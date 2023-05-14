High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 13, 2023

By:

Saturday, May 13, 2023 | 9:20 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Baseball

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

May 22 schedule

Pine-Richland (14-6) vs. Hempfield (11-9); Seneca Valley (16-4) vs. Mt. Lebanon (10-10); North Allegheny (14-6) vs. Norwin (8-11); Canon-McMillan (15-5) vs. Butler (12-8)

Class 5A

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Shaler (16-4) bye; Fox Chapel (12-8) vs. Mars (9-9) at Plum, 6:30 p.m.; Plum (12-7) vs. Trinity (6-9) at Gateway, 6:30 p.m.; South Fayette (15-4) vs. Armstrong (14-6) at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.; Bethel Park (15-4) bye; North Hills (13-6) vs. Upper St. Clair (9-11) at Shaler, 4 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (13-5) bye; Peters Township (13-6) vs. West Allegheny (14-6) at Ross Memorial Park, Washington & Jefferson, 6:30 p.m.

Class 4A

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Montour (17-3) vs. Uniontown (7-8) at Ross Memorial Park, Washington & Jefferson, 4 p.m.; Ringgold (8-12) vs. Hampton (8-9) at Gateway, 4 p.m.; Chartiers Valley (13-6) vs. Central Valley (6-11) at Boyce Mayview Park, 6:30 p.m.; Latrobe (14-6) vs. Kiski Area (9-9) at Norwin, 4 p.m.; Blackhawk (14-2) vs. Thomas Jefferson (8-11) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Indiana (13-7) vs. Laurel Highlands (9-9) at Latrobe, 6:30 p.m.; West Mifflin (15-2) vs. Hopewell (8-11) at Boyce Mayview Park, 4 p.m.; North Catholic (9-10) vs. Elizabeth Forward (7-11) at Plum, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Preliminary round

Tuesday’s schedule

Valley (10-10) vs. Burrell (7-9) at Latrobe, 4:30 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant (9-9) vs. Derry (7-10) at Latrobe, 7 p.m.

First round

Thursday’s schedule

Riverside (17-0) vs. Valley/Burrell winner at Seneca Valley, 6:30 p.m.; Freeport (14-5) vs. South Allegheny (12-7) at Plum, 6:30 p.m.; East Allegheny (12-5) vs. Waynesburg (9-6) at Boyce Mayview Park, 4 p.m.; Greensburg Salem (13-5) vs. Mohawk (12-7) at Shaler, 4:30 p.m.; Avonworth (15-5) vs. Mt. Pleasant/Derry at Plum, 4 p.m.; South Park (14-5) vs. Shenango (8-8) at Shaler, 2 p.m.; Yough (15-5) vs. Keystone Oaks (4-13) at Norwin, 4 p.m.; Neshannock (15-4) vs. Shady Side Academy (8-8) at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Thursday’s schedule

Serra Catholic (17-2) bye; Greensburg Central Catholic (9-5) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (12-8) at Boyce Mayview Park, 6:30 p.m.; Burgettstown (13-3) bye; South Side (14-4) vs. Bentworth (9-9) at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (14-4) bye; Charleroi (12-4) vs. Riverview (9-7) at Gateway, 4 p.m.; New Brighton (14-4) bye; Chartiers-Houston (16-3) vs. Ligonier Valley (11-7) at Gateway, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

First round

Thursday’s schedule

Union (12-4) bye; Fort Cherry (11-8) vs. Sewickley Academy (9-7) at Peterswood Park, 4 p.m.; California (12-7) bye; Carmichaels (14-3) vs. Cornell (6-10) at Peterswood Park, 6:30 p.m.; Eden Christian (12-4) bye; Rochester (8-7) vs. Avella (10-6) at Burkett Park, 6:30 p.m.; Leechburg (13-4) bye; Bishop Canevin (11-3) vs. Western Beaver (5-10) at Burkett Park, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

WPIAL playoffs

Boys

Class 3A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Peters Township bye; Central Catholic at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.; Shady Side Academy bye; Norwin at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon bye; Hempfield at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.; North Allegheny bye; Butler at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Mars bye; Moon at Indiana, 7 p.m.; Seton LaSalle at Hampton, 7 p.m.; North Catholic at Trinity, 7 p.m.; South Fayette bye; Bethel Park at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.; Penn-Trafford bye; Franklin Regional at Shaler, 7 p.m.

Girls

Class 3A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Pine-Richland bye; North Allegheny at Peters Township, 7 p.m.; Upper St. Clair bye; Norwin at Shady Side Academy, 7 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon bye; Sewickley Academy at North Hills, 7 p.m.; Fox Chapel bye; Seneca Valley at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Mars bye; South Fayette at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.; Hampton bye; Latrobe at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.; Plum bye; Penn-Trafford at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.; Blackhawk bye; Moon at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Softball

Friday’s results

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Seneca Valley (16-1) bye; North Allegheny vs. Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.; Hempfield (16-3) bye; Norwin (14-5) vs. Canon-McMillan (7-11) at Gateway, 5 p.m.

Class 5A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Armstrong (16-1) vs. Upper St. Clair (8-8) at Norwin, 5 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (13-5) vs. Plum (10-6) at Gateway, 3 p.m.; West Allegheny (18-1) vs. Fox Chapel (8-11) at Montour, 5 p.m.; North Hills (14-3) vs. South Fayette (10-9) at Montour, 3 p.m.; Shaler (16-0) vs. Bethel Park (7-10) at Fox Chapel, 3 p.m.; Franklin Regional (11-6) vs. Moon (6-9) at Peterswood Park, 4 p.m.; Trinity (15-2) vs. Penn-Trafford (6-11) at Peterswood Park, 2 p.m.; Latrobe (14-3) vs. Western Beaver (8-7) at Gateway, 5 p.m.

Class 4A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Elizabeth Forward (16-0) bye; Hampton (12-5) vs. Greensburg Salem (10-7) at Fox Chapel, 5 p.m.; Belle Vernon (15-4) bye; West Mifflin (12-5) vs. McKeesport (9-8) at Norwin, 3 p.m.; Montour (13-3) bye; Indiana (15-4) vs. Beaver (7-9) at Gateway, 7 p.m.; Chartiers Valley (16-2) bye; Knoch (10-8) vs. Uniontown (5-9) at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Avonworth (17-1) vs. Seton LaSalle (5-9) at Montour, 3 p.m.; Central Valley (8-5) vs. Deer Lakes (10-5) at Montour, 5 p.m.; Burrell (11-5) vs. Mt. Pleasant (11-8) at Plum, 3 p.m.; Mohawk (11-4) vs. South Park (11-5) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Southmoreland (13-2) vs. McGuffey (8-6) at Waynesburg University, 2 p.m.; Yough (9-4) vs. Ellwood City (11-5) at North Allegheny, 5 p.m.; Waynesburg (14-3) vs. Valley (6-10) at Peterswood Park, 4 p.m.; Hopewell (10-6) vs. Ligonier Valley (8-7) at Plum, 5 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Neshannock (17-0) bye; Burgettstown (11-7) vs. Apollo-Ridge (6-9) at Penn-Trafford, 5:30 p.m.; Charleroi (15-2) vs. Steel Valley (4-10) at West Mifflin, 3 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic (11-2) vs. Bentworth (6-8) at West Mifflin, 5 p.m.; Laurel (14-2) bye; Riverside (11-4) vs. Fort Cherry (7-8) at Peterswood Park, 4 p.m.; Serra Catholic (15-3) bye; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (12-3) vs. Shenango (7-8) at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.

Class A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Union (14-3) bye; Carlynton (8-5) vs. Jeannette (11-4) at Peterswood Park, 2 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston (12-5) bye; West Greene (11-7) vs. Monessen (7-7) at Waynesburg University, 4 p.m.; Carmichaels (16-0) bye; Leechburg (10-7) vs. South Side (8-5) at Penn-Trafford, 3:30 p.m.; Frazier (13-1) bye; Jefferson-Morgan (8-7) vs. Northgate (8-5) at Peterswood Park, 2 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

PIAA tournament

Class 3A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Lower Merion (17-0) vs. Cumberland Valley (16-2) at Legacy Tennis Club, 10:30 a.m.; McDowell (12-4) vs. North Allegheny (13-1) at Westwood Racquet Club, 1:15 p.m.; Liberty (20-0) vs. Downingtown East (15-2) at Northwood Racquet Club, noon; Dallastown (17-2) vs. Harriton (15-5) at Hershey Racquet Club, 11:30 a.m.; Hollidaysburg (19-1) vs. Cedar Crest (15-1) at Gorilla House Gym, 11 a.m.; St. Joseph’s Prep (12-2) vs. Conestoga (14-2) at Legacy Tennis Club, noon; Abington Heights (16-0) vs. Unionville (15-2) at TK Tennis Academy, 1 p.m.; Gateway (12-3) vs. Manheim Township (13-3) at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Lower Moreland vs. Masterman (15-1) at Legacy Tennis Club, 9 a.m.; Cathedral Prep (17-2) vs. North Catholic (12-1) at Westwood Racquet Club, noon; Westmont Hilltop vs. Conrad Weiser (18-1) at Gorilla House Gym, 1 p.m.; Elk County Catholic (12-1) vs. Winchester Thurston (9-2) at DuBois Area, 2 p.m.; Sewickley Academy (11-2) vs. Somerset (9-3) at North Allegheny, 1:30 p.m.; Dallas (14-0) vs. Moravian Academy (14-1) at TK Tennis Academy, 11 a.m.; Lancaster Country Day (17-0) vs. Chartiers Valley (7-7) at Hershey Racquet Club, 1:30 p.m.; Central Columbia (17-0) vs. Pequea Valley (14-2) at Central PA Tennis Center, 1 p.m.

Volleyball

WPIAL playoffs

Class 3A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Shaler bye; Upper St. Clair at Hempfield, 7 p.m.; Canon-McMillan bye; Peters Township at Norwin, 7 p.m.; North Allegheny bye; Moon at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.; Penn-Trafford bye; Central Catholic at Butler, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Latrobe bye; Thomas Jefferson at Hopewell, 7 p.m.; Trinity at North Catholic, 7 p.m.; South Park at South Fayette, 7 p.m.; Mars bye; Gateway at Montour, 7 p.m.; Seton LaSalle bye; Derry at Ambridge, 7 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.