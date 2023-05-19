High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 18, 2023

High schools

WPIAL

Baseball

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Monday’s schedule

Pine-Richland (14-6) vs. Hempfield (11-9); Seneca Valley (16-4) vs. Mt. Lebanon (10-10); North Allegheny (14-6) vs. Norwin (8-11); Canon-McMillan (15-5) vs. Butler (12-8)

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Monday’s schedule

Shaler (16-4) vs. Fox Chapel (13-8) at Plum, 4 p.m.; Plum (13-7) vs. South Fayette (16-4) at Gateway, 6:30 p.m.; Bethel Park (15-4) vs. Upper St. Clair (10-11) at Peterswood Park, 6:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (13-5) vs. Peters Township (14-6) at West Mifflin, 2 p.m.

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Monday’s schedule

Montour (18-3) vs. Hampton (9-9) at Boyce Mayview Park, 4:30 p.m.; Chartiers Valley (14-6) vs. Latrobe (15-6) at Gateway, 4 p.m.; Blackhawk (15-2) vs. Indiana (14-7) at Seneca Valley, 6:30 p.m.; Hopewell (9-11) vs. North Catholic (10-10) at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

First round

Thursday’s results

Riverside 8, Valley 0

Freeport 9, South Allegheny 2

East Allegheny 6, Waynesburg 0

Mohawk 9, Greensburg Salem 3

Avonworth 9, Derry 0

Shenango 6, South Park 3

Yough 12, Keystone Oaks 2

Neshannock 6, Shady Side Academy 5

Quarterfinals

TBA

Riverside (18-0) vs. Freeport (15-5); East Allegheny (13-5) vs. Mohawk (13-7); Avonworth (16-5) vs. Shenango (9-8); Yough (16-5) vs. Neshannock (16-4)

Class 2A

First round

Thursday’s results

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 1, Greensburg Central Catholic 0

South Side 8, Bentworth 3

Riverview 7, Charleroi 2

Ligonier Valley 9, Chartiers-Houston 8

Quarterfinals

TBA

Serra Catholic (17-2) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (13-8); Burgettstown (13-3) vs. South Side (15-4); Seton LaSalle (14-4) vs. Riverview (10-7); New Brighton (14-4) vs. Ligonier Valley (12-7)

Class A

First round

Thursday’s results

Sewickley Academy 13, Fort Cherry 6

Carmichaels 11, Cornell 0

Rochester 6, Avella 4

Bishop Canevin 10, Western Beaver 0

Quarterfinals

TBA

Union (12-4) vs. Sewickley Academy (10-7); California (12-7) vs. Carmichaels (15-3); Eden Christian (12-4) vs. Rochester (9-7); Leechburg (13-4) vs. Bishop Canevin (12-3)

Lacrosse

WPIAL playoffs

Boys

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s results

Peters Township 11, Fox Chapel 6

Shady Side Academy 20, Pine-Richland 10

Mt. Lebanon 17, Seneca Valley 7

Upper St. Clair 8, North Allegheny 7

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Peters Township vs. Shady Side Academy; Mt. Lebanon vs. Upper St. Clair

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Mars vs. Hampton; South Fayette vs. Penn-Trafford

Girls

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Pine-Richland vs. Shady Side Academy; Mt. Lebanon vs. Fox Chapel

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s results

Mars 17, Franklin Regional 6

Chartiers Valley 10, Hampton 7

Quaker Valley 10, Plum 6

Blackhawk 17, Indiana 2

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Mars vs. Chartiers Valley; Quaker Valley vs. Blackhawk

Softball

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Seneca Valley (16-1) vs. Pine-Richland (7-14); Hempfield (16-3) vs. Norwin (15-5)

Class 5A

Semifinals

TBA

Armstrong (18-1) vs. South Fayette (12-9); Shaler (18-0) vs. Trinity (17-2)

Class 4A

Semifinals

TBA

Elizabeth Forward (17-0) vs. Belle Vernon (16-4); Montour (14-3)/Indiana (16-4) vs. Chartiers Valley (17-2)

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s results

Avonworth 10, Central Valley 0

Burrell 5, Mohawk 1

Southmoreland 15, Yough 14

Waynesburg 3, Ligonier Valley 2

Semifinals

TBA

Avonworth (19-1) vs. Burrell (13-5); Southmoreland (15-2) vs. Waynesburg (16-3)

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s results

Neshannock 11, Burgettstown 0

Greensburg Central Catholic 4, Charleroi 3

Laurel 3, Riverside 2

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 6, Serra Catholic 3

Semifinals

TBA

Neshannock (18-0) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (13-2); Laurel (15-2) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (14-3)

Class A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s results

Union 16, Jeannette 1

Chartiers-Houston 11, West Greene 3

Carmichaels 13, Leechburg 3

Frazier 12, Jefferson-Morgan 2

Semifinals

TBA

Union (15-3) vs. Chartiers-Houston (13-5); Carmichaels (17-0) vs. Frazier (14-1)

Tennis

Boys

PIAA tournament

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

At Hershey Racquet Club

Lower Merion (18-0) vs. North Allegheny (14-1), 2:30 p.m.; Downingtown East (16-2) vs. Dallastown (18-2), 4 p.m.; Hollidaysburg (20-1) vs. Conestoga (15-2), 5:30 p.m.; Unionville (16-2) vs. Gateway (13-3), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

At Hershey Racquet Club

Lower Moreland vs. Cathedral Prep (18-2), 8 a.m.; Conrad Weiser (19-1) vs. Winchester Thurston (10-2), 9:30 a.m.; Sewickley Academy (12-2) vs. Moravian Academy (15-1), 11 a.m.; Lancaster Country Day (18-0) vs. Central Columbia (18-0), 12:30 p.m.

Volleyball

WPIAL playoffs

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s results

Shaler 3, Upper St. Clair 1

Canon-McMillan 3, Norwin 1

North Allegheny 3, Seneca Valley 1

Penn-Trafford 3, Butler 1

Semifinals

TBA

Shaler vs. Canon-McMillan; North Allegheny vs. Penn-Trafford

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s results

Latrobe 3, Hopewell 0

North Catholic 3, South Fayette 0

Mars 3, Montour 2

Ambridge 3, Seton LaSalle 1

Semifinals

Latrobe vs. North Catholic; Mars vs. Ambridge

