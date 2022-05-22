High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 21, 2022

Saturday, May 21, 2022 | 10:47 PM

High schools

Baseball

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Monday’s schedule

Mt. Lebanon (13-7) vs. Seneca Valley (14-7) at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.; Norwin (10-8) vs. Central Catholic (10-9) at Plum, 4 p.m.; North Allegheny (14-5) vs. Upper St. Clair (10-8) at Shaler, 4:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland (11-9) vs. Butler (13-5) at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Peters Township (20-1) vs. Thomas Jefferson (15-6) at W&J College, 4:30 p.m.; Bethel Park (16-2) vs. West Allegheny (17-4) at W&J College, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Monday’s schedule

Quaker Valley (9-9) vs. Montour (15-5) at Boyce-Mayview Park, 4 p.m.; Beaver (13-5) vs. Laurel Highlands (13-6) at W&J College, 2 p.m.; Blackhawk (12-7) vs. West Mifflin (15-3) at Boyce-Mayview Park, 7 p.m.; Knoch (12-7) vs. North Catholic (11-7) at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Hopewell (15-6) vs. Mohawk (15-4) at North Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.; South Park (16-5) vs. Avonworth (15-7) at Highlands, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Serra Catholic (21-0) vs. Riverside (15-5) at Plum, 6:30 p.m.; Neshannock (16-6) vs. Burgettstown (14-3) at Westminster College, 11:45 a.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Eden Christian (16-0) vs. OLSH (10-7) at Highlands, 4 p.m.; Union (10-4) vs. Rochester (10-7) at Neshannock, 4 p.m.

Basketball

Saturday’s results

Roundball Classic

At Geneva College

Boys

Class A/District 6 101, Class 4A/3A/2A (Silver) 82

MVPs: A/10: MJ Smith, Cornell (17 points); 4A: Lucas Meyers, Chartiers-Houston (16)

Class 6A (Silver) 74, Class 5A (Silver) 71

MVPs: 6A: Russell Fenton, Fox Chapel (14); 5A: James Pearson, Kiski Area (21)

Girls

Class 5A 70, District 10 68

MVPs: 5A: Sophia Kelly, Hampton (15 points); D10: Emily Anthony, West Middlesex (17)

Class 2A/District 6 67, Class A 65

MVPs: A: Corynne Hauser, Rochester (16); Dana Sinatra, Fort Cherry (13)

Class 4A 64, Class 3A 61

MVPs: 3A: Kyla Servick, Ellwood City (15); 4A: Gracie Spadaro, Southmoreland (12)

Class 6A 76, Class 5A (Gold) 53

MVPs: 6A: Journey Thompson, Peters Township (10); 5A: Anna Rafferty, Latrobe (15)

Lacrosse

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Mt. Lebanon vs. Peters Township at Bethel Park, 7:45 p.m.; North Allegheny vs. Shady Side Academy at Shaler, 7:45 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Mars vs. South Fayette at North Hills, 7:45 p.m.; Quaker Valley vs. Indiana at Moon, 7:45 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Shady Side Academy vs. Upper St. Clair at Shaler, 6 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon vs. Pine-Richland at Bethel Park, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Blackhawk vs. Chartiers Valley at Moon, 6 p.m.; Mars vs. Hampton at North Hills, 6 p.m.

Softball

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Hempfield (13-3) vs. Seneca Valley (11-6); North Allegheny (12-9) vs. Pine-Richland (12-4)

Class 5A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Armstrong (18-3) vs. North Hills (15-3); Penn-Trafford (17-2) vs. Chartiers Valley (15-4)

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Monday’s schedule

Freeport (10-6) vs. Beaver (16-0) at Mars, 3 p.m.; Yough (13-3) vs. Montour (13-4) at West Mifflin, 3 p.m.; West Mifflin (12-8) vs. Elizabeth Forward (14-3) at Norwin, 3 p.m.; Belle Vernon (12-7) vs. Burrell (11-1) at Norwin, 5 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Avonworth (15-4) vs. Southmoreland (13-3); South Allegheny (13-3) vs. Deer Lakes (12-3)

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Monday’s schedule

Neshannock (19-0) vs. Charleroi (11-5) at Mars, 5 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston (16-3) vs. Laurel (15-3) at Sewickley Academy, 4 p.m.; Frazier (15-0) vs. Seton LaSalle (13-4) at Trinity, 4 p.m.; Bentworth (5-9) vs. OLSH (9-3) at West Mifflin, 5 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

West Greene (13-3) vs. Springdale (11-1); Union (18-3) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (12-5)

Tennis

Boys

PIAA Championship

At Hershey

Class 3A

Saturday’s results

Semifinals

Lower Merion 3, Palmyra 0

Conestoga 3, Dallastown 0

Finals

Lower Merion 3, Conestoga 1

Class 2A

Saturday’s schedule

Semifinals

Lancaster Country Day 3, Fairview 2

Masterman 3, Quaker Valley 2

Finals

Masterman 3, Lancaster Country Day 2

Volleyball

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Seneca Valley vs. Shaler at Fox Chapel, 7:45 p.m.; North Allegheny vs. Penn-Trafford at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

OLSH vs. Ambridge at Moon, 7:30 p.m.; North Catholic vs. Montour at Moon, 6 p.m.

