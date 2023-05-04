High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 | 10:33 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Baseball

Wednesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, ppd.

Seneca Valley at Butler, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

Penn-Trafford at Gateway, ppd.

Plum at Franklin Regional, ppd.

Section 2

Peters Township at Connellsville, ppd.

South Fayette at Upper St. Clair, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Ambridge at Hopewell, ppd.

Blackhawk at Beaver, ppd.

Montour 8, Central Valley 0

Section 2

Latrobe at Belle Vernon, ppd.

Section 3

Woodland Hills at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.

Section 4

Hampton at Knoch, ppd.

North Catholic at Kiski Area, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Ellwood City, ppd.

Riverside 12, Neshannock 4

Shenango at Mohawk, ppd.

Section 2

South Allegheny at Keystone Oaks, ppd.

Section 3

Burrell at Deer Lakes, ppd.

Valley at Derry, ppd.

Section 4

Waynesburg at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Bentworth at Beth-Center, ppd.

Washington at Burgettstown, ppd.

Section 2

Freedom at Laurel, ppd.

Northgate at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, ppd.

Section 3

Serra Catholic at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Avella at California, ppd.

Carmichaels at West Greene, ppd.

Fort Cherry at Mapletown, ppd.

Section 2

Leechburg at Rochester, ppd.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Carlynton, ppd.

Sewickley Academy at Clairton, ppd.

Nonsection

Eden Christian at Freeport, ppd.

Washington at Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.

Thursday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Butler, 5:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.

Central Catholic at Canon-McMillan, 2 p.m.

Hempfield at Norwin, 4:15 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Plum, 4 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Gateway,doubleheader, 3:30 p.m.

Section 2

Connellsville at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Trinity at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at South Fayette, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Mars at Shaler, 4 p.m.

New Castle at Moon, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Beaver at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.

Hopewell at Ambridge, 4 p.m.

Montour at Central Valley, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Belle Vernon at Latrobe, 7 p.m.

Ringgold at Albert Gallatin, 4:15 p.m.

Uniontown at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.

Section 3

McKeesport at Elizabeth Forward, 4 p.m.

West Mifflin at Chartiers Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Thomas Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Ellwood City, 2 p.m.

Mohawk at Shenango, 4 p.m.

Neshannock at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Section 2

South Allegheny at Keystone Oaks, 4:30 p.m.

Section 3

Burrell at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.

Derry at Valley, 4 p.m.

East Allegheny at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Section 4

Brownsville at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Waynesburg, 3:30 p.m.

Yough at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Beth-Center at Bentworth, 4:30 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Frazier, 4:30 p.m.

Section 2

Aliquippa at New Brighton, doubleheader, 3:30 p.m.

Northgate at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:15 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at South Side, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge at Brentwood, 4 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Serra Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Riverview at Jeannette, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

California at Avella, 4 p.m.

Mapletown at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

West Greene at Carmichaels, 4:30 p.m.

Section 2

St. Joseph at Union, doubleheader, 2 p.m.

Section 3

Carlynton at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.

Cornell at Monessen, doubleheader, 2 p.m.

Nonsection

Freeport at Highlands, 7 p.m.

Lacrosse

Wednesday’s results

Boys

Class 3A

Section 1

Upper St. Clair 18, Norwin 7

Class 2A

Section 1

Seton LaSalle 9, Bethel Park 7

Trinity 21, Gateway 1

Section 2

Mars 18, Shaler 1

Girls

Class 2A

Section 1

Plum 18, Oakland Catholic 9

Nonsection

Indiana 20, Hempfield 1

Shady Side Academy 16, Sewickley Academy 10

Softball

Wednesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, ppd.

Hempfield at Seneca Valley, ppd.

North Allegheny at Norwin, ppd.

Pine-Richland at Mt. Lebanon, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 2

Gateway at Franklin Regional, ppd.

Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, ppd.

Section 3

Mars at West Allegheny, ppd.

Section 4

Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 2

Elizabeth Forward at Ringgold, ppd.

Greensburg Salem at Laurel Highlands, ppd.

Section 3

Blackhawk at Montour, ppd.

Chartiers Valley at Hampton, ppd.

Section 4

Indiana at Highlands, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Freeport at Burrell, ppd.

Valley at Deer Lakes, ppd.

Section 3

Southmoreland at Derry, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Freedom at Shenango, ppd.

Laurel at Riverside, ppd.

Neshannock at New Brighton, ppd.

Section 2

Serra Catholic at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.

Steel Valley at Ellis School, (n)

Section 3

Beth-Center at Washington, ppd.

Charleroi at Fort Cherry, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Rochester, ppd.

Northgate at South Side, ppd.

Section 2

California at West Greene, ppd.

Carmichaels at Mapletown, ppd.

Chartiers-Houston at Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Jeannette, ppd.

Frazier at Monessen, ppd.

Springdale at Leechburg, ppd.

Nonsection

Bethel Park 5, West Mifflin 4

Penn Hills 24, Woodland Hills 5

Albert Gallatin at Waynesburg, ppd.

Brownsville at Bentworth, ppd.

Carlynton at Brentwood, ppd.

Ellwood City at Central Valley, ppd.

McGuffey at Keystone Oaks, ppd.

Mercer at Mohawk, ppd.

Plum at Kiski Area, ppd.

Shady Side Academy at Knoch, ppd.

Shaler at Ligonier Valley, ppd.

Thursday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Baldwin at Hempfield, 4 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Seneca Valley, 6 p.m.

North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Fox Chapel at Plum, 4 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at North Hills, doubleheader, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Gateway at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.

Section 3

South Fayette at Western Beaver, 3:45 p.m.

Section 4

Bethel Park at Trinity, 4 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Upper St. Clair, 3:45 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

West Mifflin at McKeesport, 4 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Knoch, doubleheader, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Albert Gallatin at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.

Uniontown at Elizabeth Forward, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Beaver at North Catholic, 4 p.m.

Montour at Chartiers Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Burrell at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Beaver Falls at Mohawk, 4:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Ligonier Valley at Derry, 4 p.m.

Section 4

McGuffey at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.

Waynesburg at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Freedom at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.

Laurel at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Neshannock at Shenango, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Ellis School, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Burgettstown at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Northgate at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

South Side at Rochester, 4 p.m.

Union at Sewickley Academy, 4 p.m.

Section 2

West Greene at Carmichaels, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Jeannette at Frazier, 4:30 p.m.

Springdale at Leechburg, doubleheader, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Connellsville at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

Cornell at New Brighton, 3:45 p.m.

Hampton at Moon, 3:30 p.m.

Highlands at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.

Tennis

WPIAL Team Championship

Class 3A

Wednesday’s results

North Allegheny 5, Shaler 0

Mt. Lebanon 5, Pine-Richland 0

Thursday’s schedule

Allderdice at Franklin Regional, 3:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Fox Chapel, 3:30 p.m.

Friday’s schedule

Norwin at Shady Side Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Mars at Upper St. Clair, 3:30 p.m.; Bethel Park at Gateway, 3:30 p.m.; Moon at Peters Township, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Thursday’s schedule

Sewickley Academy, bye; Montour vs. Hampton at Hampton Community Park, 3:30 p.m.; Kiski Area vs. North Catholic at Graham Park, 3:30 p.m.; Ringgold at Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Indiana vs. Winchester Thurston at Schenley Sports Complex, 3:30 p.m.; Central Valley at Chartiers Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Burrell at Quaker Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Track and field

WPIAL Team Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Semifinals

Class 3A

Boys

North Allegheny, Central Catholic, Baldwin, Hampton at North Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon, Kiski Area, Moon, Belle Vernon at Canon-McMillan, 3:30 p.m.; Norwin, Franklin Regional, Butler, Connellsville at Norwin, 3:30 p.m.; South Fayette, Seneca Valley, New Castle, Penn-Trafford at South Fayette, 3:30 p.m.

Girls

North Allegheny, Hempfield, Hampton, Upper St. Clair at North Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.; Canon-McMillan, Mt. Lebanon, Kiski Area at Canon-McMillan, 3:30 p.m.; Norwin, Franklin Regional, Laurel Highlands at Norwin, 3:30 p.m.; South Fayette, Pine-Richland, Ringgold, Gateway at South Fayette, 3:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Boys

Greensburg Central Catholic, Apollo-Ridge, Mohawk, East Allegheny at Greensburg Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Shenango, Hopewell, Riverview, Knoch at Shenango, 3:30 p.m.; South Park, Waynesburg, Mt. Pleasant, South SIde at South Park, 3:30 p.m.; West Mifflin, California, Quaker Valley, McGuffey at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Girls

Greensburg Central Catholic, Winchester Thurston, Riverside, Brownsville at Greensburg Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Shenango, Hopewell, Carlynton, Knoch, Beaver at Shenango, 3:30 p.m.; South Park, Waynesburg, Derry, Freedom at South Park, 3:30 p.m.; West Mifflin, California, Quaker Valley, Burrell, McGuffey at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Boys

Wednesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 2

North Allegheny 3, Butler 1

Class 2A

Section 1

Hopewell 3, Beaver County Christian 0

Section 3

Thomas Jefferson 3, Steel Valley 0

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 1

Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Section 2

North Allegheny at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

North Hills at Pine-Richland, 7:15 p.m.

Section 3

Hempfield at Plum, 7:15 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Penn Hills, 7:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Bishop Canevin at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 6 p.m.

Montour at North Catholic, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Derry at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Gateway at Deer Lakes, 7:15 p.m.

Mars at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

South Fayette at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.

South Park at Trinity, 7:15 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.