High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 11, 2022

Wednesday, May 11, 2022 | 11:47 PM

High schools

Baseball

WPIAL

Wednesday’s results

Class 2A

Section 2

South Side 18, Aliquippa 3

Nonsection

Avella 12, Monessen 8

Baldwin 9, Pine-Richland 4

Bentworth 5, West Greene 2

Bethel Park 11, Chartiers Valley 5

Blackhawk 8, Ellwood City 2

Butler 11, Moon 10

California 9, Brownsville 7

Central Catholic 5, Plum 2

Deer Lakes 11, Greensburg Central Catholic 0

Derry 12, Southmoreland 6

Eden Christian 10, Apollo-Ridge 0

Freeport 11, Karns City 2

Gateway 9, North Hills 4

Hempfield 6, Franklin Regional 3

Hopewell 12, Keystone Oaks 2

Knoch 10, Kiski Area 4

Latrobe 14, Greensburg Salem 3

Ligonier Valley 14, Indiana 11

Mapletown 16, Turkeyfoot Valley 2

North Allegheny 2, Penn-Trafford 0

Serra Catholic 8, South Allegheny 1

South Fayette 6, Montour 3

South Park 5, Belle Vernon 4

South Side 18, Aliquippa 3

Thomas Jefferson 11, Laurel Highlands 6

Washington 11, Jeannette 1

West Allegheny 4, Norwin 3

Thursday’s schedule

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.

Avonworth at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Beaver at Hopewell, 4 p.m.

Bentworth at West Greene, 4 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Blackhawk at Mars, 3:45 p.m.

Charleroi at Beth-Center, 4:30 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Connellsville at Ringgold, 4 p.m.

Cornell at Freedom, 4 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Highlands, 7 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.

Kiski Area at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.

Mohawk at Laurel, 4 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Northgate, 4 p.m.

Penn Hills at Knoch, 4 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Hampton, 4 p.m.

Quaker Valley at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Yough, 4 p.m.

Shaler at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

South Park at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

South Side at Rochester, 4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Union, 4 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Elizabeth Forward, 4 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Lacrosse

Wednesday’s results

Boys

Class 3A

Section 2

Central Catholic 13, Seneca Valley 10

Nonsection

Hampton 11, Quaker Valley 8

Girls

Class 3A

Section 1

Peters Township 13, Latrobe 3

Section 2

Shaler 13, Sewickley Academy 11

Nonsection

Aquinas Academy 21, Hempfield 5

Quaker Valley 18, Oakland Catholic 6

Hampton 14, Seton LaSalle 0

Softball

Wednesday’s results

Class 5A

Section 2

Connellsville 10, Gateway 0

Section 3

Hampton 15, Oakland Catholic 0

Section 4

Chartiers Valley 14, South Fayette 8

Class 2A

Section 3

Charleroi 7, Carmichaels 6

Frazier 17, Washington 0

Class A

Section 3

Springdale 3, Leechburg 1

Nonsection

Armstrong 6, Pine-Richland 5

Beaver 6, Laurel 1

Belle Vernon 2, Avonworth 1

Burrell 7, Plum 0

Carrick at Woodland Hills, ppd.

Central Valley 8, Ellwood CIty 2

Ellis School at Jeannette, ppd.

Fox Chapel 3, Valley 0

Greensburg Salem 13, Derry 1

Hampton at Montour, ppd.

Beth-Center 5, Jefferson-Morgan 4

Knoch 6, Deer Lakes 2

Latrobe 8, Hempfield 3

Mapletown 15, Turkeyfoot Valley 0

McGuffey 6, Ringgold 2

McKeesport 16, Penn Hills 4

Mohawk 17, Cornell 0

Moon 7, Blackhawk 6

Monessen at Frazier, ppd.

Mt. Lebanon 15, Upper St. Clair 0

Mt. Pleasant at Hempfield, ppd.

Neshannock 11, West Allegheny 1

North Allegheny 4, Penn-Trafford 3

North Hills 7, Norwin 3

Seton LaSalle 10, Bethel Park 9

Shady Side Academy 20, Northgate 18

South Side 2, Burgettstown 0

St. Joseph 15, Jeannette 8

Union 9, Riverside 5

Waynesburg 6, Chartiers-Houston 3

West Greene 12, California 1

West Mifflin 5, Baldwin 4

Thursday’s schedule

Class 5A

Section 1

Plum at Woodland Hills, 3 p.m.

Nonsection

Bethel Park at Thomas Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.

Brashear at Ellis School, 3:45 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Elizabeth Forward, 3:45 p.m.

Cornell at Jeannette, 4 p.m.

Derry at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.

Freeport at Hampton, 4 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

Highlands at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.

Hopewell at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Indiana at Ligonier Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Brownsville, 4 p.m.

North Hills at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

Norwin at Connellsville, 4 p.m.

Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, 4 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Moon, 3:30 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Keystone Oaks, 3:30 p.m.

Shaler at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

South Side at Laurel, 5 p.m.

Washington at Monessen, 4 p.m.

West Mifflin at Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.

Yough at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

WPIAL team championships

At Washington & Jefferson

Class 3A

Finals

Wednesday’s results

Fox Chapel 5, Shady Side Academy 0

Class 2A

Finals

Wednesday’s results

Quaker Valley 3, North Catholic 2

Wednesday’s summaries

Fox Chapel 5, Shady Side Academy 0

Singles: 1. Will Siegel (FC) d. David Mnuskin, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3. 2. Cooper Friday (FC) d. Sam Bitzer, 1-6, 6-4, 7-6(3). 3. Ananth Kashyap (FC) d. Chase Hartman, 7-6(5), 6-2.

Doubles: 1. Mason Friday/Travis Malone (FC) d. Sai Chaudry/Siddarth Romineni, 6-4, 6-2. 2. Jack Delaney/Ben Hallman (FC) d. Tommy Certo/Rob Brunini, 7-5, 6-4.

Quaker Valley 3, North Catholic 2

Singles: 1. Nicolas Scheller (NC) d. Mike Sirianni, 6-0, 6-1. 2. Will Sirianni (QV) d. Brody Golla, 6-4, 7-5. 3. Alex Garvey (NC) def. Devin Carter, 2-6, 6-2, 7-5.

Doubles: 1. Henry Veeck/Justin Hajudkiewicz (QV) d. Justin Kontul/Ken Canavan (NC), 6-3, 6-0. 2. Michael Lipton/Chase Menkel (QV) d. Justin Siket/Timothy Von Preussen, 6-2, 6-1.

Track and field

WPIAL team championships

Finals

Wednesday’s results

Boys

Class 3A

At West Mifflin

Butler 97, North Allegheny 53; Butler 117, Mt. Lebanon 33; Butler 115, Norwin 35; North Allegheny 101, Mt. Lebanon 49; North Allegheny 102, Norwin 38; Mt. Lebanon 96, Norwin 54

Class 2A

At Peters Township

Quaker Valley 83, Greensburg Central Catholic 67; Quaker Valley 89, Shenango 61; Quaker Valley 85, Riverside 65; Greensburg Central Catholic 81, Shenango 69; Greensburg Central Catholic 84, Riverside 66; Shenango 84, Riverside 66

Girls

Class 3A

At West Mifflin

North Allegheny 93, South Fayette 57; North Allegheny 109, Norwin 41; North Allegheny 98, Butler 52; South Fayette 77, Norwin 73; South Fayette 80.5, Butler 69.5; Norwin 83, Butler 67

Class 2A

At Peters Township

Shenango 80, Riverside 70; Shenango 82.5, Greensburg Central Catholic 67.5; Shenango 115, South Park 35; Riverside 79, Greensburg Central Catholic 71; Riverside 101.5, South Park 45; Greensburg Central Catholic 107, South Park 43

Volleyball

Boys

Wednesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Peters Township 3, Canon-McMillan 2

Section 2

North Hills 3, Mars 0

Nonsection

Bishop Canevin 3, Steel Valley 0

Gateway at Penn Hills, (n)

Norwin 3, Upper St. Clair 0

Derry 3, West Shamokin 2

Seton LaSalle 3, South Park 0

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 1

Bethel Park at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Moon, 7:15 p.m.

Section 2

North Hills at Shaler, 7 p.m.

Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Central Catholic at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Latrobe at Hempfield, 7:15 p.m.

Norwin at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Thomas Jefferson at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Nonconference

Hopewell at Trinity, 6 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Bishop Canevin, 7:15 p.m.

