High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 25, 2022
Wednesday, May 25, 2022 | 11:37 PM
High schools
Baseball
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Championship
Tuesday’s schedule
Mt. Lebanon (15-7) vs. Upper St. Clair (12-8) at Wild Things Park, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Championship
Wednesday, June 1
Peters Township (21-1) vs. West Allegheny (18-4) at Wild Things Park, 7:30 p.m.
Third place
Tuesday’s schedule
Thomas Jefferson (15-7) vs. Bethel Park (16-3) at Washington & Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Championship
Tuesday’s schedule
Montour (17-5) vs. West Mifflin (17-3) at Wild Things Park, 4:30 p.m.
Third place
Wednesday, June 1
Laurel Highlands (14-7) vs. Knoch (13-8) at Washington & Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Championship
Wednesday, June 1
Mohawk (16-4) vs. South Park (17-5) at Wild Things Park, 4:30 p.m.
Third place
Tuesday’s schedule
Hopewell (15-7) vs. Avonworth (15-8) at Washington & Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Championship
Tuesday’s schedule
Serra Catholic (22-0) vs. Neshannock (17-6) at Wild Things Park, 1:30 p.m.
Third place
Tuesday’s schedule
Riverside (15-6) vs. Burgettstown (14-4) at Washington & Jefferson, 2 p.m.
Class A
Championship
Wednesday, June 1
Eden Christian (17-0) vs. Union (11-4) at Wild Things Park, 1:30 p.m.
Third place
Wednesday, June 1
OLSH (10-8) vs. Rochester (10-8) at Washington & Jefferson, 3 p.m.
Lacrosse
Boys
WPIAL playoffs
Class 3A
Championship
Wednesday’s result
Shady Side Academy 12, Mt. Lebanon 11 (OT)
Class 2A
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Mars vs. Quaker Valley at Robert Morris, 8 p.m.
Third place
Thursday’s schedule
South Fayette vs. Indiana at Robert Morris, 6 p.m.
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class 3A
Championship
Wednesday’s result
Shady Side Academy 15, Mt. Lebanon 7
Third place
Thursday’s schedule
Upper St. Clair vs. Pine-Richland at Robert Morris, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Championship
Wednesday’s result
Chartiers Valley 17, Mars 6
Softball
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s results
Seneca Valley 7, Hempfield 2
North Allegheny 5, Pine-Richland 1
Championship
Wednesday, June 1
Seneca Valley (12-6) vs. North Allegheny (13-9) at Cal (Pa.)
Class 5A
Championship
Thursday, June 2
Armstrong (19-3) vs. Penn-Trafford (18-2) at Cal (Pa.)
Third place
Tuesday’s schedule
North Hills (15-4) vs. Chartiers Valley (15-5)
Class 4A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s results
Beaver 6, Montour 1
Elizabeth Forward 2, Burrell 1
Championship
Thursday, June 2
Beaver (18-0) vs. Elizabeth Forward (16-3)
Third place
Tuesday’s schedule
Montour (14-5) vs. Burrell (12-2)
Class 3A
Championship
Wednesday, June 1
Avonworth (16-4) vs. Deer Lakes (13-3) at Cal (Pa.)
Third place
Tuesday’s schedule
Southmoreland (13-4) vs. South Allegheny (13-4)
Class 2A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s results
Neshannock 1, Laurel 0
Frazier 10, OLSH 1
Championship
Thursday, June 2
Neshannock (21-0) vs. Frazier (17-0) at Cal (Pa.)
Third place
Tuesday’s schedule
Laurel (16-4) vs. OLSH (10-4)
Class A
Championship
Wednesday, June 1
West Greene (14-3) vs. Union (19-3) at Cal (Pa.)
Third place
Thursday’s schedule
Springdale (11-2) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (12-6) at Plum, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Boys
WPIAL playoffs
Wednesday’s results
Class 3A
Championship
North Allegheny 3, Seneca Valley 2
Third place
Shaler 3, Penn-Trafford 0
Class 2A
Championship
Montour 3, OLSH 2
Third place
Ambridge 3, North Catholic 1
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
