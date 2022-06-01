High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 31, 2022
Tuesday, May 31, 2022 | 11:44 PM
High schools
Baseball
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Championship
Tuesday’s result
Mt. Lebanon 2, Upper St. Clair 1
Class 5A
Championship
Wednesday’s schedule
Peters Township (21-1) vs. West Allegheny (18-4) at Wild Things Park, 7:30 p.m.
Third place
Tuesday’s result
Bethel Park 6, Thomas Jefferson 0
Class 4A
Championship
Tuesday’s result
West Mifflin 5, Montour 4
Third place
Wednesday’s schedule
Laurel Highlands (14-7) vs. Knoch (13-8) at Washington & Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Championship
Wednesday’s schedule
Mohawk (16-4) vs. South Park (17-5) at Wild Things Park, 4:30 p.m.
Third place
Tuesday’s result
Hopewell 3, Avonworth 2
Class 2A
Championship
Tuesday’s result
Serra Catholic 8, Neshannock 2
Third place
Tuesday’s result
Riverside 6, Burgettstown 4
Class A
Championship
Wednesday’s schedule
Eden Christian (17-0) vs. Union (11-4) at Wild Things Park, 1:30 p.m.
Third place
Wednesday’s schedule
OLSH (10-8) vs. Rochester (10-8) at Washington & Jefferson, 3 p.m.
Lacrosse
PIAA playoffs
Boys
Class 3A
First round
Tuesday’s results
Garnet Valley 7, LaSalle College 6
Cumberland Valley 12, Unionville 8
St. Joe’s Prep 11, Bethlehem Freedom 9
Hempfield (District 3) 7, Downingtown East 5
Manheim Township 16, Mt. Lebanon 10
Springfield Delco 13, Central York 3
Radnor 12, Central Bucks East 2
Shady Side Academy 15, McDowell 4
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Garnet Valley vs. Cumberland Valley; St. Joe’s Prep vs. Hempfield (District 3); Manheim Township vs. Springfield Delco; Radnor vs. Shady Side Academy
Class 2A
First round
Tuesday’s results
Marple Newtown 22, Crestwood 2
Allentown Central Catholic 20, Devon Prep 2
Wyoming Seminary 20, Lewisburg 8
Lampeter-Strasburg 10, Lansdale Catholic 9 (OT)
Penncrest 14, Trinity (District 3) 7
Quaker Valley 14, Cathedral Prep 4
Susquehannock 20, South Fayette 4
Mars 18, Cocalico 2
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Marple Newtown vs. Allentown Central Catholic; Wyoming Seminary vs. Lampeter-Strasburg; Penncrest vs. Quaker Valley; Susquehannock vs.Mars
Girls
Class 3A
First round
Tuesday’s results
Conestoga 8, Downingtown East 6
Radnor 11, Emmaus 6
Garnet Valley 24, Governor Mifflin 6
Owen J. Roberts d. Central, forfeit
Manheim Township 19, Upper St. Clair 2
State College 8, Mt. Lebanon 5
Wilson 12, Springfield Delco 11
Shady Side Academy 8, Hempfield (District 3) 5
Quarterfinals
Conestoga vs.Radnor; Garnet Valley vs. Owen J. Roberts; Manheim Township vs. State College; Wilson vs. Shady Side Academy
Class 2A
First round
Tuesday’s results
Bishop Shanahan 13, Wyoming Area 5
York Catholic 16, Danville 8
Mount St. Joseph 22, Crestwood 0
Archbishop Carroll 23, Gwynedd Mercy 3
Cardinal O’Hara 17, Southern Lehigh 7
Twin Valley 23, Mars 2
Strath Haven 12, Susquehannock 7
Chartiers Valley 17, Conneaut 4
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Bishop Shanahan vs. York Catholic; Mount St. Joseph vs. Archbishop Carroll; Cardinal O’Hara vs. Twin Valley; Strath Haven vs. Chartiers Valley
Softball
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Championship
Wednesday’s schedule
Seneca Valley (12-6) vs. North Allegheny (13-9) at Cal (Pa.), 2:15 p.m.
Class 5A
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Armstrong (19-3) vs. Penn-Trafford (18-2) at Cal (Pa.), 4:30 p.m.
Third place
Tuesday’s result
North Hills 13, Chartiers Valley 3
Class 4A
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Beaver (18-0) vs. Elizabeth Forward (16-3) at Cal (Pa.), noon
Third place
Tuesday’s result
Burrell 3, Montour 1
Class 3A
Championship
Wednesday’s schedule
Avonworth (16-4) vs. Deer Lakes (13-3) at Cal (Pa.), noon
Third place
Tuesday’s result
Southmoreland 9, South Allegheny 8
Class 2A
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Neshannock (21-0) vs. Frazier (17-0) at Cal (Pa.), 2:15 p.m.
Third place
Tuesday’s result
Laurel 6, OLSH 0
Class A
Championship
Wednesday’s schedule
West Greene (14-3) vs. Union (19-3) at Cal (Pa.), 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
PIAA playoffs
Boys
Class 3A
First round
Tuesday’s results
Neshaminy 3, Washington (District 12) 0
Northampton 3, Warwick 2
Parkland 3, Abington Heights 0
Central Dauphin 3, Upper Dublin 0
McDowell 3, Seneca Valley 1
Pennridge 3, LaSalle College 0
North Allegheny 3, Palmyra 0
Shaler 3, Cumberland Valley 2
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Neshaminy vs. Northampton; Parkland vs. Central Dauphin; McDowell vs. Pennridge; North Allegheny vs. Shaler
Class 2A
First round
Tuesday’s results
Lower Dauphin d. Frankford, forfeit
Blue Ridge 3, Palumbo 0
Manheim Central 3, Lansdale Catholic 0
Christopher Dock 3, Archbishop Wood 0
York Suburban 3, Southern Lehigh 0
Cochranton 3, Montour 0
OLSH 3, West Shamokin 0
Meadville 3, Ambridge 0
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Lower Dauphin vs. Blue Ridge; Manheim Central vs. Christopher Dock; York Suburban vs. Cochranton; OLSH vs. Meadville
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
