High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 23, 2023

By:

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 | 11:50 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Baseball

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Mt. Lebanon 3, Pine-Richland 0

North Allegheny 5, Butler 2

Championship

Mt. Lebanon (12-10) vs. North Allegheny (16-6), TBA

Class 5A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Shaler 2, Plum 0

Bethel Park 8, Penn-Trafford 5

Championship

Shaler (18-4) vs. Bethel Park (17-4), TBA

Third place

Plum (14-8) vs. Penn-Trafford (14-6), TBA

Class 4A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Latrobe 10, Montour 7

Hopewell 7, Indiana 5

Championship

Latrobe (17-6) vs. Hopewell (11-11), TBA

Third place

Montour (19-4) vs. Indiana (15-8), TBA

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Riverside 11, East Allegheny 2

Neshannock 2, Avonworth 1

Championship

Riverside (20-0) vs. Neshannock (18-4), TBA

Third place

East Allegheny (14-6) vs. Avonworth (17-6), TBA

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Serra Catholic 10, Burgettstown 0

Seton LaSalle 2, New Brighton 0

Championship

Serra Catholic (19-2) vs. Seton LaSalle (16-4), TBA

Third place

Burgettstown (14-4) vs. New Brighton (15-5), TBA

Class A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

California 9, Union 6

Bishop Canevin 9, Rochester 4

Championship

California (14-7) vs. Bishop Canevin (14-3), TBA

Third place

Union (13-5) vs. Rochester (10-8), TBA

Note: Championship games scheduled for May 30 and 31 at Wild Things Park in Washington.

Lacrosse

WPIAL playoffs

Boys

Class 3A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Shady Side Academy vs. Mt. Lebanon at Robert Morris, 8 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

Mars vs. South Fayette at Robert Morris, 8 p.m.

Third place

Wednesday’s schedule

Hampton vs. Penn-Trafford at Robert Morris, 4 p.m.

Girls

Class 3A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Pine-Richland vs. Mt. Lebanon at Robert Morris, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

Mars vs. Blackhawk at Robert Morris, 6 p.m.

Third place

Thursday’s schedule

Chartiers Valley vs. Quaker Valley at Robert Morris, 4 p.m.

Softball

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Seneca Valley (16-1) vs. Pine-Richland (7-14) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Hempfield (16-3) vs. Norwin (15-5) at Gateway, 2 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Armstrong (18-1) vs. South Fayette (12-9) at Gateway, 4 p.m.; Shaler (18-0) vs. Trinity (17-2) at Gateway, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Elizabeth Forward (17-0) vs. Belle Vernon (16-4) at West Mifflin, 3 p.m.; Montour (15-3) vs. Chartiers Valley (17-2) at West Mifflin, 5 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Avonworth 3, Burrell 0

Southmoreland 7, Waynesburg 0

Championship

Avonworth (20-1) vs. Southmoreland (16-2), TBA

Third place

Burrell (13-6) vs. Waynesburg (16-4), TBA

Class 2A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Neshannock (18-0) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (13-2) at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.; Laurel (15-2) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (14-3) at North Allegheny, 5 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Union 13, Chartiers-Houston 5

Carmichaels 3, Frazier 1

Championship

Union (16-3) vs. Carmichaels (18-0), TBA

Third place

Chartiers-Houston (13-6) vs. Frazier (14-2), TBA

Note: Championship games scheduled for May 31 and June 1 at Lilley Field at Cal (Pa.).

Volleyball

WPIAL playoffs

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Shaler 3, Canon-McMillan 0

North Allegheny 3, Penn-Trafford 1

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Shaler vs. North Allegheny at Peters Township, TBA

Third place

Canon-McMillan vs. Penn-Trafford, TBA

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

North Catholic 3, Latrobe 0

Ambridge 3, Mars 0

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

North Catholic vs. Ambridge at Peters Township, TBA

Third place

Latrobe vs. Mars, TBA

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.