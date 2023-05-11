TribLIVE Logo
High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 10, 2023

By: HSSN Staff
Wednesday, May 10, 2023 | 11:59 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Baseball

Wednesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Shenango 2, Mohawk 0

Ellwood City 7, Beaver Falls 2

Ellwood City 11, Beaver Falls 2

Section 3

Burrell 17, Deer Lakes 5

East Allegheny 11, Freeport 1

Section 4

Mt. Pleasant 8, Waynesburg 1

Waynesburg 5, Mt. Pleasant 4

Class 2A

Section 1

Burgettstown 8, Frazier 0

Burgettstown 18, Washington 5

Section 2

New Brighton 14, South Side 4

Class A

Section 1

Fort Cherry 13, Mapletown 3

California 4, West Greene 1

Section 2

Leechburg 10, Rochester 0

Section 3

Cornell 19, Monessen 0

Monessen 9, Cornell 8

Sewickley Academy 15, Clairton 0

Sewickley Academy 2, Clairton 0 (forfeit)

Nonsection

Avella 9, Bentworth 8

Belle Vernon 10, Gateway 4

Bethel Park 3, Chartiers Valley 2

Bishop Canevin 6, Keystone Oaks 5

Blackhawk 13, Moon 6

Butler 9, Upper St. Clair 3

Connellsville 8, Albert Gallatin 0

Greensburg Central Catholic at Bishop Canevin, ppd.

Indiana 5, Hollidaysburg 3

Latrobe 4, North Catholic 2

New Castle 2, Laurel 0

Seneca Valley 1, North Hills 0

Shaler 3, North Allegheny 2

Thomas Jefferson at Baldwin, ppd.

Trinity 8, Thomas Jefferson 6

West Allegheny 11, McKeesport 1

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 4

McGuffey at Waynesburg, 3:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Washington at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.

Section 2

South Side at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Riverview at Jeannette, 4 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

California at West Greene, 4 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Armstrong at Highlands, 7 p.m.

Beaver at Norwin, 3:30 p.m.

Beaver Falls at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Hampton, 4 p.m.

Connellsville at Uniontown, 7 p.m.

East Allegheny at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Freeport at Knoch, 5:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Plum, 4 p.m.

Kennedy Catholic at Neshannock, 6 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

Mapletown at Frazier, 4:30 p.m.

Mohawk at Ambridge, 4 p.m.

Montour at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.

Moon at South Fayette, 4 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Derry, 4 p.m.

Penn Hills at North Hills, 6 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Butler, 6 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Hampton, 4 p.m.

Rochester at South Side, 4:30 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Yough, 4 p.m.

Shenango at Central Valley, 4 p.m.

Trinity at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Valley at Brownsville, 4:15 p.m.

Waynesburg at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Lacrosse

Wednesday’s results

Boys

Class 2A

Section 1

Trinity 12, Greensburg Central Catholic 2

Nonsection

Hampton 10, Seneca Valley 6

South Fayette 12, Hempfield 7

Girls

Nonsection

Bethel Park 16, Seton LaSalle 4

Fox Chapel 15, Canon-McMillan 7

Hampton 14, North Allegheny 10

Pine-Richland 13, Mt. Lebanon 12

South Fayette 18, Franklin Regional 9

Softball

Wednesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Hempfield 10, Butler 0

Canon-McMillan 2, Baldwin 0

Norwin 5, North Allegheny 2

Class 3A

Section 1

Burrell 10, Deer Lakes 0

Section 4

Waynesburg 9, McGuffey 3

Class 2A

Section 1

Neshannock 20, Freedom 0

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 15, Ellis School 0

Section 3

Bentworth 19, Beth-Center 0

Class A

Section 1

South Side 14, Rochester 0

Section 2

Mapletown 6, California 5

West Greene 12, California 2

Section 3

Frazier 17, Monessen 0

Jeannette 10, Springdale 0

St. Joseph 15, Bishop Canevin 3

Nonsection

Armstrong 10, Pine-Richland 6

Belle Vernon 10, Connellsville 1

Bethel Park 11, Seton LaSalle 2

Brashear 13, Allderdice 3

California at Fort Cherry, ppd.

Chartiers Valley 9, Trinity 2

Derry 8, Apollo-Ridge 5

Ellwood City 13, Moniteau 3

Fox Chapel 11, Leechburg 1

Hampton 9, Highlands 7

McGuffey at Burgettstown, ppd.

Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, ppd.

Penn-Trafford 20, Penn Hills 4

Peters Township 20, Keystone Oaks 9

Riverside 12, Hopewell 1

Shaler at Seneca Valley, ppd.

Shenango 10, New Castle 4

South Fayette 7, Montour 3

Thomas Jefferson 8, Yough 6

Thursday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Hempfield at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Avonworth at North Hills, 4 p.m.

Beaver at Mohawk, 4 p.m.

Connellsville at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

Derry at West Shamokin, 4:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

Ellis School at Shady Side Academy, 4 p.m.

Freeport at Hampton, 4 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Baldwin, 6 p.m.

Laurel at Central Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Montour at Trinity, 5 p.m.

Moon at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.

Penn Hills at McKeesport, 4 p.m.

Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Latrobe, 6 p.m.

Shaler at Yough, 4 p.m.

South Fayette at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.

West Mifflin at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

Tennis

WPIAL Team Championship

Wednesday’s results

Class 3A

Championship

Gateway 3, North Allegheny 2

Class 2A

Championship

Sewickley Academy 4, Winchester Thurston 1

Third place

North Catholic 4, Chartiers Valley 1

Wednesday’s summaries

Gateway 3, North Allegheny 2

Singles: 1. Adam Memije (G) d. Shaun Fernando, 6-3, 6-0. 2. Zidaan Hassan (G) d. Manas Kathir, 6-4, 6-4. 3. Logan Memije (G) d. Evan Kaufman, 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles: 1. Srivatsav Thirumala/Amit Bhandori (NA) d. Giovanni Fabballi/Zach Meshanko, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Matthew Kampi/Adhav Ramadas (NA) d. Blake Marsh/Troy Boden, 6-1, 6-0.

Sewickley Academy 4, Winchester Thurston 1

Singles: 1. Austin He (WT) d. Severin Harmon, 6-2, 6-1. 2. Jonathan Varghese (SA) d. Christian Zhu, 6-3, 6-2. 3. Sebastian Tan (SA) d. Oliver Daboo, 7-6 (3), 2-6, 6-4.

Doubles: 1. Spencer Krysinski/Jackson Quigley (SA) d. Nikou Nourhkhsh/Alex Hauskrecht, 6-4, 6-1. 2. Alexander Quigley/Jason Chen (SA) d. Charlie Tea/Rishul Sharma, 6-2, 6-1.

Volleyball

Wednesday’s results

Class 2A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 1

Section 2

Mars 3, Gateway 0

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 1

Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.

Moon at Upper St. Clair, 7:15 p.m.

Peters Township at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Butler at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 7:15 p.m.

Shaler at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Hempfield at Central Catholic, 7:15 p.m.

Norwin at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.

Plum at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Bishop Canevin at North Catholic, 7 p.m.

Hopewell at Montour, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Armstrong at Latrobe, 7 p.m.

Derry at Deer Lakes, 7:15 p.m.

Section 3

Seton LaSalle at Trinity, 7:15 p.m.

South Fayette at Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.

South Park at Steel Valley, 7 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

