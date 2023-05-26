TribLIVE Logo
High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 25, 2023

By: HSSN Staff
Thursday, May 25, 2023 | 10:03 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Baseball

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

Mt. Lebanon (12-10) vs. North Allegheny (16-6) at Wild Things Park, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Championship

Tuesday’s schedule

Shaler (18-4) vs. Bethel Park (17-4) at Wild Things Park, 7 p.m.

Third place

Wednesday’s schedule

Plum (14-8) vs. Penn-Trafford (14-6) at Washington & Jefferson, 6:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Championship

Tuesday’s schedule

Latrobe (17-6) vs. Hopewell (11-11) at Wild Things Park, 4 p.m.

Third place

Wednesday’s schedule

Montour (19-4) vs. Indiana (15-8) at Washington & Jefferson, 3:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

Riverside (20-0) vs. Neshannock (18-4) at Wild Things Park, 4 p.m.

Third place

Tuesday’s schedule

East Allegheny (14-6) vs. Avonworth (17-6) at Washington & Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Tuesday’s schedule

Serra Catholic (19-2) vs. Seton LaSalle (16-4) at Wild Things Park, 1 p.m.

Third place

Tuesday’s schedule

Burgettstown (14-4) vs. New Brighton (15-5) at Washington & Jefferson, 2 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

California (14-7) vs. Bishop Canevin (14-3) at Wild Things Park, 1 p.m.

Third place

Tuesday’s schedule

Union (13-5) vs. Rochester (10-8) at Washington & Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Lacrosse

WPIAL playoffs

Boys

Class 3A

Championship

Thursday’s result

Mt. Lebanon 10, Shady Side Academy 8

Girls

Class 3A

Championship

Thursday’s result

Pine-Richland 13, Mt. Lebanon 12

Class 2A

Third place

Thursday’s result

Quaker Valley 15, Chartiers Valley 11

Softball

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

Seneca Valley (17-1) vs. Hempfield (17-3) at Lilley Field, 4:45 p.m.

Class 5A

Championship

June 1 schedule

Armstrong (19-1) vs. Trinity (18-2) at Lilley Field, 2:30 p.m.

Third place

Tuesday’s schedule

South Fayette (12-10) vs. Shaler (18-1) at Gateway, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

Belle Vernon (17-4) vs. Montour (16-3) at Lilley Field, noon

Third place

Tuesday’s schedule

Elizabeth Forward (17-1) vs. Chartiers Valley (17-3) at West Mifflin, 3 p.m.

Class 3A

Championship

June 1 schedule

Avonworth (20-1) vs. Southmoreland (16-2) at Lilley Field, noon

Third place

Tuesday’s schedule

Burrell (13-6) vs. Waynesburg (16-4) at Gateway, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

June 1 schedule

Neshannock (19-0) vs. Laurel (16-2) at Lilley Field, 4:45 p.m.

Third place

Tuesday’s schedule

Greensburg Central Catholic (13-3) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (14-4) at Gateway, 2 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

Union (16-3) vs. Carmichaels (18-0) at Lilley Field, 2:30 p.m.

Third place

Tuesday’s schedule

Chartiers-Houston (13-6) vs. Frazier (14-2) at West Mifflin, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

WPIAL playoffs

Class 3A

Championship

Thursday’s result

Shaler 3, North Allegheny 0

Third place

Tuesday’s schedule

Canon-McMillan vs. Penn-Trafford at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Thursday’s result

North Catholic 3, Ambridge 0

Third place

Thursday’s result

Mars 3, Latrobe 2

