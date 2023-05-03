High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 2, 2023
Tuesday, May 2, 2023 | 11:09 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Baseball
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at Seneca Valley, ppd.
North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, ppd.
Section 2
Canon-McMillan at Central Catholic, ppd.
Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin, ppd.
Class 5A
Section 1
Franklin Regional at Plum, ppd.
Section 2
Connellsville at Peters Township, ppd.
Trinity at Bethel Park, ppd.
Upper St. Clair at South Fayette, ppd.
Section 3
Moon at New Castle, ppd.
West Allegheny at North Hills, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 1
Beaver at Blackhawk, ppd.
Montour at Central Valley, ppd.
Section 2
Belle Vernon at Latrobe, ppd.
Ringgold at Albert Gallatin, ppd.
Uniontown at Laurel Highlands, ppd.
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward at McKeesport, ppd.
West Mifflin at Chartiers Valley, ppd.
Woodland Hills at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 1
Ellwood City at Beaver Falls, ppd.
Neshannock at Riverside, ppd.
Section 2
Keystone Oaks at South Allegheny, ppd.
Steel Valley at Avonworth, ppd.
Sto-Rox at South Park, ppd.
Section 3
Deer Lakes at Burrell, ppd.
Derry at Valley, ppd.
East Allegheny at Shady Side Academy, ppd.
Section 4
Class 2A
Section 1
Beth-Center at Bentworth, ppd.
Burgettstown at Washington, ppd.
Chartiers-Houston at Frazier, ppd.
Section 2
Aliquippa at New Brighton, doubleheader, ppd.
Laurel at Freedom, ppd.
Section 3
Brentwood at Apollo-Ridge, ppd.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Serra Catholic, ppd.
Class A
Section 1
California at Avella, ppd.
Fort Cherry at Mapletown, ppd.
West Greene at Carmichaels, ppd.
Section 2
Springdale at Western Beaver, ppd.
St. Joseph at Union, ppd.
Section 3
Carlynton at Bishop Canevin, ppd.
Clairton at Sewickley Academy, ppd.
Nonsection
Eden Christian at Freeport, ppd.
Southmoreland at Charleroi, ppd.
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Butler, 5:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Penn-Trafford at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Plum at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Peters Township at Connellsville, 4 p.m.
South Fayette at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Blackhawk at Beaver, 4 p.m.
Central Valley at Montour, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Latrobe at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Woodland Hills at Thomas Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.
Section 4
North Catholic at Kiski Area, 3 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.
Riverside at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.
Section 2
South Allegheny at Keystone Oaks, 4:30 p.m.
Section 3
Burrell at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.
Valley at Derry, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Waynesburg at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Bentworth at Beth-Center, 4:30 p.m.
Washington at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Freedom at Laurel, 4:15 p.m.
Northgate at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 4 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Northgate, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Serra Catholic at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Avella at California, 4:30 p.m.
Carmichaels at West Greene, 4 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.
Section 2
Leechburg at Rochester, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Bishop Canevin at Carlynton, 4 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Clairton, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Eden Christian at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.
Washington at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.
Lacrosse
Tuesday’s results
Boys
Class 3A
Section 1
Peters Township 14, Upper St. Clair 12
Section 2
Pine-Richland 13, North Hills 8
Class 2A
Section 1
Penn-Trafford 11, Bethel Park 5
Seton LaSalle 14, Greensburg Central Catholic 6
South Fayette 16, Latrobe 4
Nonsection
Indiana 8, Franklin Regional 4
Girls
Class 2A
Section 1
Hampton 15, Winchester Thurston 3
Plum 15, Greensburg Central Catholic 0
Section 2
Blackhawk 10, Quaker Valley 2
South Fayette 18, Knoch 5
Softball
Tuesday’s results
Class 5A
Section 1
Plum at Penn Hills, ppd.
Section 2
Franklin Regional at Armstrong, ppd.
Section 3
South Fayette at Western Beaver, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 1
West Mifflin at McKeesport, ppd.
Section 2
Elizabeth Forward at Albert Gallatin, ppd.
Uniontown at Belle Vernon, ppd.
Section 3
Ambridge at Beaver, ppd.
Montour at Chartiers Valley, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 1
Freeport at Valley, ppd.
Section 2
Central Valley at Beaver Falls, ppd.
Quaker Valley at Ellwood City, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 1
Neshannock at Freedom, ppd.
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic at Ellis School, ppd.
Section 3
Burgettstown at Bentworth, ppd.
Class A
Section 1
Northgate at Carlynton, ppd.
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 6 p.m.
Hempfield at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.
North Allegheny at Norwin, 4 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 2
Gateway at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.
Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Mars at West Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, 4:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 2
Elizabeth Forward at Ringgold, 4 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Blackhawk at Montour, 4 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Hampton, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Indiana at Highlands, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Freeport at Burrell, 4:15 p.m.
Valley at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Southmoreland at Derry, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Freedom at Shenango, 4 p.m.
Laurel at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Neshannock at New Brighton, 3:45 p.m.
Section 2
Serra Catholic at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Steel Valley at Ellis School, 3:45 p.m.
Section 3
Beth-Center at Washington, 4 p.m.
Charleroi at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Cornell at Rochester, 4 p.m.
Northgate at South Side, doubleheader, 4 p.m.
Section 2
California at West Greene, 4 p.m.
Carmichaels at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Bishop Canevin at Jeannette, 4 p.m.
Springdale at Leechburg, doubleheader, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin at Waynesburg, 4:15 p.m.
Bethel Park at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.
Brownsville at Bentworth, 4 p.m.
Carlynton at Brentwood, 4 p.m.
Ellwood City at Central Valley, 4:15 p.m.
McGuffey at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.
Mercer at Mohawk, 4:30 p.m.
Plum at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Knoch, 4 p.m.
Shaler at Ligonier Valley, 4 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.
Tennis
WPIAL Team Championship
Class 3A
Wednesday’s schedule
Shaler vs. North Allegheny at Pure Athletex Sportsplex, 1 p.m.; Allderdice at Franklin Regional, 3:30 p.m.; Norwin at Shady Side Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Mars at Upper St. Clair, 3:30 p.m.; Bethel Park at Gateway, 3:30 p.m.; Moon at Peters Township, 3:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland vs. Mt. Lebanon at Glen Creek Tennis Club, 1:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Fox Chapel, 3:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Tuesday’s result
South Park 5, Blackhawk 0
Thursday’s schedule
Sewickley Academy, bye; Montour vs. Hampton at Hampton Community Park, 3:30 p.m.; Kiski Area vs. North Catholic at Graham Park, 3:30 p.m.; Ringgold at Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Indiana vs. Winchester Thurston at Schenley Sports Complex, 3:30 p.m.; Central Valley at Chartiers Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Burrell at Quaker Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Track and field
WPIAL Team Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Semifinals
Class 3A
Boys
North Allegheny, Central Catholic, Baldwin, Hampton at North Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon, Kiski Area, Moon, Belle Vernon at Canon-McMillan, 3:30 p.m.; Norwin, Franklin Regional, Butler, Connellsville at Norwin, 3:30 p.m.; South Fayette, Seneca Valley, New Castle, Penn-Trafford at South Fayette, 3:30 p.m.
Girls
North Allegheny, Hempfield, Hampton, Upper St. Clair at North Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.; Canon-McMillan, Mt. Lebanon, Kiski Area at Canon-McMillan, 3:30 p.m.; Norwin, Franklin Regional, Laurel Highlands at Norwin, 3:30 p.m.; South Fayette, Pine-Richland, Ringgold, Gateway at South Fayette, 3:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Boys
Greensburg Central Catholic, Apollo-Ridge, Mohawk, East Allegheny at Greensburg Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Shenango, Hopewell, Riverview, Knoch at Shenango, 3:30 p.m.; South Park, Waynesburg, Mt. Pleasant, South SIde at South Park, 3:30 p.m.; West Mifflin, California, Quaker Valley, McGuffey at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.
Girls
Greensburg Central Catholic, Winchester Thurston, Riverside, Brownsville at Greensburg Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Shenango, Hopewell, Carlynton, Knoch, Beaver at Shenango, 3:30 p.m.; South Park, Waynesburg, Derry, Freedom at South Park, 3:30 p.m.; West Mifflin, California, Quaker Valley, Burrell, McGuffey at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Boys
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Moon 3, Baldwin 0
Upper St. Clair 3, Bethel Park 0
Canon-McMillan 3, Peters Township 0
Section 2
Shaler 3, Fox Chapel 0
Seneca Valley 3, North Hills 1
Section 3
Penn-Trafford 3, Central Catholic 0
Hempfield 3, Penn Hills 0
Norwin 3, Plum 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Hopewell 3, Ambridge 1
Beaver County Christian at Bishop Canevin, (n)
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Montour 2
Section 2
Gateway 3, Armstrong 1
Mars 3, Deer Lakes 1
Latrobe 3, Derry 1
Section 3
South Park 3, Keystone Oaks 0
South Fayette 3, Seton LaSalle 1
Trinity at Steel Valley, (n)
Nonsection
Thomas Jefferson 3, Mt. Lebanon 1
City League
Allderdice 3, Carrick 0
Brashear 3, Perry 1
Obama Academy 3, Westinghouse 0
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 2
Butler at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 3
Steel Valley at Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
