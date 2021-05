High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 15, 2021

Saturday, May 15, 2021 | 9:20 PM

High schools

Baseball

Saturday’s result

Nonsection

Avonworth 7, Quaker Valley 6

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

First round

Friday’s schedule

Upper St. Clair (8-9) vs. Canon-McMillan (8-10) at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Quarterfinals

May 22 schedule

North Allegheny (17-3) vs. Upper St. Clair/Canon-McMillan winner at Shaler, 2:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon (11-7) vs. Butler (12-5) at Shaler, noon; Norwin (13-3) vs. Seneca Valley (11-8) at West Mifflin, noon; Hempfield (13-7) vs. Central Catholic (10-8) at West Mifflin, 2:30 p.m.

Class 5A

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Franklin Regional (15-1) vs. Thomas Jefferson (5-9) at Hempfield, 2 p.m.; Mars (12-6) vs. Gateway (7-6) at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.; South Fayette (15-3) vs. Peters Township (8-10) at Washington & Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.; Plum (11-6) vs. Latrobe (11-8) at Norwin, 4:30 p.m.; Bethel Park (15-3) vs. Chartiers Valley (6-14) at Washington & Jefferson, 7 p.m.; Shaler (12-5) vs. Fox Chapel (11-7) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.; West Allegheny (15-3) vs. Hampton (7-11) at Burkett Park, 6:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (12-6) vs. Connellsville (10-7) at Norwin, 2 p.m.

Class 4A

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Knoch (11-9) vs. Quaker Valley (8-11) at Fox Chapel, 4:30 p.m.; North Catholic (13-7) vs. Elizabeth Forward (7-8) at Fox Chapel, 2 p.m.; Laurel Highlands (13-4) vs. Beaver (7-10) at Washington & Jefferson, 2 p.m.; New Castle (10-9) vs. Indiana (11-6) at Pullman Park, 3:30 p.m.; Highlands (12-8) vs. Belle Vernon (6-8) at Plum, 4:30 p.m.

Byes: Montour (13-5), West Mifflin (12-4), Blackhawk (14-4)

Class 3A

First round

Thursday’s schedule

Hopewell (13-5) vs. Waynesburg (5-8) at Washington & Jefferson, 6:30 p.m. ; Deer Lakes (9-6) vs. Yough (7-7) at Highlands, noon; McGuffey (12-4) vs. South Allegheny (8-10) at Washington & Jefferson, 4 p.m. ; Derry (11-4) vs. New Brighton (8-10) at Latrobe, 6:30 p.m. ; Avonworth (13-7) vs. Ligonier Valley (7-11) at West Mifflin, 4:30 p.m. ; Valley (12-7) vs. Mohawk (11-7) at Highlands, 6:30 p.m. ; South Park (12-4) vs. Brownsville (6-9) at West Mifflin, 2:30 p.m. ; Ellwood City (9-11) vs. Keystone Oaks (7-7) at Highlands, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Seton LaSalle (18-1) vs. Bentworth (7-11) at Bethel Park, 4:30 p.m.; Shady Side Academy (10-5) vs. California (12-4) at Hempfield, 4:30 p.m.; Serra Catholic (16-3) vs. Fort Cherry (9-7) at Peterswood Park, 7 p.m.; Laurel (11-7) vs. Beth-Center (6-11) at Burkett Park, 2 p.m.; Shenango (16-2) vs. Northgate (5-9) at Pullman Park, 1 p.m.; Neshannock (12-8) vs. Burgettstown (11-5) at Hampton, 4 p.m.; Carmichaels (15-1) vs. Apollo-Ridge (7-6) at Mt. Pleasant, 4:30 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston (14-3) vs. Riverside (9-9) at Peterswood Park, 4:30 p.m.

Class A

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

West Greene (8-5) vs. Sewickley Academy (7-5) at Peterswood Park, 2 p.m.; OLSH (12-5) vs. Bishop Canevin (4-10) at Burkett Park, 4:30 p.m.; Riverview (8-6) vs. Avella (2-11) at Plum, 2 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan (11-5) vs. Leechburg (7-8) at Mt. Pleasant, 2 p.m.

Byes: Eden Christian (15-4), Union (8-5), Greensburg Central Catholic (13-4), Rochester (10-4)

Basketball

Roundball Classic

Boys

Class 4A 98, District 10 97

Leading scorers – Class 4A: Dakari Bradford (Lincoln Park) 19, Devon Hamer (Rochester) 17, Daquan Bradford (Lincoln Park) 11, Nathan Kubasky (Mt. Pleasant) 9, Jake Haney (Belle Vernon) 8, Enire Bowens (Ambridge) 8, Justin Thompson (Central Valley) 7, Connor Maddalon (North Catholic) 6, Jonas King (Mt. Pleasant) 6, Brandon Graham (Central Valley) 5. District 10: Aaron Collins (Erie First) 23, Benny Cano (Greenville) 13, Marcel Banks (Erie) 12, Peyton Mele (Hickory) 12, Michael Brooks (Grove City) 11, Hayden Adams (Franklin Area) 7, Ryan Ladjevich (Sharpsville) 6, Sky’ler Thomas (Kennedy Catholic) 6, Liam Galla (Erie Cathedral Prep) 5, Ethan Plesakov (Slippery Arock Area) 2.

Class 5A 141, Class 6A 132

Leading scorers – Class 5A: Wes Kropp (Penn Hills) 22, Michael Dunn (Trinity) 22, Eddie Daniels (Penn Hills) 18, Nate English (Albert Gallatin) 13, Demetrius Butler (Ringgold) 13, Sheldon Cox (New Castle) 10, Kadyn Hannah (Franklin Regional) 9, Ryan Sickenberger (Latrobe) 9, Brayden Reynolds (Chartiers Valley) 8, Jake Pugh (Thomas Jefferson) 5, Connor Moss (Plum) 4, Aidan Kelly (Thomas Jefferson) 2, Mihali Sfanos (Mars) 2. Class 6A: Cole Brooks (Seneca Valley) 25, Greg Habib (North Allegheny) 22, Josh Kapcin (Penn-Trafford) 16, Jake Reinke (Mt. Lebanon) 14, Joe Starzynski (Baldwin) 12, Connor Lyczek (Seneca Valley) 12, Tyler Bilinsky (Norwin) 11, David Pantelis (Uppe St. Clair) 10, Michael Hosni (Hempfield) 3, Christian Zilli (Hempfield) 2.

Girls

Class 6A 92, Class 4A 88

Leading scorers – Class 6A: Lizzy Groetsch (North Allegheny) 18, Olivia Westphal (Bethel Park) 13, Maria Brush (Franklin Regional) 13, Sarayne Forbes (Butler) 11, Danielle Rosso (Norwin) 8, Megan Dryburgh (Baldwin) 7, Paige Morningstar (North Allegheny) 6, Emma Hoffner (Hempfield) 5, Maria Polczynski (Norwin) 5, Anna Lucarelli (Baldwin) 4, Allie Prady (Penn-Trafford) 2, Mackenzie Powell (Penn-Trafford) 2, Jaden Davinsizer (Seneca Valley) 1. Class 5A: Peyton Pinkney (Woodland Hills) 17, Courtney Dahlquist (Trinity) 14, Jasmyn Golden (Penn Hills) 11, Kaylin Venick (Trinity) 8, Kennedie Montue (Plum) 8, Ashley Durig (Trinity) 7, Haley Hertzer (McKeesport) 6, Bryn Bezjak (Albert Gallatin) 6, Dynasty Shegog (Gateway) 5, Domenica Delaney (Fox Chapel) 4, Ellie Schwartzman (Fox Chapel) 3.

District 10 74, Class 4A 64

Leading scorers – District 10: Becca Santom (Grove City) 17, Emina Selimonic (Erie McDowell) 15, Clara Hananon (Grove City) 11, Amy Batt (Greenville) 8, Keegan McConahy (Kennedy Catholic) 8, Hallie Raabe (Slipper Rock Area) 6, Kelly Benson (Slippery Rock Area) 5, Lexi Dadig (Thomas Jefferson) 2, Sydney Keinath (Erie McDowell) 2. Class 4A: Jolie Strati (Blackhawk) 20, Nevaeh Ewing (Knoch) 14, Macyla Collins (Beaver Falls) 6, Alivia Thompson (Blackhawk) 6, Bailey Garbee (Quaker Valley) 6, Shelby Genes (West Mifflin) 5, Taylor Rodriguez (Belle Vernon) 2, Claire Kuzma (Quaker Valley) 2, Kenzie Weiland (Beaver Area) 2, Lauren Yuhas (West Mifflin) 1.

Lacrosse

WPIAL playoffs

Boys

Class 3A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Canon-McMillan (8-6) at Seneca Valley (6-6), 6 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (4-8) at Pine-Richland (7-7), 6 p.m.; Norwin (6-5) at Peters Township (11-6), 6 p.m.; Fox Chapel (7-7) at Bethel Park (9-5), 6 p.m.

Bye: Shady Side Academy (12-3), Mt. Lebanon (10-2), North Allegheny (9-4), Upper St. Clair (10-3)

Class 2A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Shaler (6-8) at Franklin Regional (8-7), 6 p.m.; Trinity (3-9) at Hampton (10-4), 6 p.m.; Quaker Valley (8-5) at Indiana (11-4), 6 p.m.; Moon (5-9) at Sewickley Academy (8-4), 6 p.m.

Bye: Mars (16-0), Chartiers Valley (13-4), North Catholic (10-2), South Fayette (13-3)

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 3A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Peters Township (10-6) vs. Fox Chapel (7-6) at Bethel Park, 6 p.m.; Moon (5-7) at Bethel Park (12-2), 7:45 p.m.; Pine-Richland (10-4) vs. Canon-McMillan (5-4) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Latrobe (4-7) at North Allegheny (14-3), 7:45 p.m.

Bye: Mt. Lebanon (14-1), Upper St. Clair (9-2), Shady Side Academy (12-1), Sewickley Academy (9-1)

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Oakland Catholic (7-6) at Chartiers Valley (11-4), 7:45 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (9-4) vs. Franklin Regional (3-9) at Chartiers Valley, 6 p.m.; Quaker Valley (8-6) at Plum (12-6), 7:45 p.m.; Aquinas Academy (8-3) vs. South Fayette (7-6) at Plum, 6 p.m.

Bye: Blackhawk (13-0), Hampton (11-6), Mars (13-2), Indiana (11-3)

Softball

Saturday’s results

Latrobe 12, North Allegheny 7

South Fayette 10, Mt. Lebanon 8

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Bethel Park (15-0) vs. Baldwin (4-9) at West Mifflin, 2 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon (10-8) vs. Pine-Richland (8-8) at Plum, 4 p.m.; Norwin (13-2) vs. North Allegheny (10-10) at Gateway, 4 p.m.; Hempfield (12-5) vs. Canon-McMillan (7-9) at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Penn-Trafford (14-4) vs. Hampton (7-9) at Gateway, 4 p.m.; North Hills (12-5) vs. Trinity (8-4) at Montour, 5 p.m.; Shaler (11-4) vs. Connellsville (9-8) at Norwin, 4 p.m.; Chartiers Valley (11-7) vs. Thomas Jefferson (8-5) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Latrobe (10-4) vs. Indiana (10-7) at Valley, 4 p.m.; Armstrong (12-4) vs. South Fayette (13-7) at Valley, 2 p.m.; Plum (13-3) vs. Fox Chapel (11-6) at Gateway, 2 p.m.; West Allegheny (13-3) vs. Franklin Regional (9-6) at North Allegheny, 2 p.m.

Class 4A

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Knoch (9-7) vs. Central Valley (9-8) at Mars, 4 p.m.; Highlands (13-4) vs. Blackhawk (8-6) at Montour, 3 p.m.; Yough (10-5) vs. Freeport (10-6) at Norwin, 3 p.m.; Burrell (7-6) vs. Belle Vernon (10-9) at Plum, 2 p.m.

Byes: Elizabeth Forward (15-2), Montour (12-5), Beaver (14-0), West Mifflin (15-4)

Class 3A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

South Park (8-6) vs. Derry (6-6) at Norwin, 2 p.m.; South Allegheny (11-5) vs. Valley (5-8) at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.; Southmoreland (9-4) vs. Keystone Oaks (10-5) at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.; Deer Lakes (11-3) vs. Ellwood City (11-4) at Montour, 3 p.m.

Byes: Mt. Pleasant (14-3), Avonworth (11-5), North Catholic (11-4), Waynesburg (12-4)

Class 2A

Preliminary round

Monday’s schedule

Bentworth (5-11) vs. California (5-13) at Waynesburg University, 4 p.m.

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Ligonier Valley (16-1) vs. Bentworth/California winner at Gateway, 2 p.m.; Charleroi (11-7) vs. Neshannock (9-5) at Sewickley Academy, 2 p.m.; OLSH (13-2) vs. Serra Catholic (9-4) at North Allegheny, 2 p.m.; Shenango (13-4) vs. Fort Cherry (10-7) at Sewickley Academy, 4 p.m.; Laurel (13-1) vs. Steel Valley (7-8) at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.; Burgettstown (10-7) vs. Carmichaels (11-7) at Montour, 5 p.m.; Frazier (14-3) vs. Riverside (8-5) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston (12-5) vs. Apollo-Ridge (7-4) at Mars, 2 p.m.

Class A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Jefferson-Morgan (5-8) vs. Bishop Canevin (6-6) at Waynesburg University, 4 p.m.; Springdale (10-3) vs. Rochester (4-7) at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.; Mapletown (8-6) vs. St. Joseph (6-9) at West Mifflin, 2 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic (10-4) vs. Ellis School (4-5) at Fox Chapel, 2 p.m.

Byes: West Greene (15-2), South Side (11-3), Leechburg (11-4), Union (10-7)

