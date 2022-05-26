High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 25, 2022

By:

Wednesday, May 25, 2022 | 11:37 PM

High schools

Baseball

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Championship

Tuesday’s schedule

Mt. Lebanon (15-7) vs. Upper St. Clair (12-8) at Wild Things Park, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Championship

Wednesday, June 1

Peters Township (21-1) vs. West Allegheny (18-4) at Wild Things Park, 7:30 p.m.

Third place

Tuesday’s schedule

Thomas Jefferson (15-7) vs. Bethel Park (16-3) at Washington & Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Championship

Tuesday’s schedule

Montour (17-5) vs. West Mifflin (17-3) at Wild Things Park, 4:30 p.m.

Third place

Wednesday, June 1

Laurel Highlands (14-7) vs. Knoch (13-8) at Washington & Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Championship

Wednesday, June 1

Mohawk (16-4) vs. South Park (17-5) at Wild Things Park, 4:30 p.m.

Third place

Tuesday’s schedule

Hopewell (15-7) vs. Avonworth (15-8) at Washington & Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Tuesday’s schedule

Serra Catholic (22-0) vs. Neshannock (17-6) at Wild Things Park, 1:30 p.m.

Third place

Tuesday’s schedule

Riverside (15-6) vs. Burgettstown (14-4) at Washington & Jefferson, 2 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Wednesday, June 1

Eden Christian (17-0) vs. Union (11-4) at Wild Things Park, 1:30 p.m.

Third place

Wednesday, June 1

OLSH (10-8) vs. Rochester (10-8) at Washington & Jefferson, 3 p.m.

Lacrosse

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 3A

Championship

Wednesday’s result

Shady Side Academy 12, Mt. Lebanon 11 (OT)

Class 2A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Mars vs. Quaker Valley at Robert Morris, 8 p.m.

Third place

Thursday’s schedule

South Fayette vs. Indiana at Robert Morris, 6 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 3A

Championship

Wednesday’s result

Shady Side Academy 15, Mt. Lebanon 7

Third place

Thursday’s schedule

Upper St. Clair vs. Pine-Richland at Robert Morris, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Wednesday’s result

Chartiers Valley 17, Mars 6

Softball

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s results

Seneca Valley 7, Hempfield 2

North Allegheny 5, Pine-Richland 1

Championship

Wednesday, June 1

Seneca Valley (12-6) vs. North Allegheny (13-9) at Cal (Pa.)

Class 5A

Championship

Thursday, June 2

Armstrong (19-3) vs. Penn-Trafford (18-2) at Cal (Pa.)

Third place

Tuesday’s schedule

North Hills (15-4) vs. Chartiers Valley (15-5)

Class 4A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s results

Beaver 6, Montour 1

Elizabeth Forward 2, Burrell 1

Championship

Thursday, June 2

Beaver (18-0) vs. Elizabeth Forward (16-3)

Third place

Tuesday’s schedule

Montour (14-5) vs. Burrell (12-2)

Class 3A

Championship

Wednesday, June 1

Avonworth (16-4) vs. Deer Lakes (13-3) at Cal (Pa.)

Third place

Tuesday’s schedule

Southmoreland (13-4) vs. South Allegheny (13-4)

Class 2A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s results

Neshannock 1, Laurel 0

Frazier 10, OLSH 1

Championship

Thursday, June 2

Neshannock (21-0) vs. Frazier (17-0) at Cal (Pa.)

Third place

Tuesday’s schedule

Laurel (16-4) vs. OLSH (10-4)

Class A

Championship

Wednesday, June 1

West Greene (14-3) vs. Union (19-3) at Cal (Pa.)

Third place

Thursday’s schedule

Springdale (11-2) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (12-6) at Plum, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Wednesday’s results

Class 3A

Championship

North Allegheny 3, Seneca Valley 2

Third place

Shaler 3, Penn-Trafford 0

Class 2A

Championship

Montour 3, OLSH 2

Third place

Ambridge 3, North Catholic 1

