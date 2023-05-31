TribLIVE Logo
High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 30, 2023

By: HSSN Staff
Tuesday, May 30, 2023 | 10:31 PM

Baseball

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

Mt. Lebanon (12-10) vs. North Allegheny (16-6) at Wild Things Park, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Championship

Tuesday’s result

Shaler 10, Bethel Park 1

Third place

Wednesday’s schedule

Plum (14-8) vs. Penn-Trafford (14-6) at Washington & Jefferson, 6:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Championship

Tuesday’s result

Hopewell 4, Latrobe 3

Third place

Wednesday’s schedule

Montour (19-4) vs. Indiana (15-8) at Washington & Jefferson, 3:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

Riverside (20-0) vs. Neshannock (18-4) at Wild Things Park, 4 p.m.

Third place

Tuesday’s result

Avonworth 9, East Allegheny 0

Class 2A

Championship

Tuesday’s result

Seton LaSalle 8, Serra Catholic 1

Third place

Tuesday’s result

Burgettstown 5, New Brighton 1

Class A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

California (14-7) vs. Bishop Canevin (14-3) at Wild Things Park, 1 p.m.

Third place

Tuesday’s result

Union 4, Rochester 0

Softball

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

Seneca Valley (17-1) vs. Hempfield (17-3) at Lilley Field, 4:45 p.m.

Class 5A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Armstrong (19-1) vs. Trinity (18-2) at Lilley Field, 2:30 p.m.

Third place

Tuesday’s result

Shaler 2, South Fayette 1

Class 4A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

Belle Vernon (17-4) vs. Montour (16-3) at Lilley Field, noon

Third place

Tuesday’s result

Elizabeth Forward 8, Chartiers Valley 0

Class 3A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Avonworth (20-1) vs. Southmoreland (16-2) at Lilley Field, noon

Third place

Tuesday’s result

Burrell 3, Waynesburg 0

Class 2A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Neshannock (19-0) vs. Laurel (16-2) at Lilley Field, 4:45 p.m.

Third place

Tuesday’s result

Greensburg Central Catholic 7, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 6

Class A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

Union (16-3) vs. Carmichaels (18-0) at Lilley Field, 2:30 p.m.

Third place

Tuesday’s result

Chartiers-Houston 6, Frazier 5

Volleyball

WPIAL playoffs

Class 3A

Third place

Tuesday’s result

Canon-McMillan 3, Penn-Trafford 1

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

