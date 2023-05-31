High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 30, 2023
By:
Tuesday, May 30, 2023 | 10:31 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Baseball
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Championship
Wednesday’s schedule
Mt. Lebanon (12-10) vs. North Allegheny (16-6) at Wild Things Park, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Championship
Tuesday’s result
Shaler 10, Bethel Park 1
Third place
Wednesday’s schedule
Plum (14-8) vs. Penn-Trafford (14-6) at Washington & Jefferson, 6:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Championship
Tuesday’s result
Third place
Wednesday’s schedule
Montour (19-4) vs. Indiana (15-8) at Washington & Jefferson, 3:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Championship
Wednesday’s schedule
Riverside (20-0) vs. Neshannock (18-4) at Wild Things Park, 4 p.m.
Third place
Tuesday’s result
Avonworth 9, East Allegheny 0
Class 2A
Championship
Tuesday’s result
Seton LaSalle 8, Serra Catholic 1
Third place
Tuesday’s result
Burgettstown 5, New Brighton 1
Class A
Championship
Wednesday’s schedule
California (14-7) vs. Bishop Canevin (14-3) at Wild Things Park, 1 p.m.
Third place
Tuesday’s result
Softball
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Championship
Wednesday’s schedule
Seneca Valley (17-1) vs. Hempfield (17-3) at Lilley Field, 4:45 p.m.
Class 5A
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Armstrong (19-1) vs. Trinity (18-2) at Lilley Field, 2:30 p.m.
Third place
Tuesday’s result
Shaler 2, South Fayette 1
Class 4A
Championship
Wednesday’s schedule
Belle Vernon (17-4) vs. Montour (16-3) at Lilley Field, noon
Third place
Tuesday’s result
Elizabeth Forward 8, Chartiers Valley 0
Class 3A
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Avonworth (20-1) vs. Southmoreland (16-2) at Lilley Field, noon
Third place
Tuesday’s result
Burrell 3, Waynesburg 0
Class 2A
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Neshannock (19-0) vs. Laurel (16-2) at Lilley Field, 4:45 p.m.
Third place
Tuesday’s result
Greensburg Central Catholic 7, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 6
Class A
Championship
Wednesday’s schedule
Union (16-3) vs. Carmichaels (18-0) at Lilley Field, 2:30 p.m.
Third place
Tuesday’s result
Chartiers-Houston 6, Frazier 5
Volleyball
WPIAL playoffs
Class 3A
Third place
Tuesday’s result
Canon-McMillan 3, Penn-Trafford 1
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
