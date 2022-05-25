High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 24, 2022
By:
Tuesday, May 24, 2022 | 10:30 PM
High schools
Baseball
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
Mt. Lebanon 2, Central Catholic 1
Upper St. Clair 8, Butler 2
Championship
May 31 or June 1
Mt. Lebanon (15-7) vs. Upper St. Clair (12-8) at Wild Things Park
Class 5A
Championship
May 31 or June 1
Peters Township (21-1) vs. West Allegheny (18-4) at Wild Things Park
Third place
Thomas Jefferson (15-7) vs. Bethel Park (16-3) at Washington & Jefferson
Class 4A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
Montour 4, Laurel Highlands 2
West Mifflin 3, Knoch 1
Championship
May 31 or June 1
Montour (17-5) vs. West Mifflin (17-3) at Wild Things Park
Third place
Laurel Highlands (14-7) vs. Knoch (13-8)
Class 3A
Championship
May 31 or June 1
Mohawk (16-4) vs. South Park (17-5) at Wild Things Park
Third place
Hopewell (15-7) vs. Avonworth (15-8) at Washington & Jefferson
Class 2A
Championship
May 31 or June 1
Serra Catholic (22-0) vs. Neshannock (17-6) at Wild Things Park
Third place
Riverside (15-6) vs. Burgettstown (14-4) at Washington & Jefferson
Class A
Championship
May 31 or June 1
Eden Christian (17-0) vs. Union (11-4) at Wild Things Park
Third place
OLSH (10-8) vs. Rochester (10-8) at Washington & Jefferson
Lacrosse
Boys
WPIAL playoffs
Class 3A
Championship
Wednesday’s schedule
Mt. Lebanon vs. Shady Side Academy at Robert Morris, 8 p.m.
Class 2A
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Mars vs. Quaker Valley at Robert Morris, 8 p.m.
Third place
Thursday’s schedule
South Fayette vs. Indiana at Robert Morris, 6 p.m.
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class 3A
Championship
Wednesday’s schedule
Shady Side Academy vs. Mt. Lebanon at Robert Morris, 6 p.m.
Third place
Thursday’s schedule
Upper St. Clair vs. Pine-Richland at Robert Morris, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Championship
Wednesday’s schedule
Chartiers Valley vs. Mars at Robert Morris, 4 p.m.
Softball
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Hempfield (13-3) vs. Seneca Valley (11-6) at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.; North Allegheny (12-9) vs. Pine-Richland (12-4) at Mars, 5 p.m.
Class 5A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
Armstrong 6, North Hills 4
Penn-Trafford 3, Chartiers Valley 2
Championship
June 2
Armstrong (19-3) vs. Penn-Trafford (18-2) at Cal (Pa.)
Third place
Thursday’s schedule
North Hills (15-4) vs. Chartiers Valley (15-5)
Class 4A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Beaver (17-0) vs. Montour (14-4) at Mars, 3 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward (15-3) vs. Burrell (12-1) at Norwin, 3 p.m.
Class 3A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
Avonworth 3, Southmoreland 0
Deer Lakes 5, South Allegheny 4
Championship
June 1
Avonworth (16-4) vs. Deer Lakes (13-3) at Cal (Pa.)
Third place
Thursday’s schedule
Southmoreland (13-4) vs. South Allegheny (13-4)
Class 2A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Neshannock (20-0) vs. Laurel (16-3) at Westminster College, 2 p.m.; Frazier (16-0) vs. OLSH (10-3) at Norwin, 5 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
West Greene 5, Springdale 2
Union 9, Greensburg Central Catholic 2
Championship
June 1
West Greene (14-3) vs. Union (19-3) at Cal (Pa.)
Third place
Thursday’s schedule
Springdale (11-2) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (12-6)
Volleyball
Boys
WPIAL playoffs
Class 3A
Championship
Wednesday’s schedule
Seneca Valley vs. North Allegheny at Robert Morris, 8 p.m.
Third place
Wednesday’s schedule
Shaler vs. Penn-Trafford at North Allegheny, 7:45 p.m.
Class 2A
Championship
Wednesday’s schedule
OLSH vs. Montour at Robert Morris, 6 p.m.
Third place
Wednesday’s schedule
Ambridge vs. North Catholic at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
More High School Other• High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 23, 2022
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 21, 2022
• A-K Valley Hall of Fame honors 10 inductees
• Westmoreland notebook: Jeannette continues to honor the late Tre Cunningham
• A-K Valley athletes of the week: Freeport’s Sydney Selker, Apollo-Ridge’s Greg Klingensmith