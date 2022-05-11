High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 10, 2022

Wednesday, May 11, 2022 | 2:12 AM

High schools

Baseball

WPIAL

Tuesday’s results

Class 5A

Section 2

Mars 6, Hampton 2

Fox Chapel 5, Plum 4

Penn Hills 9, Woodland Hills 2

Class 4A

Section 2

Beaver 3, Central Valley 2

Blackhawk 15, New Castle 0

Quaker Valley 7, Ambridge 6

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward 4, Belle Vernon 0

Laurel Highlands 9, Uniontown 4

West Mifflin 6, Ringgold 4

Class 3A

Section 3

Ligonier Valley 5, Derry 2

Class 2A

Section 2

Neshannock 8, Laurel 0

Shenango 2, Riverside 1

South Side at Aliquippa, ppd.

Section 4

Chartiers-Houston 11, Carlynton 1

Burgettstown 5, Fort Cherry 0

Seton LaSalle 14, Brentwood 1

Class A

Section 3

Leechburg 3, Riverview 1

Nonsection

Armstrong 4, Highlands 1

Bentworth 12, Avella 1

Bishop Canevin at Frazier, ppd.

Burrell 5, Valley 2

California 14, Charleroi 2

Norwin 6, Connellsvile 2

Washington 8, Jefferson-Morgan 0

Yough 8, Mt. Pleasant 7

North Catholic 5, South Park 4

Freedom 6, Northgate 3

Penn-Trafford 10, Montour 3

Peters Township 7, Hempfield 5

Serra Catholic 12, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 2

Shady Side Academy at Steel Valley, ppd.

Shaler 6, Avonworth 4

Slippery Rock 18, Freeport 5

East Allegheny 4, South Allegheny 3

Springdale 16, Cornell 14

Jeannette 10, St. Joseph 4

Trinity 8, McGuffey 5

Beth-Center 9, Waynesburg 8

Wednesday’s schedule

Nonsection

Apollo-Ridge at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.

Brownsville at California, 4:30 p.m.

Butler at Moon, 4:15 p.m.

Central Catholic at Plum, 4 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.

Ellwood City at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.

Freeport at Karns City, 5:30 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Hopewell, 4 p.m.

Knoch at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.

Latrobe at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Thomas Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Monessen at Avella, 4 p.m.

Montour at South Fayette, 4 p.m.

North Allegheny at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

Norwin at West Allegheny, 4:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at Derry, 4:15 p.m.

Turkeyfoot Valley at Mapletown, 4:30 p.m.

Washington at Jeannette, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

Tuesday’s results

Boys

Class 3A

Section 1

Penn-Trafford 13, Latrobe 5

Peters Township 18, Canon-McMillan 2

Class 2A

Section 1

South Fayette 19, Greensburg Central Catholic 1

Nonsection

Seton LaSalle 14, Aquinas Academy 5

Girls

Class 3A

Section 1

Peters Township 15, Canon-McMillan 8

Mt. Lebanon 16, Latrobe 3

Nonsection

Hampton 13, Pine-Richland 7

North Allegheny 16, Hempfield 9

Quaker Valley 13, Moon 10

Softball

Tuesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 2

Norwin 6, North Allegheny 0

Class 5A

Section 1

Plum 6, Penn Hills 0

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands 12, McKeesport 1

Knoch 9, Greensburg Salem 0

Section 2

Elizabeth Forward 5, Yough 0

Section 3

Montour 8, Blackhawk 4

Class 3A

Section 3

South Allegheny 5, Mt. Pleasant 4

Class 2A

Section 2

Seton LaSalle 21, Apollo-Ridge 5

Section 3

Carmichaels 13, Beth-Center 3

Frazier 12, Bentworth 2

Class A

Section 3

Springdale 15, Ellis School 0

Nonsection

Laurel Highlands 15, Albert Gallatin 2

Latrobe 11, Belle Vernon 0

Brashear at Blackhawk, ppd.

Bishop Canevin 10, Carlynton 9

Kiski Area 3, Connellsville 2

Marion Center 12, Derry 2

Fox Chapel 5, Butler 3

Freedom at Cornell, (n)

McGuffey 4, Jefferson-Morgan 2

Brownsville 15, Monessen 0

Montour at Moon, ppd.

Neshannock 14, Armstrong 4

North Hills 10, Chartiers Valley 3

Peters Township 8, Pine-Richland 5

Riverside 6, Hopewell 3

Seneca Valley 14, Franklin Regional 2

Southmoreland at Uniontown, ppd.

Freeport 11, St. Joseph 0

Trinity at Baldwin, ppd.

Hempfield 6, Penn-Trafford 5

Western BEaver 17, Rochester 1

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 5A

Section 2

Gateway at Connellsville, 5 p.m.

Section 4

Chartiers Valley at South Fayette, 3:45 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 3

Charleroi at Carmichaels, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 3

Leechburg at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.

Nonsection

Armstrong at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.

Beaver at Laurel, 5 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Avonworth, 4 p.m.

Bethel Park at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.

Blackhawk at Moon, 4 p.m.

Burgettstown at South Side, 4 p.m.

Carrick at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.

Central Valley at Ellwood CIty, 6 p.m.

Ellis School at Jeannette, 4 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Derry, 4:30 p.m.

Hampton at Montour, 4 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.

Knoch at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.

McGuffey at Ringgold, 4 p.m.

McKeesport at Penn Hills, 3:45 p.m.

Mohawk at Cornell, 4 p.m.

Monessen at Frazier, 4:15 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Hempfield, 4 p.m.

Neshannock at West Allegheny, 4 p.m.

North Allegheny at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

Northgate at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Norwin at North Hills, 4 p.m.

Plum at Burrell, 4:15 p.m.

Turkeyfoot Valley at Mapletown, 4:30 p.m.

Union at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.

West Greene at California, 4:30 p.m.

Valley at Fox Chapel, 3:45 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

WPIAL team championships

Class 3A

Finals

Wednesday’s schedule

Shady Side Academy vs. Fox Chapel at Washington & Jefferson, 3:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Finals

Wednesday’s schedule

Quaker Valley vs. North Catholic at Washington & Jefferson, 2 p.m.

Track and field

WPIAL team championships

Finals

Wednesday’s schedule

Boys

Class 3A

At West Mifflin

Butler vs. Norwin vs. North Allegheny vs. Mt. Lebanon, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

At Peters Township

Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Riverside vs. Shenango vs. South Park, 3 p.m.

Girls

Class 3A

At West Mifflin

Butler vs. Norwin vs. North Allegheny vs. South Fayette, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

At Peters Township

Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Riverside vs. Shenango vs. Quaker Valley, 3 p.m.

Volleyball

Boys

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

South Fayette 3, Baldwin 1

Canon-McMillan 3, Bethel Park 0

Moon 3, Peters Township 2

Section 2

Fox Chapel 3, Butler 2

Seneca Valley 3, North Allegheny 1

Shaler 3, Pine-Richland 0

Section 3

Hempfield 3, Armstrong 0

Norwin 3, Penn Hills 0

Penn-Trafford 3, Latrobe 1

Class 2A

Section 1

Ambridge 3, Beaver County Christian 0

Montour 3, North Catholic 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Hopewell 1

Section 2

Mars 3, Deer Lakes 2

Gateway 3, Plum 1

Section 3

Seton LaSalle 3, Keystone Oaks 1

Trinity 3, Thomas Jefferson 1

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 1

Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Mars at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 3

Steel Valley at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Gateway at Penn Hills, 7:15 p.m.

Norwin at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

West Shamokin at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.