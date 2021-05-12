High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 11, 2021
Wednesday, May 12, 2021 | 12:09 AM
Baseball
WPIAL
Tuesday’s results
Class 5A
Section 1
Gateway 7, McKeesport 4
Section 2
Mars 11, Hampton 3
Plum 4, Fox Chapel 2
Penn Hills 6, Woodland Hills 3
Penn Hills 14, Woodland Hills 4
Section 4
Thomas Jefferson 7, Connellsville 4
Class 4A
Section 1
Indiana 12, Burrell 0
Section 2
Beaver 4, Central Valley 2
New Castle 6, Blackhawk 2
Quaker Valley 6, Ambridge 3
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward 8, Belle Vernon 7
Elizabeth Forward 12, Belle Vernon 0
Laurel Highlands 6, Uniontown 1
West Mifflin 11, Ringgold 3
Class 3A
Section 1
Ellwood City 7, Mohawk 1
Hopewell 12, Freedom 1
Section 2
South Park 10, Keystone Oaks 2
Section 3
Derry 2, Deer Lakes 1
Mt. Pleasant 10, Valley 6
Section 4
Charleroi 12, Waynesburg 10
Yough 9, Southmoreland 3
Yough 17, Southmoreland 1
Class 2A
Section 1
California 7, Frazier 2
Carmichaels 5, Beth-Center 3
Washington 15, Bentworth 4
Section 2
Laurel 7, Neshannock 3
Shenango 8, Riverside 7
Aliquippa at South Side (DH), ppd.
Section 3
Serra Catholic 10, Jeannette 0
Shady Side Academy 6, Northgate 1
Section 4
Burgettstown 11, Fort Cherry 0
Chartiers-Houston 16, Carlynton 1
Seton LaSalle 17, Brentwood 1
Seton LaSalle 12, Brentwood 0
Class A
Section 1
Western Beaver at Union, ppd.
Section 2
Jefferson-Morgan 15, Monessen 1
West Greene 7, Mapletown 6
Section 3
Leechburg 9, Sewickley Academy 8
Riverview 6, Springdale 3
Nonsection
Baldwin 8, Chartiers Valley 6
Berlin-BrothersValley 13, Greensburg Central Catholic 12
Bishop Canevin 13, Clairton 5
McDowell 5, Butler 1
Canon-McMillan 7, South Fayette 2
East Allegheny 7, South Allegheny 5
Franklin Regional 7, Peters Township 1
Kiski Area 6, Knoch 5
North Allegheny 12, Hempfield 5
Trinity 5, McGuffey 4
West Allegheny 9, Avonworth 2
Central Catholic at Upper St. Clair, ppd.
Brownsville at Frazier, ppd.
Charleroi at California, ppd.
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 5A
Section 2
Mars at Hampton, 3:45 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Armstrong (DH), 5 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Indiana at Burrell, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Quaker Valley at Ambridge, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.
Ringgold at Uniontown, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Hopewell at Freedom, 3:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Frazier at Washington, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Neshannock at South Side, 4:30 p.m.
Riverside at Laurel, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Serra Catholic at Jeannette, 3:45 p.m.
Section 4
Brentwood at Clairton, 4 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Carlynton, 4 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Cornell at Rochester (DH), 3 p.m.
Section 2
Monessen at Mapletown, 1 p.m.
Section 3
St. Joseph at Leechburg (DH), 3 p.m.
City League
Brashear 5, Obama Academy 4
Nonsection
Avonworth at West Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.
Baldwin at Plum, 4 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.
Bethel Park at Chartiers Valley, 4 p.m.
East Allegheny at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Eden Christian at West Allegheny, 5:30 p.m.
Kiski Area at Hempfield, 4 p.m.
Moon at Butler, 7 p.m.
Norwin at Connellsville, 4 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Shaler, 4 p.m.
South Fayette at Montour, 7 p.m.
Southmoreland at Derry, 4 p.m.
South Park at Yough, 4 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Waynesburg at Albert Gallatin, 4:15 p.m.
Lacrosse
Tuesday’s results
Boys
Class AAA
Section 1
Penn-Trafford 14, Latrobe 13
Class AA
Section 1
South Fayette 25, Gateway 2
Girls
Class AAA
Section 2
Seneca Valley 16, Freeport 3
Class AA
Section 2
Quaker Valley 12, Knoch 4
Nonsection
Pine-Richland 20, Baldwin 0
Mt. Lebanon 16, Mars 10
Franklin Regional 12, Latrobe 9
North Allegheny 17, Plum 3
Softball
Tuesday’s results
Class 6A
Bethel Park 9, Peters Township 1
Section 2
North Allegheny 16, Butler 1
Pine-Richland 6, Butler 1
Class 5A
Section 1
Armstrong 14, Penn Hills 5
Franklin Regional 6, Indiana 4
Plum 7, Kiski Area 6
Section 2
Albert Gallatin 7, Thomas Jefferson 6
Thomas Jefferson 17, Gateway 2
Section 3
Shaler 9, North Hills 8
Section 4
Moon 7, Western Beaver 0
Trinity 9, West Allegheny 5
Upper St. Clair at Chartiers Valley, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 1
Highlands 16, Greensburg Salem 2
Knoch 5, McKeesport 3
Section 2
Elizabeth Forward 13, West Mifflin 3
Yough 9, Belle Vernon 1
Section 3
Beaver 6, Hopewell 0
Blackhawk 8, Ambridge 7
Blackhawk 9, New Castle 8
Class 3A
Section 1
Valley 19, East Allegheny 0
Section 2
Ellwood City 10, Beaver Falls 0
Quaker Valley 6, Keystone Oaks 1
South Park 4, Keystone Oaks 3
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant 7, Southmoreland 5
South Allegheny 11, McGuffey 0
Southmoreland 10, Brownsville 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Fort Cherry 18, Carlynton 6
Fort Cherry 9, Carlynton 7
Chartiers-Houston 6, OLSH 5
Section 2
Brentwood 5, Apollo-Ridge 3
Serra Catholic 10, Seton LaSalle 0
Section 3
Charleroi 5, Beth-Center 4
Frazier 11, Carmichaels 2
Section 4
Freedom 13, New Brighton 2
Laurel 17, Riverside 5
Neshannock 8, Mohawk 5
Shenango 9, Mohawk 4
Class A
Section 1
Rochester 25, Cornell 3
Union 10, Bishop Canevin 4
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic 9, Jefferson-Morgan 1
Mapletown 4, Jefferson-Morgan 3
Monessen 7, Avella 0
West Greene 15, Monessen 0
Section 3
Leechburg 22, Ellis School 0
Springdale 16, St. Joseph 0
Nonsection
Freeport 8, Deer Lakes 4
Hempfield 4, Mt. Pleasant 0
Montour 14, Moon 7
Norwin 14, Steel Valley 3
Penn-Trafford 2, Canon-McMillan 0
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Bethel Park at Baldwin, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Butler at Hempfield, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Indiana at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.
Penn Hills at Plum, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Gateway at Albert Gallatin (DH), 1 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Shaler at Oakland Catholic, 3:45 p.m.
Section 4
West Allegheny at Upper St. Clair, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell at Highlands, 4:30 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at McKeesport, 3:30 p.m.
Section 2
Elizabeth Forward at Ringgold, 4 p.m.
West Mifflin at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Beaver at New Castle, 4 p.m.
Hopewell at Montour, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Valley at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Avonworth at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Section 3
McGuffey at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.
South Allegheny at Southmoreland, 1 p.m.
Waynesburg at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Seton LaSalle at Jeannette, 1 p.m.
Brentwood at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.
Section 3
Beth-Center at Carmichaels, 4 p.m.
Charleroi at Carmichaels, 1 p.m.
Charleroi at California, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Riverside at Freedom, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Bishop Canevin at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic at West Greene, 5 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Mapletown at Greensburg Central Catholic (DH), 2 p.m.
Section 3
Ellis School at Northgate, 3:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Avella at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.
Beaver at Beaver Falls, 4:15 p.m.
Central Valley at North Catholic, 4 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.
Montour at Chartiers Valley, 3:45 p.m.
Moon at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.
North Hills at Peters Township, 4 p.m.
Ringgold at McGuffey, 4:15 p.m.
Tennis
Boys
WPIAL playoffs
Finals
Wednesday’s schedule
Class AAA
Franklin Regional vs. Shady Side Academy at North Allegheny, 2 p.m.
Class AA
Quaker Valley vs. South Park at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.
Volleyball
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1
Bethel Park 3, Canon-McMillan 0
Peters Township 3, Moon 0
South Fayette 3, Baldwin 2
Section 2
Butler 3, Fox Chapel 0
North Allegheny 3, Seneca Valley 1
Pine-Richland at Shaler, (n)
Section 3
Hempfield 3, Armstrong 0
Norwin 3, Penn Hills 0
Penn-Trafford 3, Latrobe 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Ambridge 3, Beaver County Christian 0
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Hopewell 0
North Catholic 3, Montour 0
Section 2
Deer Lakes 3, Mars 0
Plum at Gateway, (n)
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 3, Steel Valley 0
Seton LaSalle 3, Keystone Oaks 0
Trinity 3, Thomas Jefferson 1
Nonsection
Derry 3, Bishop Guilfoyle 0
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 3
Penn-Trafford at Armstrong, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 3
Trinity at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Trinity at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
