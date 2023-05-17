High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 | 11:33 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Baseball

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Monday’s schedule

Pine-Richland (14-6) vs. Hempfield (11-9); Seneca Valley (16-4) vs. Mt. Lebanon (10-10); North Allegheny (14-6) vs. Norwin (8-11); Canon-McMillan (15-5) vs. Butler (12-8)

Class 5A

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Shaler (16-4) bye; Fox Chapel (12-8) vs. Mars (9-9) at Plum, 6:30 p.m.; Plum (12-7) vs. Trinity (6-9) at Gateway, 6:30 p.m.; South Fayette (15-4) vs. Armstrong (14-6) at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.; Bethel Park (15-4) bye; North Hills (13-6) vs. Upper St. Clair (9-11) at Shaler, 3 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (13-5) bye; Peters Township (13-6) vs. West Allegheny (14-6) at Ross Memorial Park, Washington & Jefferson, 6:30 p.m.

Class 4A

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Montour (17-3) vs. Uniontown (7-8) at Ross Memorial Park, Washington & Jefferson, 4 p.m.; Ringgold (8-12) vs. Hampton (8-9) at Gateway, 4 p.m.; Chartiers Valley (13-6) vs. Central Valley (6-11) at Boyce Mayview Park, 6:30 p.m.; Latrobe (14-6) vs. Kiski Area (9-9) at Norwin, 4 p.m.; Blackhawk (14-2) vs. Thomas Jefferson (8-11) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Indiana (13-7) vs. Laurel Highlands (9-9) at Latrobe, 6:30 p.m.; West Mifflin (15-2) vs. Hopewell (8-11) at Boyce Mayview Park, 4 p.m.; North Catholic (9-10) vs. Elizabeth Forward (7-11) at Plum, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Preliminary round

Tuesday’s results

Valley 6, Burrell 5

Derry 16, Mt. Pleasant 5

First round

Thursday’s schedule

Riverside (17-0) vs. Valley (11-10) at Seneca Valley, 6:30 p.m.; Freeport (14-5) vs. South Allegheny (12-7) at Plum, 6:30 p.m.; East Allegheny (12-5) vs. Waynesburg (9-6) at Boyce Mayview Park, 4 p.m.; Greensburg Salem (13-5) vs. Mohawk (12-7) at Shaler, 4:30 p.m.; Avonworth (15-5) vs. Derry (8-10) at Plum, 4 p.m.; South Park (14-5) vs. Shenango (8-8) at Shaler, 2 p.m.; Yough (15-5) vs. Keystone Oaks (4-13) at Norwin, 4 p.m.; Neshannock (15-4) vs. Shady Side Academy (8-8) at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Thursday’s schedule

Serra Catholic (17-2) bye; Greensburg Central Catholic (9-5) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (12-8) at Boyce Mayview Park, 6:30 p.m.; Burgettstown (13-3) bye; South Side (14-4) vs. Bentworth (9-9) at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (14-4) bye; Charleroi (12-4) vs. Riverview (9-7) at Gateway, 4 p.m.; New Brighton (14-4) bye; Chartiers-Houston (16-3) vs. Ligonier Valley (11-7) at Gateway, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

First round

Thursday’s schedule

Union (12-4) bye; Fort Cherry (11-8) vs. Sewickley Academy (9-7) at Peterswood Park, 4 p.m.; California (12-7) bye; Carmichaels (14-3) vs. Cornell (6-10) at Peterswood Park, 6:30 p.m.; Eden Christian (12-4) bye; Rochester (8-7) vs. Avella (10-6) at Burkett Park, 6:30 p.m.; Leechburg (13-4) bye; Bishop Canevin (11-3) vs. Western Beaver (5-10) at Burkett Park, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

WPIAL playoffs

Boys

Class 3A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Fox Chapel 12, Central Catholic 7

Pine-Richland 17, Norwin 3

Seneca Valley 15, Hempfield 9

Upper St. Clair 25, Butler 11

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Fox Chapel at Peters Township; Pine-Richland at Shady Side Academy; Seneca Valley at Mt. Lebanon; Upper St. Clair at North Allegheny

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Moon at Mars, 7 p.m.; North Catholic at Hampton, 7 p.m.; Quaker Valley at South Fayette, 7 p.m.; Shaler at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.

Girls

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.; Shady Side Academy at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.; North Hills at Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Franklin Regional 8, South Fayette 7

Chartiers Valley 12, Latrobe 2

Quaker Valley 16, Penn-Trafford 4

Indiana 10, Moon 8

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Franklin Regional at Mars; Chartiers Valley at Hampton; Quaker Valley at Plum; Indiana at Blackhawk

Softball

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Seneca Valley (16-1) bye; North Allegheny vs. Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.; Hempfield (16-3) bye; Norwin (14-5) vs. Canon-McMillan (7-11) at Gateway, 5 p.m.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Armstrong (17-1) vs. Thomas Jefferson (14-5) at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.; West Allegheny (19-1) vs. South Fayette (11-9) at Boyce Mayview Park, 3 p.m.; Shaler (17-0) vs. Franklin Regional (12-6) at Gateway, 3 p.m.; Trinity (16-2) vs. Latrobe (15-3) at West Mifflin, 5 p.m.

Class 4A

First round

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Elizabeth Forward (16-0) vs. Hampton (13-5) at West Mifflin, 3 p.m.; Belle Vernon (15-4) vs. West Mifflin (13-5) at Boyce Mayview Park, 5 p.m.; Montour (13-3) vs. Indiana (16-4) at Gateway, 7 p.m.; Chartiers Valley (16-2) vs. Knoch (11-8) at North Allegheny, 5 p.m.

Class 3A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Avonworth 15, Seton LaSalle 4

Central Valley 6, Deer Lakes 2

Burrell 4, Mt. Pleasant 1

Mohawk 14, South Park 6

Southmoreland 3, McGuffey 1

Yough 11, Ellwood City 5

Waynesburg 5, Valley 1

Ligonier Valley 4, Hopewell 2

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Avonworth (18-1) vs. Central Valley (9-5); Burrell (12-5) vs. Mohawk (12-4); Southmoreland (14-2) vs. Yough (10-4); Waynesburg (15-3) vs. Ligonier Valley (9-7)

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Burgettstown 8, Apollo-Ridge 1

Charleroi 6, Steel Valley 5

Greensburg Central Catholic 10, Bentworth 0

Riverside 14, Fort Cherry 0

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 6, Shenango 5

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Neshannock (17-0) vs. Burgettstown (12-7); Charleroi (16-2) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (12-2); Laurel (14-2) vs. Riverside (12-4); Serra Catholic (15-3) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (13-3)

Class A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Jeannette 16, Carlynton 1

West Greene 16, Monessen 1

Leechburg 8, South Side 1

Jefferson-Morgan 7, Northgate 4

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Union (14-3) vs. Jeannette (12-4); Chartiers-Houston (12-5) vs. West Greene (12-7); Carmichaels (16-0) vs. Leechburg (11-7); Frazier (13-1) vs. Jefferson-Morgan (9-7)

Tennis

Boys

PIAA tournament

Class 3A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Lower Merion 5, Cumberland Valley 0

North Allegheny 4, McDowell 0

Downingtown East 3, Liberty 0

Dallastown 3, Harriton 2

Hollidaysburg 3, Cedar Crest 2

Conestoga 4, St. Joseph’s Prep 0

Unionville 5, Abington Heights 0

Gateway 3, Manheim Township 2

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

At Hershey Racquet Club

Lower Merion (18-0) vs. North Allegheny (14-1), 2:30 p.m.; Downingtown East (16-2) vs. Dallastown (18-2), 4 p.m.; Hollidaysburg (20-1) vs. Conestoga (15-2), 5:30 p.m.; Unionville (16-2) vs. Gateway (13-3), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Lower Moreland 3, Masterman 2

Cathedral Prep 4, North Catholic 1

Conrad Weiser 5, Westmont Hilltop 0

Winchester Thurston 5, Elk County Catholic 0

Sewickley Academy 5, Somerset 0

Moravian Academy 5, Dallas 0

Lancaster Country Day 5, Chartiers Valley 0

Central Columbia 3, Pequea Valley 0

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

At Hershey Racquet Club

Lower Moreland vs. Cathedral Prep (18-2), 8 a.m.; Conrad Weiser (19-1) vs. Winchester Thurston (10-2), 9:30 a.m.; Sewickley Academy (12-2) vs. Moravian Academy (15-1), 11 a.m.; Lancaster Country Day (18-0) vs. Central Columbia (18-0), 12:30 p.m.

Volleyball

WPIAL playoffs

Class 3A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Upper St. Clair 3, Hempfield 2

Norwin 3, Peters Township 0

Seneca Valley 3, Moon 1

Butler 3, Central Catholic 1

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Shaler vs. Upper St. Clair; Canon-McMillan vs. Norwin; North Allegheny vs. Seneca Valley; Penn-Trafford vs. Butler

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Hopewell 3, Thomas Jefferson 1

North Catholic 3, Trinity 0

South Fayette 3, South Park 0

Montour 3, Gateway 1

Ambridge 3, Derry 0

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Latrobe vs. Hopewell; North Catholic vs. South Fayette; Mars vs. Montour; Seton LaSalle vs. Ambridge

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.