High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 12, 2021

Thursday, May 13, 2021 | 12:33 AM

High schools

Baseball

Wednesday’s results

Class 5A

Section 2

Mars 6, Hampton 2

Armstrong 8, Woodland Hills 3

Armstrong 15, Woodland Hills 4

Section 4

Connellsville 12, Albert Gallatin 1

Bethel Park 15, Thomas Jefferson 0

Class 4A

Section 1

Indiana 14, Burrell 6

Section 2

Quaker Valley 7, Ambridge 6

Section 3

Greensburg Salem 7, Belle Vernon 4

Ringgold 10, Uniontown 0

West Mifflin 10, Elizabeth Forward 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Hopewell 8, Freedom 1

Class 2A

Section 1

Carmichaels 13, Beth-Center 9

Frazier 8, Washington 6

Section 2

Laurel 14, Riverside 1

South Side 10, Neshannock 0

Section 3

Serra Catholic 14, Jeannette 0

Section 4

Brentwood 7, Clairton 0 (forfeit)

Burgettstown 12, Fort Cherry 2

Chartiers-Houston 19, Carlynton 3

Class A

Section 1

Rochester 12, Cornell 2

Rochester 13, Cornell 3

Section 2

Mapletown 11, Monessen 4

Section 3

Leechburg 14, St. Joseph 2

Leechburg 18, St. Joseph 2

Nonsection

Baldwin 11, Plum 4

Bentworth 16, Avella 0

Butler 16, Moon 3

California 9, Charleroi 2

Derry 16, Southmoreland 1

Hempfield 11, Kiski Area 1

Highlands 7, Chartiers Valley 0

Norwin 18, Franklin Regional 2

Seneca Valley 13, Shaler 3

South Allegheny 7, East Allegheny 0

South Park 12, Yough 3

West Allegheny 7, Avonworth 6

West Allegheny 4, Eden Christian 0

Penn-Trafford 2, North Allegheny 1

South Fayette 9, Montour 8

Upper St. Clair 10, Peters Township 0

Waynesburg at Albert Gallatin, ppd.

Thomas Jefferson at Laurel Highlands, ppd.

Thursday’s schedule

Class 5A

Section 2

Armstrong at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Connellsville at Thomas Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 3

Ligonier Valley at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 3

Leechburg at Sewickley Academy, 3:45 a.m.

Nonsection

Ambridge at New Brighton, 4 p.m.

Baldwin at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Beth-Center at Waynesburg, 7 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.

California at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

Carrick at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Central Valley at Avonworth, 4 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Highlands, 7 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Forest Hills at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Gateway at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Frazier, 4:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Chartiers Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Knoch at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.

Laurel at New Castle, 4 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Albert Gallatin, 4:15 p.m.

Mars at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.

Montour at West Allegheny, 4:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

OLSH at Northgate, 4 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.

Ringgold at Connellsville, 4 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Freeport, 4 p.m.

Springdale at Cornell, 3:45 p.m.

Valley at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.

West Greene at Bentworth, 4:15 p.m.

Lacrosse

Boys

Class AAA

Section 1

Upper St. Clair 13, Bethel Park 11

Section 2

North Allegheny 14, Norwin 2

Nonsection

Penn-Trafford 12, Knoch 7

Girls

Wednesday’s results

Class AAA

Section 2

Moon 12, Seneca Valley 7

Class AA

Section 1

Hampton 15, Indiana 6

Nonsection

Bethel Park 18, Quaker Valley 8

Aquinas Academy 10, Hempfield 7

Butler 14, Villa Maria 8

Softball

Wednesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Bethel Park 11, Baldwin 0

Section 2

Hempfield 6, Butler 3

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong 9, Indiana 4

Kiski Area 12, Penn Hills 0

Plum 10, Penn Hills 0

Section 2

Albert Gallatin 9, Gateway 0

Albert Gallatin 12, Gateway 2

Penn-Trafford 6, Thomas Jefferson 2

Section 3

Shaler at Oakland Catholic, ppd.

Section 4

Chartiers Valley 10, Upper St. Clair 0

West Allegheny 5, Upper St. Clair 3

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell 8, Highlands 1

McKeesport 5, Greensburg Salem 1

Section 2

Elizabeth Forward 19, Ringgold 0

Laurel Highlands 4, West Mifflin 0

Section 3

Beaver 12, New Castle 0

Montour 13, Hopewell 3

Class 3A

Section 1

Deer Lakes 13, Valley 3

Derry 12, Shady Side Academy 0

Derry 18, East Allegheny 2

Section 2

Avonworth 14, Quaker Valley 2

Avonworth 15, Beaver Falls 0

South Park 9, Ellwood City 2

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant 14, McGuffey 4

South Allegheny 13, Southmoreland 7

Waynesburg 6, Southmoreland 1

Class 2A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 8, Fort Cherry 5

Section 2

Brentwood 3, Seton LaSalle 2

Seton LaSalle 12, Jeannette 0

Serra Catholic 13, Steel Valley 6

Section 3

Carmichaels 16, Beth-Center 2

Charleroi 17, Carmichaels 6

Charleroi 13, California 5

Section 4

Riverside 11, Freedom 7

Class A

Section 1

Bishop Canevin 18, Cornell 3

South Side 17, Rochester 1

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 9, Mapletown 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 10, Mapletown 0

West Greene 9, Greensburg Central Catholic 2

West Greene 10, Jefferson-Morgan 3

Section 3

Ellis School 15, Northgate 5

Nonsection

Belle Vernon 11, Mt. Lebanon 7

Burgettstown 6, Avella 2

Fox Chapel 14, Woodland Hills 0

Ligonier Valley 7, Connellsville 0

North Hills 11, Peters Township 7

Seneca Valley 11, Moon 1

South Fayette 14, Central Valley 1

Beaver at Beaver Falls, ppd.

Ringgold at McGuffey, ppd.

Central Valley at North Catholic, ppd.

Thursday’s schedule

Class 5A

Woodland Hills at Plum (DH), 2 p.m.

Section 2

Latrobe at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Knoch at Burrell, 4:30 p.m.

Section 2

West Mifflin at Yough, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Valley at North Catholic, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at South Side (DH), 3:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Avonworth at North Hills, 4 p.m.

Carlynton at Hopewell, 4 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Seneca valley, 4 p.m.

Hampton at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.

Montour at Chartiers Valley, 4 p.m.

North Allegheny at Shaler, 3:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at McKeesport, 3:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Pine-Richland, 3:30 p.m.

Track and field

WPIAL Team Championships

Wednesday’s results

Class AAA

Boys

Butler 112.5, South Fayette 37.5

Butler 100.5, Seneca Valley 49.5

Butler 109, Canon-McMillan 41

Seneca Valley 107, South Fayette 43

Seneca Valley 94.5, Canon-McMillan 55.5

Canon-McMilllan 89, South Fayette 61

Girls

Butler 99, Norwin 51

Butler 86, North Allegheny 64

Butler 115, Belle Vernon 35

North Allegheny 115, Belle Vernon 35

North Allegheny 82, Norwin 68

Norwin 107, Belle Vernon 43

Class AA

Boys

Riverside 84, Greensburg Central Catholic 64

Riverside 95, South Park 55

Riverside 77, Shenango 73

Shenango 89, South Park 61

Shenango 85, Greensburg Central Catholic 65

Greensburg Central Catholic 94, South Park 56

Girls

Mohawk 75, Quaker Valley 75

Mohawk 90, Shenango 60

Mohawk 96, South Park 54

Shenango 88, South Park 62

Shenango 82, Quaker Valley 68

Quaker Valley 91, South Park 59

Tennis

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Finals

At North Allegheny

Wednesday’s results

Class AAA

Shady Side Academy 3, Franklin Regional 2

Class AA

Quaker Valley 3, South Park 2

Wednesday’s summaries

Shady Side Academy 3, Franklin Regional 2

Singles: 1. Colin Gramley (SSA) d. Anup Nadesan, 6-3, 6-3; 2. Adeel Piracha (SSA) d. Shrey Ramesh, 6-4, 6-2; Advait Kulkarni (FR) d. Adam Lauer, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: 1. Sam Bitzer/Will Karet (SSA) d. Vishal Thulasiram/Adi Arkalgud, 6-4, 6-1; Prerit Yadav/Dhruv Kulkarni d. Chase Hartman/Tom Certo, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4

Quaker Valley 3, South Park 2

Singles: 1. Mike Sirianni (QV) d. Joe Toth, 6-2, 6-1; 2. Ethan Bowden (SP) d. Will Sirianni, 7-5, 6-3; 3. Dylan Weiss (SP) d. Henry Veeck, 6-3, 6-4. Doubles: 1. Thomas Pangburn/Mike Lipton (QV) d. Alex Duing/ Tim Lakatos, 6-1, 4-6, 6-2; 2. Jack Bresch/Justin Hajdukiewicz (QV) d. Tyler Vargo/Logan Thomas, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3

Volleyball

Wednesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 3

Latrobe 3, Norwin 2

Penn-Trafford 3, Armstrong 0

Class 2A

Section 3

Trinity 3, Bishop Canevin 0

Nonsection

Seton LaSalle 3, Montour 0

Upper St. Clair 3, Deer Lakes 1

