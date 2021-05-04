High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 4, 2021

By:

Tuesday, May 4, 2021 | 11:32 PM

High schools

Baseball

Tuesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Central Catholic 6, Allderdice 2

Central Catholic 7, Allderdice 2

Butler 7, Seneca Valley 4

North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, ppd.

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, ppd.

Norwin at Hempfield, ppd.

Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

Latrobe 10, Penn-Trafford 0

Gateway at McKeesport, ppd.

Kiski Area at Franklin Regional, ppd.

Section 2

Fox Chapel 6, Armstrong 3

Plum 12, Hampton 9

Penn Hills at Mars, ppd.

Section 3

Shaler 7, North Hills 2

South Fayette 4, Chartiers Valley 3

Moon at West Allegheny, ppd.

Section 4

Peters Township 7, Trinity 5

Connellsville at Albert Gallatin, ppd.

Thomas Jefferson at Bethel Park, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport 12, Highlands 5

North Catholic 7, Knoch 1

Indiana at Burrell, ppd.

Section 2

Ambridge at Montour, ppd.

Beaver at Quaker Valley, ppd.

Blackhawk at Central Valley, ppd.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Greensburg Salem, ppd.

Laurel Highlands at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City at Mohawk, ppd.

New Brighton at Beaver Falls, ppd.

Section 2

Steel Valley 8, South Allegheny 5

South Allegheny 15, Steel Valley 8

South Park at Keystone Oaks, ppd.

Section 3

Derry 9, East Allegheny 0

Derry 9, East Allegheny 0

Ligonier Valley 6, Mt. Pleasant 5

Valley 4, Deer Lakes 1

Section 4

Brownsville 12, Charleroi 6

McGuffey at Waynesburg Central, ppd.

Yough at Southmoreland, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Frazier at California, ppd.

Beth-Center at Carmichaels, ppd.

Washington at Bentworth, ppd.

Section 2

Neshannock at South Side, ppd.

Riverside at Laurel, ppd.

Section 3

Shady Side Academy at Apollo-Ridge, ppd.

Sto-Rox at Northgate, ppd.

Section 4

Seton LaSalle 3, Burgettstown 0

Brentwood at Clairton, ppd.

Carlynton at Fort Cherry, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Rochester, ppd.

Western Beaver at Avella, ppd.

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.

Mapletown at Monessen, ppd.

Section 3

Leechburg at St. Joseph (DH), ppd.

Springdale at Riverview, ppd.

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Hempfield at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.

Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Armstrong at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.

Mars at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.

Plum at Hampton, 3:45 p.m.

Section 3

Chartiers Valley at South Fayette, 4:15 p.m.

West Allegheny at Moon, 4:15 p.m.

Section 4

Albert Gallatin at Trinity, 4 p.m.

Bethel Park at Thomas Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Central Valley at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.

Montour at Ambridge, 4 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at New Brighton, 4 p.m.

Mohawk at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.

Section 3

Ligonier Valley at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Brownsville at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

Southmoreland at Yough, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

California at Frazier, 4:30 p.m.

Carmichaels at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.

Washington at Bentworth, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Laurel at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Riverview at Apollo-Ridge, 3:45 p.m.

Section 4

Fort Cherry at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Rochester at Cornell, 3:45 p.m.

Western Beaver at Avella, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Leechburg at St. Joseph, 3 p.m.

St. Joseph at Leechburg, 5 p.m.

Riverview at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.

Lacrosse

WPIAL

Tuesday’s results

Boys

Class AA

Section 2

Mars 17, North Catholic 3

Girls

Class AAA

Section 1

Hempfield 16, Penn-Trafford 13

Section 2

Moon 16, Shaler 10

Pine-Richland 8, Fox Chapel 7

Class AA

Section 1

Hampton 21, Plum 7

Softball

Tuesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Canon-McMillan 4, Peters Township 0

Section 2

Butler at Hempfield, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Indiana, ppd.

Section 2

Latrobe 5, Connellsville 4

Section 3

Oakland Catholic at North Hills, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 2

Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.

Laurel Highlands at West Mifflin, ppd.

Ringgold at Yough, ppd.

Section 3

Hopewell at Montour, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Derry at Deer Lakes, ppd.

North Catholic at Shady Side Academy (DH), ppd.

Section 2

Beaver Falls at Keystone Oaks, ppd.

South Park at Ellwood City, ppd.

Section 3

McGuffey at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Carlynton at Aliquippa (DH), ppd.

Section 3

Beth-Center at Charleroi, ppd.

Section 4

Freedom at New Brighton, ppd.

Mohawk at Riverside, ppd.

Class A

Section 2

Monessen at Mapletown, ppd.

West Greene at Avella, ppd.

Section 3

Leechburg at Ellis School, ppd.

Nonsection

Greensburg Central Catholic 23, Jeannette 2

Chartiers-Houston at Laurel Highlands, ppd.

Steel Valley at Bentworth, ppd.

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Bethel Park at Baldwin, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Butler at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

Hempfield at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong at Penn Hills, 3:45 p.m.

Kiski Area at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Franklin Regional (DH), 4 p.m.

Section 2

Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Gateway, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Fox Chapel at Oakland Catholic, 3:45 p.m.

Mars at Hampton, 3:45 p.m.

North Hills at Shaler, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Chartiers Valley at Trinity, 7 p.m.

West Allegheny at South Fayette, 3:45 p.m.

Western Beaver at Moon, 3:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell at Highlands, 4:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at McKeesport, 3:30 p.m.

Knoch at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

Ringgold at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.

Uniontown at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.

West Mifflin at Elizabeth Forward, 3:45 p.m.

Section 3

Beaver at Ambridge, 4:15 p.m.

Montour at Central Valley, 4:15 p.m.

New Castle at Blackhawk, 4:15 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

East Allegheny at Derry, 4 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Ellwood City at Beaver Falls, 4 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at South Park, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Southmoreland at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Chartiers-Houston at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:15 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge at Brentwood, 4 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Jeannette, 4 p.m.

Steel Valley at Ligonier Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Section 3

Frazier at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.

Washington at Bentworth, 3:30 p.m.

Section 4

Neshannock at Mohawk, 4:15 p.m.

New Brighton at Laurel, 4 p.m.

Riverside at Freedom, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Sewickley Academy at Rochester, 4 p.m.

Union at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.

West Greene at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Ellis School at Northgate, 6 p.m.

Riverview at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.

St. Joseph at Leechburg, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Shenango at South Side, 3:30 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class AAA

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Moon at Franklin Regional, 3 p.m.; Allderdice at Peters Township, 3 p.m.; Latrobe at Mt. Lebanon, 3 p.m. Central Catholic at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.; Chartiers Valley at Shady Side Academy, 3 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Fox Chapel, 3 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Pine-Richland, 2 p.m.; Norwin at Upper St. Clair, 3 p.m.

Class AA

Preliminary round

Wednesday’s schedule

Carlynton at Indiana, 3 p.m.; Hampton at Neshannock, 3 p.m.

First round

Tuesday’s results

Central Valley 5, Knoch 0

Wednesday’s schedule

Highlands at Beaver, 3 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at North Catholic, 3 p.m.; Greensburg C.C. at Valley, 3 p.m.; Mars at Thomas Jefferson, 3 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Winchester Thurston, 3 p.m.

Thursday’s schedule

Carynton/Indiana winner at Quaker Valley, 3 p.m.; Hampton/Neshannock winner at South Park, 3 p.m.

Track

WPIAL Team Championships

Tuesday’s results

Boys

Class AAA

At Baldwin

Seneca Valley 134, Belle Vernon 15; Seneca Valley 129, Beaver 21; Seneca Valley 110.5, Baldwin 39.5; Baldwin 110, Belle Vernon 40; Baldwin 87, Beaver 63; Beaver 79, Belle Vernon 70

At South Fayette

South Fayette 91, Hampton 55; South Fayette 78, Mt. Lebanon 72; South Fayette 80, Hempfield 70; Mt. Lebanon 96, Hampton 53; Mt. Lebanon 77, Hempfield 73; Hempfield 93, Hampton 57

At Norwin

Canon-McMillan 107, Norwin 43; Canon-McMillan 98, Franklin Regional 52; Canon-McMillan 98, Connellsville 51; Franklin Regional 82, Norwin 67; Franklin Regional 100, Connellsville 50; Norwin 89, Connellsville 57

At Butler

Butler 107, Kiski Area 35; Butler 105, New Castle 43; Butler 114, Central Catholic 36; Kiski Area 74, New Castle 74; Kiski Area 84, Central Catholic 57; New Castle 78, Central Catholic 70

Class AA

At South Park

South Park 81, Washington 69; South Park 75, Hopewell 70; South Park 82, Mt. Pleasant 68; Hopewell 75, Washington 70; Hopewell 78, Mt. Pleasant 72; Mt. Pleasant 79, Washington 69

At Riverside

Riverside 103, Aliquippa 40; Riverside 117, South Side 33; Riverside 116, Chartiers-Houston 34; Riverside 88, Deer Lakes 62; Deer Lakes 120, Aliquippa 26; Deer Lakes 108, Chartiers-Houston 38; Deer Lakes 117, South Side 31; Chartiers-Houston 88, South Side 56; Chartiers-Houston 88, Aliquippa 51; South Side 86, Aliquippa 56

At Greensburg Central Catholic

Greensburg CC 106, East Allegheny 44; Greensburg CC 93, Ligonier Valley 57; Greensburg CC 98, Waynesburg 52; Waynesburg 90, East Allegheny 60; Waynesburg 88, Ligonier Valley 62; Ligonier Valley 84, East Allegheny 64

At Riverside

Shenango 130, Riverview 20; Shenango 112, Burrell 38; Shenango 100, New Brighton 47; Shenango 98, North Catholic 51; New Brighton 67, North Catholic 63; New Brighton 73, Burrell 71; North Catholic 74, Burrell 58; North Catholic 74, Riverview 63; Riverview 76, Burrell 74; Riverview 75, New Brighton 67

Girls

Class AAA

At Baldwin

Belle Vernon 91, Beaver 59; Belle Vernon 85, Baldwin 65; Belle Vernon 79.5, Armstrong 70.5; Armstrong 85, Beaver 65; Armstrong 81, Baldwin 69; Baldwin 87, Beaver 63

At South Fayette

North Allegheny 109, Mt. Lebanon 41; North Allegheny 96, Hempfield 54; North Allegheny 81, South Fayette 69; South Fayette 99, Mt. Lebanon 51; South Fayette 94, Hempfield 56; Hempfield 84, Mt. Lebanon 66

At Norwin

Norwin 112, Laurel Highlands 38; Norwin 121.33, Franklin Regional 28.66; Franklin Regional 85, Laurel Highlands 65

At Butler

Butler 129, Kiski Area 21; Butler 103, West Allegheny 47; Butler 121.5, Central Valley 28.5; West Allegheny 107.5, Kiski Area 41.5; West Allegheny 101, Central Valley 48; Kiski Area 74, Central Valley 72

Class AA

At South Park

South Park 97, Brownsville 53; South Park 97, Carlynton 52; South Park 87, Hopewell 63; South Park 107, Mt. Pleasant 43; Hopewell 92, Carlynton 57; Hopewell 87, Brownsville 55; Hopewell 97, Mt. Pleasant 53; Carlynton 87, Mt. Pleasant 59; Carlynton 76, Brownsville 65; Mt. Pleasant 83, Brownsville 65

At Riverside

Mohawk 110, OLSH 40; Mohawk 125, South Side 21; Mohawk 110.5, Shady Side Academy 38.5; OLSH 96, South Side 38; OLSH 74.5, Shady Side Academy 63.5; Shady Side Academy 91, South Side 34

At Greensburg Central Catholic

Quaker Valley 81, Greensburg CC 69; Quaker Valley 88, Ligonier Valley 62; Quaker Valley 83, Wayneburg 67; Quaker Valley 91, Derry 58; Greensburg CC 81, Derry 69; Greensburg CC 86, Ligonier Valley 64; Greensburg CC 76, Waynesburg 74; Waynesburg 83, Derry 67; Waynesburg 85, Ligonier Valley 65; Ligonier Valley 77, Derry 73

At Riverside

Shenango 98, Riverview 51; Shenango 93, Burrell 57; Shenango 121, New Brighton 24; Shenango 104, North Catholic 42; Burrell 83, North Catholic 66; Burrell 78.5, Riverview 70.5; Burrell 119, New Brighton 26; North Catholic 79, Riverview 71; North Catholic 112, New Brighton 28; Riverview 108, New Brighton 36

Note: Top team at each site advances to WPIAL championships May 12.

Volleyball

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

South Fayette 3, Moon 0

Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, ppd.

Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, (n)

Section 2

North Allegheny 3, Butler 0

Seneca Valley 3, North Hills 1

Fox Chapel 3, Shaler 1

Section 3

Latrobe 3, Central Catholic 0

Penn-Trafford 3, Hempfield 0

Armstrong 3, Penn Hills 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Ambridge 3, Montour 1

North Catholic 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 1

Hopewell 3, Beaver County Christian 0

Section 2

Mars 3, Gateway 0

Pine-Richland 3, Deer Lakes 2

Plum at Derry, (n)

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 3, Keystone Oaks 1

Seton LaSalle 3, Thomas Jefferson 0

Trinity 3, Steel Valley 0

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 2A

Section 3

Penn-Trafford at Seton LaSalle, 7:15 p.m.

Steel Valley at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Ambridge at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Latrobe at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.