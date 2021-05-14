High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 13, 2021

By:

Friday, May 14, 2021 | 12:51 AM

High schools

Baseball

Thursday’s results

Class 5A

Section 2

Fox Chapel 7, Armstrong 6

Section 4

Connellsville 13, Thomas Jefferson 1

Class 4A

Section 3

Uniontown 8, Ringgold 1

Belle Vernon 7, Greensburg Salem 6

Class 3A

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant 4, Ligonier Valley 3

Class A

Section 1

Jefferson-Morgan 18, Monessen 3

Section 3

Sewickley Academy 2, Leechburg 1

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin 6, Laurel Highlands 4

Ambridge 9, New Brighton 0

Baldwin 4, Central Catholic 3

Bentworth 5, West Greene 2

Blackhawk 9, Mars 3

Butler 5, Cathedral Prep 1

Chartiers Valley 7, Hopewell 6

Eden Christian 4, Avonworth 1

Franklin Regional 5, North Catholic 0

Highlands 2, Deer Lakes 1

Indiana 17, Forest Hills 7

Keystone Oaks 15, Bishop Canevin 0

Mapletown 16, Hundred (Wva.) 1

McGuffey 12, Carrick 2

Mohawk 8, Laurel 5

Neshannock 14, Freedom 4

North Allegheny 2, Upper St. Clair 0

North Hills 5, Hampton 2

Norwin 8, Gateway 4

OLSH 13, Northgate 7

Penn Hills 10, Knoch 8

Penn-Trafford 3, Mt. Lebanon 2

Peters Township 16, Elizabeth Forward 1

Seton LaSalle 13, Moon 3

Serra Catholic 14, Freeport 5

South Side 12, Rochester 6

Valley 12, Riverview 2

West Allegheny 6, Montour 5

Waynesburg 14, Beth-Center 2

Friday’s schedule

Nonsection

Canon-McMillan at South Park, 7 p.m.

Frazier at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Freedom at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Apollo-Ridge, 4 p.m.

Indiana at Ligonier Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Knoch at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.

Riverside at New Brighton, 4 p.m.

Washington at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

Thursday’s results

Boys

Nonsection

Norwin 20, Penn-Trafford 7

Girls

Nonsection

Pine-Richland 19, Indiana 7

Moon 14, Baldwin 0

Latrobe 19, Freeport 9

North Allegheny 9, Peters Township 8

WPIAL playoffs

Boys

Class 3A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Canon-McMillan (8-6) at Seneca Valley (6-6), 6 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (3-8) at Pine-Richland (7-6), 6 p.m.; Norwin (6-4) at Peters Township (11-5), 6 p.m.; Fox Chapel (6-7) at Bethel Park (8-5), 6 p.m.

Bye: Shady Side Academy (12-3), Mt. Lebanon (10-2), North Allegheny (7-4), Upper St. Clair (10-2)

Class 2A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Shaler (6-8) at Franklin Regional (8-6), 6 p.m.; Trinity (3-9) at Hampton (10-4), 6 p.m.; Quaker Valley (6-5) at Indiana (10-4), 6 p.m.; Moon (5-8) at Sewickley Academy (8-4), 6 p.m.

Bye: Mars (15-0), Chartiers Valley (13-4), North Catholic (8-2), South Fayette (13-3)

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 3A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Peters Township (10-5) vs. Fox Chapel (7-6) at Bethel Park, 6 p.m.; Moon (5-7) at Bethel Park (12-2), 7:45 p.m.; Pine-Richland (9-4) vs. Canon-McMillan (5-4) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Latrobe (4-7) at North Allegheny (13-3), 7:45 p.m.

Bye: Mt. Lebanon (14-1), Upper St. Clair (8-2), Shady Side Academy (12-1), Sewickley Academy (9-1)

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Oakland Catholic (7-6) at Chartiers Valley (11-4), 7:45 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (9-4) vs. Franklin Regional (3-9) at Chartiers Valley, 6 p.m.; Quaker Valley (8-6) at Plum (11-6), 7:45 p.m.; Aquinas Academy (8-3) vs. South Fayette (7-6) at Plum, 6 p.m.

Bye: Blackhawk (13-0), Hampton (11-6), Mars (13-2), Indiana (11-2)

Softball

Thursday’s results

Class 5A

Plum 7, Woodland Hills 2

Plum 7, Woodland Hills 3

Section 2

Thomas Jefferson 6, Latrobe 3

Class 4A

Section 1

Knoch 3, Burrell 1

Section 2

West Mifflin 14, Yough 2

Class 3A

Section 1

North Catholic 13, Valley 0

Class A

Section 1

South Side 15, Cornell 0

South Side 17, Cornell 0

Nonsection

Beth-Center 5, Ringgold 0

Freeport 4, Hampton 1

Hopewell 5, Carlynton 3

Jeannette 9, Riverview 7

Montour 7, Chartiers Valley 2

Neshannock 9, Union 3

North Allegheny 7, Shaler 3

North Hills 7, Avonworth 3

Peters Township 7, Pine-Richland 3

Seneca Valley 1, Fox Chapel 0

Serra Catholic 9, South Allegheny 5

West Greene 9, Bentworth 1

Upper St. Clair 11, Mt. Lebanon 7

Friday’s schedule

Nonsection

North Hills at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Bethel Park (15-0) vs. Baldwin (4-9) at West Mifflin, 2 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon (10-6) vs. Pine-Richland (8-7) at Plum, 4 p.m.; Norwin (13-2) vs. North Allegheny (8-9) at Gateway, 4 p.m.; Hempfield (12-5) vs. Canon-McMillan (7-9) at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Penn-Trafford (14-4) vs. Hampton (7-8) at Gateway, 4 p.m.; North Hills (11-4) vs. Trinity (8-4) at Montour, 5 p.m.; Shaler (11-3) vs. Connellsville (9-8) at Norwin, 4 p.m.; Chartiers Valley (11-6) vs. Thomas Jefferson (7-5) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Latrobe (9-3) vs. Indiana (10-7) at Valley, 4 p.m.; Armstrong (12-4) vs. South Fayette (12-6) at Valley, 2 p.m.; Plum (11-3) vs. Fox Chapel (11-5) at Gateway, 2 p.m.; West Allegheny (12-3) vs. Franklin Regional (9-6) at North Allegheny, 2 p.m.

Class 4A

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Knoch (8-7) vs. Central Valley (9-8) at Mars, 4 p.m.; Highlands (13-4) vs. Blackhawk (8-6) at Montour, 3 p.m.; Yough (10-4) vs. Freeport (9-6) at Norwin, 3 p.m.; Burrell (7-5) vs. Belle Vernon (10-9) at Plum, 2 p.m.

Byes: Elizabeth Forward (15-2), Montour (11-5), Beaver (14-0), West Mifflin (15-2)

Class 3A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

South Park (8-6) vs. Derry (6-6) at Norwin, 2 p.m.; South Allegheny (11-4) vs. Valley (5-7) at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.; Southmoreland (9-4) vs. Keystone Oaks (10-5) at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.; Deer Lakes (11-3) vs. Ellwood City (11-4) at Montour, 3 p.m.

Byes: Mt. Pleasant (14-3), Avonworth (11-4), North Catholic (10-4), Waynesburg (12-4)

Class 2A

Preliminary round

Monday’s schedule

Bentworth (5-10) vs. California (5-13) at Waynesburg University, 4 p.m.

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Ligonier Valley (16-1) vs. Bentworth/California winner at Gateway, 2 p.m.; Charleroi (11-7) vs. Neshannock (8-5) at Sewickley Academy, 2 p.m.; OLSH (13-2) vs. Serra Catholic (8-4) at North Allegheny, 2 p.m.; Shenango (13-4) vs. Fort Cherry (10-7) at Sewickley Academy, 4 p.m.; Laurel (13-1) vs. Steel Valley (7-8) at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.; Burgettstown (10-7) vs. Carmichaels (11-7) at Montour, 5 p.m.; Frazier (14-3) vs. Riverside (8-5) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston (12-5) vs. Apollo-Ridge (7-4) at Mars, 2 p.m.

Class A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Jefferson-Morgan (5-8) vs. Bishop Canevin (6-6) at Waynesburg University, 4 p.m.; Springdale (10-3) vs. Rochester (4-7) at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.; Mapletown (8-6) vs. St. Joseph (6-9) at West Mifflin, 2 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic (10-4) vs. Ellis School (4-5) at Fox Chapel, 2 p.m.

Byes: West Greene (14-2), South Side (9-3), Leechburg (11-4), Union (10-6)

Volleyball

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Bethel Park 3, Baldwin 1

Peters Township 3, Canon-McMillan 0

Upper St. Clair 3, Moon 1

Section 2

Seneca Valley 3, Butler 0

North Allegheny 3, Pine-Richland 0

Shaler at North Hills, (n)

Section 3

Central Catholic 3, Penn Hills 1

Hempfield 3, Latrobe 0

Penn-Trafford 3, Norwin 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Montour 3, Beaver County Christian 0

North Catholic 3, Ambridge 2

Nonsection

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Bishop Canevin 0

Thomas Jefferson 3, South Fayette 0

Friday’s schedule

Nonsection

Bethel Park at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

West Shamokin at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.