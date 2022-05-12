High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 11, 2022
By:
Wednesday, May 11, 2022 | 11:47 PM
High schools
Baseball
WPIAL
Wednesday’s results
Class 2A
Section 2
South Side 18, Aliquippa 3
Nonsection
Avella 12, Monessen 8
Baldwin 9, Pine-Richland 4
Bentworth 5, West Greene 2
Bethel Park 11, Chartiers Valley 5
Blackhawk 8, Ellwood City 2
Butler 11, Moon 10
California 9, Brownsville 7
Central Catholic 5, Plum 2
Deer Lakes 11, Greensburg Central Catholic 0
Derry 12, Southmoreland 6
Eden Christian 10, Apollo-Ridge 0
Freeport 11, Karns City 2
Gateway 9, North Hills 4
Hempfield 6, Franklin Regional 3
Hopewell 12, Keystone Oaks 2
Knoch 10, Kiski Area 4
Latrobe 14, Greensburg Salem 3
Ligonier Valley 14, Indiana 11
Mapletown 16, Turkeyfoot Valley 2
North Allegheny 2, Penn-Trafford 0
Serra Catholic 8, South Allegheny 1
South Fayette 6, Montour 3
South Park 5, Belle Vernon 4
South Side 18, Aliquippa 3
Thomas Jefferson 11, Laurel Highlands 6
Washington 11, Jeannette 1
West Allegheny 4, Norwin 3
Thursday’s schedule
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.
Avonworth at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Beaver at Hopewell, 4 p.m.
Bentworth at West Greene, 4 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at Carlynton, 4 p.m.
Blackhawk at Mars, 3:45 p.m.
Charleroi at Beth-Center, 4:30 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Monessen, 4 p.m.
Connellsville at Ringgold, 4 p.m.
Cornell at Freedom, 4 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Highlands, 7 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.
Kiski Area at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.
Mohawk at Laurel, 4 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Northgate, 4 p.m.
Penn Hills at Knoch, 4 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Hampton, 4 p.m.
Quaker Valley at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Yough, 4 p.m.
Shaler at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.
South Park at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
South Side at Rochester, 4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Union, 4 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Elizabeth Forward, 4 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Lacrosse
Wednesday’s results
Boys
Class 3A
Section 2
Central Catholic 13, Seneca Valley 10
Nonsection
Hampton 11, Quaker Valley 8
Girls
Class 3A
Section 1
Peters Township 13, Latrobe 3
Section 2
Shaler 13, Sewickley Academy 11
Nonsection
Aquinas Academy 21, Hempfield 5
Quaker Valley 18, Oakland Catholic 6
Hampton 14, Seton LaSalle 0
Softball
Wednesday’s results
Class 5A
Section 2
Connellsville 10, Gateway 0
Section 3
Hampton 15, Oakland Catholic 0
Section 4
Chartiers Valley 14, South Fayette 8
Class 2A
Section 3
Charleroi 7, Carmichaels 6
Frazier 17, Washington 0
Class A
Section 3
Springdale 3, Leechburg 1
Nonsection
Armstrong 6, Pine-Richland 5
Beaver 6, Laurel 1
Belle Vernon 2, Avonworth 1
Burrell 7, Plum 0
Carrick at Woodland Hills, ppd.
Central Valley 8, Ellwood CIty 2
Ellis School at Jeannette, ppd.
Fox Chapel 3, Valley 0
Greensburg Salem 13, Derry 1
Hampton at Montour, ppd.
Beth-Center 5, Jefferson-Morgan 4
Knoch 6, Deer Lakes 2
Latrobe 8, Hempfield 3
Mapletown 15, Turkeyfoot Valley 0
McGuffey 6, Ringgold 2
McKeesport 16, Penn Hills 4
Mohawk 17, Cornell 0
Moon 7, Blackhawk 6
Monessen at Frazier, ppd.
Mt. Lebanon 15, Upper St. Clair 0
Mt. Pleasant at Hempfield, ppd.
Neshannock 11, West Allegheny 1
North Allegheny 4, Penn-Trafford 3
North Hills 7, Norwin 3
Seton LaSalle 10, Bethel Park 9
Shady Side Academy 20, Northgate 18
South Side 2, Burgettstown 0
St. Joseph 15, Jeannette 8
Union 9, Riverside 5
Waynesburg 6, Chartiers-Houston 3
West Greene 12, California 1
West Mifflin 5, Baldwin 4
Thursday’s schedule
Class 5A
Section 1
Plum at Woodland Hills, 3 p.m.
Nonsection
Bethel Park at Thomas Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.
Brashear at Ellis School, 3:45 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Elizabeth Forward, 3:45 p.m.
Cornell at Jeannette, 4 p.m.
Derry at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.
Freeport at Hampton, 4 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.
Highlands at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.
Hopewell at Carlynton, 4 p.m.
Indiana at Ligonier Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Brownsville, 4 p.m.
North Hills at Avonworth, 7 p.m.
Norwin at Connellsville, 4 p.m.
Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, 4 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Moon, 3:30 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Keystone Oaks, 3:30 p.m.
Shaler at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
South Side at Laurel, 5 p.m.
Washington at Monessen, 4 p.m.
West Mifflin at Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.
Yough at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.
Tennis
Boys
WPIAL team championships
At Washington & Jefferson
Class 3A
Finals
Wednesday’s results
Fox Chapel 5, Shady Side Academy 0
Class 2A
Finals
Wednesday’s results
Quaker Valley 3, North Catholic 2
Wednesday’s summaries
Fox Chapel 5, Shady Side Academy 0
Singles: 1. Will Siegel (FC) d. David Mnuskin, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3. 2. Cooper Friday (FC) d. Sam Bitzer, 1-6, 6-4, 7-6(3). 3. Ananth Kashyap (FC) d. Chase Hartman, 7-6(5), 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Mason Friday/Travis Malone (FC) d. Sai Chaudry/Siddarth Romineni, 6-4, 6-2. 2. Jack Delaney/Ben Hallman (FC) d. Tommy Certo/Rob Brunini, 7-5, 6-4.
Quaker Valley 3, North Catholic 2
Singles: 1. Nicolas Scheller (NC) d. Mike Sirianni, 6-0, 6-1. 2. Will Sirianni (QV) d. Brody Golla, 6-4, 7-5. 3. Alex Garvey (NC) def. Devin Carter, 2-6, 6-2, 7-5.
Doubles: 1. Henry Veeck/Justin Hajudkiewicz (QV) d. Justin Kontul/Ken Canavan (NC), 6-3, 6-0. 2. Michael Lipton/Chase Menkel (QV) d. Justin Siket/Timothy Von Preussen, 6-2, 6-1.
Track and field
WPIAL team championships
Finals
Wednesday’s results
Boys
Class 3A
At West Mifflin
Butler 97, North Allegheny 53; Butler 117, Mt. Lebanon 33; Butler 115, Norwin 35; North Allegheny 101, Mt. Lebanon 49; North Allegheny 102, Norwin 38; Mt. Lebanon 96, Norwin 54
Class 2A
At Peters Township
Quaker Valley 83, Greensburg Central Catholic 67; Quaker Valley 89, Shenango 61; Quaker Valley 85, Riverside 65; Greensburg Central Catholic 81, Shenango 69; Greensburg Central Catholic 84, Riverside 66; Shenango 84, Riverside 66
Girls
Class 3A
At West Mifflin
North Allegheny 93, South Fayette 57; North Allegheny 109, Norwin 41; North Allegheny 98, Butler 52; South Fayette 77, Norwin 73; South Fayette 80.5, Butler 69.5; Norwin 83, Butler 67
Class 2A
At Peters Township
Shenango 80, Riverside 70; Shenango 82.5, Greensburg Central Catholic 67.5; Shenango 115, South Park 35; Riverside 79, Greensburg Central Catholic 71; Riverside 101.5, South Park 45; Greensburg Central Catholic 107, South Park 43
Volleyball
Boys
Wednesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Peters Township 3, Canon-McMillan 2
Section 2
North Hills 3, Mars 0
Nonsection
Bishop Canevin 3, Steel Valley 0
Gateway at Penn Hills, (n)
Norwin 3, Upper St. Clair 0
Derry 3, West Shamokin 2
Seton LaSalle 3, South Park 0
Thursday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 1
Bethel Park at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Moon, 7:15 p.m.
Section 2
North Hills at Shaler, 7 p.m.
Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Central Catholic at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Latrobe at Hempfield, 7:15 p.m.
Norwin at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Thomas Jefferson at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Nonconference
Hopewell at Trinity, 6 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Bishop Canevin, 7:15 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
More High School Other• High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 10, 2022
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 9, 2022
• Penn-Trafford notebook: P-T’s Yacamelli, Hershberger named finalists for scholar-athlete award
• Penn Hills rugby club working on building program
• High school scores, summaries and schedule for May 7, 2022