High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 20, 2021

Baseball

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

First round

Friday’s schedule

Upper St. Clair (8-9) vs. Canon-McMillan (8-10) at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

North Allegheny (17-3) vs. Upper St. Clair/Canon-McMillan winner at Shaler, 2:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon (11-7) vs. Butler (13-6) at Shaler, noon; Norwin (13-3) vs. Seneca Valley (11-8) at West Mifflin, noon; Hempfield (13-7) vs. Central Catholic (10-8) at West Mifflin, 2:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Franklin Regional (16-1) vs. Mars (13-6) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Peters Township (9-10) vs. Latrobe (13-8) at West Mifflin, 11 a.m.; Bethel Park (16-3) vs. Shaler (13-5) at La Roche University, 11:30 a.m.; West Allegheny (16-3) vs. Penn-Trafford (13-6) at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Monday’s schedule

Montour (13-5) vs. Quaker Valley (9-11); North Catholic (14-7) vs. Laurel Highlands (14-5); West Mifflin (12-4) vs. New Castle (11-9); Blackhawk (14-4) vs. Highlands (13-8)

Class 3A

First round

Thursday’s results

Hopewell 4, Waynesburg 0

Deer Lakes 5, Yough 4

McGuffey 5, South Allegheny 0

Derry 10, New Brighton 0

Avonworth 10, Ligonier Valley 2

Valley 5, Mohawk 1

South Park 7, Brownsville 5

Ellwood City 2, Keystone Oaks 1

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Hopewell (14-5) vs. Deer Lakes (10-6); McGuffey (13-4) vs. Derry (12-4); Avonworth (14-7) vs. Valley (13-7); South Park (13-4) vs. Ellwood City (10-11)

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Seton LaSalle (19-1) vs. California (13-4) at Burkett Park, noon; Serra Catholic (17-3) vs. Laurel (12-7) at la Roche University, 2 p.m.; Shenango (17-2) vs. Neshannock (13-8) at Pullman Park, noon; Carmichaels (16-1) vs. Chartiers-Houston (15-3) at Burkett Park, 4 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Monday’s schedule

Eden Christian (15-4) vs. West Greene (10-5); Union (8-5) vs. OLSH (13-5); Greensburg Central Catholic (13-4) vs. Riverview (9-6); Rochester (10-4) vs. Jefferson-Morgan (12-5)

Lacrosse

WPIAL playoffs

Boys

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s results

Shady Side Academy 18, Seneca Valley 5

Upper St. Clair 12, Pine-Richland 5

Mt. Lebanon 14, Peters Township 7

North Allegheny 14, Bethel Park 7

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Shady Side Academy (13-3) vs. Upper St. Clair (11-3); Mt. Lebanon (11-2) vs. North Allegheny (10-4)

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Mars (17-0) vs. South Fayette (14-3); Chartiers Valley (14-4) vs. North Catholic (11-2)

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Mt. Lebanon (15-1) vs. Sewickley Academy (10-1); Upper St. Clair (10-2) vs. Shady Side Academy (13-1)

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s results

Blackhawk 13, Chartiers Valley 12

Indiana 13, Franklin Regional 8

Hampton 17, Quaker Valley 10

Mars 19, Aquinas Academy 5

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Blackhawk (14-0) vs. Indiana (12-3); Hampton (12-6) vs. Mars (14-2)

Softball

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Bethel Park (16-0) vs. Pine-Richland (9-8); Norwin (14-2) vs. Canon-McMillan (8-9)

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s results

North Hills 6, Penn-Trafford 1

Chartiers Valley 5, Connellsville 1

Armstrong 11, Indiana 0

Fox Chapel 7, Franklin Regional 5

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

North Hills (15-5) vs. Chartiers Valley (14-7); Armstrong (14-4) vs. Fox Chapel (13-6)

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Monday’s schedule

Elizabeth Forward (15-2) vs. Knoch (10-7); Montour (12-5) vs. Highlands (14-4); Beaver (14-0) vs. Yough (11-5); West Mifflin (15-4) vs. Burrell (8-6)

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s results

Mt. Pleasant 6, Derry 0

Avonworth 10, South Allegheny 6

Southmoreland 11, North Catholic 5

Ellwood City 7, Waynesburg 4

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Mt. Pleasant (15-3) vs. Avonworth (12-5); Southmoreland (11-4) vs. Ellwood City (13-4)

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Monday’s schedule

Ligonier Valley (17-1) vs. Neshannock (10-5) at Mars, 4 p.m.; OLSH (14-3) vs. Shenango (14-4) at Mars, 2 p.m.; Laurel (14-1) vs. Burgettstown (11-7) at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.; Frazier (15-3) vs. Chartiers-Houston (13-5) at Peterswood Park, 1 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s results

West Greene 10, Bishop Canevin 0

South Side 3, Springdale 2

Leechburg 9, Mapletown 3

Union 6, Greensburg Central Catholic 5

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

West Greene (16-2) vs. South Side (13-3); Leechburg (12-4) vs. Union (11-7)

Tennis

Boys

PIAA tournament

Class AAA

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

At Hershey

Lower Merion vs. Franklin Regional, 2:30 p.m.; Dallastown vs. Harriton, 4 p.m.; Shady Side Academy vs. Conestoga, 5:30 p.m.; Upper Dublin vs. Hershey, 7 p.m.

Class AA

Friday’s schedule

At Hershey

Lancaster Catholic vs. South Park, 8 a.m., Fairview vs. Dallas, 9:30 a.m.; Quaker Valley vs. Conrad Weiser, 11 a.m.; Donegal vs. Masterman, 12:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class AAA

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s results

Seneca Valley 3, Fox Chapel 0

Penn-Trafford 3, Shaler 0

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

North Allegheny (13-0) vs. Hempfield (12-2); Seneca Valley (15-2) vs. Penn-Trafford (14-2)

Class AA

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s results

Seton LaSalle 3, Plum 0

Hopewell 3, OLSH 1

North Catholic 3, Montour 0

Ambridge 3, Thomas Jefferson 0

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Seton LaSalle (20-1) vs. Hopewell (12-4); North Catholic (15-2) vs. Ambridge (10-2)

