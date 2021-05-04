High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 4, 2021
Tuesday, May 4, 2021 | 11:32 PM
High schools
Baseball
Tuesday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Central Catholic 6, Allderdice 2
Central Catholic 7, Allderdice 2
Butler 7, Seneca Valley 4
North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, ppd.
Section 2
Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, ppd.
Norwin at Hempfield, ppd.
Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon, ppd.
Class 5A
Section 1
Latrobe 10, Penn-Trafford 0
Gateway at McKeesport, ppd.
Kiski Area at Franklin Regional, ppd.
Section 2
Fox Chapel 6, Armstrong 3
Plum 12, Hampton 9
Penn Hills at Mars, ppd.
Section 3
Shaler 7, North Hills 2
South Fayette 4, Chartiers Valley 3
Moon at West Allegheny, ppd.
Section 4
Peters Township 7, Trinity 5
Connellsville at Albert Gallatin, ppd.
Thomas Jefferson at Bethel Park, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 1
Freeport 12, Highlands 5
North Catholic 7, Knoch 1
Indiana at Burrell, ppd.
Section 2
Ambridge at Montour, ppd.
Beaver at Quaker Valley, ppd.
Blackhawk at Central Valley, ppd.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Greensburg Salem, ppd.
Laurel Highlands at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 1
Ellwood City at Mohawk, ppd.
New Brighton at Beaver Falls, ppd.
Section 2
Steel Valley 8, South Allegheny 5
South Allegheny 15, Steel Valley 8
South Park at Keystone Oaks, ppd.
Section 3
Derry 9, East Allegheny 0
Derry 9, East Allegheny 0
Ligonier Valley 6, Mt. Pleasant 5
Valley 4, Deer Lakes 1
Section 4
Brownsville 12, Charleroi 6
McGuffey at Waynesburg Central, ppd.
Yough at Southmoreland, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 1
Frazier at California, ppd.
Beth-Center at Carmichaels, ppd.
Washington at Bentworth, ppd.
Section 2
Neshannock at South Side, ppd.
Riverside at Laurel, ppd.
Section 3
Shady Side Academy at Apollo-Ridge, ppd.
Sto-Rox at Northgate, ppd.
Section 4
Seton LaSalle 3, Burgettstown 0
Brentwood at Clairton, ppd.
Carlynton at Fort Cherry, ppd.
Class A
Section 1
Cornell at Rochester, ppd.
Western Beaver at Avella, ppd.
Section 2
Jefferson-Morgan at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.
Mapletown at Monessen, ppd.
Section 3
Leechburg at St. Joseph (DH), ppd.
Springdale at Riverview, ppd.
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Hempfield at Norwin, 4 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Franklin Regional at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.
Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Armstrong at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.
Mars at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.
Plum at Hampton, 3:45 p.m.
Section 3
Chartiers Valley at South Fayette, 4:15 p.m.
West Allegheny at Moon, 4:15 p.m.
Section 4
Albert Gallatin at Trinity, 4 p.m.
Bethel Park at Thomas Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Central Valley at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.
Montour at Ambridge, 4 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at New Brighton, 4 p.m.
Mohawk at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.
Section 3
Ligonier Valley at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Brownsville at Charleroi, 4 p.m.
Southmoreland at Yough, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
California at Frazier, 4:30 p.m.
Carmichaels at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.
Washington at Bentworth, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Laurel at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Riverview at Apollo-Ridge, 3:45 p.m.
Section 4
Fort Cherry at Carlynton, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Rochester at Cornell, 3:45 p.m.
Western Beaver at Avella, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Jefferson-Morgan at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Leechburg at St. Joseph, 3 p.m.
St. Joseph at Leechburg, 5 p.m.
Riverview at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.
Lacrosse
WPIAL
Tuesday’s results
Boys
Class AA
Section 2
Mars 17, North Catholic 3
Girls
Class AAA
Section 1
Hempfield 16, Penn-Trafford 13
Section 2
Moon 16, Shaler 10
Pine-Richland 8, Fox Chapel 7
Class AA
Section 1
Hampton 21, Plum 7
Softball
Tuesday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Canon-McMillan 4, Peters Township 0
Section 2
Butler at Hempfield, ppd.
Class 5A
Section 1
Franklin Regional at Indiana, ppd.
Section 2
Latrobe 5, Connellsville 4
Section 3
Oakland Catholic at North Hills, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 2
Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.
Laurel Highlands at West Mifflin, ppd.
Ringgold at Yough, ppd.
Section 3
Hopewell at Montour, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 1
Derry at Deer Lakes, ppd.
North Catholic at Shady Side Academy (DH), ppd.
Section 2
Beaver Falls at Keystone Oaks, ppd.
South Park at Ellwood City, ppd.
Section 3
McGuffey at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 1
Carlynton at Aliquippa (DH), ppd.
Section 3
Beth-Center at Charleroi, ppd.
Section 4
Freedom at New Brighton, ppd.
Mohawk at Riverside, ppd.
Class A
Section 2
Monessen at Mapletown, ppd.
West Greene at Avella, ppd.
Section 3
Leechburg at Ellis School, ppd.
Nonsection
Greensburg Central Catholic 23, Jeannette 2
Chartiers-Houston at Laurel Highlands, ppd.
Steel Valley at Bentworth, ppd.
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Bethel Park at Baldwin, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Butler at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.
Hempfield at Norwin, 4 p.m.
Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Armstrong at Penn Hills, 3:45 p.m.
Kiski Area at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Franklin Regional (DH), 4 p.m.
Section 2
Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Gateway, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Fox Chapel at Oakland Catholic, 3:45 p.m.
Mars at Hampton, 3:45 p.m.
North Hills at Shaler, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Chartiers Valley at Trinity, 7 p.m.
West Allegheny at South Fayette, 3:45 p.m.
Western Beaver at Moon, 3:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell at Highlands, 4:30 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at McKeesport, 3:30 p.m.
Knoch at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.
Section 2
Ringgold at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.
Uniontown at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.
West Mifflin at Elizabeth Forward, 3:45 p.m.
Section 3
Beaver at Ambridge, 4:15 p.m.
Montour at Central Valley, 4:15 p.m.
New Castle at Blackhawk, 4:15 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
East Allegheny at Derry, 4 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Section 2
Avonworth at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Ellwood City at Beaver Falls, 4 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at South Park, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Brownsville at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Southmoreland at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Chartiers-Houston at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:15 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Carlynton, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Apollo-Ridge at Brentwood, 4 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Jeannette, 4 p.m.
Steel Valley at Ligonier Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Section 3
Frazier at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.
Washington at Bentworth, 3:30 p.m.
Section 4
Neshannock at Mohawk, 4:15 p.m.
New Brighton at Laurel, 4 p.m.
Riverside at Freedom, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Sewickley Academy at Rochester, 4 p.m.
Union at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.
West Greene at Monessen, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Ellis School at Northgate, 6 p.m.
Riverview at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.
St. Joseph at Leechburg, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Shenango at South Side, 3:30 p.m.
Tennis
Boys
WPIAL playoffs
Class AAA
First round
Wednesday’s schedule
Moon at Franklin Regional, 3 p.m.; Allderdice at Peters Township, 3 p.m.; Latrobe at Mt. Lebanon, 3 p.m. Central Catholic at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.; Chartiers Valley at Shady Side Academy, 3 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Fox Chapel, 3 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Pine-Richland, 2 p.m.; Norwin at Upper St. Clair, 3 p.m.
Class AA
Preliminary round
Wednesday’s schedule
Carlynton at Indiana, 3 p.m.; Hampton at Neshannock, 3 p.m.
First round
Tuesday’s results
Central Valley 5, Knoch 0
Wednesday’s schedule
Highlands at Beaver, 3 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at North Catholic, 3 p.m.; Greensburg C.C. at Valley, 3 p.m.; Mars at Thomas Jefferson, 3 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Winchester Thurston, 3 p.m.
Thursday’s schedule
Carynton/Indiana winner at Quaker Valley, 3 p.m.; Hampton/Neshannock winner at South Park, 3 p.m.
Track
WPIAL Team Championships
Tuesday’s results
Boys
Class AAA
At Baldwin
Seneca Valley 134, Belle Vernon 15; Seneca Valley 129, Beaver 21; Seneca Valley 110.5, Baldwin 39.5; Baldwin 110, Belle Vernon 40; Baldwin 87, Beaver 63; Beaver 79, Belle Vernon 70
At South Fayette
South Fayette 91, Hampton 55; South Fayette 78, Mt. Lebanon 72; South Fayette 80, Hempfield 70; Mt. Lebanon 96, Hampton 53; Mt. Lebanon 77, Hempfield 73; Hempfield 93, Hampton 57
At Norwin
Canon-McMillan 107, Norwin 43; Canon-McMillan 98, Franklin Regional 52; Canon-McMillan 98, Connellsville 51; Franklin Regional 82, Norwin 67; Franklin Regional 100, Connellsville 50; Norwin 89, Connellsville 57
At Butler
Butler 107, Kiski Area 35; Butler 105, New Castle 43; Butler 114, Central Catholic 36; Kiski Area 74, New Castle 74; Kiski Area 84, Central Catholic 57; New Castle 78, Central Catholic 70
Class AA
At South Park
South Park 81, Washington 69; South Park 75, Hopewell 70; South Park 82, Mt. Pleasant 68; Hopewell 75, Washington 70; Hopewell 78, Mt. Pleasant 72; Mt. Pleasant 79, Washington 69
At Riverside
Riverside 103, Aliquippa 40; Riverside 117, South Side 33; Riverside 116, Chartiers-Houston 34; Riverside 88, Deer Lakes 62; Deer Lakes 120, Aliquippa 26; Deer Lakes 108, Chartiers-Houston 38; Deer Lakes 117, South Side 31; Chartiers-Houston 88, South Side 56; Chartiers-Houston 88, Aliquippa 51; South Side 86, Aliquippa 56
At Greensburg Central Catholic
Greensburg CC 106, East Allegheny 44; Greensburg CC 93, Ligonier Valley 57; Greensburg CC 98, Waynesburg 52; Waynesburg 90, East Allegheny 60; Waynesburg 88, Ligonier Valley 62; Ligonier Valley 84, East Allegheny 64
At Riverside
Shenango 130, Riverview 20; Shenango 112, Burrell 38; Shenango 100, New Brighton 47; Shenango 98, North Catholic 51; New Brighton 67, North Catholic 63; New Brighton 73, Burrell 71; North Catholic 74, Burrell 58; North Catholic 74, Riverview 63; Riverview 76, Burrell 74; Riverview 75, New Brighton 67
Girls
Class AAA
At Baldwin
Belle Vernon 91, Beaver 59; Belle Vernon 85, Baldwin 65; Belle Vernon 79.5, Armstrong 70.5; Armstrong 85, Beaver 65; Armstrong 81, Baldwin 69; Baldwin 87, Beaver 63
At South Fayette
North Allegheny 109, Mt. Lebanon 41; North Allegheny 96, Hempfield 54; North Allegheny 81, South Fayette 69; South Fayette 99, Mt. Lebanon 51; South Fayette 94, Hempfield 56; Hempfield 84, Mt. Lebanon 66
At Norwin
Norwin 112, Laurel Highlands 38; Norwin 121.33, Franklin Regional 28.66; Franklin Regional 85, Laurel Highlands 65
At Butler
Butler 129, Kiski Area 21; Butler 103, West Allegheny 47; Butler 121.5, Central Valley 28.5; West Allegheny 107.5, Kiski Area 41.5; West Allegheny 101, Central Valley 48; Kiski Area 74, Central Valley 72
Class AA
At South Park
South Park 97, Brownsville 53; South Park 97, Carlynton 52; South Park 87, Hopewell 63; South Park 107, Mt. Pleasant 43; Hopewell 92, Carlynton 57; Hopewell 87, Brownsville 55; Hopewell 97, Mt. Pleasant 53; Carlynton 87, Mt. Pleasant 59; Carlynton 76, Brownsville 65; Mt. Pleasant 83, Brownsville 65
At Riverside
Mohawk 110, OLSH 40; Mohawk 125, South Side 21; Mohawk 110.5, Shady Side Academy 38.5; OLSH 96, South Side 38; OLSH 74.5, Shady Side Academy 63.5; Shady Side Academy 91, South Side 34
At Greensburg Central Catholic
Quaker Valley 81, Greensburg CC 69; Quaker Valley 88, Ligonier Valley 62; Quaker Valley 83, Wayneburg 67; Quaker Valley 91, Derry 58; Greensburg CC 81, Derry 69; Greensburg CC 86, Ligonier Valley 64; Greensburg CC 76, Waynesburg 74; Waynesburg 83, Derry 67; Waynesburg 85, Ligonier Valley 65; Ligonier Valley 77, Derry 73
At Riverside
Shenango 98, Riverview 51; Shenango 93, Burrell 57; Shenango 121, New Brighton 24; Shenango 104, North Catholic 42; Burrell 83, North Catholic 66; Burrell 78.5, Riverview 70.5; Burrell 119, New Brighton 26; North Catholic 79, Riverview 71; North Catholic 112, New Brighton 28; Riverview 108, New Brighton 36
Note: Top team at each site advances to WPIAL championships May 12.
Volleyball
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
South Fayette 3, Moon 0
Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, ppd.
Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, (n)
Section 2
North Allegheny 3, Butler 0
Seneca Valley 3, North Hills 1
Fox Chapel 3, Shaler 1
Section 3
Latrobe 3, Central Catholic 0
Penn-Trafford 3, Hempfield 0
Armstrong 3, Penn Hills 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Ambridge 3, Montour 1
North Catholic 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 1
Hopewell 3, Beaver County Christian 0
Section 2
Mars 3, Gateway 0
Pine-Richland 3, Deer Lakes 2
Plum at Derry, (n)
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 3, Keystone Oaks 1
Seton LaSalle 3, Thomas Jefferson 0
Trinity 3, Steel Valley 0
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 2A
Section 3
Penn-Trafford at Seton LaSalle, 7:15 p.m.
Steel Valley at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Ambridge at Derry, 7:30 p.m.
Latrobe at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
