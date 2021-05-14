High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 13, 2021
By:
Friday, May 14, 2021 | 12:51 AM
High schools
Baseball
Thursday’s results
Class 5A
Section 2
Fox Chapel 7, Armstrong 6
Section 4
Connellsville 13, Thomas Jefferson 1
Class 4A
Section 3
Uniontown 8, Ringgold 1
Belle Vernon 7, Greensburg Salem 6
Class 3A
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant 4, Ligonier Valley 3
Class A
Section 1
Jefferson-Morgan 18, Monessen 3
Section 3
Sewickley Academy 2, Leechburg 1
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin 6, Laurel Highlands 4
Ambridge 9, New Brighton 0
Baldwin 4, Central Catholic 3
Bentworth 5, West Greene 2
Blackhawk 9, Mars 3
Butler 5, Cathedral Prep 1
Chartiers Valley 7, Hopewell 6
Eden Christian 4, Avonworth 1
Franklin Regional 5, North Catholic 0
Highlands 2, Deer Lakes 1
Indiana 17, Forest Hills 7
Keystone Oaks 15, Bishop Canevin 0
Mapletown 16, Hundred (Wva.) 1
McGuffey 12, Carrick 2
Mohawk 8, Laurel 5
Neshannock 14, Freedom 4
North Allegheny 2, Upper St. Clair 0
North Hills 5, Hampton 2
Norwin 8, Gateway 4
OLSH 13, Northgate 7
Penn Hills 10, Knoch 8
Penn-Trafford 3, Mt. Lebanon 2
Peters Township 16, Elizabeth Forward 1
Seton LaSalle 13, Moon 3
Serra Catholic 14, Freeport 5
South Side 12, Rochester 6
Valley 12, Riverview 2
West Allegheny 6, Montour 5
Waynesburg 14, Beth-Center 2
Friday’s schedule
Nonsection
Canon-McMillan at South Park, 7 p.m.
Frazier at Monessen, 4 p.m.
Freedom at Carlynton, 4 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Apollo-Ridge, 4 p.m.
Indiana at Ligonier Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Knoch at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.
Riverside at New Brighton, 4 p.m.
Washington at Carlynton, 4 p.m.
Lacrosse
Thursday’s results
Boys
Nonsection
Norwin 20, Penn-Trafford 7
Girls
Nonsection
Pine-Richland 19, Indiana 7
Moon 14, Baldwin 0
Latrobe 19, Freeport 9
North Allegheny 9, Peters Township 8
WPIAL playoffs
Boys
Class 3A
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Canon-McMillan (8-6) at Seneca Valley (6-6), 6 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (3-8) at Pine-Richland (7-6), 6 p.m.; Norwin (6-4) at Peters Township (11-5), 6 p.m.; Fox Chapel (6-7) at Bethel Park (8-5), 6 p.m.
Bye: Shady Side Academy (12-3), Mt. Lebanon (10-2), North Allegheny (7-4), Upper St. Clair (10-2)
Class 2A
First round
Monday’s schedule
Shaler (6-8) at Franklin Regional (8-6), 6 p.m.; Trinity (3-9) at Hampton (10-4), 6 p.m.; Quaker Valley (6-5) at Indiana (10-4), 6 p.m.; Moon (5-8) at Sewickley Academy (8-4), 6 p.m.
Bye: Mars (15-0), Chartiers Valley (13-4), North Catholic (8-2), South Fayette (13-3)
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class 3A
First round
Monday’s schedule
Peters Township (10-5) vs. Fox Chapel (7-6) at Bethel Park, 6 p.m.; Moon (5-7) at Bethel Park (12-2), 7:45 p.m.; Pine-Richland (9-4) vs. Canon-McMillan (5-4) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Latrobe (4-7) at North Allegheny (13-3), 7:45 p.m.
Bye: Mt. Lebanon (14-1), Upper St. Clair (8-2), Shady Side Academy (12-1), Sewickley Academy (9-1)
Class 2A
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Oakland Catholic (7-6) at Chartiers Valley (11-4), 7:45 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (9-4) vs. Franklin Regional (3-9) at Chartiers Valley, 6 p.m.; Quaker Valley (8-6) at Plum (11-6), 7:45 p.m.; Aquinas Academy (8-3) vs. South Fayette (7-6) at Plum, 6 p.m.
Bye: Blackhawk (13-0), Hampton (11-6), Mars (13-2), Indiana (11-2)
Softball
Thursday’s results
Class 5A
Plum 7, Woodland Hills 2
Plum 7, Woodland Hills 3
Section 2
Thomas Jefferson 6, Latrobe 3
Class 4A
Section 1
Knoch 3, Burrell 1
Section 2
West Mifflin 14, Yough 2
Class 3A
Section 1
North Catholic 13, Valley 0
Class A
Section 1
South Side 15, Cornell 0
South Side 17, Cornell 0
Nonsection
Beth-Center 5, Ringgold 0
Freeport 4, Hampton 1
Hopewell 5, Carlynton 3
Jeannette 9, Riverview 7
Montour 7, Chartiers Valley 2
Neshannock 9, Union 3
North Allegheny 7, Shaler 3
North Hills 7, Avonworth 3
Peters Township 7, Pine-Richland 3
Seneca Valley 1, Fox Chapel 0
Serra Catholic 9, South Allegheny 5
West Greene 9, Bentworth 1
Upper St. Clair 11, Mt. Lebanon 7
Friday’s schedule
Nonsection
North Hills at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Bethel Park (15-0) vs. Baldwin (4-9) at West Mifflin, 2 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon (10-6) vs. Pine-Richland (8-7) at Plum, 4 p.m.; Norwin (13-2) vs. North Allegheny (8-9) at Gateway, 4 p.m.; Hempfield (12-5) vs. Canon-McMillan (7-9) at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Penn-Trafford (14-4) vs. Hampton (7-8) at Gateway, 4 p.m.; North Hills (11-4) vs. Trinity (8-4) at Montour, 5 p.m.; Shaler (11-3) vs. Connellsville (9-8) at Norwin, 4 p.m.; Chartiers Valley (11-6) vs. Thomas Jefferson (7-5) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Latrobe (9-3) vs. Indiana (10-7) at Valley, 4 p.m.; Armstrong (12-4) vs. South Fayette (12-6) at Valley, 2 p.m.; Plum (11-3) vs. Fox Chapel (11-5) at Gateway, 2 p.m.; West Allegheny (12-3) vs. Franklin Regional (9-6) at North Allegheny, 2 p.m.
Class 4A
First round
Wednesday’s schedule
Knoch (8-7) vs. Central Valley (9-8) at Mars, 4 p.m.; Highlands (13-4) vs. Blackhawk (8-6) at Montour, 3 p.m.; Yough (10-4) vs. Freeport (9-6) at Norwin, 3 p.m.; Burrell (7-5) vs. Belle Vernon (10-9) at Plum, 2 p.m.
Byes: Elizabeth Forward (15-2), Montour (11-5), Beaver (14-0), West Mifflin (15-2)
Class 3A
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
South Park (8-6) vs. Derry (6-6) at Norwin, 2 p.m.; South Allegheny (11-4) vs. Valley (5-7) at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.; Southmoreland (9-4) vs. Keystone Oaks (10-5) at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.; Deer Lakes (11-3) vs. Ellwood City (11-4) at Montour, 3 p.m.
Byes: Mt. Pleasant (14-3), Avonworth (11-4), North Catholic (10-4), Waynesburg (12-4)
Class 2A
Preliminary round
Monday’s schedule
Bentworth (5-10) vs. California (5-13) at Waynesburg University, 4 p.m.
First round
Wednesday’s schedule
Ligonier Valley (16-1) vs. Bentworth/California winner at Gateway, 2 p.m.; Charleroi (11-7) vs. Neshannock (8-5) at Sewickley Academy, 2 p.m.; OLSH (13-2) vs. Serra Catholic (8-4) at North Allegheny, 2 p.m.; Shenango (13-4) vs. Fort Cherry (10-7) at Sewickley Academy, 4 p.m.; Laurel (13-1) vs. Steel Valley (7-8) at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.; Burgettstown (10-7) vs. Carmichaels (11-7) at Montour, 5 p.m.; Frazier (14-3) vs. Riverside (8-5) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston (12-5) vs. Apollo-Ridge (7-4) at Mars, 2 p.m.
Class A
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Jefferson-Morgan (5-8) vs. Bishop Canevin (6-6) at Waynesburg University, 4 p.m.; Springdale (10-3) vs. Rochester (4-7) at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.; Mapletown (8-6) vs. St. Joseph (6-9) at West Mifflin, 2 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic (10-4) vs. Ellis School (4-5) at Fox Chapel, 2 p.m.
Byes: West Greene (14-2), South Side (9-3), Leechburg (11-4), Union (10-6)
Volleyball
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Bethel Park 3, Baldwin 1
Peters Township 3, Canon-McMillan 0
Upper St. Clair 3, Moon 1
Section 2
Seneca Valley 3, Butler 0
North Allegheny 3, Pine-Richland 0
Shaler at North Hills, (n)
Section 3
Central Catholic 3, Penn Hills 1
Hempfield 3, Latrobe 0
Penn-Trafford 3, Norwin 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Montour 3, Beaver County Christian 0
North Catholic 3, Ambridge 2
Nonsection
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Bishop Canevin 0
Thomas Jefferson 3, South Fayette 0
Friday’s schedule
Nonsection
Bethel Park at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
West Shamokin at Derry, 7:30 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
