High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 31, 2022

By:

Tuesday, May 31, 2022 | 11:44 PM

High schools

Baseball

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Championship

Tuesday’s result

Mt. Lebanon 2, Upper St. Clair 1

Class 5A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

Peters Township (21-1) vs. West Allegheny (18-4) at Wild Things Park, 7:30 p.m.

Third place

Tuesday’s result

Bethel Park 6, Thomas Jefferson 0

Class 4A

Championship

Tuesday’s result

West Mifflin 5, Montour 4

Third place

Wednesday’s schedule

Laurel Highlands (14-7) vs. Knoch (13-8) at Washington & Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

Mohawk (16-4) vs. South Park (17-5) at Wild Things Park, 4:30 p.m.

Third place

Tuesday’s result

Hopewell 3, Avonworth 2

Class 2A

Championship

Tuesday’s result

Serra Catholic 8, Neshannock 2

Third place

Tuesday’s result

Riverside 6, Burgettstown 4

Class A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

Eden Christian (17-0) vs. Union (11-4) at Wild Things Park, 1:30 p.m.

Third place

Wednesday’s schedule

OLSH (10-8) vs. Rochester (10-8) at Washington & Jefferson, 3 p.m.

Lacrosse

PIAA playoffs

Boys

Class 3A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Garnet Valley 7, LaSalle College 6

Cumberland Valley 12, Unionville 8

St. Joe’s Prep 11, Bethlehem Freedom 9

Hempfield (District 3) 7, Downingtown East 5

Manheim Township 16, Mt. Lebanon 10

Springfield Delco 13, Central York 3

Radnor 12, Central Bucks East 2

Shady Side Academy 15, McDowell 4

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Garnet Valley vs. Cumberland Valley; St. Joe’s Prep vs. Hempfield (District 3); Manheim Township vs. Springfield Delco; Radnor vs. Shady Side Academy

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Marple Newtown 22, Crestwood 2

Allentown Central Catholic 20, Devon Prep 2

Wyoming Seminary 20, Lewisburg 8

Lampeter-Strasburg 10, Lansdale Catholic 9 (OT)

Penncrest 14, Trinity (District 3) 7

Quaker Valley 14, Cathedral Prep 4

Susquehannock 20, South Fayette 4

Mars 18, Cocalico 2

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Marple Newtown vs. Allentown Central Catholic; Wyoming Seminary vs. Lampeter-Strasburg; Penncrest vs. Quaker Valley; Susquehannock vs.Mars

Girls

Class 3A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Conestoga 8, Downingtown East 6

Radnor 11, Emmaus 6

Garnet Valley 24, Governor Mifflin 6

Owen J. Roberts d. Central, forfeit

Manheim Township 19, Upper St. Clair 2

State College 8, Mt. Lebanon 5

Wilson 12, Springfield Delco 11

Shady Side Academy 8, Hempfield (District 3) 5

Quarterfinals

Conestoga vs.Radnor; Garnet Valley vs. Owen J. Roberts; Manheim Township vs. State College; Wilson vs. Shady Side Academy

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Bishop Shanahan 13, Wyoming Area 5

York Catholic 16, Danville 8

Mount St. Joseph 22, Crestwood 0

Archbishop Carroll 23, Gwynedd Mercy 3

Cardinal O’Hara 17, Southern Lehigh 7

Twin Valley 23, Mars 2

Strath Haven 12, Susquehannock 7

Chartiers Valley 17, Conneaut 4

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Bishop Shanahan vs. York Catholic; Mount St. Joseph vs. Archbishop Carroll; Cardinal O’Hara vs. Twin Valley; Strath Haven vs. Chartiers Valley

Softball

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

Seneca Valley (12-6) vs. North Allegheny (13-9) at Cal (Pa.), 2:15 p.m.

Class 5A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Armstrong (19-3) vs. Penn-Trafford (18-2) at Cal (Pa.), 4:30 p.m.

Third place

Tuesday’s result

North Hills 13, Chartiers Valley 3

Class 4A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Beaver (18-0) vs. Elizabeth Forward (16-3) at Cal (Pa.), noon

Third place

Tuesday’s result

Burrell 3, Montour 1

Class 3A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

Avonworth (16-4) vs. Deer Lakes (13-3) at Cal (Pa.), noon

Third place

Tuesday’s result

Southmoreland 9, South Allegheny 8

Class 2A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Neshannock (21-0) vs. Frazier (17-0) at Cal (Pa.), 2:15 p.m.

Third place

Tuesday’s result

Laurel 6, OLSH 0

Class A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

West Greene (14-3) vs. Union (19-3) at Cal (Pa.), 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

PIAA playoffs

Boys

Class 3A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Neshaminy 3, Washington (District 12) 0

Northampton 3, Warwick 2

Parkland 3, Abington Heights 0

Central Dauphin 3, Upper Dublin 0

McDowell 3, Seneca Valley 1

Pennridge 3, LaSalle College 0

North Allegheny 3, Palmyra 0

Shaler 3, Cumberland Valley 2

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Neshaminy vs. Northampton; Parkland vs. Central Dauphin; McDowell vs. Pennridge; North Allegheny vs. Shaler

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Lower Dauphin d. Frankford, forfeit

Blue Ridge 3, Palumbo 0

Manheim Central 3, Lansdale Catholic 0

Christopher Dock 3, Archbishop Wood 0

York Suburban 3, Southern Lehigh 0

Cochranton 3, Montour 0

OLSH 3, West Shamokin 0

Meadville 3, Ambridge 0

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Lower Dauphin vs. Blue Ridge; Manheim Central vs. Christopher Dock; York Suburban vs. Cochranton; OLSH vs. Meadville

