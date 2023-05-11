High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 10, 2023
Wednesday, May 10, 2023 | 11:59 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Baseball
Wednesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Ellwood City 7, Beaver Falls 2
Ellwood City 11, Beaver Falls 2
Section 3
Burrell 17, Deer Lakes 5
East Allegheny 11, Freeport 1
Section 4
Mt. Pleasant 8, Waynesburg 1
Waynesburg 5, Mt. Pleasant 4
Class 2A
Section 1
Burgettstown 8, Frazier 0
Burgettstown 18, Washington 5
Section 2
New Brighton 14, South Side 4
Class A
Section 1
Fort Cherry 13, Mapletown 3
California 4, West Greene 1
Section 2
Section 3
Sewickley Academy 15, Clairton 0
Sewickley Academy 2, Clairton 0 (forfeit)
Nonsection
Belle Vernon 10, Gateway 4
Bethel Park 3, Chartiers Valley 2
Bishop Canevin 6, Keystone Oaks 5
Butler 9, Upper St. Clair 3
Connellsville 8, Albert Gallatin 0
Greensburg Central Catholic at Bishop Canevin, ppd.
Indiana 5, Hollidaysburg 3
Latrobe 4, North Catholic 2
New Castle 2, Laurel 0
Seneca Valley 1, North Hills 0
Shaler 3, North Allegheny 2
Thomas Jefferson at Baldwin, ppd.
Trinity 8, Thomas Jefferson 6
West Allegheny 11, McKeesport 1
Thursday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 4
McGuffey at Waynesburg, 3:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Washington at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.
Section 2
South Side at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Riverview at Jeannette, 4 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
California at West Greene, 4 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Armstrong at Highlands, 7 p.m.
Beaver at Norwin, 3:30 p.m.
Beaver Falls at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Hampton, 4 p.m.
Connellsville at Uniontown, 7 p.m.
East Allegheny at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.
Kennedy Catholic at Neshannock, 6 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
Mapletown at Frazier, 4:30 p.m.
Montour at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.
Moon at South Fayette, 4 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Derry, 4 p.m.
Penn Hills at North Hills, 6 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Butler, 6 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Hampton, 4 p.m.
Rochester at South Side, 4:30 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Yough, 4 p.m.
Shenango at Central Valley, 4 p.m.
Trinity at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Valley at Brownsville, 4:15 p.m.
Waynesburg at Charleroi, 4 p.m.
West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Lacrosse
Wednesday’s results
Boys
Class 2A
Section 1
Trinity 12, Greensburg Central Catholic 2
Nonsection
Hampton 10, Seneca Valley 6
South Fayette 12, Hempfield 7
Girls
Nonsection
Bethel Park 16, Seton LaSalle 4
Fox Chapel 15, Canon-McMillan 7
Hampton 14, North Allegheny 10
Pine-Richland 13, Mt. Lebanon 12
South Fayette 18, Franklin Regional 9
Softball
Wednesday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Hempfield 10, Butler 0
Canon-McMillan 2, Baldwin 0
Norwin 5, North Allegheny 2
Class 3A
Section 1
Burrell 10, Deer Lakes 0
Section 4
Waynesburg 9, McGuffey 3
Class 2A
Section 1
Neshannock 20, Freedom 0
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic 15, Ellis School 0
Section 3
Bentworth 19, Beth-Center 0
Class A
Section 1
South Side 14, Rochester 0
Section 2
Mapletown 6, California 5
West Greene 12, California 2
Section 3
Frazier 17, Monessen 0
Jeannette 10, Springdale 0
St. Joseph 15, Bishop Canevin 3
Nonsection
Armstrong 10, Pine-Richland 6
Belle Vernon 10, Connellsville 1
Bethel Park 11, Seton LaSalle 2
Brashear 13, Allderdice 3
California at Fort Cherry, ppd.
Chartiers Valley 9, Trinity 2
Derry 8, Apollo-Ridge 5
Ellwood City 13, Moniteau 3
Fox Chapel 11, Leechburg 1
Hampton 9, Highlands 7
McGuffey at Burgettstown, ppd.
Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, ppd.
Penn-Trafford 20, Penn Hills 4
Peters Township 20, Keystone Oaks 9
Shaler at Seneca Valley, ppd.
Shenango 10, New Castle 4
South Fayette 7, Montour 3
Thomas Jefferson 8, Yough 6
Thursday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Hempfield at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Avonworth at North Hills, 4 p.m.
Beaver at Mohawk, 4 p.m.
Connellsville at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.
Derry at West Shamokin, 4:30 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.
Ellis School at Shady Side Academy, 4 p.m.
Freeport at Hampton, 4 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Baldwin, 6 p.m.
Laurel at Central Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Montour at Trinity, 5 p.m.
Moon at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.
Penn Hills at McKeesport, 4 p.m.
Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Latrobe, 6 p.m.
Shaler at Yough, 4 p.m.
South Fayette at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.
West Mifflin at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.
Tennis
WPIAL Team Championship
Wednesday’s results
Class 3A
Championship
Gateway 3, North Allegheny 2
Class 2A
Championship
Sewickley Academy 4, Winchester Thurston 1
Third place
North Catholic 4, Chartiers Valley 1
Wednesday’s summaries
Gateway 3, North Allegheny 2
Singles: 1. Adam Memije (G) d. Shaun Fernando, 6-3, 6-0. 2. Zidaan Hassan (G) d. Manas Kathir, 6-4, 6-4. 3. Logan Memije (G) d. Evan Kaufman, 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Srivatsav Thirumala/Amit Bhandori (NA) d. Giovanni Fabballi/Zach Meshanko, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Matthew Kampi/Adhav Ramadas (NA) d. Blake Marsh/Troy Boden, 6-1, 6-0.
Sewickley Academy 4, Winchester Thurston 1
Singles: 1. Austin He (WT) d. Severin Harmon, 6-2, 6-1. 2. Jonathan Varghese (SA) d. Christian Zhu, 6-3, 6-2. 3. Sebastian Tan (SA) d. Oliver Daboo, 7-6 (3), 2-6, 6-4.
Doubles: 1. Spencer Krysinski/Jackson Quigley (SA) d. Nikou Nourhkhsh/Alex Hauskrecht, 6-4, 6-1. 2. Alexander Quigley/Jason Chen (SA) d. Charlie Tea/Rishul Sharma, 6-2, 6-1.
Volleyball
Wednesday’s results
Class 2A
Section 1
Beaver County Christian 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 1
Section 2
Mars 3, Gateway 0
Thursday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 1
Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.
Moon at Upper St. Clair, 7:15 p.m.
Peters Township at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Butler at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 7:15 p.m.
Shaler at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Hempfield at Central Catholic, 7:15 p.m.
Norwin at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.
Plum at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Bishop Canevin at North Catholic, 7 p.m.
Hopewell at Montour, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Armstrong at Latrobe, 7 p.m.
Derry at Deer Lakes, 7:15 p.m.
Section 3
Seton LaSalle at Trinity, 7:15 p.m.
South Fayette at Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.
South Park at Steel Valley, 7 p.m.
