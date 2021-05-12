High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 11, 2021

By: HSSN Staff
Wednesday, May 12, 2021 | 12:09 AM

Baseball

WPIAL

Tuesday’s results

Class 5A

Section 1

Gateway 7, McKeesport 4

Section 2

Mars 11, Hampton 3

Plum 4, Fox Chapel 2

Penn Hills 6, Woodland Hills 3

Penn Hills 14, Woodland Hills 4

Section 4

Thomas Jefferson 7, Connellsville 4

Class 4A

Section 1

Indiana 12, Burrell 0

Section 2

Beaver 4, Central Valley 2

New Castle 6, Blackhawk 2

Quaker Valley 6, Ambridge 3

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward 8, Belle Vernon 7

Elizabeth Forward 12, Belle Vernon 0

Laurel Highlands 6, Uniontown 1

West Mifflin 11, Ringgold 3

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City 7, Mohawk 1

Hopewell 12, Freedom 1

Section 2

South Park 10, Keystone Oaks 2

Section 3

Derry 2, Deer Lakes 1

Mt. Pleasant 10, Valley 6

Section 4

Charleroi 12, Waynesburg 10

Yough 9, Southmoreland 3

Yough 17, Southmoreland 1

Class 2A

Section 1

California 7, Frazier 2

Carmichaels 5, Beth-Center 3

Washington 15, Bentworth 4

Section 2

Laurel 7, Neshannock 3

Shenango 8, Riverside 7

Aliquippa at South Side (DH), ppd.

Section 3

Serra Catholic 10, Jeannette 0

Shady Side Academy 6, Northgate 1

Section 4

Burgettstown 11, Fort Cherry 0

Chartiers-Houston 16, Carlynton 1

Seton LaSalle 17, Brentwood 1

Seton LaSalle 12, Brentwood 0

Class A

Section 1

Western Beaver at Union, ppd.

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan 15, Monessen 1

West Greene 7, Mapletown 6

Section 3

Leechburg 9, Sewickley Academy 8

Riverview 6, Springdale 3

Nonsection

Baldwin 8, Chartiers Valley 6

Berlin-BrothersValley 13, Greensburg Central Catholic 12

Bishop Canevin 13, Clairton 5

McDowell 5, Butler 1

Canon-McMillan 7, South Fayette 2

East Allegheny 7, South Allegheny 5

Franklin Regional 7, Peters Township 1

Kiski Area 6, Knoch 5

North Allegheny 12, Hempfield 5

Trinity 5, McGuffey 4

West Allegheny 9, Avonworth 2

Central Catholic at Upper St. Clair, ppd.

Brownsville at Frazier, ppd.

Charleroi at California, ppd.

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 5A

Section 2

Mars at Hampton, 3:45 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Armstrong (DH), 5 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Indiana at Burrell, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Quaker Valley at Ambridge, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.

Ringgold at Uniontown, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Hopewell at Freedom, 3:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Frazier at Washington, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Neshannock at South Side, 4:30 p.m.

Riverside at Laurel, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Serra Catholic at Jeannette, 3:45 p.m.

Section 4

Brentwood at Clairton, 4 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Rochester (DH), 3 p.m.

Section 2

Monessen at Mapletown, 1 p.m.

Section 3

St. Joseph at Leechburg (DH), 3 p.m.

City League

Brashear 5, Obama Academy 4

Nonsection

Avonworth at West Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.

Baldwin at Plum, 4 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.

Bethel Park at Chartiers Valley, 4 p.m.

East Allegheny at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Eden Christian at West Allegheny, 5:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Hempfield, 4 p.m.

Moon at Butler, 7 p.m.

Norwin at Connellsville, 4 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Shaler, 4 p.m.

South Fayette at Montour, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at Derry, 4 p.m.

South Park at Yough, 4 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg at Albert Gallatin, 4:15 p.m.

Lacrosse

Tuesday’s results

Boys

Class AAA

Section 1

Penn-Trafford 14, Latrobe 13

Class AA

Section 1

South Fayette 25, Gateway 2

Girls

Class AAA

Section 2

Seneca Valley 16, Freeport 3

Class AA

Section 2

Quaker Valley 12, Knoch 4

Nonsection

Pine-Richland 20, Baldwin 0

Mt. Lebanon 16, Mars 10

Franklin Regional 12, Latrobe 9

North Allegheny 17, Plum 3

Softball

Tuesday’s results

Class 6A

Bethel Park 9, Peters Township 1

Section 2

North Allegheny 16, Butler 1

Pine-Richland 6, Butler 1

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong 14, Penn Hills 5

Franklin Regional 6, Indiana 4

Plum 7, Kiski Area 6

Section 2

Albert Gallatin 7, Thomas Jefferson 6

Thomas Jefferson 17, Gateway 2

Section 3

Shaler 9, North Hills 8

Section 4

Moon 7, Western Beaver 0

Trinity 9, West Allegheny 5

Upper St. Clair at Chartiers Valley, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands 16, Greensburg Salem 2

Knoch 5, McKeesport 3

Section 2

Elizabeth Forward 13, West Mifflin 3

Yough 9, Belle Vernon 1

Section 3

Beaver 6, Hopewell 0

Blackhawk 8, Ambridge 7

Blackhawk 9, New Castle 8

Class 3A

Section 1

Valley 19, East Allegheny 0

Section 2

Ellwood City 10, Beaver Falls 0

Quaker Valley 6, Keystone Oaks 1

South Park 4, Keystone Oaks 3

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant 7, Southmoreland 5

South Allegheny 11, McGuffey 0

Southmoreland 10, Brownsville 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Fort Cherry 18, Carlynton 6

Fort Cherry 9, Carlynton 7

Chartiers-Houston 6, OLSH 5

Section 2

Brentwood 5, Apollo-Ridge 3

Serra Catholic 10, Seton LaSalle 0

Section 3

Charleroi 5, Beth-Center 4

Frazier 11, Carmichaels 2

Section 4

Freedom 13, New Brighton 2

Laurel 17, Riverside 5

Neshannock 8, Mohawk 5

Shenango 9, Mohawk 4

Class A

Section 1

Rochester 25, Cornell 3

Union 10, Bishop Canevin 4

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 9, Jefferson-Morgan 1

Mapletown 4, Jefferson-Morgan 3

Monessen 7, Avella 0

West Greene 15, Monessen 0

Section 3

Leechburg 22, Ellis School 0

Springdale 16, St. Joseph 0

Nonsection

Freeport 8, Deer Lakes 4

Hempfield 4, Mt. Pleasant 0

Montour 14, Moon 7

Norwin 14, Steel Valley 3

Penn-Trafford 2, Canon-McMillan 0

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Bethel Park at Baldwin, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Butler at Hempfield, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Indiana at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.

Penn Hills at Plum, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Gateway at Albert Gallatin (DH), 1 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Shaler at Oakland Catholic, 3:45 p.m.

Section 4

West Allegheny at Upper St. Clair, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell at Highlands, 4:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at McKeesport, 3:30 p.m.

Section 2

Elizabeth Forward at Ringgold, 4 p.m.

West Mifflin at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Beaver at New Castle, 4 p.m.

Hopewell at Montour, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Valley at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

McGuffey at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

South Allegheny at Southmoreland, 1 p.m.

Waynesburg at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Seton LaSalle at Jeannette, 1 p.m.

Brentwood at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Section 3

Beth-Center at Carmichaels, 4 p.m.

Charleroi at Carmichaels, 1 p.m.

Charleroi at California, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Riverside at Freedom, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Bishop Canevin at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic at West Greene, 5 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Mapletown at Greensburg Central Catholic (DH), 2 p.m.

Section 3

Ellis School at Northgate, 3:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Avella at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.

Beaver at Beaver Falls, 4:15 p.m.

Central Valley at North Catholic, 4 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.

Montour at Chartiers Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Moon at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.

North Hills at Peters Township, 4 p.m.

Ringgold at McGuffey, 4:15 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Finals

Wednesday’s schedule

Class AAA

Franklin Regional vs. Shady Side Academy at North Allegheny, 2 p.m.

Class AA

Quaker Valley vs. South Park at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.

Volleyball

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1

Bethel Park 3, Canon-McMillan 0

Peters Township 3, Moon 0

South Fayette 3, Baldwin 2

Section 2

Butler 3, Fox Chapel 0

North Allegheny 3, Seneca Valley 1

Pine-Richland at Shaler, (n)

Section 3

Hempfield 3, Armstrong 0

Norwin 3, Penn Hills 0

Penn-Trafford 3, Latrobe 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Ambridge 3, Beaver County Christian 0

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Hopewell 0

North Catholic 3, Montour 0

Section 2

Deer Lakes 3, Mars 0

Plum at Gateway, (n)

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 3, Steel Valley 0

Seton LaSalle 3, Keystone Oaks 0

Trinity 3, Thomas Jefferson 1

Nonsection

Derry 3, Bishop Guilfoyle 0

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 3

Penn-Trafford at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 3

Trinity at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Trinity at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

