High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 3, 2021
By:
Monday, May 3, 2021 | 10:55 PM
High schools
Baseball
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler 2, Seneca Valley 0
Central Catholic at Allderdice, ppd.
Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, ppd.
Section 2
Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, ppd.
Hempfield at Norwin, ppd.
Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon, ppd.
Class 5A
Section 1
Franklin Regional at Kiski Area, ppd.
Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, ppd.
McKeesport at Gateway, ppd.
Section 2
Armstrong at Fox Chapel, ppd.
Mars at Penn Hills, ppd.
Plum at Hampton, ppd.
Section 3
Chartiers Valley at South Fayette, ppd.
North Hills at Shaler, ppd.
West Allegheny at Moon, ppd.
Section 4
Albert Gallatin at Connellsville, ppd.
Bethel Park at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.
Trinity at Peters Township, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell at Indiana, ppd.
Highlands at Freeport, ppd.
North Catholic 10, Knoch 0
Section 2
Ambridge at Montour, ppd.
Central Valley at Blackhawk, ppd.
Quaker Valley at Beaver, ppd.
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward at Laurel Highlands, ppd.
Greensburg Salem at Belle Vernon, ppd.
Uniontown at Ringgold, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at New Brighton, ppd.
Hopewell at Freedom, ppd.
Mohawk at Ellwood City, ppd.
Section 2
Keystone Oaks at South Park, ppd.
Steel Valley at South Allegheny, ppd.
Section 3
Deer Lakes at Valley, ppd.
East Allegheny at Derry, ppd.
Ligonier Valley at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.
Section 4
Brownsville at Charleroi, ppd.
Southmoreland at Yough, ppd.
McGuffey 8, Waynesburg Central 1
Class 2A
Section 1
Bentworth at Washington, ppd.
California at Frazier, ppd.
Carmichaels at Beth-Center, ppd.
Section 2
Laurel at Riverside, ppd.
South Side at Neshannock, ppd.
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge at Shady Side Academy, ppd.
Northgate at Sto-Rox, ppd.
Serra Catholic at Jeannette, ppd.
Section 4
Clairton at Brentwood, ppd.
Fort Cherry at Carlynton, ppd.
Seton LaSalle at Burgettstown, ppd.
Class A
Section 1
Avella at Western Beaver, ppd.
Rochester at Cornell, ppd.
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic at Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.
Monessen at Mapletown, ppd.
Section 3
Eden Christian at Sewickley Academy, ppd.
Riverview at Springdale, ppd.
St. Joseph at Leechburg, ppd.
Nonsection
Cornerstone Christian, Ohio at Obama Academy, ppd.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Avonworth, ppd.
Shenango at New Castle, ppd.
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Allderdice at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 4 p.m.
Norwin at Hempfield, 4 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Gateway at McKeesport, 4 p.m.
Kiski Area at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Fox Chapel at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.
Hampton at Plum, 4 p.m.
Penn Hills at Mars, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Moon at West Allegheny, 4:40 p.m.
Shaler at North Hills, 7 p.m.
South Fayette at Chartiers Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Section 4
Connellsville at Albert Gallatin, 4:15 p.m.
Peters Township at Trinity, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Freeport at Highlands, 4 p.m.
Indiana at Burrell, 4 p.m.
North Catholic at Knoch, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Ambridge at Montour, 7 p.m.
Beaver at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Blackhawk at Central Valley, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Elizabeth Forward, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Ellwood City at Mohawk, 4 p.m.
New Brighton at Beaver Falls, 4 p.m.
Section 2
South Allegheny at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.
Steel Valley at South Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.
South Park at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.
Section 3
East Allegheny at Derry, 1 p.m.
Derry at East Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Ligonier Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Valley at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Charleroi at Brownsville, 4:15 p.m.
McGuffey at Waynesburg Central, 3:30 p.m.
Yough at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Beth-Center at Carmichaels, 4:30 p.m.
Frazier at California, 4 p.m.
Washington at Bentworth, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Neshannock at South Side, 4:30 p.m.
Riverside at Laurel, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Shady Side Academy at Apollo-Ridge, 4:15 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Northgate, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Brentwood at Clairton, 4 p.m.
Burgettstown at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.
Carlynton at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Cornell at Rochester, 4 p.m.
Western Beaver at Avella, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Jefferson-Morgan at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Mapletown at Monessen, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Leechburg at St. Joseph, 3:45 p.m.
St. Joseph at Leechburg, 5:45 p.m.
Springdale at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.
Lacrosse
WPIAL
Monday’s results
Boys
Class AAA
Section 1
Mt. Lebanon 19, Upper St. Clair 15
Section 2
Norwin 8, Butler 7
Pine-Richland 8, North Allegheny 7 (OT)
Class AA
Section 2
Blackhawk 10, South Fayette 4
Mars 14, Hampton 2
North Catholic 19, Moon 6
Girls
Class AAA
Section 1
Norwin 7, Hempfield 6
Section 2
Seneca Valley 11, Butler 8
Class AA
Section 1
Indiana 18, Ellis School 5
Winchester Thurston 19, Greensburg Salem 11
Section 2
Mars 15, North Catholic 1
Nonsection
Shaler 18, Baldwin 0
Softball
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, ppd.
Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, ppd.
Section 2
North Allegheny at Butler, ppd.
Norwin at Pine-Richland, ppd.
Seneca Valley at Hempfield, ppd.
Class 5A
Section 1
Indiana at Woodland Hills, ppd.
Penn Hills at Kiski Area, ppd.
Plum at Armstrong, ppd.
Section 2
Connellsville at Latrobe, ppd.
Gateway at Albert Gallatin (DH), ppd.
Penn-Trafford at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.
Section 3
Hampton at Fox Chapel, ppd.
Oakland Catholic at North Hills, ppd.
Shaler at Mars, ppd.
Section 4
South Fayette at Western Beaver, ppd.
Trinity at West Allegheny, ppd.
Upper St. Clair at Chartiers Valley, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 1
Freeport at Burrell, ppd.
Highlands at Greensburg Salem, ppd.
McKeesport at Knoch, ppd.
Section 2
Belle Vernon at Ringgold, ppd.
West Mifflin at Laurel Highlands, ppd.
Yough at Uniontown, ppd.
Section 3
Ambridge at New Castle, ppd.
Hopewell at Beaver, ppd.
Montour at Central Valley, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 1
Derry at Deer Lakes, ppd.
North Catholic at Shady Side Academy, ppd.
Valley at East Allegheny, ppd.
Section 2
Beaver Falls at Avonworth, ppd.
Quaker Valley at Keystone Oaks, ppd.
South Park at Ellwood City, ppd.
Section 3
McGuffey at South Allegheny, ppd.
Mt. Pleasant at Brownsville, ppd.
Waynesburg Central at Southmoreland, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 1
Carlynton at Burgettstown (DH), ppd.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Fort Cherry, ppd.
Chartiers-Houston 7, Sto-Rox 0 (forfeit)
Section 2
Serra Catholic at Seton LaSalle, ppd.
Steel Valley at Ligonier Valley, ppd.
Section 3
Beth-Center at Charleroi, ppd.
California 7, Washington 0 (forfeit)
Carmichaels at Frazier, ppd.
Section 4
Laurel at Riverside, ppd.
Mohawk at New Brighton, ppd.
Shenango at Neshannock, ppd.
Class A
Section 1
Rochester at Cornell, ppd.
Sewickley Academy at South Side, ppd.
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic at West Greene, ppd.
Jefferson-Morgan at Avella, ppd.
Monessen at Mapletown, ppd.
Section 3
Leechburg at Ellis School, ppd.
Northgate at Riverview, ppd.
Springdale at St. Joseph, ppd.
Nonsection
Burgettstown at Brentwood, ppd.
Carrick at Cornell, ppd.
Elizabeth Forward at Peters Township, ppd.
Freedom at Bishop Canevin, ppd.
Moon at Blackhawk, ppd.
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Canon-McMillan at Peters Township, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Butler at Hempfield, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Franklin Regional at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Connellsville at Latrobe, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Oakland Catholic at North Hills, 5 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 2
Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, 3:45 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.
Ringgold at Yough, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Hopewell at Montour, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Derry at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.
North Catholic at Shady Side Academy, 2:30 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at North Catholic, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Beaver Falls at Keystone Oaks, 3:45 p.m.
South Park at Ellwood City, 5 p.m.
Section 3
McGuffey at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Carlynton at Aliquippa, 3:30 p.m.
Aliquippa at Carlynton, 5 p.m.
Section 3
Beth-Center at Charleroi, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Freedom at New Brighton, 3:45 p.m.
Mohawk at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
Monessen at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.
West Greene at Avella, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Leechburg at Ellis School, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Chartiers-Houston at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Jeannette, 4 p.m.
Steel Valley at Bentworth, 4 p.m.
Yough at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.
Tennis
Boys
WPIAL playoffs
Class AAA
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Moon at Franklin Regional, 3 p.m.; Allderdice at Peters Township, 3 p.m.; Latrobe at Mt. Lebanon, 3 p.m.; Central Catholic at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.; Chartiers Valley at Shady Side Academy, 3 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Fox Chapel, 3 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Pine-Richland, 3 p.m.; Norwin at Upper St. Clair, 3 p.m.
Class AA
Preliminary round
Tuesday’s schedule
Carlynton at Indiana, 3 p.m.; Hampton at Neshannock, 3 p.m.
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Carynton/Indiana winner at Quaker Valley, 3 p.m.; Highlands at Beaver, 3 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at North Catholic, 3 p.m.; Knoch at Central Valley, 3 p.m.; Greensburg C.C. at Valley, 3 p.m.; Mars at Thomas Jefferson, 3 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Winchester Thurston, 3 p.m.; Hampton/Neshannock winner at South Park, 3 p.m.
Volleyball
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1
South Fayette 3, Canon-McMillan 1
Section 2
Fox Chapel 3, North Hills 0
Seneca Valley 3, Butler 1
Class 2A
Section 1
North Catholic 3, Hopewell 1
Montour 3, Beaver County Christian 1
Section 2
Plum at Derry, ppd.
Section 3
Trinity at Bishop Canevin, ppd.
Nonsection
North Hills 3, Peters Township 2
Upper St. Clair at Pine-Richland, (n)
Deer Lakes at Fox Chapel, ppd.
Norwin at Trinity, ppd.
Seton LaSalle at Canon-McMillan, ppd.
Shaler at Hempfield, ppd.
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 1
Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.
Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at Moon, 7:15 p.m.
Section 2
Butler at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Armstrong at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.
Hempfield at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.
Latrobe at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Beaver County Christian at Hopewell, 7 p.m.
Montour at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Mars at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Plum at Derry, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Keystone Oaks at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.
Trinity at Steel Valley, 3:30 p.m.
