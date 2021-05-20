High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 20, 2021

By: HSSN Staff
Thursday, May 20, 2021 | 10:40 PM

High schools

Baseball

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

First round

Friday’s schedule

Upper St. Clair (8-9) vs. Canon-McMillan (8-10) at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

North Allegheny (17-3) vs. Upper St. Clair/Canon-McMillan winner at Shaler, 2:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon (11-7) vs. Butler (13-6) at Shaler, noon; Norwin (13-3) vs. Seneca Valley (11-8) at West Mifflin, noon; Hempfield (13-7) vs. Central Catholic (10-8) at West Mifflin, 2:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Franklin Regional (16-1) vs. Mars (13-6) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Peters Township (9-10) vs. Latrobe (13-8) at West Mifflin, 11 a.m.; Bethel Park (16-3) vs. Shaler (13-5) at La Roche University, 11:30 a.m.; West Allegheny (16-3) vs. Penn-Trafford (13-6) at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Monday’s schedule

Montour (13-5) vs. Quaker Valley (9-11); North Catholic (14-7) vs. Laurel Highlands (14-5); West Mifflin (12-4) vs. New Castle (11-9); Blackhawk (14-4) vs. Highlands (13-8)

Class 3A

First round

Thursday’s results

Hopewell 4, Waynesburg 0

Deer Lakes 5, Yough 4

McGuffey 5, South Allegheny 0

Derry 10, New Brighton 0

Avonworth 10, Ligonier Valley 2

Valley 5, Mohawk 1

South Park 7, Brownsville 5

Ellwood City 2, Keystone Oaks 1

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Hopewell (14-5) vs. Deer Lakes (10-6); McGuffey (13-4) vs. Derry (12-4); Avonworth (14-7) vs. Valley (13-7); South Park (13-4) vs. Ellwood City (10-11)

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Seton LaSalle (19-1) vs. California (13-4) at Burkett Park, noon; Serra Catholic (17-3) vs. Laurel (12-7) at la Roche University, 2 p.m.; Shenango (17-2) vs. Neshannock (13-8) at Pullman Park, noon; Carmichaels (16-1) vs. Chartiers-Houston (15-3) at Burkett Park, 4 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Monday’s schedule

Eden Christian (15-4) vs. West Greene (10-5); Union (8-5) vs. OLSH (13-5); Greensburg Central Catholic (13-4) vs. Riverview (9-6); Rochester (10-4) vs. Jefferson-Morgan (12-5)

Lacrosse

WPIAL playoffs

Boys

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s results

Shady Side Academy 18, Seneca Valley 5

Upper St. Clair 12, Pine-Richland 5

Mt. Lebanon 14, Peters Township 7

North Allegheny 14, Bethel Park 7

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Shady Side Academy (13-3) vs. Upper St. Clair (11-3); Mt. Lebanon (11-2) vs. North Allegheny (10-4)

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Mars (17-0) vs. South Fayette (14-3); Chartiers Valley (14-4) vs. North Catholic (11-2)

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Mt. Lebanon (15-1) vs. Sewickley Academy (10-1); Upper St. Clair (10-2) vs. Shady Side Academy (13-1)

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s results

Blackhawk 13, Chartiers Valley 12

Indiana 13, Franklin Regional 8

Hampton 17, Quaker Valley 10

Mars 19, Aquinas Academy 5

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Blackhawk (14-0) vs. Indiana (12-3); Hampton (12-6) vs. Mars (14-2)

Softball

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Bethel Park (16-0) vs. Pine-Richland (9-8); Norwin (14-2) vs. Canon-McMillan (8-9)

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s results

North Hills 6, Penn-Trafford 1

Chartiers Valley 5, Connellsville 1

Armstrong 11, Indiana 0

Fox Chapel 7, Franklin Regional 5

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

North Hills (15-5) vs. Chartiers Valley (14-7); Armstrong (14-4) vs. Fox Chapel (13-6)

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Monday’s schedule

Elizabeth Forward (15-2) vs. Knoch (10-7); Montour (12-5) vs. Highlands (14-4); Beaver (14-0) vs. Yough (11-5); West Mifflin (15-4) vs. Burrell (8-6)

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s results

Mt. Pleasant 6, Derry 0

Avonworth 10, South Allegheny 6

Southmoreland 11, North Catholic 5

Ellwood City 7, Waynesburg 4

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Mt. Pleasant (15-3) vs. Avonworth (12-5); Southmoreland (11-4) vs. Ellwood City (13-4)

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Monday’s schedule

Ligonier Valley (17-1) vs. Neshannock (10-5) at Mars, 4 p.m.; OLSH (14-3) vs. Shenango (14-4) at Mars, 2 p.m.; Laurel (14-1) vs. Burgettstown (11-7) at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.; Frazier (15-3) vs. Chartiers-Houston (13-5) at Peterswood Park, 1 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s results

West Greene 10, Bishop Canevin 0

South Side 3, Springdale 2

Leechburg 9, Mapletown 3

Union 6, Greensburg Central Catholic 5

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

West Greene (16-2) vs. South Side (13-3); Leechburg (12-4) vs. Union (11-7)

Tennis

Boys

PIAA tournament

Class AAA

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

At Hershey

Lower Merion vs. Franklin Regional, 2:30 p.m.; Dallastown vs. Harriton, 4 p.m.; Shady Side Academy vs. Conestoga, 5:30 p.m.; Upper Dublin vs. Hershey, 7 p.m.

Class AA

Friday’s schedule

At Hershey

Lancaster Catholic vs. South Park, 8 a.m., Fairview vs. Dallas, 9:30 a.m.; Quaker Valley vs. Conrad Weiser, 11 a.m.; Donegal vs. Masterman, 12:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class AAA

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s results

Seneca Valley 3, Fox Chapel 0

Penn-Trafford 3, Shaler 0

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

North Allegheny (13-0) vs. Hempfield (12-2); Seneca Valley (15-2) vs. Penn-Trafford (14-2)

Class AA

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s results

Seton LaSalle 3, Plum 0

Hopewell 3, OLSH 1

North Catholic 3, Montour 0

Ambridge 3, Thomas Jefferson 0

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Seton LaSalle (20-1) vs. Hopewell (12-4); North Catholic (15-2) vs. Ambridge (10-2)

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

More High School Other

High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 19, 2021
High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 18, 2021
High school scores, summaries and schedule for May 17, 2021
Penn-Trafford Star notebook: Volleyball team avenges Hempfield loss
High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 15, 2021

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me