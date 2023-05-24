High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 23, 2023
Tuesday, May 23, 2023 | 11:50 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Baseball
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
Mt. Lebanon 3, Pine-Richland 0
North Allegheny 5, Butler 2
Championship
Mt. Lebanon (12-10) vs. North Allegheny (16-6), TBA
Class 5A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
Bethel Park 8, Penn-Trafford 5
Championship
Shaler (18-4) vs. Bethel Park (17-4), TBA
Third place
Plum (14-8) vs. Penn-Trafford (14-6), TBA
Class 4A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
Championship
Latrobe (17-6) vs. Hopewell (11-11), TBA
Third place
Montour (19-4) vs. Indiana (15-8), TBA
Class 3A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
Riverside 11, East Allegheny 2
Neshannock 2, Avonworth 1
Championship
Riverside (20-0) vs. Neshannock (18-4), TBA
Third place
East Allegheny (14-6) vs. Avonworth (17-6), TBA
Class 2A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
Serra Catholic 10, Burgettstown 0
Seton LaSalle 2, New Brighton 0
Championship
Serra Catholic (19-2) vs. Seton LaSalle (16-4), TBA
Third place
Burgettstown (14-4) vs. New Brighton (15-5), TBA
Class A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
California 9, Union 6
Bishop Canevin 9, Rochester 4
Championship
California (14-7) vs. Bishop Canevin (14-3), TBA
Third place
Union (13-5) vs. Rochester (10-8), TBA
Note: Championship games scheduled for May 30 and 31 at Wild Things Park in Washington.
Lacrosse
WPIAL playoffs
Boys
Class 3A
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Shady Side Academy vs. Mt. Lebanon at Robert Morris, 8 p.m.
Class 2A
Championship
Wednesday’s schedule
Mars vs. South Fayette at Robert Morris, 8 p.m.
Third place
Wednesday’s schedule
Hampton vs. Penn-Trafford at Robert Morris, 4 p.m.
Girls
Class 3A
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Pine-Richland vs. Mt. Lebanon at Robert Morris, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Championship
Wednesday’s schedule
Mars vs. Blackhawk at Robert Morris, 6 p.m.
Third place
Thursday’s schedule
Chartiers Valley vs. Quaker Valley at Robert Morris, 4 p.m.
Softball
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Seneca Valley (16-1) vs. Pine-Richland (7-14) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Hempfield (16-3) vs. Norwin (15-5) at Gateway, 2 p.m.
Class 5A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Armstrong (18-1) vs. South Fayette (12-9) at Gateway, 4 p.m.; Shaler (18-0) vs. Trinity (17-2) at Gateway, 6 p.m.
Class 4A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Elizabeth Forward (17-0) vs. Belle Vernon (16-4) at West Mifflin, 3 p.m.; Montour (15-3) vs. Chartiers Valley (17-2) at West Mifflin, 5 p.m.
Class 3A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
Avonworth 3, Burrell 0
Southmoreland 7, Waynesburg 0
Championship
Avonworth (20-1) vs. Southmoreland (16-2), TBA
Third place
Burrell (13-6) vs. Waynesburg (16-4), TBA
Class 2A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Neshannock (18-0) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (13-2) at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.; Laurel (15-2) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (14-3) at North Allegheny, 5 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
Union 13, Chartiers-Houston 5
Carmichaels 3, Frazier 1
Championship
Union (16-3) vs. Carmichaels (18-0), TBA
Third place
Chartiers-Houston (13-6) vs. Frazier (14-2), TBA
Note: Championship games scheduled for May 31 and June 1 at Lilley Field at Cal (Pa.).
Volleyball
WPIAL playoffs
Class 3A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
Shaler 3, Canon-McMillan 0
North Allegheny 3, Penn-Trafford 1
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Shaler vs. North Allegheny at Peters Township, TBA
Third place
Canon-McMillan vs. Penn-Trafford, TBA
Class 2A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
North Catholic 3, Latrobe 0
Ambridge 3, Mars 0
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
North Catholic vs. Ambridge at Peters Township, TBA
Third place
Latrobe vs. Mars, TBA
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
