High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 25, 2023
Thursday, May 25, 2023 | 10:03 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Baseball
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Championship
Wednesday’s schedule
Mt. Lebanon (12-10) vs. North Allegheny (16-6) at Wild Things Park, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Championship
Tuesday’s schedule
Shaler (18-4) vs. Bethel Park (17-4) at Wild Things Park, 7 p.m.
Third place
Wednesday’s schedule
Plum (14-8) vs. Penn-Trafford (14-6) at Washington & Jefferson, 6:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Championship
Tuesday’s schedule
Latrobe (17-6) vs. Hopewell (11-11) at Wild Things Park, 4 p.m.
Third place
Wednesday’s schedule
Montour (19-4) vs. Indiana (15-8) at Washington & Jefferson, 3:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Championship
Wednesday’s schedule
Riverside (20-0) vs. Neshannock (18-4) at Wild Things Park, 4 p.m.
Third place
Tuesday’s schedule
East Allegheny (14-6) vs. Avonworth (17-6) at Washington & Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Championship
Tuesday’s schedule
Serra Catholic (19-2) vs. Seton LaSalle (16-4) at Wild Things Park, 1 p.m.
Third place
Tuesday’s schedule
Burgettstown (14-4) vs. New Brighton (15-5) at Washington & Jefferson, 2 p.m.
Class A
Championship
Wednesday’s schedule
California (14-7) vs. Bishop Canevin (14-3) at Wild Things Park, 1 p.m.
Third place
Tuesday’s schedule
Union (13-5) vs. Rochester (10-8) at Washington & Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Lacrosse
WPIAL playoffs
Boys
Class 3A
Championship
Thursday’s result
Mt. Lebanon 10, Shady Side Academy 8
Girls
Class 3A
Championship
Thursday’s result
Pine-Richland 13, Mt. Lebanon 12
Class 2A
Third place
Thursday’s result
Quaker Valley 15, Chartiers Valley 11
Softball
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Championship
Wednesday’s schedule
Seneca Valley (17-1) vs. Hempfield (17-3) at Lilley Field, 4:45 p.m.
Class 5A
Championship
June 1 schedule
Armstrong (19-1) vs. Trinity (18-2) at Lilley Field, 2:30 p.m.
Third place
Tuesday’s schedule
South Fayette (12-10) vs. Shaler (18-1) at Gateway, 6 p.m.
Class 4A
Championship
Wednesday’s schedule
Belle Vernon (17-4) vs. Montour (16-3) at Lilley Field, noon
Third place
Tuesday’s schedule
Elizabeth Forward (17-1) vs. Chartiers Valley (17-3) at West Mifflin, 3 p.m.
Class 3A
Championship
June 1 schedule
Avonworth (20-1) vs. Southmoreland (16-2) at Lilley Field, noon
Third place
Tuesday’s schedule
Burrell (13-6) vs. Waynesburg (16-4) at Gateway, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Championship
June 1 schedule
Neshannock (19-0) vs. Laurel (16-2) at Lilley Field, 4:45 p.m.
Third place
Tuesday’s schedule
Greensburg Central Catholic (13-3) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (14-4) at Gateway, 2 p.m.
Class A
Championship
Wednesday’s schedule
Union (16-3) vs. Carmichaels (18-0) at Lilley Field, 2:30 p.m.
Third place
Tuesday’s schedule
Chartiers-Houston (13-6) vs. Frazier (14-2) at West Mifflin, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
WPIAL playoffs
Class 3A
Championship
Thursday’s result
Shaler 3, North Allegheny 0
Third place
Tuesday’s schedule
Canon-McMillan vs. Penn-Trafford at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Championship
Thursday’s result
North Catholic 3, Ambridge 0
Third place
Thursday’s result
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
