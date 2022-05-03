High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 2, 2022

Tuesday, May 3, 2022 | 1:20 AM

High schools

Baseball

Monday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Central Catholic 10, Allderdice 0

Pine-Richland 1, North Allegheny 0

Seneca Valley 1, Butler 0

Section 2

Canon-McMillan 3, Baldwin 0

Mt. Lebanon 7, Upper St. Clair 0

Norwin 15, Hempfield 8

Class 5A

Section 1

McKeesport 5, Gateway 4

Kiski Area at Franklin Regional, ppd.

Penn-Trafford 10, Latrobe 6

Section 2

Fox Chapel 2, Armstrong 0

Plum 2, Hampton 1

Mars 10, Penn Hills 3

Section 3

West Allegheny 5, Moon 4

Shaler 8, North Hills 0

South Fayette 5, Chartiers Valley 0

Section 4

Connellsville 5, Albert Gallatin 2

Peters Township 5, Trinity 0

Bethel Park 10, Thomas Jefferson 0

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands 10, Freeport 6

Indiana 5, Burrell 0

North Catholic 10, Knoch 4

Section 2

Montour 11, Ambridge 2

Beaver 6, Quaker Valley 0

Central Valley 2, Blackhawk 1

Section 3

Greensburg Salem 13, Belle Vernon 6

Laurel Highlands 6, Elizabeth Forward 3

Uniontown 3, Ringgold 2

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City 7, Mohawk 1

Hopewell 14, Freedom 0

New Brighton 12, Beaver Falls 2

Section 2

South Allegheny 6, Steel Valley 2

South Park 15, Keystone Oaks 3

Section 3

Derry 10, East Allegheny 1

Mt. Pleasant 9, Ligonier Valley 6

Deer Lakes 12, Valley 2

Section 4

Charleroi 5, Brownsville 2

Waynesburg 10, McGuffey 7

Yough 3, Southmoreland 2

Class 2A

Section 1

Carmichaels 17, Beth-Center 7

California 15, Frazier 5

Section 2

Aliquippa at Summit Academy, ppd.

South Side 7, Neshannock 3

Laurel 10, Riverside 3

Section 3

Serra Catholic 15, Jeannette 0

Shady Side Academy at Apollo-Ridge, ppd.

Northgate 11, Sto-Rox 1

Section 4

Brentwood 13, Clairton 3

Seton LaSalle 13, Burgettstown 7

Fort Cherry 9, Carlynton 7

Class A

Section 1

Rochester 12, Avella 0

Union 6, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 2

Western Beaver 8, Cornell 2

Section 2

West Greene 11, Greensburg Central Catholic 5

Jefferson-Morgan 6, Mapletown 2

Bishop Canevin 2, Monessen 0

Section 3

Leechburg 15, St. Joseph 1

Eden Christian 3, Sewickley Academy 1

Riverview 6, Springdale 5

Nonsection

Shenango 4, New Castle 2

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.

Central Catholic at Allderdice, 3 p.m.

Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.

Hempfield at Norwin, 4:15 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.

Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

McKeesport at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Armstrong at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.

Mars at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.

Plum at Hampton, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Chartiers Valley at South Fayette, 4 p.m.

North Hills at Shaler, 4 p.m.

West Allegheny at Moon, 4:15 p.m.

Section 4

Albert Gallatin at Connellsville, 4 p.m.

Bethel Park at Thomas Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Trinity, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Highlands at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.

Knoch at North Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

Section 2

Central Valley at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.

Montour at Ambridge, 4 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

Uniontown at Ringgold, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Mohawk at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.

New Brighton at Beaver Falls, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Keystone Oaks at South Park, 7 p.m.

Steel Valley at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Deer Lakes at Valley, 4 p.m.

East Allegheny at Derry, 4 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Brownsville at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

Yough at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

Waynesburg at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

California at Frazier, 4:30 p.m.

Carmichaels at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.

Washington at Bentworth, 4:30 p.m.

Section 2

Riverside at Laurel, 4 p.m.

South Side at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.

Summit Academy at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge at Shady Side Academy, 4 p.m.

Northgate at Sto-Rox, 4 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Jeannette, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Clairton at Brentwood, 3:45 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Avella at Rochester, 4 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Union, 4 p.m.

Cornell at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Bishop Canevin at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.

West Greene at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Eden Christian at Sewickley Academy, 4:45 p.m.

Riverview at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.

St. Joseph at Leechburg, 3:45 p.m.

Lacrosse

Monday’s results

Boys

Nonsection

Seneca Valley 15, Penn-Trafford 9

Hempfield 15, Allderdice 8

Girls

Class 3A

Section 2

Moon 17, Sewickley Academy 7

Class 2A

Section 1

Hampton 17, Plum 6

Greensburg Central Catholic 12, Yough 9

Section 2

Quaker Valley 13, Knoch 4

Blackhawk 17, South Fayette 9

Nonsection

Franklin Regional 16, Hempfield 8

Softball

Monday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Bethel Park 12, Baldwin 4

Canon-McMillan 8, Peters Township 3

Section 2

Pine-Richland 3, North Allegheny 2

Hempfield 10, Norwin 7

Seneca Valley 12, Butler 2

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 20, Woodland Hills 0

Kiski Area 4, Indiana 0

Armstrong 11, Penn Hills 0

Armstrong 9, Penn Hills 1

Section 2

Connellsville 2, Albert Gallatin 0

Thomas Jefferson 9, Gateway 0

Section 3

Mars 9, Hampton 5

Oakland Catholic at Fox Chapel, DH, ppd.

Shaler 7, North Hills 6

Section 4

Moon 16, Western Beaver 6

Moon 10, Western Beaver 0

West Allegheny 3, South Fayette 2

Trinity 14, Chartiers Valley 5

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport 4, Knoch 2

Highlands 4, Burrell 1

McKeesport 4, Greensburg Salem 2

Section 2

Belle Vernon 6, Uniontown 4

Belle Vernon 12, Uniontown 2

Elizabeth Forward 10, West Mifflin 0

Laurel Highlands 5, Ringgold 4

Section 3

Beaver 8, Ambridge 3

Beaver 18, Ambridge 4

Blackhawk 12, New Castle 11

Central Valley 12, Hopewell 3

Class 3A

Section 1

Deer Lakes 11, North Catholic 1

Valley at Shady Side Academy, (n)

Section 2

Ellwood City 10, Beaver Falls 0

Quaker Valley at Avonworth, ppd.

Keystone Oaks 13, South Park 3

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant 6, Southmoreland 2

South Allegheny 5, Brownsville 2

Waynesburg 13, McGuffey 6

Class 2A

Section 1

Carlynton 12, Fort Cherry 11

Fort Cherry 8, Carlynton 3

Chartiers-Houston 16, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 5

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge 13, Brentwood 5

Seton LaSalle 15, Jeannette 0

Ligonier Valley 2, Serra Catholic 0

Section 3

Washington 12, Bentworth 10

Frazier 15, Beth-Center 0

Charleroi 9, California 0

Section 4

Laurel 14, New Brighton 0

Neshannock 10, Mohawk 1

Riverside 12, Freedom 1

Class A

Section 1

Bishop Canevin 27, Rochester 1

South Side 23, Cornell 4

South Side 20, Cornell 4

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan 12, Monessen 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 10, Mapletown 0

West Greene at Avella, ppd.

Section 3

Leechburg 15, St. Joseph 1

Northgate 6, Ellis School 3

Springdale at Riverview, (n)

Nonconference

West Greene 8, Shadyside (Ohio) 2

Plum at Yough, ppd.

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 2

Hempfield at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Woodland Hills at Armstrong, DH, 3:45 p.m.

Section 4

Chartiers Valley at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Knoch at McKeesport, 3:30 p.m.

Section 2

Yough at Elizabeth Forward, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

New Castle at Hopewell, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Deer Lakes at Derry, 4:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Section 3

California at Carmichaels, 4:15 p.m.

Charleroi at Washington, 5:30 p.m.

Washington at Charleroi, 3:30 p.m.

Section 4

New Brighton at Riverside, 3:45 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

West Greene at Avella, 2:30 p.m.

Section 3

St. Joseph at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.

Nonsection

Ambridge at Eden Christian, 3:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Bentworth, 4 p.m.

Monessen at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.

West Greene at Bentworth, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

WPIAL tournament

Class 3A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Moon at Franklin Regional, 3 p.m.; Kiski Area vs. Central Catholic at Norwin, 3 p.m.; Allderdice at Upper St. Clair, 3 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Shady Side Academy, 3 p.m.; Chartiers Valley at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.; Norwin at Fox Chapel, 3 p.m.; Peters Township at Sewickley Academy, 3 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Mt. Lebanon, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Monday’s results

Quaker Valley 5, Ringgold 0

South Park 3, Beaver 2

Central Valley 4, Indiana 1

Thomas Jefferson 4, Highlands 1

Mars 5, Carlynton 0

Valley 5, Hampton 0

Montour 3, Mt. Pleasant 2

North Catholic 5, Blackhawk 0

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

South Park at Quaker Valley, 3 p.m.; Central Valley at Thomas Jefferson, 3 p.m.; Valley at Mars, 3 p.m.; Montour vs. North Catholic at Cranberry Township Park, 3 p.m.

Boys volleyball

Monday’s results

Class 3A

Section 2

Butler 3, Fox Chapel 0

Class 2A

Section 1

North Catholic 3, Beaver County Christian 1

Section 2

Derry 3, Mars 1

Section 3

Thomas Jefferson at South Park, ppd.

Nonsection

Seneca Valley 3, Canon-McMillan 1

Norwin 3, Gateway 0

Moon 3, North Hills 0

Peters Township 3, Trinity 0

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 1

Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at South Fayette, 7:15 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

North Allegheny at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

North Hills at Seneca Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Shaler at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Central Catholic at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Hempfield, 7:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Ambridge at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Beaver County Christian, 6 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at North Catholic, 7:15 p.m.

Section 2

Derry at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Gateway at Mars, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.

Steel Valley at Trinity, 6 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.