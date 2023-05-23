High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 22, 2023
By:
Monday, May 22, 2023 | 11:44 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Baseball
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Quarterfinals
Monday’s results
Pine-Richland 14, Hempfield 12
Mt. Lebanon 2, Seneca Valley 1
North Allegheny 3, Norwin 0
Butler 3, Canon-McMillan 2
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Pine-Richland (15-6) vs. Mt. Lebanon (11-10) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.; North Allegheny (15-6) vs. Butler (13-8) at Boyce Mayview Park, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Quarterfinals
Monday’s results
Shaler 11, Fox Chapel 1
Plum 5, South Fayette 4
Bethel Park 6, Upper St. Clair 0
Penn-Trafford 4, Peters Township 2
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Shaler (17-4) vs.Plum (14-7) at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.; Bethel Park (16-4) vs. Penn-Trafford (14-5) at Washington & Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Monday’s results
Latrobe 4, Chartiers Valley 2
Hopewell 6, North Catholic 2
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Montour (19-3) vs. Latrobe (16-6) at Boyce Mayview Park, 4 p.m.; Indiana (15-7) vs. Hopewell (10-11) at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Monday’s results
East Allegheny 5, Mohawk 4
Neshannock 2, Yough 1
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Riverside (19-0) vs. East Allegheny (14-5) at Pullman Park, 2 p.m.; Avonworth (17-5) vs. Neshannock (17-4) at Pullman Park, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Monday’s results
Serra Catholic 8, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3
Burgettstown 6, South Side 1
Seton LaSalle 6, Riverview 3
New Brighton 5, Ligonier Valley 2
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Serra Catholic (18-2) vs. Burgettstown (14-3) at Washington & Jefferson, 2 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (15-4) vs. New Brighton (15-4) at Gateway, 6:30 p.m.
Class A
Quarterfinals
Monday’s results
Union 7, Sewickley Academy 2
California 3, Carmichaels 0
Rochester 9, Eden Christian 4
Bishop Canevin 4, Leechburg 1
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Union (13-4) vs. California (13-7) at Washington & Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.; Rochester (10-7) vs. Bishop Canevin (13-3) at Gateway, 4 p.m.
Lacrosse
WPIAL playoffs
Boys
Class 3A
Semifinals
Monday’s results
Shady Side Academy 19, Peters Township 7
Mt. Lebanon 18, Upper St. Clair 5
Championship
Wednesday or Thursday
Shady Side Academy vs. Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park at Robert Morris, TBA
Class 2A
Semifinals
Monday’s results
South Fayette 18, Penn-Trafford 9
Championship
Wednesday or Thursday
Mars vs. South Fayette at Robert Morris, TBA
Girls
Class 3A
Semifinals
Monday’s results
Pine-Richland 7, Shady Side Academy 4
Mt. Lebanon 16, Fox Chapel 5
Championship
Wednesday or Thursday
Pine-Richland vs. Mt. Lebanon at Robert Morris, TBA
Class 2A
Semifinals
Monday’s results
Mars 17, Chartiers Valley 8
Blackhawk 11, Quaker Valley 9
Championship
Wednesday or Thursday
Mars vs. Blackhawk at Robert Morris, TBA
Softball
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Seneca Valley (16-1) vs. Pine-Richland (7-14) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Hempfield (16-3) vs. Norwin (15-5) at Gateway, 2 p.m.
Class 5A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Armstrong (18-1) vs. South Fayette (12-9) at Gateway, 4 p.m.; Shaler (18-0) vs. Trinity (17-2) at Gateway, 6 p.m.
Class 4A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Elizabeth Forward (17-0) vs. Belle Vernon (16-4) at West Mifflin, 3 p.m.; Montour (15-3) vs. Chartiers Valley (17-2) at West Mifflin, 5 p.m.
Class 3A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Avonworth (19-1) vs. Burrell (13-5) at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.; Southmoreland (15-2) vs. Waynesburg (16-3) at Peterswood Park, 3 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Neshannock (18-0) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (13-2) at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.; Laurel (15-2) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (14-3) at North Allegheny, 5 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Union (15-3) vs. Chartiers-Houston (13-5) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Carmichaels (17-0) vs. Frazier (14-1) at Peterswood Park, 3 p.m.
Volleyball
WPIAL playoffs
Class 3A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Shaler vs. Canon-McMillan at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.; North Allegheny vs. Penn-Trafford at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Latrobe vs. North Catholic at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.; Mars vs. Ambridge at Gateway, 6 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
