High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 2, 2022

High schools
Baseball
Monday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Central Catholic 10, Allderdice 0
Pine-Richland 1, North Allegheny 0
Seneca Valley 1, Butler 0
Section 2
Canon-McMillan 3, Baldwin 0
Mt. Lebanon 7, Upper St. Clair 0
Norwin 15, Hempfield 8
Class 5A
Section 1
McKeesport 5, Gateway 4
Kiski Area at Franklin Regional, ppd.
Penn-Trafford 10, Latrobe 6
Section 2
Fox Chapel 2, Armstrong 0
Plum 2, Hampton 1
Mars 10, Penn Hills 3
Section 3
West Allegheny 5, Moon 4
Shaler 8, North Hills 0
South Fayette 5, Chartiers Valley 0
Section 4
Connellsville 5, Albert Gallatin 2
Peters Township 5, Trinity 0
Bethel Park 10, Thomas Jefferson 0
Class 4A
Section 1
Highlands 10, Freeport 6
Indiana 5, Burrell 0
North Catholic 10, Knoch 4
Section 2
Montour 11, Ambridge 2
Beaver 6, Quaker Valley 0
Central Valley 2, Blackhawk 1
Section 3
Greensburg Salem 13, Belle Vernon 6
Laurel Highlands 6, Elizabeth Forward 3
Uniontown 3, Ringgold 2
Class 3A
Section 1
Ellwood City 7, Mohawk 1
Hopewell 14, Freedom 0
New Brighton 12, Beaver Falls 2
Section 2
South Allegheny 6, Steel Valley 2
South Park 15, Keystone Oaks 3
Section 3
Derry 10, East Allegheny 1
Mt. Pleasant 9, Ligonier Valley 6
Deer Lakes 12, Valley 2
Section 4
Charleroi 5, Brownsville 2
Waynesburg 10, McGuffey 7
Yough 3, Southmoreland 2
Class 2A
Section 1
Carmichaels 17, Beth-Center 7
California 15, Frazier 5
Section 2
Aliquippa at Summit Academy, ppd.
South Side 7, Neshannock 3
Laurel 10, Riverside 3
Section 3
Serra Catholic 15, Jeannette 0
Shady Side Academy at Apollo-Ridge, ppd.
Northgate 11, Sto-Rox 1
Section 4
Brentwood 13, Clairton 3
Seton LaSalle 13, Burgettstown 7
Fort Cherry 9, Carlynton 7
Class A
Section 1
Rochester 12, Avella 0
Union 6, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 2
Western Beaver 8, Cornell 2
Section 2
West Greene 11, Greensburg Central Catholic 5
Jefferson-Morgan 6, Mapletown 2
Bishop Canevin 2, Monessen 0
Section 3
Leechburg 15, St. Joseph 1
Eden Christian 3, Sewickley Academy 1
Riverview 6, Springdale 5
Nonsection
Shenango 4, New Castle 2
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.
Central Catholic at Allderdice, 3 p.m.
Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.
Hempfield at Norwin, 4:15 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Franklin Regional at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.
Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.
McKeesport at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Armstrong at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.
Mars at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.
Plum at Hampton, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Chartiers Valley at South Fayette, 4 p.m.
North Hills at Shaler, 4 p.m.
West Allegheny at Moon, 4:15 p.m.
Section 4
Albert Gallatin at Connellsville, 4 p.m.
Bethel Park at Thomas Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Trinity, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Highlands at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.
Knoch at North Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
Section 2
Central Valley at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.
Montour at Ambridge, 4 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.
Uniontown at Ringgold, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Mohawk at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.
New Brighton at Beaver Falls, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Keystone Oaks at South Park, 7 p.m.
Steel Valley at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Deer Lakes at Valley, 4 p.m.
East Allegheny at Derry, 4 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Brownsville at Charleroi, 4 p.m.
Yough at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.
Waynesburg at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
California at Frazier, 4:30 p.m.
Carmichaels at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.
Washington at Bentworth, 4:30 p.m.
Section 2
Riverside at Laurel, 4 p.m.
South Side at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.
Summit Academy at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge at Shady Side Academy, 4 p.m.
Northgate at Sto-Rox, 4 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Jeannette, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Clairton at Brentwood, 3:45 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Carlynton, 4 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Avella at Rochester, 4 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Union, 4 p.m.
Cornell at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Bishop Canevin at Monessen, 4 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.
West Greene at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Eden Christian at Sewickley Academy, 4:45 p.m.
Riverview at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.
St. Joseph at Leechburg, 3:45 p.m.
Lacrosse
Monday’s results
Boys
Nonsection
Seneca Valley 15, Penn-Trafford 9
Hempfield 15, Allderdice 8
Girls
Class 3A
Section 2
Moon 17, Sewickley Academy 7
Class 2A
Section 1
Hampton 17, Plum 6
Greensburg Central Catholic 12, Yough 9
Section 2
Quaker Valley 13, Knoch 4
Blackhawk 17, South Fayette 9
Nonsection
Franklin Regional 16, Hempfield 8
Softball
Monday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Bethel Park 12, Baldwin 4
Canon-McMillan 8, Peters Township 3
Section 2
Pine-Richland 3, North Allegheny 2
Hempfield 10, Norwin 7
Seneca Valley 12, Butler 2
Class 5A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 20, Woodland Hills 0
Kiski Area 4, Indiana 0
Armstrong 11, Penn Hills 0
Armstrong 9, Penn Hills 1
Section 2
Connellsville 2, Albert Gallatin 0
Thomas Jefferson 9, Gateway 0
Section 3
Mars 9, Hampton 5
Oakland Catholic at Fox Chapel, DH, ppd.
Shaler 7, North Hills 6
Section 4
Moon 16, Western Beaver 6
Moon 10, Western Beaver 0
West Allegheny 3, South Fayette 2
Trinity 14, Chartiers Valley 5
Class 4A
Section 1
Freeport 4, Knoch 2
Highlands 4, Burrell 1
McKeesport 4, Greensburg Salem 2
Section 2
Belle Vernon 6, Uniontown 4
Belle Vernon 12, Uniontown 2
Elizabeth Forward 10, West Mifflin 0
Laurel Highlands 5, Ringgold 4
Section 3
Beaver 8, Ambridge 3
Beaver 18, Ambridge 4
Blackhawk 12, New Castle 11
Central Valley 12, Hopewell 3
Class 3A
Section 1
Deer Lakes 11, North Catholic 1
Valley at Shady Side Academy, (n)
Section 2
Ellwood City 10, Beaver Falls 0
Quaker Valley at Avonworth, ppd.
Keystone Oaks 13, South Park 3
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant 6, Southmoreland 2
South Allegheny 5, Brownsville 2
Waynesburg 13, McGuffey 6
Class 2A
Section 1
Carlynton 12, Fort Cherry 11
Fort Cherry 8, Carlynton 3
Chartiers-Houston 16, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 5
Section 2
Apollo-Ridge 13, Brentwood 5
Seton LaSalle 15, Jeannette 0
Ligonier Valley 2, Serra Catholic 0
Section 3
Washington 12, Bentworth 10
Frazier 15, Beth-Center 0
Charleroi 9, California 0
Section 4
Laurel 14, New Brighton 0
Neshannock 10, Mohawk 1
Riverside 12, Freedom 1
Class A
Section 1
Bishop Canevin 27, Rochester 1
South Side 23, Cornell 4
South Side 20, Cornell 4
Section 2
Jefferson-Morgan 12, Monessen 1
Greensburg Central Catholic 10, Mapletown 0
West Greene at Avella, ppd.
Section 3
Leechburg 15, St. Joseph 1
Northgate 6, Ellis School 3
Springdale at Riverview, (n)
Nonconference
West Greene 8, Shadyside (Ohio) 2
Plum at Yough, ppd.
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 2
Hempfield at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Woodland Hills at Armstrong, DH, 3:45 p.m.
Section 4
Chartiers Valley at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Knoch at McKeesport, 3:30 p.m.
Section 2
Yough at Elizabeth Forward, 4:15 p.m.
Section 3
New Castle at Hopewell, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Deer Lakes at Derry, 4:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Aliquippa at Carlynton, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Apollo-Ridge at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.
Section 3
California at Carmichaels, 4:15 p.m.
Charleroi at Washington, 5:30 p.m.
Washington at Charleroi, 3:30 p.m.
Section 4
New Brighton at Riverside, 3:45 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
West Greene at Avella, 2:30 p.m.
Section 3
St. Joseph at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.
Nonsection
Ambridge at Eden Christian, 3:30 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Bentworth, 4 p.m.
Monessen at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.
West Greene at Bentworth, 5:30 p.m.
Tennis
Boys
WPIAL tournament
Class 3A
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Moon at Franklin Regional, 3 p.m.; Kiski Area vs. Central Catholic at Norwin, 3 p.m.; Allderdice at Upper St. Clair, 3 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Shady Side Academy, 3 p.m.; Chartiers Valley at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.; Norwin at Fox Chapel, 3 p.m.; Peters Township at Sewickley Academy, 3 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Mt. Lebanon, 3 p.m.
Class 2A
First round
Monday’s results
Quaker Valley 5, Ringgold 0
South Park 3, Beaver 2
Central Valley 4, Indiana 1
Thomas Jefferson 4, Highlands 1
Mars 5, Carlynton 0
Valley 5, Hampton 0
Montour 3, Mt. Pleasant 2
North Catholic 5, Blackhawk 0
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s schedule
South Park at Quaker Valley, 3 p.m.; Central Valley at Thomas Jefferson, 3 p.m.; Valley at Mars, 3 p.m.; Montour vs. North Catholic at Cranberry Township Park, 3 p.m.
Boys volleyball
Monday’s results
Class 3A
Section 2
Butler 3, Fox Chapel 0
Class 2A
Section 1
North Catholic 3, Beaver County Christian 1
Section 2
Derry 3, Mars 1
Section 3
Thomas Jefferson at South Park, ppd.
Nonsection
Seneca Valley 3, Canon-McMillan 1
Norwin 3, Gateway 0
Moon 3, North Hills 0
Peters Township 3, Trinity 0
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 1
Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Moon at South Fayette, 7:15 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
North Allegheny at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
North Hills at Seneca Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Shaler at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Central Catholic at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Penn Hills at Armstrong, 7 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Hempfield, 7:15 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Ambridge at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Hopewell at Beaver County Christian, 6 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at North Catholic, 7:15 p.m.
Section 2
Derry at Plum, 7:30 p.m.
Gateway at Mars, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Bishop Canevin at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.
Steel Valley at Trinity, 6 p.m.
