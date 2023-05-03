High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 2, 2023

By:

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 | 11:09 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Baseball

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at Seneca Valley, ppd.

North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, ppd.

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Central Catholic, ppd.

Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Plum, ppd.

Section 2

Connellsville at Peters Township, ppd.

Trinity at Bethel Park, ppd.

Upper St. Clair at South Fayette, ppd.

Section 3

Moon at New Castle, ppd.

West Allegheny at North Hills, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Beaver at Blackhawk, ppd.

Hopewell at Ambridge, ppd.

Montour at Central Valley, ppd.

Section 2

Belle Vernon at Latrobe, ppd.

Ringgold at Albert Gallatin, ppd.

Uniontown at Laurel Highlands, ppd.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at McKeesport, ppd.

West Mifflin at Chartiers Valley, ppd.

Woodland Hills at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City at Beaver Falls, ppd.

Mohawk at Shenango, ppd.

Neshannock at Riverside, ppd.

Section 2

Keystone Oaks at South Allegheny, ppd.

Steel Valley at Avonworth, ppd.

Sto-Rox at South Park, ppd.

Section 3

Deer Lakes at Burrell, ppd.

Derry at Valley, ppd.

East Allegheny at Shady Side Academy, ppd.

Section 4

McGuffey at Yough, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Beth-Center at Bentworth, ppd.

Burgettstown at Washington, ppd.

Chartiers-Houston at Frazier, ppd.

Section 2

Aliquippa at New Brighton, doubleheader, ppd.

Laurel at Freedom, ppd.

Section 3

Brentwood at Apollo-Ridge, ppd.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Serra Catholic, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

California at Avella, ppd.

Fort Cherry at Mapletown, ppd.

West Greene at Carmichaels, ppd.

Section 2

Rochester at Leechburg, ppd.

Springdale at Western Beaver, ppd.

St. Joseph at Union, ppd.

Section 3

Carlynton at Bishop Canevin, ppd.

Clairton at Sewickley Academy, ppd.

Nonsection

Eden Christian at Freeport, ppd.

Southmoreland at Charleroi, ppd.

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Butler, 5:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Penn-Trafford at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Plum at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Peters Township at Connellsville, 4 p.m.

South Fayette at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Ambridge at Hopewell, 4 p.m.

Blackhawk at Beaver, 4 p.m.

Central Valley at Montour, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Latrobe at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Woodland Hills at Thomas Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.

Section 4

Hampton at Knoch, 4 p.m.

North Catholic at Kiski Area, 3 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.

Riverside at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.

Shenango at Mohawk, 4 p.m.

Section 2

South Allegheny at Keystone Oaks, 4:30 p.m.

Section 3

Burrell at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.

Valley at Derry, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Waynesburg at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Bentworth at Beth-Center, 4:30 p.m.

Washington at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Freedom at Laurel, 4:15 p.m.

Northgate at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 4 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Northgate, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Serra Catholic at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Avella at California, 4:30 p.m.

Carmichaels at West Greene, 4 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

Leechburg at Rochester, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Clairton, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Eden Christian at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.

Washington at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

Tuesday’s results

Boys

Class 3A

Section 1

Hempfield 24, Baldwin 1

Peters Township 14, Upper St. Clair 12

Section 2

Pine-Richland 13, North Hills 8

Class 2A

Section 1

Penn-Trafford 11, Bethel Park 5

Seton LaSalle 14, Greensburg Central Catholic 6

South Fayette 16, Latrobe 4

Nonsection

Indiana 8, Franklin Regional 4

Girls

Class 2A

Section 1

Hampton 15, Winchester Thurston 3

Plum 15, Greensburg Central Catholic 0

Section 2

Blackhawk 10, Quaker Valley 2

Mars 20, Trinity 1

South Fayette 18, Knoch 5

Softball

Tuesday’s results

Class 5A

Section 1

Plum at Penn Hills, ppd.

Section 2

Franklin Regional at Armstrong, ppd.

Section 3

South Fayette at Western Beaver, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

West Mifflin at McKeesport, ppd.

Section 2

Elizabeth Forward at Albert Gallatin, ppd.

Uniontown at Belle Vernon, ppd.

Section 3

Ambridge at Beaver, ppd.

Montour at Chartiers Valley, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Freeport at Valley, ppd.

Section 2

Central Valley at Beaver Falls, ppd.

Quaker Valley at Ellwood City, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Neshannock at Freedom, ppd.

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic at Ellis School, ppd.

Section 3

Burgettstown at Bentworth, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Northgate at Carlynton, ppd.

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 6 p.m.

Hempfield at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

North Allegheny at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 2

Gateway at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.

Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Mars at West Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 2

Elizabeth Forward at Ringgold, 4 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Blackhawk at Montour, 4 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Hampton, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Indiana at Highlands, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Freeport at Burrell, 4:15 p.m.

Valley at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Southmoreland at Derry, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Freedom at Shenango, 4 p.m.

Laurel at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Neshannock at New Brighton, 3:45 p.m.

Section 2

Serra Catholic at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Steel Valley at Ellis School, 3:45 p.m.

Section 3

Beth-Center at Washington, 4 p.m.

Charleroi at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Rochester, 4 p.m.

Northgate at South Side, doubleheader, 4 p.m.

Section 2

California at West Greene, 4 p.m.

Carmichaels at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Jeannette, 4 p.m.

Frazier at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Springdale at Leechburg, doubleheader, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin at Waynesburg, 4:15 p.m.

Bethel Park at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Brownsville at Bentworth, 4 p.m.

Carlynton at Brentwood, 4 p.m.

Ellwood City at Central Valley, 4:15 p.m.

McGuffey at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.

Mercer at Mohawk, 4:30 p.m.

Plum at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Knoch, 4 p.m.

Shaler at Ligonier Valley, 4 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.

Tennis

WPIAL Team Championship

Class 3A

Wednesday’s schedule

Shaler vs. North Allegheny at Pure Athletex Sportsplex, 1 p.m.; Allderdice at Franklin Regional, 3:30 p.m.; Norwin at Shady Side Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Mars at Upper St. Clair, 3:30 p.m.; Bethel Park at Gateway, 3:30 p.m.; Moon at Peters Township, 3:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland vs. Mt. Lebanon at Glen Creek Tennis Club, 1:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Fox Chapel, 3:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Tuesday’s result

South Park 5, Blackhawk 0

Thursday’s schedule

Sewickley Academy, bye; Montour vs. Hampton at Hampton Community Park, 3:30 p.m.; Kiski Area vs. North Catholic at Graham Park, 3:30 p.m.; Ringgold at Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Indiana vs. Winchester Thurston at Schenley Sports Complex, 3:30 p.m.; Central Valley at Chartiers Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Burrell at Quaker Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Track and field

WPIAL Team Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Semifinals

Class 3A

Boys

North Allegheny, Central Catholic, Baldwin, Hampton at North Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon, Kiski Area, Moon, Belle Vernon at Canon-McMillan, 3:30 p.m.; Norwin, Franklin Regional, Butler, Connellsville at Norwin, 3:30 p.m.; South Fayette, Seneca Valley, New Castle, Penn-Trafford at South Fayette, 3:30 p.m.

Girls

North Allegheny, Hempfield, Hampton, Upper St. Clair at North Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.; Canon-McMillan, Mt. Lebanon, Kiski Area at Canon-McMillan, 3:30 p.m.; Norwin, Franklin Regional, Laurel Highlands at Norwin, 3:30 p.m.; South Fayette, Pine-Richland, Ringgold, Gateway at South Fayette, 3:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Boys

Greensburg Central Catholic, Apollo-Ridge, Mohawk, East Allegheny at Greensburg Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Shenango, Hopewell, Riverview, Knoch at Shenango, 3:30 p.m.; South Park, Waynesburg, Mt. Pleasant, South SIde at South Park, 3:30 p.m.; West Mifflin, California, Quaker Valley, McGuffey at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Girls

Greensburg Central Catholic, Winchester Thurston, Riverside, Brownsville at Greensburg Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Shenango, Hopewell, Carlynton, Knoch, Beaver at Shenango, 3:30 p.m.; South Park, Waynesburg, Derry, Freedom at South Park, 3:30 p.m.; West Mifflin, California, Quaker Valley, Burrell, McGuffey at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Boys

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Moon 3, Baldwin 0

Upper St. Clair 3, Bethel Park 0

Canon-McMillan 3, Peters Township 0

Section 2

Shaler 3, Fox Chapel 0

Seneca Valley 3, North Hills 1

Section 3

Penn-Trafford 3, Central Catholic 0

Hempfield 3, Penn Hills 0

Norwin 3, Plum 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Hopewell 3, Ambridge 1

Beaver County Christian at Bishop Canevin, (n)

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Montour 2

Section 2

Gateway 3, Armstrong 1

Mars 3, Deer Lakes 1

Latrobe 3, Derry 1

Section 3

South Park 3, Keystone Oaks 0

South Fayette 3, Seton LaSalle 1

Trinity at Steel Valley, (n)

Nonsection

Thomas Jefferson 3, Mt. Lebanon 1

City League

Allderdice 3, Carrick 0

Brashear 3, Perry 1

Obama Academy 3, Westinghouse 0

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 2

Butler at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 3

Steel Valley at Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.