars 19, North Catholic 4
Girls
Class 3A
Section 1
Peters Township 17, Hempfield 1
Mt. Lebanon 16, Norwin 8
Section 2
Fox Chapel 22, Seneca Valley 11
North Hills 13, North Allegheny 12
Pine-Richland 18, Freeport 0
Softball
Monday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Baldwin at Hempfield, ppd.
Canon-McMillan at Butler, ppd.
Mt. Lebanon at Seneca Valley, ppd.
North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, ppd.
Class 5A
Section 1
Fox Chapel at Plum, ppd.
Oakland Catholic at North Hills, ppd.
Penn Hills at Shaler, ppd.
Section 2
Armstrong at Kiski Area, ppd.
Gateway at Franklin Regional, ppd.
Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, ppd.
Section 3
Mars at West Allegheny, ppd.
New Castle at Moon, ppd.
Section 4
Bethel Park at Trinity, ppd.
Connellsville at Peters Township, ppd.
Thomas Jefferson at Upper St. Clair, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 1
McKeesport 22, Woodland Hills 3
West Mifflin 11, Highlands 2
Section 2
Albert Gallatin at Belle Vernon, ppd.
Ringgold at Greensburg Salem, ppd.
Uniontown at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.
Section 3
Ambridge at Beaver, ppd.
Montour at Chartiers Valley, ppd.
North Catholic at Blackhawk, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 1
Deer Lakes at Burrell, ppd.
Freeport at Valley, ppd.
Section 2
Beaver Falls at Mohawk, ppd.
Ellwood City at Central Valley, ppd.
Hopewell at Quaker Valley, ppd.
Section 3
Derry at Southmoreland, ppd.
Mt. Pleasant at Ligonier Valley, ppd.
South Allegheny at Yough, ppd.
Section 4
Brownsville at South Park, ppd.
McGuffey at Keystone Oaks, ppd.
Waynesburg at Seton LaSalle, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 1
Riverside at Neshannock, ppd.
Shenango at Laurel, ppd.
Section 2
Apollo-Ridge at Serra Catholic, ppd.
Ellis School at Brentwood, (n)
Greensburg Central Catholic 22, Steel Valley 0
Section 3
Bentworth at Beth-Center, ppd.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Charleroi, ppd.
Washington at Burgettstown, ppd.
Class A
Section 1
Northgate at Carlynton, ppd.
Rochester at Sewickley Academy, (n)
Union at South Side, ppd.
Section 2
Avella at California, ppd.
Mapletown at Chartiers-Houston, ppd.
West Greene at Carmichaels, ppd.
Section 3
Jeannette at Frazier, ppd.
Leechburg at Bishop Canevin, ppd.
St. Joseph at Springdale, ppd.
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 5A
Section 1
Plum at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Franklin Regional at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.
Section 3
South Fayette at Western Beaver, 3:45 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
West Mifflin at McKeesport, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Elizabeth Forward at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.
Uniontown at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Ambridge at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.
Montour at Chartiers Valley, 3:45 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Freeport at Valley, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Central Valley at Beaver Falls, 4:15 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Ellwood City, 5 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Neshannock at Freedom, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic at Ellis School, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Burgettstown at Bentworth, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Northgate at Carlynton, 4 p.m.
Tennis
WPIAL Team Championship
Class 2A
Tuesday’s schedule
Sewickley Academy, bye; Montour vs. Hampton at Hampton Community Park, 3:30 p.m.; Kiski Area vs. North Catholic at Graham Park, 3:30 p.m.; Ringgold at Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Blackhawk vs. South Park at Glen Creek Tennis Club, 1 p.m.; Indiana vs. Winchester Thurston at Schenley Sports Complex, 3:30 p.m.; Central Valley at Chartiers Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Burrell at Quaker Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Wednesday’s schedule
Shaler at North Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.; Allderdice at Franklin Regional, 3:30 p.m.; Norwin at Shady Side Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Mars at Upper St. Clair, 3:30 p.m.; Bethel Park at Gateway, 3:30 p.m.; Moon at Peters Township, 3:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Mt. Lebanon, 3:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Fox Chapel, 3:30 p.m.
Track and field
WPIAL Team Championship
Tuesday’s schedule
Semifinals
Class 3A
Boys
North Allegheny, Central Catholic, Baldwin, Hampton at North Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon, Kiski Area, Moon, Belle Vernon at Canon-McMillan, 3:30 p.m.; Norwin, Franklin Regional, Butler, Connellsville at Norwin, 3:30 p.m.; South Fayette, Seneca Valley, New Castle, Penn-Trafford at South Fayette, 2:30 p.m.
Girls
North Allegheny, Hempfield, Hampton, Upper St. Clair at North Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.; Canon-McMillan, Mt. Lebanon, Kiski Area at Canon-McMillan, 3:30 p.m.; Norwin, Franklin Regional, Laurel Highlands at Norwin, 3:30 p.m.; South Fayette, Pine-Richland, Ringgold, Gateway at South Fayette, 2:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Boys
Greensburg Central Catholic, Apollo-Ridge, Mohawk, East Allegheny at Greensburg Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Shenango, Hopewell, Riverview, Knoch at Shenango, 3:30 p.m.; South Park, Waynesburg, Mt. Pleasant, South SIde at South Park, 3:30 p.m.; West Mifflin, California, Quaker Valley, McGuffey at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.
Girls
Greensburg Central Catholic, Winchester Thurston, Riverside, Brownsville at Greensburg Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Shenango, Hopewell, Carlynton, Knoch, Beaver at Shenango, 3:30 p.m.; South Park, Waynesburg, Derry, Freedom at South Park, 3:30 p.m.; West Mifflin, California, Quaker Valley, Burrell, McGuffey at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Boys
Monday’s results
Nonsection
Hempfield 3, Mt. Lebanon 0
Mars 3, North Catholic 0
North Hills 3, Bethel Park 1
Penn-Trafford 3, Seton LaSalle 0
Bishop Canevin at Obama Academy, (n)
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 1
Baldwin at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Peters Township, 5:45 p.m.
Section 2
Fox Chapel at Shaler, 7:15 p.m.
Seneca Valley at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Central Catholic at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Hempfield at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.
Plum at Norwin, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Ambridge at Hopewell, 6 p.m.
Beaver County Christian at Bishop Canevin, 7:15 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Montour, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Armstrong at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Mars, 7:15 p.m.
Derry at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Keystone Oaks at South Park, 7 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at South Fayette, 7:15 p.m.
Trinity at Steel Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Mt. Lebanon at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
More High School Other• Westmoreland high school notebook: GCC’s Gribble lands Navy offer
• High school sports schedule for May 1, 2023
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 29, 2023
• Westmoreland athletes of the week: Jeannette’s Grace Stein, Greensburg Salem’s Aaron Tressler
• A-K Valley athletes of the week: Burrell’s Katie Armstrong, Leechburg’s Owen McDermott