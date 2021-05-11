High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 10, 2021

By:

Tuesday, May 11, 2021 | 12:04 AM

High schools

Baseball

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 1

Gateway at McKeesport, ppd.

Section 2

Fox Chapel 5, Plum 2

Woodland Hills at Penn Hills, ppd.

Mars at Hampton, ppd.

Section 3

West Allegheny 7, Moon 1

Section 4

Albert Gallatin 8, Trinity 5

Connellsville at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands 15, Freeport 0

Indiana at Burrell, ppd.

Section 2

Beaver 14, Central Valley 12

Blackhawk 1, New Castle 0

Quaker Valley at Ambridge, ppd.

Section 3

Laurel Highlands 10, Uniontown 0

West Mifflin 5, Ringgold 2

Elizabeth Forward at Belle Vernon, ppd.

Greensburg Salem at Belle Vernon, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Mohawk 3, Ellwood City 0

New Brighton 12, Beaver Falls 1

Hopewell at Freedom, ppd.

Section 2

South Park 10, Keystone Oaks 0

Section 3

Derry 4, Deer Lakes 3

Valley 7, Mt. Pleasant 1

Section 4

Southmoreland at Yough (DH), ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Carmichaels at Beth-Center, ppd.

Frazier at Washington, ppd.

Section 2

Laurel 6, Neshannock 1

Shenango 9, Riverside 1

South Side at Aliquippa (DH), ppd.

Section 3

Serra Catholic at Jeannette, ppd.

Section 4

Chartiers-Houston at Carlynton, ppd.

Fort Cherry at Burgettstown, ppd.

Seton LaSalle at Brentwood, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

OLSH 10, Cornell 0

OLSH 15, Cornell 1

Union at Western Beaver, ppd.

Section 2

Monessen at Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.

West Greene at Mapletown, ppd.

Section 3

Eden Christian 10, Bishop Canevin 0

Riverview 9, Springdale 5

Leechburg at Sewickley Academy, ppd.

Nonsection

Apollo-Ridge 7, Greensburg Central Catholic 3

Bethel Park 6, Seneca Valley 4

Brashear 15, St. Joseph 4

Latrobe 8, Ligonier Valley 1

Mt. Lebanon 3, Chartiers Valley 1

North Catholic 6, South Park 3

Pine-Richland 14, Baldwin 4

Shaler 2, Central Catholic 0

Armstrong at Franklin Regional, ppd.

East Allegheny at South Allegheny, ppd.

Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, ppd.

Beth-Center at Charleroi, ppd.

Canon-McMillan at South Fayette, ppd.

Freeport at Deer Lakes, ppd.

Hopewell at West Allegheny, ppd.

Indiana at Derry, ppd.

Indiana at West Allegheny, ppd.

Keystone Oaks at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.

Knoch at Shady Side Academy, ppd.

Leechburg at Apollo-Ridge, ppd.

Moon at Montour, ppd.

Mt. Pleasant at Frazier, ppd.

North Allegheny at North Hills, ppd.

Northgate at Freedom, ppd.

Pine-Richland at Penn-Trafford, ppd.

Riverview at Highlands, ppd.

South Park at North Catholic, ppd.

Southmoreland at Greensburg Salem, ppd.

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 5A

Section 1

Gateway at McKeesport, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Hampton at Mars, 3:45 p.m.

Penn Hills at Woodland Hills, 5 p.m.

Plum at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Thomas Jefferson at Connellsville, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Beaver at Central Valley, 4 p.m.

Blackhawk at New Castle, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, 4 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Uniontown, 7 p.m.

Ringgold at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City at Mohawk, 4:15 p.m.

Freedom at Hopewell, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Derry at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.

Valley at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Yough at Southmoreland, 1 p.m.

Southmoreland at Yough, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Beth-Center at Carmichaels, 4:30 p.m.

Washington at Bentworth, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Neshannock at Laurel, 4:15 p.m.

Riverside at Shenango, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Jeannette at Serra Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Northgate, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Brentwood at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.

Burgettstown at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

Carlynton at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Western Beaver at Union, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan at Monessen, 4 p.m.

West Greene at Mapletown, 1 p.m.

Section 3

Riverview at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Leechburg, 3:45 p.m.

Nonsection

Berlin-BrothersValley at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Brownsville at Frazier, 4 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at South Fayette, 4 p.m.

Central Catholic at Upper St. Clair, 4 p.m.

Charleroi at California, 4:30 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Baldwin, 4 p.m.

Clairton at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.

Hempfield at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Peters Township at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.

South Allegheny at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.

Trinity at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

West Allegheny at Avonworth, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

WPIAL

Girls

Monday’s results

Class AA

Section 2

Quaker Valley 11, North Catholic 7

Nonsection

Peters Township 13, Hampton 12

North Allegheny 16, Hempfield 4

Freeport 10, Greensburg Salem 7

Blackhawk 14, North Hills 13

Butler 11, Knoch 6

Softball

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Mt. Lebanon 25, Baldwin 12

Section 2

North Allegheny at Butler, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

Indiana 14, Kiski Area 4

Plum 5, Armstrong 0

Section 2

Latrobe 15, Albert Gallatin 1

Penn-Trafford at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.

Section 3

Fox Chapel 5, Hampton 1

Oakland Catholic at North Hills, ppd.

Section 4

West Allegheny at Upper St. Clair, ppd.

Western Beaver at Trinity (DH), ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Greensburg Salem at McKeesport, ppd.

Section 2

Elizabeth Forward 7, Belle Vernon 0

Laurel Highlands 17, Ringgold 7

West Mifflin at Yough, ppd.

Section 3

Blackhawk 4, Hopewell 3

Ambridge at New Castle, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

North Catholic 4, Derry 3

Valley 9, Shady Side Academy 1

Section 2

Keystone Oaks 10, Beaver Falls 0

Keystone Oaks 12, Beaver Falls 2

South Park 9, Quaker Valley 1

Section 3

South Allegheny 6, Brownsville 4

Mt. Pleasant at Southmoreland, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Burgettstown 12, Carlynton 2

Burgettstown 7, Carlynton 2

Chartiers-Houston at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, ppd.

Section 2

Seton LaSalle at Jeannette, ppd.

Apollo-Ridge at Serra Catholic, ppd.

Section 3

Frazier 20, Beth-Center 0

Charleroi at Carmichaels, ppd.

Washington at Bentworth, ppd.

Section 4

Mohawk 14, New Brighton, 0

Laurel at Riverside, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Union 16, Rochester 1

Section 2

Mapletown 10, Monessen 0

Greensburg Central Catholic at Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.

West Greene 11, Avella 1

Section 3

Ellis School 7, St. Joseph 6

Springdale at Northgate, ppd.

Nonsection

Brentwood 18, California 5

Hempfield 4, Canon-McMillan 2

Highlands 8, Mars 7

Ligonier Valley 5, Chartiers Valley 0

Penn-Trafford 5, Trinity 3

South Fayette 9, North Hills 3

Steel Valley 10, Bentworth 3

Apollo-Ridge at Springdale, ppd.

Bentworth at Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.

Carlynton at Northgate, ppd.

Central Valley at South Fayette, ppd.

Fox Chapel at Pine-Richland, ppd.

Frazier at Southmoreland, ppd.

Hampton at Moon, ppd.

Hopewell at South Side, ppd.

Indiana at Marion Center, ppd.

Kiski Area at Gateway, ppd.

Latrobe at Ligonier Valley, ppd.

Mars at Knoch, ppd.

McGuffey at South Park, ppd.

Mohawk at Beaver, ppd.

Neshannock at Cornell, ppd.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Penn Hills, ppd.

Penn-Trafford at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.

Seneca Valley at Mt. Lebanon, ppd.

Serra Catholic at South Allegheny, ppd.

Seton LaSalle at Montour, ppd.

Thomas Jefferson at Chartiers Valley, ppd.

Upper St. Clair at North Allegheny, ppd.

West Mifflin at Bethel Park, ppd.

Woodland Hills at McKeesport, ppd.

District 8

City League

Carrick at Obama Academy, ppd.

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Bethel Park at Peters Township, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Pine-Richland at Butler, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong at Penn Hills, 3:45 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Kiski Area at Plum, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Thomas Jefferson at Gateway, noon

Thomas Jefferson at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.

Section 3

North Hills at Shaler, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Trinity at West Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Chartiers Valley, 4 p.m.

Western Beaver at Moon, 3:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.

McKeesport at Knoch, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Belle Vernon at Yough, 4 p.m.

West Mifflin at Elizabeth Forward, 3:45 p.m.

Section 3

Hopewell at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Valley at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.

Section 2

Ellwood City at Beaver Falls, 4 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Quaker Valley, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant at Southmoreland, 1 p.m.

South Allegheny at McGuffey, 4 p.m.

Southmoreland at Brownsville, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Carlynton at Fort Cherry (DH), 4 p.m.

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge at Brentwood, 4 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Beth-Center at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

Carmichaels at Frazier, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Freedom at New Brighton, 3:45 p.m.

Laurel at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Neshannock at Mohawk, 5;15 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Rochester at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.

Union at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan, noon

Greensburg Central Catholic at Jefferson-Morgan, 5:15 p.m.

Section 3

Leechburg at Ellis School, 4 p.m.

Springdale at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Bentworth at West Greene, 4 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

Central Valley at Freedom, 4 p.m.

Chartiers-Valley at Montour, 4 p.m.

Freeport at Shaler, 4 p.m.

Hempfield at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

Latrobe at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.

North Hills at Peters Township, 4 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Apollo-Ridge at Leechburg, ppd.

Baldwin at Trinity, ppd.

Chartiers-Houston at Avella, ppd.

Ellwood City at Neshannock, ppd.

Franklin Regional at Seneca Valley, ppd.

Freeport at St. Joseph, ppd.

Jeannette at Frazier, ppd.

Jefferson-Morgan at McGuffey, ppd.

Moon at Montour, ppd.

Seton LaSalle at Bethel Park, ppd.

Shaler at Deer Lakes, ppd.

Springdale at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.

Tennis

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class AAA

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Franklin Regional 4, Mt. Lebanon 1

Shady Side Academy 3, Upper St. Clair 2

Finals

Wednesday’s schedule

Franklin Regional vs. Shady Side Academy at North Allegheny, 2 p.m.

Class AA

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Quaker Valley 4, North Catholic 1

South Park 5, Valley 0

Finals

Wednesday’s schedule

Quaker Valley vs. South Park at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.

Monday’s summaries

Franklin Regional 4, Mt. Lebanon 1

Singles: 1. Anup Nadesan (FR) d. Phillip Gorun, 6-4, 6-0. 2. Shrey Ramesh (FR) d. Paul Gorun, 6-1, 6-3. 3. Advait Kulkarni (FR) d. Jonah Baram, 6-2, 6-2. Doubles: 1. Jack Wilke/Luke Wilke (ML) d. Vishal Thulasiram/Adi Arkalgud, 6-1, 6-1. 2. Prerit Yadav/Dhruv Kulkarni (FR) d. Nolan McGill/Cole Descalzi, 6-2, 6-1.

Quaker Valley 4, North Catholic 1

Singles: 1. Nicolas Scheller (NC) d. Mike Sirianni, 6-1, 6-0. 2. Will Sirianni (QV) d. Brody Golla, 7-6 (7), 6-3. 3. Henry Veeck (QV) d. Alex Garvey, 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: 1. Thomas Pangburn/Michael Lipton (QV) d. Jaren Thimons/Justin Kontul, 6-1, 4-6, 6-1. 2. Justin Hajdukiewicz/Jack Bresch (QV) d. Kenneth Canavan/Justin Siket, 6-3, 6-2.

Volleyball

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 2

Butler 3, Pine-Richland 1

Seneca Valley 3, Fox Chapel 0

Section 3

Hempfield 3, Central Catholic 0

Class 2A

Section 2

Derry 3, Mars 2

Section 3

Seton LaSalle 3, Trinity 1

Nonsection

Beaver County Christian 3, Bishop Canevin 1

Baldwin 3, Keystone Oaks 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, South Fayette 1

Deer Lakes at North Catholic, ppd.

Hopewell at Peters Township, ppd.

Central Catholic at Seton LaSalle, ppd.

Mars at North Hills, ppd.

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1

Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Moon, 7:15 p.m.

South Fayette at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Fox Chapel at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Armstrong at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

Hopewell at North Catholic, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Mars at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Steel Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Trinity, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Derry at Bishop Guilfoyle, 7:30 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.