High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 3, 2021

By:

Monday, May 3, 2021 | 10:55 PM

High schools

Baseball

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 2, Seneca Valley 0

Central Catholic at Allderdice, ppd.

Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, ppd.

Section 2

Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, ppd.

Hempfield at Norwin, ppd.

Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Kiski Area, ppd.

Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, ppd.

McKeesport at Gateway, ppd.

Section 2

Armstrong at Fox Chapel, ppd.

Mars at Penn Hills, ppd.

Plum at Hampton, ppd.

Section 3

Chartiers Valley at South Fayette, ppd.

North Hills at Shaler, ppd.

West Allegheny at Moon, ppd.

Section 4

Albert Gallatin at Connellsville, ppd.

Bethel Park at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.

Trinity at Peters Township, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell at Indiana, ppd.

Highlands at Freeport, ppd.

North Catholic 10, Knoch 0

Section 2

Ambridge at Montour, ppd.

Central Valley at Blackhawk, ppd.

Quaker Valley at Beaver, ppd.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at Laurel Highlands, ppd.

Greensburg Salem at Belle Vernon, ppd.

Uniontown at Ringgold, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at New Brighton, ppd.

Hopewell at Freedom, ppd.

Mohawk at Ellwood City, ppd.

Section 2

Keystone Oaks at South Park, ppd.

Steel Valley at South Allegheny, ppd.

Section 3

Deer Lakes at Valley, ppd.

East Allegheny at Derry, ppd.

Ligonier Valley at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.

Section 4

Brownsville at Charleroi, ppd.

Southmoreland at Yough, ppd.

McGuffey 8, Waynesburg Central 1

Class 2A

Section 1

Bentworth at Washington, ppd.

California at Frazier, ppd.

Carmichaels at Beth-Center, ppd.

Section 2

Laurel at Riverside, ppd.

South Side at Neshannock, ppd.

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge at Shady Side Academy, ppd.

Northgate at Sto-Rox, ppd.

Serra Catholic at Jeannette, ppd.

Section 4

Clairton at Brentwood, ppd.

Fort Cherry at Carlynton, ppd.

Seton LaSalle at Burgettstown, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Avella at Western Beaver, ppd.

Rochester at Cornell, ppd.

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic at Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.

Monessen at Mapletown, ppd.

Section 3

Eden Christian at Sewickley Academy, ppd.

Riverview at Springdale, ppd.

St. Joseph at Leechburg, ppd.

Nonsection

Cornerstone Christian, Ohio at Obama Academy, ppd.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Avonworth, ppd.

Shenango at New Castle, ppd.

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Allderdice at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 4 p.m.

Norwin at Hempfield, 4 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Gateway at McKeesport, 4 p.m.

Kiski Area at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Fox Chapel at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.

Hampton at Plum, 4 p.m.

Penn Hills at Mars, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Moon at West Allegheny, 4:40 p.m.

Shaler at North Hills, 7 p.m.

South Fayette at Chartiers Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Section 4

Connellsville at Albert Gallatin, 4:15 p.m.

Peters Township at Trinity, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport at Highlands, 4 p.m.

Indiana at Burrell, 4 p.m.

North Catholic at Knoch, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Montour, 7 p.m.

Beaver at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Blackhawk at Central Valley, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Elizabeth Forward, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City at Mohawk, 4 p.m.

New Brighton at Beaver Falls, 4 p.m.

Section 2

South Allegheny at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Steel Valley at South Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.

South Park at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.

Section 3

East Allegheny at Derry, 1 p.m.

Derry at East Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Ligonier Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Valley at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Charleroi at Brownsville, 4:15 p.m.

McGuffey at Waynesburg Central, 3:30 p.m.

Yough at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Beth-Center at Carmichaels, 4:30 p.m.

Frazier at California, 4 p.m.

Washington at Bentworth, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Neshannock at South Side, 4:30 p.m.

Riverside at Laurel, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Shady Side Academy at Apollo-Ridge, 4:15 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Northgate, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Brentwood at Clairton, 4 p.m.

Burgettstown at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.

Carlynton at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Rochester, 4 p.m.

Western Beaver at Avella, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Mapletown at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Leechburg at St. Joseph, 3:45 p.m.

St. Joseph at Leechburg, 5:45 p.m.

Springdale at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.

Lacrosse

WPIAL

Monday’s results

Boys

Class AAA

Section 1

Mt. Lebanon 19, Upper St. Clair 15

Section 2

Norwin 8, Butler 7

Pine-Richland 8, North Allegheny 7 (OT)

Class AA

Section 2

Blackhawk 10, South Fayette 4

Mars 14, Hampton 2

North Catholic 19, Moon 6

Girls

Class AAA

Section 1

Norwin 7, Hempfield 6

Section 2

Seneca Valley 11, Butler 8

Class AA

Section 1

Indiana 18, Ellis School 5

Winchester Thurston 19, Greensburg Salem 11

Section 2

Mars 15, North Catholic 1

Nonsection

Shaler 18, Baldwin 0

Softball

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, ppd.

Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, ppd.

Section 2

North Allegheny at Butler, ppd.

Norwin at Pine-Richland, ppd.

Seneca Valley at Hempfield, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

Indiana at Woodland Hills, ppd.

Penn Hills at Kiski Area, ppd.

Plum at Armstrong, ppd.

Section 2

Connellsville at Latrobe, ppd.

Gateway at Albert Gallatin (DH), ppd.

Penn-Trafford at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.

Section 3

Hampton at Fox Chapel, ppd.

Oakland Catholic at North Hills, ppd.

Shaler at Mars, ppd.

Section 4

South Fayette at Western Beaver, ppd.

Trinity at West Allegheny, ppd.

Upper St. Clair at Chartiers Valley, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport at Burrell, ppd.

Highlands at Greensburg Salem, ppd.

McKeesport at Knoch, ppd.

Section 2

Belle Vernon at Ringgold, ppd.

West Mifflin at Laurel Highlands, ppd.

Yough at Uniontown, ppd.

Section 3

Ambridge at New Castle, ppd.

Hopewell at Beaver, ppd.

Montour at Central Valley, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Derry at Deer Lakes, ppd.

North Catholic at Shady Side Academy, ppd.

Valley at East Allegheny, ppd.

Section 2

Beaver Falls at Avonworth, ppd.

Quaker Valley at Keystone Oaks, ppd.

South Park at Ellwood City, ppd.

Section 3

McGuffey at South Allegheny, ppd.

Mt. Pleasant at Brownsville, ppd.

Waynesburg Central at Southmoreland, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Carlynton at Burgettstown (DH), ppd.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Fort Cherry, ppd.

Chartiers-Houston 7, Sto-Rox 0 (forfeit)

Section 2

Serra Catholic at Seton LaSalle, ppd.

Steel Valley at Ligonier Valley, ppd.

Section 3

Beth-Center at Charleroi, ppd.

California 7, Washington 0 (forfeit)

Carmichaels at Frazier, ppd.

Section 4

Laurel at Riverside, ppd.

Mohawk at New Brighton, ppd.

Shenango at Neshannock, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Rochester at Cornell, ppd.

Sewickley Academy at South Side, ppd.

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic at West Greene, ppd.

Jefferson-Morgan at Avella, ppd.

Monessen at Mapletown, ppd.

Section 3

Leechburg at Ellis School, ppd.

Northgate at Riverview, ppd.

Springdale at St. Joseph, ppd.

Nonsection

Burgettstown at Brentwood, ppd.

Carrick at Cornell, ppd.

Elizabeth Forward at Peters Township, ppd.

Freedom at Bishop Canevin, ppd.

Moon at Blackhawk, ppd.

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Canon-McMillan at Peters Township, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Butler at Hempfield, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Connellsville at Latrobe, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Oakland Catholic at North Hills, 5 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 2

Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, 3:45 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Ringgold at Yough, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Hopewell at Montour, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Derry at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.

North Catholic at Shady Side Academy, 2:30 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at North Catholic, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Beaver Falls at Keystone Oaks, 3:45 p.m.

South Park at Ellwood City, 5 p.m.

Section 3

McGuffey at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Carlynton at Aliquippa, 3:30 p.m.

Aliquippa at Carlynton, 5 p.m.

Section 3

Beth-Center at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Freedom at New Brighton, 3:45 p.m.

Mohawk at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Monessen at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.

West Greene at Avella, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Leechburg at Ellis School, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Chartiers-Houston at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Jeannette, 4 p.m.

Steel Valley at Bentworth, 4 p.m.

Yough at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class AAA

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Moon at Franklin Regional, 3 p.m.; Allderdice at Peters Township, 3 p.m.; Latrobe at Mt. Lebanon, 3 p.m.; Central Catholic at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.; Chartiers Valley at Shady Side Academy, 3 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Fox Chapel, 3 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Pine-Richland, 3 p.m.; Norwin at Upper St. Clair, 3 p.m.

Class AA

Preliminary round

Tuesday’s schedule

Carlynton at Indiana, 3 p.m.; Hampton at Neshannock, 3 p.m.

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Carynton/Indiana winner at Quaker Valley, 3 p.m.; Highlands at Beaver, 3 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at North Catholic, 3 p.m.; Knoch at Central Valley, 3 p.m.; Greensburg C.C. at Valley, 3 p.m.; Mars at Thomas Jefferson, 3 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Winchester Thurston, 3 p.m.; Hampton/Neshannock winner at South Park, 3 p.m.

Volleyball

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1

South Fayette 3, Canon-McMillan 1

Section 2

Fox Chapel 3, North Hills 0

Seneca Valley 3, Butler 1

Class 2A

Section 1

North Catholic 3, Hopewell 1

Montour 3, Beaver County Christian 1

Section 2

Plum at Derry, ppd.

Section 3

Trinity at Bishop Canevin, ppd.

Nonsection

North Hills 3, Peters Township 2

Upper St. Clair at Pine-Richland, (n)

Deer Lakes at Fox Chapel, ppd.

Norwin at Trinity, ppd.

Seton LaSalle at Canon-McMillan, ppd.

Shaler at Hempfield, ppd.

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 1

Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Moon, 7:15 p.m.

Section 2

Butler at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Armstrong at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Hempfield at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.

Latrobe at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian at Hopewell, 7 p.m.

Montour at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Mars at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Keystone Oaks at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

Trinity at Steel Valley, 3:30 p.m.

