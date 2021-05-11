High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 10, 2021
High schools
Baseball
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 1
Gateway at McKeesport, ppd.
Section 2
Fox Chapel 5, Plum 2
Woodland Hills at Penn Hills, ppd.
Mars at Hampton, ppd.
Section 3
West Allegheny 7, Moon 1
Section 4
Albert Gallatin 8, Trinity 5
Connellsville at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 1
Highlands 15, Freeport 0
Indiana at Burrell, ppd.
Section 2
Beaver 14, Central Valley 12
Blackhawk 1, New Castle 0
Quaker Valley at Ambridge, ppd.
Section 3
Laurel Highlands 10, Uniontown 0
West Mifflin 5, Ringgold 2
Elizabeth Forward at Belle Vernon, ppd.
Greensburg Salem at Belle Vernon, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 1
Mohawk 3, Ellwood City 0
New Brighton 12, Beaver Falls 1
Hopewell at Freedom, ppd.
Section 2
South Park 10, Keystone Oaks 0
Section 3
Derry 4, Deer Lakes 3
Valley 7, Mt. Pleasant 1
Section 4
Southmoreland at Yough (DH), ppd.
Class 2A
Section 1
Carmichaels at Beth-Center, ppd.
Frazier at Washington, ppd.
Section 2
Laurel 6, Neshannock 1
Shenango 9, Riverside 1
South Side at Aliquippa (DH), ppd.
Section 3
Serra Catholic at Jeannette, ppd.
Section 4
Chartiers-Houston at Carlynton, ppd.
Fort Cherry at Burgettstown, ppd.
Seton LaSalle at Brentwood, ppd.
Class A
Section 1
OLSH 10, Cornell 0
OLSH 15, Cornell 1
Union at Western Beaver, ppd.
Section 2
Monessen at Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.
West Greene at Mapletown, ppd.
Section 3
Eden Christian 10, Bishop Canevin 0
Riverview 9, Springdale 5
Leechburg at Sewickley Academy, ppd.
Nonsection
Apollo-Ridge 7, Greensburg Central Catholic 3
Bethel Park 6, Seneca Valley 4
Brashear 15, St. Joseph 4
Latrobe 8, Ligonier Valley 1
Mt. Lebanon 3, Chartiers Valley 1
North Catholic 6, South Park 3
Pine-Richland 14, Baldwin 4
Shaler 2, Central Catholic 0
Armstrong at Franklin Regional, ppd.
East Allegheny at South Allegheny, ppd.
Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, ppd.
Beth-Center at Charleroi, ppd.
Canon-McMillan at South Fayette, ppd.
Freeport at Deer Lakes, ppd.
Hopewell at West Allegheny, ppd.
Indiana at Derry, ppd.
Indiana at West Allegheny, ppd.
Keystone Oaks at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.
Knoch at Shady Side Academy, ppd.
Leechburg at Apollo-Ridge, ppd.
Moon at Montour, ppd.
Mt. Pleasant at Frazier, ppd.
North Allegheny at North Hills, ppd.
Northgate at Freedom, ppd.
Pine-Richland at Penn-Trafford, ppd.
Riverview at Highlands, ppd.
South Park at North Catholic, ppd.
Southmoreland at Greensburg Salem, ppd.
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 5A
Section 1
Gateway at McKeesport, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Hampton at Mars, 3:45 p.m.
Penn Hills at Woodland Hills, 5 p.m.
Plum at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Thomas Jefferson at Connellsville, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Ambridge at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Beaver at Central Valley, 4 p.m.
Blackhawk at New Castle, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, 4 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Uniontown, 7 p.m.
Ringgold at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Ellwood City at Mohawk, 4:15 p.m.
Freedom at Hopewell, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Derry at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.
Valley at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Yough at Southmoreland, 1 p.m.
Southmoreland at Yough, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Beth-Center at Carmichaels, 4:30 p.m.
Washington at Bentworth, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Neshannock at Laurel, 4:15 p.m.
Riverside at Shenango, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Jeannette at Serra Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Northgate, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Brentwood at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.
Burgettstown at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.
Carlynton at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Western Beaver at Union, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Jefferson-Morgan at Monessen, 4 p.m.
West Greene at Mapletown, 1 p.m.
Section 3
Riverview at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Leechburg, 3:45 p.m.
Nonsection
Berlin-BrothersValley at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Brownsville at Frazier, 4 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at South Fayette, 4 p.m.
Central Catholic at Upper St. Clair, 4 p.m.
Charleroi at California, 4:30 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Baldwin, 4 p.m.
Clairton at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.
Hempfield at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Peters Township at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.
South Allegheny at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.
Trinity at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
West Allegheny at Avonworth, 4 p.m.
Lacrosse
WPIAL
Girls
Monday’s results
Class AA
Section 2
Quaker Valley 11, North Catholic 7
Nonsection
Peters Township 13, Hampton 12
North Allegheny 16, Hempfield 4
Freeport 10, Greensburg Salem 7
Blackhawk 14, North Hills 13
Butler 11, Knoch 6
Softball
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Mt. Lebanon 25, Baldwin 12
Section 2
North Allegheny at Butler, ppd.
Class 5A
Section 1
Indiana 14, Kiski Area 4
Plum 5, Armstrong 0
Section 2
Latrobe 15, Albert Gallatin 1
Penn-Trafford at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.
Section 3
Fox Chapel 5, Hampton 1
Oakland Catholic at North Hills, ppd.
Section 4
West Allegheny at Upper St. Clair, ppd.
Western Beaver at Trinity (DH), ppd.
Class 4A
Section 1
Greensburg Salem at McKeesport, ppd.
Section 2
Elizabeth Forward 7, Belle Vernon 0
Laurel Highlands 17, Ringgold 7
West Mifflin at Yough, ppd.
Section 3
Blackhawk 4, Hopewell 3
Ambridge at New Castle, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 1
North Catholic 4, Derry 3
Valley 9, Shady Side Academy 1
Section 2
Keystone Oaks 10, Beaver Falls 0
Keystone Oaks 12, Beaver Falls 2
South Park 9, Quaker Valley 1
Section 3
South Allegheny 6, Brownsville 4
Mt. Pleasant at Southmoreland, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 1
Burgettstown 12, Carlynton 2
Burgettstown 7, Carlynton 2
Chartiers-Houston at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, ppd.
Section 2
Seton LaSalle at Jeannette, ppd.
Apollo-Ridge at Serra Catholic, ppd.
Section 3
Frazier 20, Beth-Center 0
Charleroi at Carmichaels, ppd.
Washington at Bentworth, ppd.
Section 4
Mohawk 14, New Brighton, 0
Laurel at Riverside, ppd.
Class A
Section 1
Union 16, Rochester 1
Section 2
Mapletown 10, Monessen 0
Greensburg Central Catholic at Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.
West Greene 11, Avella 1
Section 3
Ellis School 7, St. Joseph 6
Springdale at Northgate, ppd.
Nonsection
Brentwood 18, California 5
Hempfield 4, Canon-McMillan 2
Highlands 8, Mars 7
Ligonier Valley 5, Chartiers Valley 0
Penn-Trafford 5, Trinity 3
South Fayette 9, North Hills 3
Steel Valley 10, Bentworth 3
Apollo-Ridge at Springdale, ppd.
Bentworth at Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.
Carlynton at Northgate, ppd.
Central Valley at South Fayette, ppd.
Fox Chapel at Pine-Richland, ppd.
Frazier at Southmoreland, ppd.
Hampton at Moon, ppd.
Hopewell at South Side, ppd.
Indiana at Marion Center, ppd.
Kiski Area at Gateway, ppd.
Latrobe at Ligonier Valley, ppd.
Mars at Knoch, ppd.
McGuffey at South Park, ppd.
Mohawk at Beaver, ppd.
Neshannock at Cornell, ppd.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Penn Hills, ppd.
Penn-Trafford at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.
Seneca Valley at Mt. Lebanon, ppd.
Serra Catholic at South Allegheny, ppd.
Seton LaSalle at Montour, ppd.
Thomas Jefferson at Chartiers Valley, ppd.
Upper St. Clair at North Allegheny, ppd.
West Mifflin at Bethel Park, ppd.
Woodland Hills at McKeesport, ppd.
District 8
City League
Carrick at Obama Academy, ppd.
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Bethel Park at Peters Township, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Pine-Richland at Butler, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Armstrong at Penn Hills, 3:45 p.m.
Franklin Regional at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Kiski Area at Plum, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Thomas Jefferson at Gateway, noon
Thomas Jefferson at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.
Section 3
North Hills at Shaler, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Trinity at West Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Chartiers Valley, 4 p.m.
Western Beaver at Moon, 3:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Highlands at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.
McKeesport at Knoch, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Belle Vernon at Yough, 4 p.m.
West Mifflin at Elizabeth Forward, 3:45 p.m.
Section 3
Hopewell at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Valley at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.
Section 2
Ellwood City at Beaver Falls, 4 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Quaker Valley, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant at Southmoreland, 1 p.m.
South Allegheny at McGuffey, 4 p.m.
Southmoreland at Brownsville, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Carlynton at Fort Cherry (DH), 4 p.m.
Section 2
Apollo-Ridge at Brentwood, 4 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Beth-Center at Charleroi, 4 p.m.
Carmichaels at Frazier, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Freedom at New Brighton, 3:45 p.m.
Laurel at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Neshannock at Mohawk, 5;15 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Rochester at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.
Union at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Avella at Monessen, 4 p.m.
Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan, noon
Greensburg Central Catholic at Jefferson-Morgan, 5:15 p.m.
Section 3
Leechburg at Ellis School, 4 p.m.
Springdale at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Bentworth at West Greene, 4 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.
Central Valley at Freedom, 4 p.m.
Chartiers-Valley at Montour, 4 p.m.
Freeport at Shaler, 4 p.m.
Hempfield at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.
Latrobe at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.
North Hills at Peters Township, 4 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at Norwin, 4 p.m.
Apollo-Ridge at Leechburg, ppd.
Baldwin at Trinity, ppd.
Chartiers-Houston at Avella, ppd.
Ellwood City at Neshannock, ppd.
Franklin Regional at Seneca Valley, ppd.
Freeport at St. Joseph, ppd.
Jeannette at Frazier, ppd.
Jefferson-Morgan at McGuffey, ppd.
Moon at Montour, ppd.
Seton LaSalle at Bethel Park, ppd.
Shaler at Deer Lakes, ppd.
Springdale at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.
Tennis
Boys
WPIAL playoffs
Class AAA
Semifinals
Monday’s results
Franklin Regional 4, Mt. Lebanon 1
Shady Side Academy 3, Upper St. Clair 2
Finals
Wednesday’s schedule
Franklin Regional vs. Shady Side Academy at North Allegheny, 2 p.m.
Class AA
Semifinals
Monday’s results
Quaker Valley 4, North Catholic 1
South Park 5, Valley 0
Finals
Wednesday’s schedule
Quaker Valley vs. South Park at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.
Monday’s summaries
Franklin Regional 4, Mt. Lebanon 1
Singles: 1. Anup Nadesan (FR) d. Phillip Gorun, 6-4, 6-0. 2. Shrey Ramesh (FR) d. Paul Gorun, 6-1, 6-3. 3. Advait Kulkarni (FR) d. Jonah Baram, 6-2, 6-2. Doubles: 1. Jack Wilke/Luke Wilke (ML) d. Vishal Thulasiram/Adi Arkalgud, 6-1, 6-1. 2. Prerit Yadav/Dhruv Kulkarni (FR) d. Nolan McGill/Cole Descalzi, 6-2, 6-1.
Quaker Valley 4, North Catholic 1
Singles: 1. Nicolas Scheller (NC) d. Mike Sirianni, 6-1, 6-0. 2. Will Sirianni (QV) d. Brody Golla, 7-6 (7), 6-3. 3. Henry Veeck (QV) d. Alex Garvey, 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: 1. Thomas Pangburn/Michael Lipton (QV) d. Jaren Thimons/Justin Kontul, 6-1, 4-6, 6-1. 2. Justin Hajdukiewicz/Jack Bresch (QV) d. Kenneth Canavan/Justin Siket, 6-3, 6-2.
Volleyball
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 2
Butler 3, Pine-Richland 1
Seneca Valley 3, Fox Chapel 0
Section 3
Hempfield 3, Central Catholic 0
Class 2A
Section 2
Derry 3, Mars 2
Section 3
Seton LaSalle 3, Trinity 1
Nonsection
Beaver County Christian 3, Bishop Canevin 1
Baldwin 3, Keystone Oaks 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, South Fayette 1
Deer Lakes at North Catholic, ppd.
Hopewell at Peters Township, ppd.
Central Catholic at Seton LaSalle, ppd.
Mars at North Hills, ppd.
Tuesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1
Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Moon, 7:15 p.m.
South Fayette at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Fox Chapel at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Armstrong at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Beaver County Christian at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Hopewell at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
Hopewell at North Catholic, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Mars at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Plum at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Bishop Canevin at Steel Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Trinity, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Derry at Bishop Guilfoyle, 7:30 p.m.
