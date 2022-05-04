High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 3, 2022

Wednesday, May 4, 2022 | 2:22 AM

High schools

Baseball

Tuesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at Seneca Valley, ppd.

Central Catholic at Allderdice, ppd.

Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, ppd.

Section 2

Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, ppd.

Norwin 3, Hempfield 2

Mt. Lebanon 2, Upper St. Clair 0

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 13, Kiski Area 11

Penn-Trafford 4, Latrobe 3

Gateway 3, McKeesport 0

Section 2

Armstrong 10, Fox Chapel 4

Mars 17, Penn Hills 0

Plum at Hampton, susp.

Section 3

South Fayette 5, Chartiers Valley 1

North Hills at Shaler, susp.

West Allegheny at Moon, ppd.

Section 4

Connellsville 10, Albert Gallatin 0

Bethel Park at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.

Peters Township at Trinity, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Indiana 6, Burrell 5

Highlands 3, Freeport 0

Knoch at North Catholic, ppd.

Section 2

Central Valley at Blackhawk, ppd.

Montour at Ambridge, ppd.

Quaker Valley at Beaver, ppd.

Section 3

Laurel Highlands 11, Elizabeth Forward 0

Greensburg Salem at Belle Vernon, susp.

Ringgold 5, Uniontown 3

Class 3A

Section 1

Mohawk at Ellwood City, ppd.

New Brighton 15, Beaver Falls 0

Section 2

Keystone Oaks at South Park, (n)

South Allegheny 6, Steel Valley 4

Section 3

Deer Lakes 6, Valley 5

East Allegheny 8, Derry 2

Mt. Pleasant 11, Ligonier Valley 1

Section 4

Brownsville 2, Charleroi 1

Yough 7, Southmoreland 1

Waynesburg at McGuffey, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

California 15, Frazier 2

Carmichaels at Beth-Center, ppd.

Washington 2, Bentworth 0

Section 2

Riverside at Laurel, ppd.

South Side at Neshannock, ppd.

Summit Academy at Aliquippa, (n)

Section 3

Shady Side Academy 13, Apollo-Ridge 2

Northgate 15, Sto-Rox 1

Serra Catholic 13, Jeannette 1

Section 4

Brentwood 16, Clairton 1

Fort Cherry at Carlynton, (n)

Seton LaSalle at Burgettstown, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Rochester 10, Avella 0

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Union, ppd.

Western Beaver 10, Cornell 0

Section 2

Bishop Canevin 15, Monessen 5

Jefferson-Morgan 9, Mapletown 8

Greensburg Central Catholic 14, West Greene 2

Section 3

Eden Christian at Sewickley Academy, ppd.

Riverview 10, Springdale 1

Leechburg 16, St. Joseph 1

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

Central Catholic at Allderdice, 3 p.m.

Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Knoch at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Quaker Valley at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Hopewell at Freedom, 4 p.m.

Mohawk at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Bentworth at Washington, 4 p.m.

Carmichaels at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.

Section 2

South Side at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.

Section 3

Shady Side Academy at Apollo-Ridge, 3:45 p.m.

Section 4

Seton LaSalle at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Union, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Avonworth at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

Derry at United, 4:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Mars, 3:45 p.m.

Lacrosse

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 2

Fox Chapel 12, Sewickley Academy 5

Softball

Tuesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 2

Hempfield at North Allegheny, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong 21, Woodland Hills 0

Armstrong 16, Woodland Hills 0

Section 4

Chartiers Valley 23, Western Beaver 0

Class 4A

Section 1

Knoch 9, McKeesport 4

Section 2

Yough at Elizabeth Forward, susp.

Section 3

New Castle at Hopewell, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Deer Lakes 18, Derry 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Carlynton 17, Aliquippa 2

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge 16, Steel Valley 7

Section 3

Carmichaels 10, California 0

Carmichaels 16, California 2

Charleroi 14, Washington 0

Charleroi at Washington, susp.

Section 4

Riverside 16, New Brighton 0

Class A

Section 2

West Greene 18, Avella 0

Section 3

St. Joseph at Springdale, ppd.

Nonsection

Ambridge at Eden Christian, (n)

Fox Chapel at Seneca Valley, (n)

Jefferson-Morgan at Bentworth, ppd.

Monessen at Beth-Center, ppd.

West Greene at Bentworth, ppd.

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Peters Township at Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.

Section 2

Hempfield at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Kiski Area at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.

Plum at Penn Hills, 3:45 p.m.

Section 4

Chartiers Valley at South Fayette, 3:45 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Trinity, 7 p.m.

West Allegheny at Moon, 3:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Knoch at Greensburg Salem, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

Ringgold at Elizabeth Forward, 4:15 p.m.

Uniontown at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.

Yough at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Beaver at Blackhawk, 4:15 p.m.

Hopewell at Montour, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Shady Side Academy at Derry, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Quaker Valley at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Chartiers-Houston at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:15 p.m.

Section 2

Ligonier Valley at Jeannette, 4 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Brentwood, 4 p.m.

Steel Valley at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Carmichaels at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.

Charleroi at Bentworth, 4 p.m.

Frazier at California, 4:30 p.m.

Section 4

Laurel at Neshannock, 4:15 p.m.

New Brighton at Freedom, 4 p.m.

Shenango at Mohawk, 4:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Bishop Canevin at South Side, 4 p.m.

Rochester at Cornell, DH, 3:30 p.m.

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan at West Greene, 4 p.m.

Monessen at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Section 3

St. Joseph at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.

Nonsection

Eden Christian at Sewickley Academy, 4 p.m.

Ellis School at Brashear, 3:30 p.m.

Ellwood City at Union, 4 p.m.

Highlands at Hampton, 3:45 p.m.

Mapletown at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.

Mars at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.

Peters Township at North Hills, 5 p.m.

River Valley at Leechburg, 4 p.m.

Western Beaver at Beaver Falls, 4:15 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Gateway, 5 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

WPIAL team championships

Class 3A

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Moon at Franklin Regional, 3 p.m.; Kiski Area vs. Central Catholic at Norwin, 3 p.m.; Allderdice at Upper St. Clair, 3 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Shady Side Academy, 3 p.m.; Chartiers Valley at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.; Norwin at Fox Chapel, 3 p.m.; Peters Township at Sewickley Academy, 3 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Mt. Lebanon, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

South Park at Quaker Valley, 3 p.m.; Central Valley at Thomas Jefferson, 3 p.m.; Valley at Mars, 3 p.m.; Montour vs. North Catholic at Cranberry Township Park, 3 p.m.

Track and field

WPIAL team championships

Wednesday’s schedule

Boys

Class 3A

Blackhawk, Butler, Franklin Regional at Butler, 3 p.m.; Baldwin, Canon-McMillan, Connellsville, Norwin at Norwin, 3 p.m.; Hempfield, Kiski Area, North Allegheny at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.; Chartiers Valley, Hampton, Mt. Lebanon, New Castle at South Fayette, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

Greensburg Central Catholic, Ligonier Valley, Riverview, Washington, Yough at Greensburg Central Catholic, 3 p.m.; Carlynton, Deer Lakes, New Brighton, North Catholic, Riverside at Riverside, 3 p.m.; Fort Cherry, Hopewell, Shady Side Academy, Shenango, South Side at Shenango, 3 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant, South Park, Southmoreland, Waynesburg at South Park, 3 p.m.

Girls

Class 3A

Blackhawk, Butler, Franklin Regional at Butler, 3 p.m.; Belle Vernon, Bethel Park, Canon-McMillan, Norwin at Norwin, 3 p.m.; Hempfield, Kiski Area, North Allegheny at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.; Knoch, Laurel Highlands, Mt. Lebanon, South Fayette at South Fayette, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

Burrell, Greensburg Central Catholic, Riverview, Winchester Thurston at Greensburg Central Catholic, 3 p.m.; Carlynton, Eden Christian, North Catholic, Riverside at Riverside, 3 p.m.; Derry, Hopewell, Shady Side Academy, Shenango at Shenango, 3 p.m.; Brownsville, Quaker Valley, South Park, Southmoreland, Waynesburg at South Park, 3 p.m.

Boys volleyball

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Canon-McMillan 3, Baldwin 0

Moon 3, South Fayette 1

Upper St. Clair 3, Bethel Park 0

Section 2

North Allegheny 3, Butler 0

Seneca Valley 3, North Hills 0

Shaler 3, Fox Chapel 0

Section 3

Latrobe 3, Central Catholic 0

Armstrong 3, Penn Hills 0

Hempfield 3, Penn-Trafford 1

Class 2A

Section 1

Montour 3, Ambridge 0

Hopewell 3, Beaver County Christian 0

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, North Catholic 0

Section 2

Plum 3, Derry 0

Gateway 3, Mars 0

Section 3

Keystone Oaks 3, Bishop Canevin 0

Trinity 3, Steel Valley 0

