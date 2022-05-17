High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 16, 2022

Tuesday, May 17, 2022 | 12:02 AM

High schools

Baseball

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Wednesday’s schedule

Seneca Valley (13-7) at Hempfield (8-12) at Plum, 5 p.m.

May 23 schedule

Mt. Lebanon (13-7) vs. Seneca Valley/Hempfield winner, TBA; Norwin (10-8) vs. Central Catholic (10-9), TBA; North Allegheny (14-5) vs. Upper St. Clair (10-8), TBA; Pine-Richland (11-9) vs. Butler (13-5), TBA

Class 5A

Monday’s results

Connellsville 6, McKeesport 0

Tuesday’s schedule

Peters Township (18-1) vs. Connellsville (11-10 at Washington & Jefferson, 7 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (13-6) vs. Hampton (10-9) at West Mifflin, 4:30 p.m.; Mars (14-5) vs. Chartiers Valley (9-11) at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.; Latrobe (12-7) vs. Thomas Jefferson (13-6) at Hempfield, 4:30 p.m.; Bethel Park (14-2) vs. Gateway (8-10) at Burkett Park, 2 p.m.; South Fayette (14-3) vs. Franklin Regional (11-5) at Burkett Park, 7 p.m.; West Allegheny (15-4) vs. Fox Chapel (7-5) at Burkett Park, 4:30 p.m.; Shaler (14-5) vs. Plum (12-6) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Wednesday’s schedule

Montour (15-5) bye; Highlands (12-6) vs. Quaker Valley (8-9) at Plum, 7:30 p.m.; Laurel Highlands (13-6) bye; Beaver (12-5) vs. Elizabeth Forward (8-7) at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.; West Mifflin (15-3) bye; Indiana (10-7) vs. Blackhawk (11-7) at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.; North Catholic (11-7) bye; Knoch (11-7) vs. Uniontown (9-7) at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Tuesday’s schedule

Hopewell (13-6) vs. No. 16 South Allegheny (8-9) at Washington & Jefferson, 2 p.m.; Deer Lakes (9-11) vs. McGuffey (7-8) at Peterswood Park, 4:30 p.m.; Mohawk (13-4) vs. Keystone Oaks (5-10) at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.; Yough (10-7) vs. Mt. Pleasant (9-7) at Hempfield, 2 p.m.; South Park (14-5) vs. Waynesburg (5-11) at West Mifflin, 2 p.m.; New Brighton (9-9) vs. Derry (11-5) at Highlands, 4:30 p.m.; Avonworth (13-7) vs. Southmoreland (7-7) at Highlands, 7 p.m.; East Allegheny (11-5) vs. Ellwood City (8-10) at Highlands, 2 p.m.

Class 2A

Tuesday’s schedule

Serra Catholic (19-0) vs. No. 16 Beth-Center (7-9) at Latrobe, 4 p.m.; Laurel (9-6) vs. Shady Side Academy (9-5) at North Allegheny, 1 p.m.; Carmichaels (12-1) vs. Apollo-Ridge (8-5) at Latrobe, 6:30 p.m.; Riverside (13-5) vs. Chartiers-Houston (11-7) at Plum, 6:30 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (14-1) vs. Northgate (4-9) at Shaler, 4:30 p.m.; Neshannock (14-6) vs. Bentworth (10-5) at Chippewa Park, 3 p.m.; Shenango (14-4) vs. Fort Cherry (8-5) at Chippewa Park, 5:30 p.m.; Burgettstown (12-3) vs. California (10-6) at Washington & Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.

Class A

Tuesday’s schedule

Eden Christian (15-0) bye; Greensburg Central Catholic (8-6) vs. Leechburg (7-5) at Plum, 4 p.m.; West Greene (11-5) vs. Western Beaver (3-10) at Peterswood Park, 7 p.m.; OLSH (8-7) vs. Jefferson-Morgan (7-6) at Peterswood Park, 2 p.m.; Union (9-4) bye; Bishop Canevin (7-5) vs. Riverview (5-9) at Shaler, 2 p.m.; Rochester (9-7) bye; Sewickley Academy (8-5) vs. Avella (5-10) at Beaver, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 3A

Monday’s results

First round

Central Catholic at Butler, (n)

Upper St. Clair 16, Canon-McMillan 6

Penn-Trafford 17, Pine-Richland 8

Seneca Valley 12, Bethel Park 7

Wednesday’s schedule

Quarterfinals

Central Catholic/Butler winner at Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Shady Side Academy, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Tuesday’s schedule

Mars bye; Shaler at Trinity, 7 p.m.; Hampton bye; Sewickley Academy at South Fayette, 7 p.m.; Quaker Valley bye; North Hills at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.; Indiana bye; Greensburg Central Catholic at Moon, 7 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 3A

Tuesday’s games

Shady Side Academy bye; Seneca Valley at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.; Upper St. Clair bye; Latrobe at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon bye; Canon-McMillan at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Pine-Richland bye; Moon at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Monday’s results

First round

Aquinas Academy 12, South Fayette 6

Chartiers Valley 20, Oakland Catholic 4

Quaker Valley 14, Franklin Regional 3

Plum 16, Seton LaSalle 3

Wednesday’s schedule

Aquinas Academy at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Mars, 7 p.m.

Plum at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Softball

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Monday’s results

North Allegheny 8, Peters Township 0

Norwin 11, Baldwin 1

Wednesday’s schedule

Hempfield (12-3) vs. Norwin (6-9) at Penn-Trafford, 3 p.m.; Seneca Valley (10-6) vs. Bethel Park (7-8) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon (12-4) vs. North Allegheny (11-9) at Montour 5 p.m.; Pine-Richland (11-4) vs. Canon-McMillan (6-5) at Montour 3 p.m.

Class 5A

Tuesday’s schedule

Armstrong (16-3) vs. No. 16 Hampton (8-7) at Mars, 3 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (10-7) vs. Kiski Area (12-6) at Plum, 5 p.m.; North Hills (13-3) vs. Upper St. Clair (6-14) at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.; West Allegheny (12-4) vs. Latrobe (9-4) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (15-2) vs. Plum (6-11) at Norwin, 5 p.m.; Franklin Regional (13-6) vs. Shaler (14-3) at Fox Chapel, 3 p.m.; Trinity (15-2) vs. Connellsville (6-11) at Waynesburg University, 5 p.m.; Fox Chapel (13-3) vs. Chartiers Valley (13-4) at Sewickley Academy, 5 p.m.

Class 4A

Wednesday’s schedule

Beaver (16-0) bye; Freeport (9-6) vs. Central Valley (8-7) at Mars, 5 p.m.; Yough (12-3) vs. Blackhawk (5-8) at Plum, 3 p.m.; Montour (11-5) vs. Knoch (9-9) at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward (14-3) bye; Highlands (10-5) vs. West Mifflin (11-8) at Norwin, 3 p.m.; Burrell bye; Belle Vernon (11-7) vs. New Castle (5-8) at Plum, 5 p.m.

Class 3A

Tuesday’s schedule

Avonworth (14-4) bye; Mt. Pleasant (9-8) vs. North Catholic (6-5) at Fox Chapel, 5 p.m.; Ellwood City (10-3) vs. Beaver Falls (2-9) at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.; Southmoreland (11-3) vs. Derry (3-10) at Norwin, 3 p.m.; South Allegheny (12-3) bye; Valley (7-6) vs. Keystone Oaks (9-10) at Plum, 3 p.m.; Deer Lakes (11-3) bye; Waynesburg (12-4) vs. South Park (3-8) at Trinity, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Monday’s result

Fort Cherry 11, Carlynton 4

Wednesday’s schedule

Neshannock (18-0) vs. Fort Cherry (5-9) at Sewickley Academy, 5 p.m.; Charleroi (10-5) vs. Serra Catholic (13-6) at Trinity, 6 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston (15-3) vs. Riverside (9-6) at Sewickley Academy, 3 p.m.; Laurel (14-3) vs. Burgettstown (9-7) at North Allegheny, 5 p.m.; Frazier (14-0) vs. Apollo-Ridge (7-6) at Penn-Trafford, 5 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (12-4) vs. Carmichaels (10-5) at Trinity, 4 p.m.; Ligonier Valley (14-3) vs. Bentworth (4-9) at Norwin, 5 p.m.; OLSH (8-3) vs. Mohawk (8-7) at Mars, 3 p.m.

Class A

Tuesday’s schedule

West Greene (12-3) bye; Bishop Canevin (9-4) vs. Mapletown (10-7) at Waynesburg University, 3 p.m.; Springdale (10-1) bye; South Side (12-4) vs. Northgate (4-8) at Sewickley Academy, 3 p.m.; Union (17-3) bye; Jefferson-Morgan (6-7) vs. St. Joseph (8-9) at Trinity, 6 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic (11-5) bye; Leechburg (8-5) vs. Rochester (4-7) at Mars, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 3A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Seneca Valley bye; Canon-McMIllan vs. Butler at Upper St. Clair, 6 p.m.; Moon at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.; Fox Chapel at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.; North Allegheny bye; Latrobe at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.; Bethel Park at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.; Peters Township at Penn-Trafford

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

OLSH bye; Plum vs. Thomas Jefferson at Norwin, 6 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.; Ambridge vs. Deer Lakes at Shaler, 6 p.m.; North Catholic bye; Trinity vs. Derry at Hempfield, 6 p.m.; Montour bye; Seton LaSalle vs. Mars at Gateway, 6 p.m.

