High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 13, 2021

By: HSSN Staff
Friday, May 14, 2021 | 12:51 AM

High schools

Baseball

Thursday’s results

Class 5A

Section 2

Fox Chapel 7, Armstrong 6

Section 4

Connellsville 13, Thomas Jefferson 1

Class 4A

Section 3

Uniontown 8, Ringgold 1

Belle Vernon 7, Greensburg Salem 6

Class 3A

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant 4, Ligonier Valley 3

Class A

Section 1

Jefferson-Morgan 18, Monessen 3

Section 3

Sewickley Academy 2, Leechburg 1

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin 6, Laurel Highlands 4

Ambridge 9, New Brighton 0

Baldwin 4, Central Catholic 3

Bentworth 5, West Greene 2

Blackhawk 9, Mars 3

Butler 5, Cathedral Prep 1

Chartiers Valley 7, Hopewell 6

Eden Christian 4, Avonworth 1

Franklin Regional 5, North Catholic 0

Highlands 2, Deer Lakes 1

Indiana 17, Forest Hills 7

Keystone Oaks 15, Bishop Canevin 0

Mapletown 16, Hundred (Wva.) 1

McGuffey 12, Carrick 2

Mohawk 8, Laurel 5

Neshannock 14, Freedom 4

North Allegheny 2, Upper St. Clair 0

North Hills 5, Hampton 2

Norwin 8, Gateway 4

OLSH 13, Northgate 7

Penn Hills 10, Knoch 8

Penn-Trafford 3, Mt. Lebanon 2

Peters Township 16, Elizabeth Forward 1

Seton LaSalle 13, Moon 3

Serra Catholic 14, Freeport 5

South Side 12, Rochester 6

Valley 12, Riverview 2

West Allegheny 6, Montour 5

Waynesburg 14, Beth-Center 2

Friday’s schedule

Nonsection

Canon-McMillan at South Park, 7 p.m.

Frazier at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Freedom at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Apollo-Ridge, 4 p.m.

Indiana at Ligonier Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Knoch at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.

Riverside at New Brighton, 4 p.m.

Washington at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

Thursday’s results

Boys

Nonsection

Norwin 20, Penn-Trafford 7

Girls

Nonsection

Pine-Richland 19, Indiana 7

Moon 14, Baldwin 0

Latrobe 19, Freeport 9

North Allegheny 9, Peters Township 8

WPIAL playoffs

Boys

Class 3A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Canon-McMillan (8-6) at Seneca Valley (6-6), 6 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (3-8) at Pine-Richland (7-6), 6 p.m.; Norwin (6-4) at Peters Township (11-5), 6 p.m.; Fox Chapel (6-7) at Bethel Park (8-5), 6 p.m.

Bye: Shady Side Academy (12-3), Mt. Lebanon (10-2), North Allegheny (7-4), Upper St. Clair (10-2)

Class 2A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Shaler (6-8) at Franklin Regional (8-6), 6 p.m.; Trinity (3-9) at Hampton (10-4), 6 p.m.; Quaker Valley (6-5) at Indiana (10-4), 6 p.m.; Moon (5-8) at Sewickley Academy (8-4), 6 p.m.

Bye: Mars (15-0), Chartiers Valley (13-4), North Catholic (8-2), South Fayette (13-3)

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 3A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Peters Township (10-5) vs. Fox Chapel (7-6) at Bethel Park, 6 p.m.; Moon (5-7) at Bethel Park (12-2), 7:45 p.m.; Pine-Richland (9-4) vs. Canon-McMillan (5-4) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Latrobe (4-7) at North Allegheny (13-3), 7:45 p.m.

Bye: Mt. Lebanon (14-1), Upper St. Clair (8-2), Shady Side Academy (12-1), Sewickley Academy (9-1)

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Oakland Catholic (7-6) at Chartiers Valley (11-4), 7:45 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (9-4) vs. Franklin Regional (3-9) at Chartiers Valley, 6 p.m.; Quaker Valley (8-6) at Plum (11-6), 7:45 p.m.; Aquinas Academy (8-3) vs. South Fayette (7-6) at Plum, 6 p.m.

Bye: Blackhawk (13-0), Hampton (11-6), Mars (13-2), Indiana (11-2)

Softball

Thursday’s results

Class 5A

Plum 7, Woodland Hills 2

Plum 7, Woodland Hills 3

Section 2

Thomas Jefferson 6, Latrobe 3

Class 4A

Section 1

Knoch 3, Burrell 1

Section 2

West Mifflin 14, Yough 2

Class 3A

Section 1

North Catholic 13, Valley 0

Class A

Section 1

South Side 15, Cornell 0

South Side 17, Cornell 0

Nonsection

Beth-Center 5, Ringgold 0

Freeport 4, Hampton 1

Hopewell 5, Carlynton 3

Jeannette 9, Riverview 7

Montour 7, Chartiers Valley 2

Neshannock 9, Union 3

North Allegheny 7, Shaler 3

North Hills 7, Avonworth 3

Peters Township 7, Pine-Richland 3

Seneca Valley 1, Fox Chapel 0

Serra Catholic 9, South Allegheny 5

West Greene 9, Bentworth 1

Upper St. Clair 11, Mt. Lebanon 7

Friday’s schedule

Nonsection

North Hills at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Bethel Park (15-0) vs. Baldwin (4-9) at West Mifflin, 2 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon (10-6) vs. Pine-Richland (8-7) at Plum, 4 p.m.; Norwin (13-2) vs. North Allegheny (8-9) at Gateway, 4 p.m.; Hempfield (12-5) vs. Canon-McMillan (7-9) at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Penn-Trafford (14-4) vs. Hampton (7-8) at Gateway, 4 p.m.; North Hills (11-4) vs. Trinity (8-4) at Montour, 5 p.m.; Shaler (11-3) vs. Connellsville (9-8) at Norwin, 4 p.m.; Chartiers Valley (11-6) vs. Thomas Jefferson (7-5) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Latrobe (9-3) vs. Indiana (10-7) at Valley, 4 p.m.; Armstrong (12-4) vs. South Fayette (12-6) at Valley, 2 p.m.; Plum (11-3) vs. Fox Chapel (11-5) at Gateway, 2 p.m.; West Allegheny (12-3) vs. Franklin Regional (9-6) at North Allegheny, 2 p.m.

Class 4A

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Knoch (8-7) vs. Central Valley (9-8) at Mars, 4 p.m.; Highlands (13-4) vs. Blackhawk (8-6) at Montour, 3 p.m.; Yough (10-4) vs. Freeport (9-6) at Norwin, 3 p.m.; Burrell (7-5) vs. Belle Vernon (10-9) at Plum, 2 p.m.

Byes: Elizabeth Forward (15-2), Montour (11-5), Beaver (14-0), West Mifflin (15-2)

Class 3A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

South Park (8-6) vs. Derry (6-6) at Norwin, 2 p.m.; South Allegheny (11-4) vs. Valley (5-7) at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.; Southmoreland (9-4) vs. Keystone Oaks (10-5) at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.; Deer Lakes (11-3) vs. Ellwood City (11-4) at Montour, 3 p.m.

Byes: Mt. Pleasant (14-3), Avonworth (11-4), North Catholic (10-4), Waynesburg (12-4)

Class 2A

Preliminary round

Monday’s schedule

Bentworth (5-10) vs. California (5-13) at Waynesburg University, 4 p.m.

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Ligonier Valley (16-1) vs. Bentworth/California winner at Gateway, 2 p.m.; Charleroi (11-7) vs. Neshannock (8-5) at Sewickley Academy, 2 p.m.; OLSH (13-2) vs. Serra Catholic (8-4) at North Allegheny, 2 p.m.; Shenango (13-4) vs. Fort Cherry (10-7) at Sewickley Academy, 4 p.m.; Laurel (13-1) vs. Steel Valley (7-8) at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.; Burgettstown (10-7) vs. Carmichaels (11-7) at Montour, 5 p.m.; Frazier (14-3) vs. Riverside (8-5) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston (12-5) vs. Apollo-Ridge (7-4) at Mars, 2 p.m.

Class A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Jefferson-Morgan (5-8) vs. Bishop Canevin (6-6) at Waynesburg University, 4 p.m.; Springdale (10-3) vs. Rochester (4-7) at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.; Mapletown (8-6) vs. St. Joseph (6-9) at West Mifflin, 2 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic (10-4) vs. Ellis School (4-5) at Fox Chapel, 2 p.m.

Byes: West Greene (14-2), South Side (9-3), Leechburg (11-4), Union (10-6)

Volleyball

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Bethel Park 3, Baldwin 1

Peters Township 3, Canon-McMillan 0

Upper St. Clair 3, Moon 1

Section 2

Seneca Valley 3, Butler 0

North Allegheny 3, Pine-Richland 0

Shaler at North Hills, (n)

Section 3

Central Catholic 3, Penn Hills 1

Hempfield 3, Latrobe 0

Penn-Trafford 3, Norwin 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Montour 3, Beaver County Christian 0

North Catholic 3, Ambridge 2

Nonsection

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Bishop Canevin 0

Thomas Jefferson 3, South Fayette 0

Friday’s schedule

Nonsection

Bethel Park at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

West Shamokin at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

More High School Other

High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 12, 2021
High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 11, 2021
High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 10, 2021
Penn Hills’ Big Red Rugby building foundation for future
High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 8, 2021

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me