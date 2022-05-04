High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 3, 2022
Wednesday, May 4, 2022 | 2:22 AM
High schools
Baseball
Tuesday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at Seneca Valley, ppd.
Central Catholic at Allderdice, ppd.
Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, ppd.
Section 2
Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, ppd.
Norwin 3, Hempfield 2
Mt. Lebanon 2, Upper St. Clair 0
Class 5A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 13, Kiski Area 11
Penn-Trafford 4, Latrobe 3
Gateway 3, McKeesport 0
Section 2
Armstrong 10, Fox Chapel 4
Mars 17, Penn Hills 0
Plum at Hampton, susp.
Section 3
South Fayette 5, Chartiers Valley 1
North Hills at Shaler, susp.
West Allegheny at Moon, ppd.
Section 4
Connellsville 10, Albert Gallatin 0
Bethel Park at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.
Peters Township at Trinity, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 1
Indiana 6, Burrell 5
Highlands 3, Freeport 0
Knoch at North Catholic, ppd.
Section 2
Central Valley at Blackhawk, ppd.
Montour at Ambridge, ppd.
Quaker Valley at Beaver, ppd.
Section 3
Laurel Highlands 11, Elizabeth Forward 0
Greensburg Salem at Belle Vernon, susp.
Ringgold 5, Uniontown 3
Class 3A
Section 1
Mohawk at Ellwood City, ppd.
New Brighton 15, Beaver Falls 0
Section 2
Keystone Oaks at South Park, (n)
South Allegheny 6, Steel Valley 4
Section 3
Deer Lakes 6, Valley 5
East Allegheny 8, Derry 2
Mt. Pleasant 11, Ligonier Valley 1
Section 4
Brownsville 2, Charleroi 1
Yough 7, Southmoreland 1
Waynesburg at McGuffey, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 1
California 15, Frazier 2
Carmichaels at Beth-Center, ppd.
Washington 2, Bentworth 0
Section 2
Riverside at Laurel, ppd.
South Side at Neshannock, ppd.
Summit Academy at Aliquippa, (n)
Section 3
Shady Side Academy 13, Apollo-Ridge 2
Northgate 15, Sto-Rox 1
Serra Catholic 13, Jeannette 1
Section 4
Brentwood 16, Clairton 1
Fort Cherry at Carlynton, (n)
Seton LaSalle at Burgettstown, ppd.
Class A
Section 1
Rochester 10, Avella 0
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Union, ppd.
Western Beaver 10, Cornell 0
Section 2
Bishop Canevin 15, Monessen 5
Jefferson-Morgan 9, Mapletown 8
Greensburg Central Catholic 14, West Greene 2
Section 3
Eden Christian at Sewickley Academy, ppd.
Riverview 10, Springdale 1
Leechburg 16, St. Joseph 1
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.
Central Catholic at Allderdice, 3 p.m.
Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Knoch at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Quaker Valley at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Hopewell at Freedom, 4 p.m.
Mohawk at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Bentworth at Washington, 4 p.m.
Carmichaels at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.
Section 2
South Side at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.
Section 3
Shady Side Academy at Apollo-Ridge, 3:45 p.m.
Section 4
Seton LaSalle at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Union, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Avonworth at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.
Derry at United, 4:30 p.m.
North Allegheny at Mars, 3:45 p.m.
Lacrosse
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 2
Fox Chapel 12, Sewickley Academy 5
Softball
Tuesday’s results
Class 6A
Section 2
Hempfield at North Allegheny, ppd.
Class 5A
Section 1
Armstrong 21, Woodland Hills 0
Armstrong 16, Woodland Hills 0
Section 4
Chartiers Valley 23, Western Beaver 0
Class 4A
Section 1
Knoch 9, McKeesport 4
Section 2
Yough at Elizabeth Forward, susp.
Section 3
New Castle at Hopewell, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 1
Deer Lakes 18, Derry 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Carlynton 17, Aliquippa 2
Section 2
Apollo-Ridge 16, Steel Valley 7
Section 3
Carmichaels 10, California 0
Carmichaels 16, California 2
Charleroi 14, Washington 0
Charleroi at Washington, susp.
Section 4
Riverside 16, New Brighton 0
Class A
Section 2
West Greene 18, Avella 0
Section 3
St. Joseph at Springdale, ppd.
Nonsection
Ambridge at Eden Christian, (n)
Fox Chapel at Seneca Valley, (n)
Jefferson-Morgan at Bentworth, ppd.
Monessen at Beth-Center, ppd.
West Greene at Bentworth, ppd.
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Peters Township at Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.
Section 2
Hempfield at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Armstrong at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Kiski Area at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.
Plum at Penn Hills, 3:45 p.m.
Section 4
Chartiers Valley at South Fayette, 3:45 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Trinity, 7 p.m.
West Allegheny at Moon, 3:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Knoch at Greensburg Salem, 4:15 p.m.
Section 2
Ringgold at Elizabeth Forward, 4:15 p.m.
Uniontown at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.
Yough at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Beaver at Blackhawk, 4:15 p.m.
Hopewell at Montour, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Shady Side Academy at Derry, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Quaker Valley at Avonworth, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Chartiers-Houston at Carlynton, 4 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:15 p.m.
Section 2
Ligonier Valley at Jeannette, 4 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Brentwood, 4 p.m.
Steel Valley at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Carmichaels at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.
Charleroi at Bentworth, 4 p.m.
Frazier at California, 4:30 p.m.
Section 4
Laurel at Neshannock, 4:15 p.m.
New Brighton at Freedom, 4 p.m.
Shenango at Mohawk, 4:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Bishop Canevin at South Side, 4 p.m.
Rochester at Cornell, DH, 3:30 p.m.
Section 2
Jefferson-Morgan at West Greene, 4 p.m.
Monessen at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Section 3
St. Joseph at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.
Nonsection
Eden Christian at Sewickley Academy, 4 p.m.
Ellis School at Brashear, 3:30 p.m.
Ellwood City at Union, 4 p.m.
Highlands at Hampton, 3:45 p.m.
Mapletown at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.
Mars at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.
Peters Township at North Hills, 5 p.m.
River Valley at Leechburg, 4 p.m.
Western Beaver at Beaver Falls, 4:15 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Gateway, 5 p.m.
Tennis
Boys
WPIAL team championships
Class 3A
First round
Wednesday’s schedule
Moon at Franklin Regional, 3 p.m.; Kiski Area vs. Central Catholic at Norwin, 3 p.m.; Allderdice at Upper St. Clair, 3 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Shady Side Academy, 3 p.m.; Chartiers Valley at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.; Norwin at Fox Chapel, 3 p.m.; Peters Township at Sewickley Academy, 3 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Mt. Lebanon, 3 p.m.
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s schedule
South Park at Quaker Valley, 3 p.m.; Central Valley at Thomas Jefferson, 3 p.m.; Valley at Mars, 3 p.m.; Montour vs. North Catholic at Cranberry Township Park, 3 p.m.
Track and field
WPIAL team championships
Wednesday’s schedule
Boys
Class 3A
Blackhawk, Butler, Franklin Regional at Butler, 3 p.m.; Baldwin, Canon-McMillan, Connellsville, Norwin at Norwin, 3 p.m.; Hempfield, Kiski Area, North Allegheny at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.; Chartiers Valley, Hampton, Mt. Lebanon, New Castle at South Fayette, 3 p.m.
Class 2A
Greensburg Central Catholic, Ligonier Valley, Riverview, Washington, Yough at Greensburg Central Catholic, 3 p.m.; Carlynton, Deer Lakes, New Brighton, North Catholic, Riverside at Riverside, 3 p.m.; Fort Cherry, Hopewell, Shady Side Academy, Shenango, South Side at Shenango, 3 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant, South Park, Southmoreland, Waynesburg at South Park, 3 p.m.
Girls
Class 3A
Blackhawk, Butler, Franklin Regional at Butler, 3 p.m.; Belle Vernon, Bethel Park, Canon-McMillan, Norwin at Norwin, 3 p.m.; Hempfield, Kiski Area, North Allegheny at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.; Knoch, Laurel Highlands, Mt. Lebanon, South Fayette at South Fayette, 3 p.m.
Class 2A
Burrell, Greensburg Central Catholic, Riverview, Winchester Thurston at Greensburg Central Catholic, 3 p.m.; Carlynton, Eden Christian, North Catholic, Riverside at Riverside, 3 p.m.; Derry, Hopewell, Shady Side Academy, Shenango at Shenango, 3 p.m.; Brownsville, Quaker Valley, South Park, Southmoreland, Waynesburg at South Park, 3 p.m.
Boys volleyball
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Canon-McMillan 3, Baldwin 0
Moon 3, South Fayette 1
Upper St. Clair 3, Bethel Park 0
Section 2
North Allegheny 3, Butler 0
Seneca Valley 3, North Hills 0
Shaler 3, Fox Chapel 0
Section 3
Latrobe 3, Central Catholic 0
Armstrong 3, Penn Hills 0
Hempfield 3, Penn-Trafford 1
Class 2A
Section 1
Montour 3, Ambridge 0
Hopewell 3, Beaver County Christian 0
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, North Catholic 0
Section 2
Plum 3, Derry 0
Gateway 3, Mars 0
Section 3
Keystone Oaks 3, Bishop Canevin 0
Trinity 3, Steel Valley 0
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
