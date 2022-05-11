High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 10, 2022
By:
Wednesday, May 11, 2022 | 2:12 AM
High schools
Baseball
WPIAL
Tuesday’s results
Class 5A
Section 2
Mars 6, Hampton 2
Fox Chapel 5, Plum 4
Penn Hills 9, Woodland Hills 2
Class 4A
Section 2
Beaver 3, Central Valley 2
Blackhawk 15, New Castle 0
Quaker Valley 7, Ambridge 6
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward 4, Belle Vernon 0
Laurel Highlands 9, Uniontown 4
West Mifflin 6, Ringgold 4
Class 3A
Section 3
Ligonier Valley 5, Derry 2
Class 2A
Section 2
Neshannock 8, Laurel 0
Shenango 2, Riverside 1
South Side at Aliquippa, ppd.
Section 4
Chartiers-Houston 11, Carlynton 1
Burgettstown 5, Fort Cherry 0
Seton LaSalle 14, Brentwood 1
Class A
Section 3
Leechburg 3, Riverview 1
Nonsection
Armstrong 4, Highlands 1
Bentworth 12, Avella 1
Bishop Canevin at Frazier, ppd.
Burrell 5, Valley 2
California 14, Charleroi 2
Norwin 6, Connellsvile 2
Washington 8, Jefferson-Morgan 0
Yough 8, Mt. Pleasant 7
North Catholic 5, South Park 4
Freedom 6, Northgate 3
Penn-Trafford 10, Montour 3
Peters Township 7, Hempfield 5
Serra Catholic 12, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 2
Shady Side Academy at Steel Valley, ppd.
Shaler 6, Avonworth 4
Slippery Rock 18, Freeport 5
East Allegheny 4, South Allegheny 3
Springdale 16, Cornell 14
Jeannette 10, St. Joseph 4
Trinity 8, McGuffey 5
Beth-Center 9, Waynesburg 8
Wednesday’s schedule
Nonsection
Apollo-Ridge at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.
Brownsville at California, 4:30 p.m.
Butler at Moon, 4:15 p.m.
Central Catholic at Plum, 4 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.
Ellwood City at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.
Freeport at Karns City, 5:30 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Hopewell, 4 p.m.
Knoch at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.
Latrobe at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Thomas Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Monessen at Avella, 4 p.m.
Montour at South Fayette, 4 p.m.
North Allegheny at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.
Norwin at West Allegheny, 4:30 p.m.
Southmoreland at Derry, 4:15 p.m.
Turkeyfoot Valley at Mapletown, 4:30 p.m.
Washington at Jeannette, 4 p.m.
Lacrosse
Tuesday’s results
Boys
Class 3A
Section 1
Penn-Trafford 13, Latrobe 5
Peters Township 18, Canon-McMillan 2
Class 2A
Section 1
South Fayette 19, Greensburg Central Catholic 1
Nonsection
Seton LaSalle 14, Aquinas Academy 5
Girls
Class 3A
Section 1
Peters Township 15, Canon-McMillan 8
Mt. Lebanon 16, Latrobe 3
Nonsection
Hampton 13, Pine-Richland 7
North Allegheny 16, Hempfield 9
Quaker Valley 13, Moon 10
Softball
Tuesday’s results
Class 6A
Section 2
Norwin 6, North Allegheny 0
Class 5A
Section 1
Plum 6, Penn Hills 0
Class 4A
Section 1
Highlands 12, McKeesport 1
Knoch 9, Greensburg Salem 0
Section 2
Elizabeth Forward 5, Yough 0
Section 3
Montour 8, Blackhawk 4
Class 3A
Section 3
South Allegheny 5, Mt. Pleasant 4
Class 2A
Section 2
Seton LaSalle 21, Apollo-Ridge 5
Section 3
Carmichaels 13, Beth-Center 3
Frazier 12, Bentworth 2
Class A
Section 3
Springdale 15, Ellis School 0
Nonsection
Laurel Highlands 15, Albert Gallatin 2
Latrobe 11, Belle Vernon 0
Brashear at Blackhawk, ppd.
Bishop Canevin 10, Carlynton 9
Kiski Area 3, Connellsville 2
Marion Center 12, Derry 2
Fox Chapel 5, Butler 3
Freedom at Cornell, (n)
McGuffey 4, Jefferson-Morgan 2
Brownsville 15, Monessen 0
Montour at Moon, ppd.
Neshannock 14, Armstrong 4
North Hills 10, Chartiers Valley 3
Peters Township 8, Pine-Richland 5
Riverside 6, Hopewell 3
Seneca Valley 14, Franklin Regional 2
Southmoreland at Uniontown, ppd.
Freeport 11, St. Joseph 0
Trinity at Baldwin, ppd.
Hempfield 6, Penn-Trafford 5
Western BEaver 17, Rochester 1
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 5A
Section 2
Gateway at Connellsville, 5 p.m.
Section 4
Chartiers Valley at South Fayette, 3:45 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 3
Charleroi at Carmichaels, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 3
Leechburg at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.
Nonsection
Armstrong at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.
Beaver at Laurel, 5 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Avonworth, 4 p.m.
Bethel Park at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.
Blackhawk at Moon, 4 p.m.
Burgettstown at South Side, 4 p.m.
Carrick at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.
Central Valley at Ellwood CIty, 6 p.m.
Ellis School at Jeannette, 4 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Derry, 4:30 p.m.
Hampton at Montour, 4 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.
Knoch at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.
McGuffey at Ringgold, 4 p.m.
McKeesport at Penn Hills, 3:45 p.m.
Mohawk at Cornell, 4 p.m.
Monessen at Frazier, 4:15 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Hempfield, 4 p.m.
Neshannock at West Allegheny, 4 p.m.
North Allegheny at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.
Northgate at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Norwin at North Hills, 4 p.m.
Plum at Burrell, 4:15 p.m.
Turkeyfoot Valley at Mapletown, 4:30 p.m.
Union at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.
West Greene at California, 4:30 p.m.
Valley at Fox Chapel, 3:45 p.m.
Tennis
Boys
WPIAL team championships
Class 3A
Finals
Wednesday’s schedule
Shady Side Academy vs. Fox Chapel at Washington & Jefferson, 3:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Finals
Wednesday’s schedule
Quaker Valley vs. North Catholic at Washington & Jefferson, 2 p.m.
Track and field
WPIAL team championships
Finals
Wednesday’s schedule
Boys
Class 3A
At West Mifflin
Butler vs. Norwin vs. North Allegheny vs. Mt. Lebanon, 3 p.m.
Class 2A
At Peters Township
Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Riverside vs. Shenango vs. South Park, 3 p.m.
Girls
Class 3A
At West Mifflin
Butler vs. Norwin vs. North Allegheny vs. South Fayette, 3 p.m.
Class 2A
At Peters Township
Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Riverside vs. Shenango vs. Quaker Valley, 3 p.m.
Volleyball
Boys
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
South Fayette 3, Baldwin 1
Canon-McMillan 3, Bethel Park 0
Moon 3, Peters Township 2
Section 2
Fox Chapel 3, Butler 2
Seneca Valley 3, North Allegheny 1
Shaler 3, Pine-Richland 0
Section 3
Hempfield 3, Armstrong 0
Norwin 3, Penn Hills 0
Penn-Trafford 3, Latrobe 1
Class 2A
Section 1
Ambridge 3, Beaver County Christian 0
Montour 3, North Catholic 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Hopewell 1
Section 2
Mars 3, Deer Lakes 2
Gateway 3, Plum 1
Section 3
Seton LaSalle 3, Keystone Oaks 1
Trinity 3, Thomas Jefferson 1
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 1
Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Mars at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 3
Steel Valley at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Gateway at Penn Hills, 7:15 p.m.
Norwin at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
West Shamokin at Derry, 7:30 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
More High School Other• High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 9, 2022
• Penn-Trafford notebook: P-T’s Yacamelli, Hershberger named finalists for scholar-athlete award
• Penn Hills rugby club working on building program
• High school scores, summaries and schedule for May 7, 2022
• WPIAL Hall of Fame inductee Burke blazed trail for women’s sports in Western Pennsylvania