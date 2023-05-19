High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 18, 2023
By:
Friday, May 19, 2023 | 12:15 AM
High schools
WPIAL
Baseball
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Quarterfinals
Monday’s schedule
Pine-Richland (14-6) vs. Hempfield (11-9); Seneca Valley (16-4) vs. Mt. Lebanon (10-10); North Allegheny (14-6) vs. Norwin (8-11); Canon-McMillan (15-5) vs. Butler (12-8)
Class 5A
Quarterfinals
Monday’s schedule
Shaler (16-4) vs. Fox Chapel (13-8) at Plum, 4 p.m.; Plum (13-7) vs. South Fayette (16-4) at Gateway, 6:30 p.m.; Bethel Park (15-4) vs. Upper St. Clair (10-11) at Peterswood Park, 6:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (13-5) vs. Peters Township (14-6) at West Mifflin, 2 p.m.
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Monday’s schedule
Montour (18-3) vs. Hampton (9-9) at Boyce Mayview Park, 4:30 p.m.; Chartiers Valley (14-6) vs. Latrobe (15-6) at Gateway, 4 p.m.; Blackhawk (15-2) vs. Indiana (14-7) at Seneca Valley, 6:30 p.m.; Hopewell (9-11) vs. North Catholic (10-10) at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
First round
Thursday’s results
Riverside 8, Valley 0
Freeport 9, South Allegheny 2
East Allegheny 6, Waynesburg 0
Mohawk 9, Greensburg Salem 3
Shenango 6, South Park 3
Yough 12, Keystone Oaks 2
Neshannock 6, Shady Side Academy 5
Quarterfinals
TBA
Riverside (18-0) vs. Freeport (15-5); East Allegheny (13-5) vs. Mohawk (13-7); Avonworth (16-5) vs. Shenango (9-8); Yough (16-5) vs. Neshannock (16-4)
Class 2A
First round
Thursday’s results
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 1, Greensburg Central Catholic 0
South Side 8, Bentworth 3
Ligonier Valley 9, Chartiers-Houston 8
Quarterfinals
TBA
Serra Catholic (17-2) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (13-8); Burgettstown (13-3) vs. South Side (15-4); Seton LaSalle (14-4) vs. Riverview (10-7); New Brighton (14-4) vs. Ligonier Valley (12-7)
Class A
First round
Thursday’s results
Sewickley Academy 13, Fort Cherry 6
Carmichaels 11, Cornell 0
Bishop Canevin 10, Western Beaver 0
Quarterfinals
TBA
Union (12-4) vs. Sewickley Academy (10-7); California (12-7) vs. Carmichaels (15-3); Eden Christian (12-4) vs. Rochester (9-7); Leechburg (13-4) vs. Bishop Canevin (12-3)
Lacrosse
WPIAL playoffs
Boys
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s results
Peters Township 11, Fox Chapel 6
Shady Side Academy 20, Pine-Richland 10
Mt. Lebanon 17, Seneca Valley 7
Upper St. Clair 8, North Allegheny 7
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
Peters Township vs. Shady Side Academy; Mt. Lebanon vs. Upper St. Clair
Class 2A
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
Mars vs. Hampton; South Fayette vs. Penn-Trafford
Girls
Class 3A
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
Pine-Richland vs. Shady Side Academy; Mt. Lebanon vs. Fox Chapel
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s results
Mars 17, Franklin Regional 6
Chartiers Valley 10, Hampton 7
Quaker Valley 10, Plum 6
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
Mars vs. Chartiers Valley; Quaker Valley vs. Blackhawk
Softball
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Seneca Valley (16-1) vs. Pine-Richland (7-14); Hempfield (16-3) vs. Norwin (15-5)
Class 5A
Semifinals
TBA
Armstrong (18-1) vs. South Fayette (12-9); Shaler (18-0) vs. Trinity (17-2)
Class 4A
Semifinals
TBA
Elizabeth Forward (17-0) vs. Belle Vernon (16-4); Montour (14-3)/Indiana (16-4) vs. Chartiers Valley (17-2)
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s results
Avonworth 10, Central Valley 0
Burrell 5, Mohawk 1
Southmoreland 15, Yough 14
Waynesburg 3, Ligonier Valley 2
Semifinals
TBA
Avonworth (19-1) vs. Burrell (13-5); Southmoreland (15-2) vs. Waynesburg (16-3)
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s results
Neshannock 11, Burgettstown 0
Greensburg Central Catholic 4, Charleroi 3
Laurel 3, Riverside 2
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 6, Serra Catholic 3
Semifinals
TBA
Neshannock (18-0) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (13-2); Laurel (15-2) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (14-3)
Class A
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s results
Chartiers-Houston 11, West Greene 3
Carmichaels 13, Leechburg 3
Frazier 12, Jefferson-Morgan 2
Semifinals
TBA
Union (15-3) vs. Chartiers-Houston (13-5); Carmichaels (17-0) vs. Frazier (14-1)
Tennis
Boys
PIAA tournament
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
At Hershey Racquet Club
Lower Merion (18-0) vs. North Allegheny (14-1), 2:30 p.m.; Downingtown East (16-2) vs. Dallastown (18-2), 4 p.m.; Hollidaysburg (20-1) vs. Conestoga (15-2), 5:30 p.m.; Unionville (16-2) vs. Gateway (13-3), 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
At Hershey Racquet Club
Lower Moreland vs. Cathedral Prep (18-2), 8 a.m.; Conrad Weiser (19-1) vs. Winchester Thurston (10-2), 9:30 a.m.; Sewickley Academy (12-2) vs. Moravian Academy (15-1), 11 a.m.; Lancaster Country Day (18-0) vs. Central Columbia (18-0), 12:30 p.m.
Volleyball
WPIAL playoffs
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s results
Shaler 3, Upper St. Clair 1
Canon-McMillan 3, Norwin 1
North Allegheny 3, Seneca Valley 1
Penn-Trafford 3, Butler 1
Semifinals
TBA
Shaler vs. Canon-McMillan; North Allegheny vs. Penn-Trafford
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s results
North Catholic 3, South Fayette 0
Mars 3, Montour 2
Ambridge 3, Seton LaSalle 1
Semifinals
Latrobe vs. North Catholic; Mars vs. Ambridge
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
More High School Other• Results for the 2023 WPIAL track and field championships
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 17, 2023
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 16, 2023
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 15, 2023
• Penn-Trafford notebook: Baseball team clinches section title