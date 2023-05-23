High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 22, 2023

By:

Monday, May 22, 2023 | 11:44 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Baseball

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Monday’s results

Pine-Richland 14, Hempfield 12

Mt. Lebanon 2, Seneca Valley 1

North Allegheny 3, Norwin 0

Butler 3, Canon-McMillan 2

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Pine-Richland (15-6) vs. Mt. Lebanon (11-10) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.; North Allegheny (15-6) vs. Butler (13-8) at Boyce Mayview Park, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Monday’s results

Shaler 11, Fox Chapel 1

Plum 5, South Fayette 4

Bethel Park 6, Upper St. Clair 0

Penn-Trafford 4, Peters Township 2

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Shaler (17-4) vs.Plum (14-7) at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.; Bethel Park (16-4) vs. Penn-Trafford (14-5) at Washington & Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Monday’s results

Montour 2, Hampton 0

Latrobe 4, Chartiers Valley 2

Indiana 4, Blackhawk 1

Hopewell 6, North Catholic 2

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Montour (19-3) vs. Latrobe (16-6) at Boyce Mayview Park, 4 p.m.; Indiana (15-7) vs. Hopewell (10-11) at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Monday’s results

Riverside 9, Freeport 1

East Allegheny 5, Mohawk 4

Avonworth 9, Shenango 2

Neshannock 2, Yough 1

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Riverside (19-0) vs. East Allegheny (14-5) at Pullman Park, 2 p.m.; Avonworth (17-5) vs. Neshannock (17-4) at Pullman Park, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Monday’s results

Serra Catholic 8, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3

Burgettstown 6, South Side 1

Seton LaSalle 6, Riverview 3

New Brighton 5, Ligonier Valley 2

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Serra Catholic (18-2) vs. Burgettstown (14-3) at Washington & Jefferson, 2 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (15-4) vs. New Brighton (15-4) at Gateway, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Monday’s results

Union 7, Sewickley Academy 2

California 3, Carmichaels 0

Rochester 9, Eden Christian 4

Bishop Canevin 4, Leechburg 1

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Union (13-4) vs. California (13-7) at Washington & Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.; Rochester (10-7) vs. Bishop Canevin (13-3) at Gateway, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

WPIAL playoffs

Boys

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Shady Side Academy 19, Peters Township 7

Mt. Lebanon 18, Upper St. Clair 5

Championship

Wednesday or Thursday

Shady Side Academy vs. Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park at Robert Morris, TBA

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Mars 18, Hampton 4

South Fayette 18, Penn-Trafford 9

Championship

Wednesday or Thursday

Mars vs. South Fayette at Robert Morris, TBA

Girls

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Pine-Richland 7, Shady Side Academy 4

Mt. Lebanon 16, Fox Chapel 5

Championship

Wednesday or Thursday

Pine-Richland vs. Mt. Lebanon at Robert Morris, TBA

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Mars 17, Chartiers Valley 8

Blackhawk 11, Quaker Valley 9

Championship

Wednesday or Thursday

Mars vs. Blackhawk at Robert Morris, TBA

Softball

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Seneca Valley (16-1) vs. Pine-Richland (7-14) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Hempfield (16-3) vs. Norwin (15-5) at Gateway, 2 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Armstrong (18-1) vs. South Fayette (12-9) at Gateway, 4 p.m.; Shaler (18-0) vs. Trinity (17-2) at Gateway, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Elizabeth Forward (17-0) vs. Belle Vernon (16-4) at West Mifflin, 3 p.m.; Montour (15-3) vs. Chartiers Valley (17-2) at West Mifflin, 5 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Avonworth (19-1) vs. Burrell (13-5) at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.; Southmoreland (15-2) vs. Waynesburg (16-3) at Peterswood Park, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Neshannock (18-0) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (13-2) at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.; Laurel (15-2) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (14-3) at North Allegheny, 5 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Union (15-3) vs. Chartiers-Houston (13-5) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Carmichaels (17-0) vs. Frazier (14-1) at Peterswood Park, 3 p.m.

Volleyball

WPIAL playoffs

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Shaler vs. Canon-McMillan at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.; North Allegheny vs. Penn-Trafford at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Latrobe vs. North Catholic at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.; Mars vs. Ambridge at Gateway, 6 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.