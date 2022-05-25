High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 24, 2022

Tuesday, May 24, 2022 | 10:30 PM

High schools

Baseball

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Mt. Lebanon 2, Central Catholic 1

Upper St. Clair 8, Butler 2

Championship

May 31 or June 1

Mt. Lebanon (15-7) vs. Upper St. Clair (12-8) at Wild Things Park

Class 5A

Championship

May 31 or June 1

Peters Township (21-1) vs. West Allegheny (18-4) at Wild Things Park

Third place

Thomas Jefferson (15-7) vs. Bethel Park (16-3) at Washington & Jefferson

Class 4A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Montour 4, Laurel Highlands 2

West Mifflin 3, Knoch 1

Championship

May 31 or June 1

Montour (17-5) vs. West Mifflin (17-3) at Wild Things Park

Third place

Laurel Highlands (14-7) vs. Knoch (13-8)

Class 3A

Championship

May 31 or June 1

Mohawk (16-4) vs. South Park (17-5) at Wild Things Park

Third place

Hopewell (15-7) vs. Avonworth (15-8) at Washington & Jefferson

Class 2A

Championship

May 31 or June 1

Serra Catholic (22-0) vs. Neshannock (17-6) at Wild Things Park

Third place

Riverside (15-6) vs. Burgettstown (14-4) at Washington & Jefferson

Class A

Championship

May 31 or June 1

Eden Christian (17-0) vs. Union (11-4) at Wild Things Park

Third place

OLSH (10-8) vs. Rochester (10-8) at Washington & Jefferson

Lacrosse

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 3A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

Mt. Lebanon vs. Shady Side Academy at Robert Morris, 8 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Mars vs. Quaker Valley at Robert Morris, 8 p.m.

Third place

Thursday’s schedule

South Fayette vs. Indiana at Robert Morris, 6 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 3A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

Shady Side Academy vs. Mt. Lebanon at Robert Morris, 6 p.m.

Third place

Thursday’s schedule

Upper St. Clair vs. Pine-Richland at Robert Morris, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

Chartiers Valley vs. Mars at Robert Morris, 4 p.m.

Softball

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Hempfield (13-3) vs. Seneca Valley (11-6) at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.; North Allegheny (12-9) vs. Pine-Richland (12-4) at Mars, 5 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Armstrong 6, North Hills 4

Penn-Trafford 3, Chartiers Valley 2

Championship

June 2

Armstrong (19-3) vs. Penn-Trafford (18-2) at Cal (Pa.)

Third place

Thursday’s schedule

North Hills (15-4) vs. Chartiers Valley (15-5)

Class 4A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Beaver (17-0) vs. Montour (14-4) at Mars, 3 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward (15-3) vs. Burrell (12-1) at Norwin, 3 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Avonworth 3, Southmoreland 0

Deer Lakes 5, South Allegheny 4

Championship

June 1

Avonworth (16-4) vs. Deer Lakes (13-3) at Cal (Pa.)

Third place

Thursday’s schedule

Southmoreland (13-4) vs. South Allegheny (13-4)

Class 2A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Neshannock (20-0) vs. Laurel (16-3) at Westminster College, 2 p.m.; Frazier (16-0) vs. OLSH (10-3) at Norwin, 5 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

West Greene 5, Springdale 2

Union 9, Greensburg Central Catholic 2

Championship

June 1

West Greene (14-3) vs. Union (19-3) at Cal (Pa.)

Third place

Thursday’s schedule

Springdale (11-2) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (12-6)

Volleyball

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 3A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

Seneca Valley vs. North Allegheny at Robert Morris, 8 p.m.

Third place

Wednesday’s schedule

Shaler vs. Penn-Trafford at North Allegheny, 7:45 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

OLSH vs. Montour at Robert Morris, 6 p.m.

Third place

Wednesday’s schedule

Ambridge vs. North Catholic at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

