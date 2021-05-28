High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 28, 2021

Friday, May 28, 2021 | 10:57 PM

High schools

Baseball

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Championship

Tuesday’s schedule

North Allegheny (19-3) vs. Hempfield (15-7) at Wild Things Park, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Championship

Tuesday’s schedule

Franklin Regional (18-1) vs. Bethel Park (18-3) at Wild Things Park, 4:30 p.m.

Consolation

Wednesday’s schedule

Peters Township (10-11) vs. West Allegheny (17-4) at Washington & Jefferson, 5 p.m.

Class 4A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

Montour (15-5) vs. New Castle (13-9) at Wild Things Park, 7:30 p.m.

Consolation

Tuesday’s schedule

Laurel Highlands (15-6) vs. Blackhawk (15-5) at Washington & Jefferson, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

Hopewell (16-5) vs. South Park (15-4) at Wild Things Park, 4:30 p.m.

Consolation

Wednesday’s schedule

McGuffey (13-5) vs. Avonworth (15-8) at Washington & Jefferson, 1 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

Seton LaSalle (21-1) vs. Shenango (19-2) at Wild Things Park, 1:30 p.m.

Consolation

Tuesday’s schedule

Serra Catholic (18-4) vs. Carmichaels (17-2) at Washington & Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Tuesday’s schedule

Union (10-5) vs. Riverview (11-6) at Wild Things Park, 1:30 p.m.

Consolation

Tuesday’s schedule

Eden Christian (16-5) vs. Jefferson-Morgan (13-6) at Washington & Jefferson, 2 p.m.

Softball

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Bethel Park (17-0) vs. Canon-McMillan (9-9) at Cal U., noon

Class 5A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

North Hills (16-5) vs. Armstrong (15-4) at Cal U., 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

Highlands (16-4) vs. Beaver (16-0) at Cal U., 6:45 p.m.

Consolation

Tuesday’s schedule

Elizabeth Forward (16-3) vs. West Mifflin (16-5), TBA

Class 3A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

Mt. Pleasant (16-3) vs. Ellwood City (14-4) at Cal U., 2:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Shenango (16-4) vs. Laurel (16-1) at Cal U., 2:30 p.m.

Consolation

Tuesday’s schedule

Ligonier Valley (18-2) vs. Frazier (16-4) at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

West Greene (17-2) vs. Union (12-7) at Cal U., noon

Boys tennis

PIAA Championships

At Hershey

Class 3A

Singles

First round

Alex Sterin, Council Rock South d. Sammy Schwab, Central Dauphin, 6-3, 6-0; Colin Gramley, Shady Side Academy d. Ben Ziegler, Crestwood, 6-0, 6-0; David Lindsay, Central Mountain d. Andy Chen, Hershey, 6-3, 6-0; Vikas Miller, Lower Merion d. Noah Potts, Freedom, 6-2, 6-2; Jacob Patterson, South Fayette d. Justin Minerva, Lower Merion, 7-5, 6-1; David Mamalat, Northeast d. William Kane, Obama Academy, 6-0, 6-0; Mikkel Zinder, Council Rock South d. Aaron Heinlein, McDowell, 6-1, 6-0; Andreas Wingert, Hershey d. Ethan Carr, Harriton, 6-4, 7-6 (6)

Quarterfinals

Gramley, Shady Side d. Sterin, Council Rock South, 6-4, 6-3; Miller, Lower Merion d. Lindsay, Central Mountain, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5); Mamalat, Northeast d. Patterson, South Fayette, 6-3, 6-2; Zinder, Council Rock South d. Wingert, Hershey, 1-6, 6-0, 6-4

Doubles

First round

Justin Yi/Brian Yi, Lower Merion d. Jonathan Arbittier/Dan Wu, Dallastown, 6-3, 6-3; Chase Davidson/Shomik Telang, North Allegheny d. Sam Weis/Sam Christman, Abington Heights, 6-0, 6-2; Curtis Rabatin/Max Davis, Penn Manor d. Nathan Barton/Brian Johnson, Hollidaysburg, 6-3, 6-2; Anish Mhatre/Ben Cramer, Council Rock North d. Anthony Ronca/Shayann Farhad, Liberty, 6-0, 6-2; Anup Nadesan/Advait Kulkarni, Franklin Regional d. Abhiraj Srivastava/Abhineet Srivastava, Downingtown East, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3; Jordan Paris/Julian Paris, LaSalle College d. Isaiah Trumbull/Balaji Alagar, Obama Academy, 6-2, 6-2; Peter Auslander/Justin Xu, Conestoga d. Matthew Prenovitz/Henry Polaski, Erie High, 6-1, 6-4; Aidan Mahaffey/Tyler Mahaffey, Palmyra d. Andy Wang/Braedon Urzua, Wissahickon, 6-3, 6-0

Quarterfinals

Yi/Yi, Lower Merion d. Davidson/Teland, North Allegheny, 6-4, 6-1; Rabatin/Davis, Penn Manor d. Mhatre/Cramer, Council Rock North, 6-3, 6-3; Nadesan/Kulkarni, Franklin Regional d. Paris/Paris, LaSalle College, 6-1, 6-1; Auslander/Xu, Conestoga d. Mahaffey/Mahaffey, Palmyra, 7-5, 7-5

Class 2A

Singles

First round

Nile Abadir, Lancaster Country Day d. Logan Burns, Hughesville 6-1, 6-1; Ajay Sheth, Masterman d. Mike Sirianni, Quaker Valley, 6-1, 6-0; Lenny Maiocco, Western Wayne d. Vigmesh Elangovan, Richland, 6-1, 6-1; Andrew Schiller, Jenkintown d. Drew Dimidjian, Thomas Jefferson, 6-4, 6-3; Nicolas Scheller, North Catholic d. Brady Burns, Pequea Valley, 6-0, 6-1; Curtis Gruber, Bethlehem Catholic d. Dylan Aiello, St. Marys, 6-0, 6-0; Matt Kozar, Windber d. Thomas Prichard, Cathedral Prep, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4; Evan Cecchini, Lewisburg d. Josh Pantaloni, Camp Hill, 6-1, 7-6 (5)

Quarterfinals

Abadir, Lancaster Country Day d. Sheth, Masterman, 6-3, 7-5; Maiocco, Western Wayne d. Schillier, Jenkintown, 6-1, 6-0; Scheller, North Catholic d. Gruber, Bethlehem Catholic, 6-1, 6-1; Kozar, Windber d. Cecchini, Lewisburg, 6-3, 6-1

Doubles

First round

Brendan McNamara/George Brubaker, Lancaster Catholic d. Andrew Stapp/Jared Matlack, Montoursville, 6-0, 6-1; Mitchell Bramlage/Ryan Bill, Devon Prep d. Will Sirianni/Thomas Pangburn, Quaker Valley, 6-1, 6-0; Tucker Chesman/Dan Flynn, Dallas d. Max Lauver/Adam French, Juniata, 6-3, 6-1; Sam Yoon/Mark Berdichevsky, Lower Moreland d. Oscar Nigam/Allen Gao, Winchester Thurston, 6-2, 6-2; Joe Toth/Ethan Bowden, South Park d. Adam Warren/Tommy Hallahan, Trinity, 6-3, 6-4; Jesse Coulter/Tim Spinosa, Allentown Central Catholic d. Braxton Sherry/Ben Gigliotti, Punxsutawney, 6-0, 6-3; Grayson Millette/Aidan Piazza, Fairview d. Mackay Ross/Liam Egle, Somerset, 6-2, 6-0; Alex Waltz/Jayden Lewis, Conrad Weiser d. Will Poirier/Zach Singer, Wellsboro, 6-0, 6-1

Quarterfinals

Bramlage/Bill, Devon Prep d. Brubaker/McNamara, Lancaster Catholic, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4; Chesman/Flynn, Dallas d. Yoon/Berdichevsky, Lower Moreland, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2; Toth/Bowden, South Park d. Coulter/Spinosa, Allentown CC, 6-2, 6-3; Millette/Piazza, Fairview d. Waltz/Lewis, Conrad Weiser, 6-7 (3), 7-5, 6-3

Track and field

Boys

Friday’s results

PIAA championships

At Shippensburg University

Class AA

100: 1. Braeden WIsloski, Southern Columbia, 10.81; 2. Michael Fellin, Marian Catholic, 10.85; 3. London Montgomery, Scranton Prep, 11.0; 4. Nigel Rossman, Deer Lakes, 11.01; 5. Marcel Jackson, West Catholic, 11.02; 6. Cristian Buckley, Dunmore, 11.03; 7. Niko Cruz, Calvary Christian, 11.04; 8. Ethan Black, Conemaugh Township, 11.16

200: 1. Trevor Paschall, North Catholic, 21.86; 2. Braeden Wisloski, Southern Columbia, 22.16; 3. London Montgomery, Scranton Prep, 22.21; 4. Nigel Rossman, Deer Lakes, 22.32; 5. Kadin Moore, Southern Huntingdon, 22.33; 6. Marc Jackson, West Catholic, 22.52; 7. Freddie Haynesworth IV, Conwell-Egan, 22.65; 8. Jack Krug, Brookville, 22.83

400: 1. Stanley Saint-Fleur, Dock Menn, 48.63; 2. Trevor Paschall, North Catholic, 48.69; 3. Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia, 50.27; 4. William DeYoung, Berks Catholic, 50.65; 5. Kendall White, Bishop McDevitt, 50.66; 6. Freddie Haynesworth IV, Conwell-Egan, 50.75; 7. Kadin Moore, Southern Huntingdon, 50.83; 8. Nick Kerner, North East, 51.04

Other WPIAL finishers: 10. Joe Blahovec, Greensburg C.C., 51.18; 12. Jacob Guerrini, Burrell, 51.37; 14. Jerome Mullins, Rochester, 51.49; 21. Colt Whyte, Burgettstown, 53.58

800: 1. Colby Belczyk, Riverside, 1:53.97; 2. Cole Frazier, Hickory, 1:54.82; 3. Gabe Nichols, Grove City, 1:55.21; 4. Ty Fluharty, Riverside, 1:55.57; 5. Luke Seymour, Schuylkill Valley, 1:57.36; 6. Kirk Stewart, South Park, 1:57.53; 7. Gabe McConville, Waynesburg, 1:58.34; 8. Josh Deremer, Pen Argyl, 1:59.08

Other WPIAL finishers: 12. Garrett Paxton, Freedom, 2:01.60

1,600: 1. Carson McCoy, Deer Lakes, 4:16.46; 2. Luke Seymour, Schuylkill Valley, 4:17.03; 3. Colton Sands, Penns Valley, 4:17.28; 4. Gabe Nichols, Grove City, 4:18.97; 5. Brendan Colwell, 4:20.11; 6. Kirk Stewart, South Park, 4:21.22; 7. Zach Buckner, Fairview, 4:26.30; 8. Mitchell Brent, Kutztown, 4:26.42

Other WPIAL finishers: 9. Gabe McConville, Waynesburg, 4:26.65; 11. Sean Aiken, Eden Christian, 4:31.45; 14. Lance Nicholls, Winchester Thurston, 4:32.76

3,200: 1. Luke Miller, Jenkintown, 9:18.91; 2. Chris Hine, Holy Redeemer, 9:21.05; 3. Michael Grechanyy, Fairview, 9:26.09; 4. Brock Pennington, North East, 9:28.28; 5. Kevin Jumper, Holy Cross, 9:31.45; 6. Anthony Gargani, Lansdale Catholic, 9:31.85; 7. Aiden McLaughlin, Punxsutawney, 9:36.28; 8. Logan Strawser, East Juniata, 9:40.30

Other WPIAL finishers: 9. Adam Lauer, Shady Side Academy, 9:41.00; 11. Pat Malone, Winchester Thurston, 9:43.49; 13. Lance Nicholls, Winchester Thurston, 9:51.72; 18. Mason Ochs, Riverview, 10:07.39; 19. Joe Harmanos, North Catholic, 10:10.64

110 hurdles: 1. Jake Rose, Southern Columbia, 14.10; 2. Danny Britten, Trinity, 15.16; 3. Jefferson Hill, Juniata Valley, 15.33; 4. Tyler Elliott, Punxsutawney, 15.38; 5. Dustin Hagin, Troy, 15.46; 6. Frank Barger, Titusville, 15.53; 7. Nathan Oliphant, Riverside (District 2), 15.62; 8. Charles Levander, Richland

300 hurdles: 1. Jake Rose, Southern Columbia, 39.22; 2. Charles Levander, Richland, 39.70; 3. Tyler Elliott, Punxsutawney, 40.25; 4. Ty Tate, West Middlesex, 40.83; 5. Thomas Warren, New Hope, 40.87; 6. Hunter Shawley, Bellwood-Antis, 40.92; 7. Braden Ford, Bedford, 41.20; 8. Nico Sciandra, Wyoming, 41.26

Other WPIAL finishers: 15. Colton Craig, Chartiers-Houston, 41.93; 17. Graham Kralic, Riverside, 42.49; 18. Brian Cline, Mohawk, 42.86; 20. Tyler Morosky, Shenango, 43.67; 21. James Brewer, Greensburg C.C., 44.23

400 relay: 1. Southern Columbia, 42.59; 2. Conwell-Egan, 43.01; 3. Wilmington, 43.68; 4. Washington, 43.75; 5. Aliquippa, 43.82; 6. Motivation, 43.84; 7. Marian Catholic, 43.90; 8. Brookville, 44.16

Other WPIAL finishers: 17. East Allegheny, 45.37; 18. Burrell, 45.47

1,600 relay: 1. Riverside (Alden Wetzel, Brody Barton, Ty Fluharty, Colby Belczyk), 3:26.37; 2. Southern Columbia, 3:27.83; 3. Loyalsock Township, 3:28.42; 4. Kane, 3:29.64; 5. Burrell, 3:30.45; 6. Wyomissing, 3:30.74; 7. Grove City, 3:31.07; 8. Palisades, 3:31.35

Other WPIAL finishers: 9. Chartiers-Houston, 3:31.84; 20. Waynesburg, 3:37.75; 23. South Park, 3:41.10

3,200 relay: 1. Central Cambria, 7:59.70; 2. Saint Joseph’s Catholic, 8:07.05; 3. Hughesville, 8:07.14; 4. Grove City, 8:09.64; 5. New Hope-Solebury, 8:10.84; 6. South Williamsport, 8:12.28; 7. Mid Valley, 8:15.80; 8. Riverview, 8:16.58

Other WPIAL finishers: 11. Shenango, 8:20.74; 13. Ellwood City, 8:33.95; 18. New Brighton, 8:50.96; 21. Burrell, 9:23.98

High jump: 1. Logan Pfister, Chestnut Ridge, 6-7; 2. Jake Hogg, Youngville, 6-6; 3t. Dan Elliott, Littlestown, 6-5; 3t. Josh Dreves, Grove City, 6-5; 5. Josiah Bronkema, Delco Christian, 6-4; 6. Hunter Bleam, Salisbury Township, 6-2; 7. RJ Miller, Johnsonburg, 6-2; 8. Noah Gunderson, Anville-Cleona, 6-2

Other WPIAL finishers: 11t. Tyler McIe, Waynesburg, 6-0; 13. Cam’Ron Owens, Neshannock, 5-10; 15t. Vance Walker, Clairton, 5-8; 15t. Dustin Mackall, 5-8; 15t. Ryan Merrick, Eden Christian, 5-8

Long jump: 1. Justice Shoats, Holy Redeemer, 22-9.5; 2. Brandon Reed, Riverside (District 2), 21-9.75; 3. Idris Ali, Loyalsock Township, 21-9.5; 4. Zuke Smith, Kane, 21-7; 5. Luca Bertolasio, Hickory, 21-5.5; 6. Kashawn Cameron, Wyalusing Valley, 21-4.25; 7. Colton Whyte, Burgettstown, 21-0.50; 8. Nick Marinak, Penn Cambria, 21-0

Other WPIAL finishers: 10. Amaryeh Luckey, East Allegheny, 20-10; 16. Cam’Ron Owens, Neshannock, 20-5; 18t. Connor Quinlisk, Derry, 20-4; 18t. Davoun Fuse, Washington, 20-4

Triple jump: 1. Idris Ali, Loyalsock Township, 45-2.25; 2. Jake Hogg, Youngsville, 44-11; 3. Cameron Russell, Cranberry, 44-3.25; 4. Dan Elliott, Littlestown, 44-2.75; 5. Ryli Burritt, Smethport, 43-3.5; 6. Demetri Miller, Portage, 43-0.5; 7. Dietrich Willimas, Reynolds, 42-11.75; 8. Sincere Shiloh, Nanticoke, 42-4.25

Other WPIAL finishers: 10. Cam’Ron Owens, Neshannock, 42-2; 14. Amaryeh Luckey, East Allegheny, 41-7; 16. Isaac Trout, Southmoreland, 40-10.75; 21. Juan Worthey, Washington, 39-6.75; 22. Nyzevion Ledbetter-Brown, Washington, 38-11.5

Discus: 1. Rushard Williams, Wyomissing, 169-7; 2. Connor Vass-Gal, Wilmington, 158-9; 3. Teagan Sharp, Homer center, 158-6; 4. Cam Wagner, Redbank Valley, 155-9; 5. Brandon Stuck, Shenango, 152-5; 6. Zach Morro, Pen Argyl, 151-10; 7. Matt Jackson, New Brighton, 150-2; 8. Mitchell Kauffman, Greenwood, 149-6

Other WPIAL finishers: 16. Greg Klingensmith, Apollo-Ridge, 135-7; 17. Will Patton, Shenango, 134-5; 19. Mitch Miles, Laurel, 131-8

Javelin: 1. Elijah Cook, Bedford, 192-5; 2. Thomas Dickinson, Scranton Prep, 190-1; 3. Matt Puleo, Harrisburg Christian, 184-6; 4. Miles Higgins, Ligonier Valley, 183-6; 5. Drew Mruk, Wyoming, 174-5; 6. Zach Morro, Pen Argyl, 174-5; 7. Hudson Holbay, Westmont Hilltop, 170-2; 8. David Stamm, Moniteau, 168-5

Other WPIAL finishers: 9. Hunter Bakewell, Yough, 166-9; 13. Danny Dlugos, Greensburg C.C., 159-1; 18. Nick Schzure, North Catholic, 139-0; 21. Ray Hribal, Southmoreland, 127-10

Shot put: 1. Connor Vass-Gal, Wilmington, 62-6.25; 2. Cale Ayers, Coudersport, 55-8.5; 3. J’Ven Williams, Wyomissing, 54-7.5; 4. Luke Faber, Reynolds, 54-0; 5. Brady Mider, Berks Catholic, 52-5; 6. Mitch Miles, Laurel, 51-1.5; 7. Nathan Waltman, Karns City, 48-1.5; 8. Matt Kelley, Mount Carmel, 47-8.25

Other WPIAL finishers: 9. Colton Ferrucci, Shenango, 47-8; 10. Ryan LEnhart, Shenango, 46-1.5; 11. Matt Jackson, New Brighton, 47-0; 12. Ray Hribal, Southmoreland, 46-9.5

Pole vault: 1. Isaac Lightcap, Lakeview, 15-0; 2. Brody Myers, Camp Hill, 14-6; 3. Jack Lynett, Scranton Prep, 14-0; 4. Adam Lechleitner, Central Cambria, 13-0; 5t. Brayden McKibben, Montoursville, 13-0; 5t. Josh Greville, Kane, 13-0; 7. Nathan Schaeffer, Schuylkill Valley, 12-6; 8t. Ted McHale, Riverside, 12-6; 8t. Max Kuffer, Ellwood City, 12-6

Other WPIAL finishers: 10. Trevor McNeil, Riverside, 12-6; 11. Andrew Layton, Waynesburg, 12-0

Team standings: 1. Southern Columbia, 62; 2. Scranton Prep, 26; 3. Riverside, 25.5; 4. Wilmington, 24; 5. Grove City, 23.5; 6. Loyalsock Township, 22; 7. Deer Lakes, 20; 8. Wyomissing, 19

Girls

Friday’s results

PIAA championships

At Shippensburg University

Class AA

100: 1. Maddie Raymond, South Park, 12.17; 2. Hannah McDanel, Mohawk, 12.37; 3. Hayzes Robinson, Avonworth/Northgate, 12.40; 4. Liberty Gearinger, Central Cambria, 12.45; 5. Anna Kadlubek, Slippery Rock, 12.54; 6. Tangi Smith, Montrose, 12.62; 7. Brodi Sanaa, Farrell, 12.66; 8. Ella Ahner, Tulpehocken, 12.66

200: 1. Margaret Conteh, Girard College, 24.58; 2. Maddie Raymond, South Park, 25.26; 3. Madison Ziska, Schuylkill Valley, 25.42; 4. Anna Kadlubek, Slippery Rock, 25.54; 5. Liberty Gearinger, Central Columbia, 25.55; 6. Sarah Wagner, North Schuylkill, 25.63; 7. Neleh Nogay, Neshannock, 25.70; 8. Hannah McDanel, Mohawk, 26.01

400: 1. Margaret Conteh, Girard College, 54.27; 2. Lily Saul, Montoursville, 57.66; 3. Simone Kelly, St. Basil Academy, 58.46; 4. Mara Whalen, Fort Cherry, 58.52; 5. Lauren Shaffer, Portage, 58.61; 6. Elena Malone, Lewisburg, 58.71; 7. Madison Ziska, Schuylkill Valley, 59.22; 8. Elizabeth Manning, South Williamsport, 59.29

Other WPIAL finishers: 9. Tara Lucot, North Catholic, 59.31; 12. Ashlyn Basinger, Waynesburg, 59.82; 16. Nya Nicholson, Winchester Thurston, 1:00.87

800: 1. Melissa Riggins, Shady Side Academy, 2:10.62; 2. Cori McCormick, North Schuylkill, 2:15.94; 3. Kathleen Simander, St. Joseph, 2:16.88; 4. Mara Whalen, Fort Cherry, 2:16.90; 5. Corin Brewer, Greensburg C.C., 2:17.42; 6. Lily Saul, Montoursville, 2:17.42; 7. Lauren Shaffer, Portage, 2:18.19; 8. Grace Mason, Wilmington, 2:19.01

Other WPIAL finishers: 13. Tara Lucot, North Catholic, 2:22.00; 14. Anna Cohen, Quaker Valley, 2:22.12

1,600: 1. Melissa Riggins, Shady Side Academy, 4:48.91; 2. Maddison Hayes, Fairview, 5:01.20; 3. Lauren Shaffer, Portage, 5:01.59; 4. Jolena Quarzo, Brownsville, 5:03.81; 5. Willow Myers, Mercer, 5:08.48; 6. Olivia Roberts, Punxsutawney, 5:10.58; 7. Corin Brewer, Greensburg C.C., 5:11.03; 8. Anna Cohen, Quaker Valley, 5:11.16

Other WPIAL finishers: 10. Natalie Lape, Mohawk, 5:14.34

3,200: 1. Jolena Quarzo, Brownsville, 10:30.93; 2. Cori McCormick, North Schuylkill, 10:45.14; 3. Giana Labbiento, Sharon, 11:04.02; 4. Grace Kuhn, Wyomissing, 11:08.12; 5. Meaera Shannon, Conneaut, 11:10.85; 6. Delaney Dumm, Forest Hills, 11:18.69; 7. Carmen Medvit, Shenango, 11:19.10; 8. Grace Petrick, Danville, 11:19.11

Other WPIAL finishers: 11. Chelsea Hartman, Shady Side Academy, 11:39.66; 15. Alaina Hicks, North Catholic, 11:43.99; 16. Julia Zalenski, North Catholic, 11:48.57

100 hurdles: 1. Taleea Buxton, Bishop McDevitt, 14.73; 2. Clare Marsh, St. Joseph, 14.86; 3. Sasha Lee, St. Basil Academy, 14.94; 4. Siena Brazier, Lewisburg, 15.16; 5. Lindsey Martineau, Wilmington, 15.21; 6. Clara Barr, McGuffey, 15.57; 7. Remingtyn Smith, Forest Hills, 15.87; 8. Merrick Morneweck, Mercer, 16.8

300 hurdles: 1. Nora Johns, Quaker Valley, 45.07; 2. Lindsey Martineau, Wilmington, 45.76; 3. Siena Brazier, Lewisburg, 46.25; 4. Makayla Boda, California, 46.48; 5. Chloe Trumbull, Johnsonburg, 47.05; 6. Riley Murray, Milton, 47.35; 7. Autumn Becer, Bedford, 47.36; 8. Haley Brenny, Susquenita, 47.82

Other WPIAL finishers: 9. Kayla Brose, Chartiers-Houston, 48.16; 17. Jordan Radzyminski, Mohawk, 49.46; 18. J’La Kizart, Beaver Falls, 49.61

400 relay: 1. Milton, 49.70; 2. Bloomsburg, 50.12; 3. Schuylkill Valley, 50.54; 4. Hughesville, 50.71; 5. Saint Basil Academy, 50.73; 6. Mohawk, 50.80; 7. Lake Lehman, 50.88; 8. Bishop McDevitt, 51.02

Other WPIAL finishers: 10. Hopewell, 51.10; 12. Avonworth/Northgate, 51.16; 18. Derry, 51.91; 21. Waynesburg, 52.28

1,600 relay: 1. Wilmington, 4:01.95; 2. Lewisburg, 4:03.62; 3. Boiling Springs, 4:04.62; 4. Saint Basil Academy, 4:04.76; 5. Quaker Valley, 4:05.38; 6. Hughesville, 4:06.68; 7. Trinity (District 3), 4:09.30; 8. Notre Dame Green Pond, 4:09.83

Other WPIAL finishers: 12. Mohawk, 4:12.81; 13. South Park, 4:13.73; 16. Shady Side Academy, 4:17.59; 19. Shenango, 4:19.82

3,200 relay: 1. Boiling Springs, 9:37.94; 2. Central Cambria, 9:40.93; 3. Lewisburg, 9:42.74; 4. Holy Redeemer, 9:47.16; 5. North Schuylkill, 9:49.03; 6. Wilmington, 9:49.11; 7. Warrior Run, 9:51.80; 8. Villa Maria Academy, 9:53.79

Other WPIAL finishers: 13. Avonworth/Northgate, 10:03.37; 18. Carlynton, 10:16.30; 19. Shenango, 10:21.74; 20. Mohawk, 10:28.02; 21. Burrell, 10:31.03

High jump: 1. Porschia Bennett, Towanda, 5-7; 2. Charlize Clusser, Williamson, 5-6; 3. Gianna Bedel, Slippery Rock, 5-3; 4t. Anna Bayer, Fort Leboeuf, 5-2; 4t. Trinity Williams, Palisades, 5-2; 4t. Tierney Beebout, Richland, 5-2; 7. Paige Casterline, Palisades, 5-2; 8. Leah Beben, Penns Valley, 5-2

Other WPIAL finishers: 9t. Tara Perry, Derry, 5-0; 11t. Maddie Raymond, South Park, 4-10; 11t. Tatum Hoffman, Ligonier Valley, 4-10; 11t. Madeline Newark, Burgettstown, 4-10; 11t. Jordan Chesko, Riverside, 4-10

Long jump: 1. Sarah Wagner, North Schuylkill, 17-9; 2. Sasha Lee, St. Basil Academy, 17-6.75; 3. Sophia Gardner, Loyalsock Township, 17-3; 4. Madison Ziska, Schuylkill Valley, 17-2; 5. Olivia Cernuto, Southmoreland, 17-1.75; 6. Alison Watts, Bermudian Springs, 16-11; 7. Madison Hillegass, Chestnut Ridge, 16-9.5; 8. Brooke Kessler, Clarion Limestone, 16-9.5

Other WPIAL finishers: 15. Tatum Hoffman, Ligonier Valley, 16-1.5; 17. Haley Morgan, Shenango, 15-10.25; 20. Clara Barr, McGuffey, 15-1.75

Triple jump: 1. Alison Watts, Bermudian Springs, 38-4.5; 2. Charly Schlauch, Bloomsburg, 37-2.5; 3. Sarah Wagner, North Schuylkill, 37-0.5; 4. Taleea Buxton, Bishop McDevitt, 36-9.25; 5. Olivia Cernuto, Southmoreland, 36-7.5; 6. Sasha Lee, St. Basil Academy, 36-4.75; 7. Abigail Taylor, Greenwood, 36-1.5; 8. Grace Bresnan, Reynolds, 36-0.25

Other WPIAL finishers: 9. Aaralyn Nogay, Neshannock, 35-1.75; 10t. Nadia Lape, Mohawk, 35-0; 10t. Tatum Hoffman, Ligonier Valley, 35-0; 18. Kiera Julian, Mohawk, 33-10.75

Discus: 1. Ashlyn Giles, Schuylkill Valley, 165-4; 2. Miranda Schramm, Burgettstown, 141-7; 3. Claire Kuzma, Quaker Valley, 133-4; 4. Justley Sharp, Homer Center, 129-11; 5. Emma Callahan, Shenango, 127-8; 6. Sydney Hale, Riverside, 127-7; 7. Madison Downs, Lewisburg, 125-10; 8. Maizee Fry, United, 122-7

Other WPIAL finishers: 12. Alexis Jacobs, Southmoreland, 108-5

Javelin: 1. Maryann Ackermann, Slippery Rock, 147-6; 2. Belle Bosch, Chestnut Ridge, 146-10; 3. Casey Weightman, Apollo-Ridge, 135-4; 4. Audrey Friedman, Fort Leboeuf, 135-2; 5. Ashley Fox, Karns City, 132-9; 6. Lauren Shedleski, Mount Carmel, 130-7; 7. Maizee Fry, United, 129-2; 8. Alex Snyder, Hughesville, 128-0

Other WPIAL finishers: 11. Addi Watts, Neshannock, 119-3; 13. Miranda Schramm, Burgettstown, 109-1; 14. Zoee Gologram, Hopewell, 105-9; 15. Maria Bryant, Shenango, 102-9

Shot put: 1. Ashley Giles, Schuylkill Valley, 49-2.25; 2. Emma Callahan, Shenango, 48-7.5; 3. Maizee Fry, United, 41-3.5; 4. Justley Sharp, Homer Center, 40-5.5; 5. Regan Sheredy, Northern Cambria, 38-7.25; 6. Rosalyn Page, Coudersport, 38-4.5; 7. Mackenzie Martin, Punxsutawney, 38-0.50; 8. Avery Dowkus, Mount Carmel, 37-6.5

Other WPIAL finishers: 9. Claire Kuzma, Quaker Valley, 37-3.75; 10. Miranda Schramm, Burgettstown, 36-6.5; 19. Lexi Shiderly, Mohawk, 33-4; 20. Alexis Jacobs, Southmoreland, 33-3.5; 21. Lizzie Dlugos, Greensburg C.C., 32-7

Pole vault: 1. Taylor Shriver, Waynesburg, 13-0; 2. Corinn Brewer, Greensburg C.C., 11-0; 3t. Karly Renn, Southern Columbia, 10-6; 3t. Riley Murray, Milton, 10-6; 5. Mya Shoemaker, Warrior Run, 10-6; 6. Adeline Woodward, Trinity (District 3), 10-6; 7t. Emma Horn, Oil City, 10-6; 7t. Violet Johnson, Everett, 10-6

Other WPIAL finishers: 12. Ainsley Commens, Quaker Valley, 9-6; 15t. Carly Jena, Hopewell, 9-3; 15t. Leia Day, Hopewell, 9-3

Team standings: 1t. Schuykill Valley, 39; 1t. North Schuylkill, 39; 3. Saint Basil Academy, 32; 4. Lewisburg, 30; 5. Wilmington, 26; 6. Slippery Rock, 25; 7. Quaker Valley, 21; 8. Shady Side Academy 20

